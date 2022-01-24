Today in High Prairie: January 24, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – January 24, 2022

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 24, 2022

76 – Hadrian, Builder of Hadrian’s Wall

1712 – Frederick the Great, King of Prussia

1913 – Mark Goodson, TV game show producer

1916 – Walter Haas Jr., Levi Strauss & Co. owner

1918 – Oral Roberts, American Televangelist

1920 – Jerry Maren, The Wizard of Oz actor

1924 – Marvin Kaplan, Alice actor [Henry]

1939 – Ray Stevens, The Streak singer

1941 – Neil Diamond, Sweet Caroline singer

1943 – Sharon Tate, Valley of the Dolls actress

1946 – Michael Ontkean, Slap Shot actor

1949 – John Belushi, Saturday Night Live actor

1951 – Yakov Smirnoff, Russian comedian

1961 – Nastassja Kinski, Stay as You Are actress

1968 – Mary Lou Retton, American gymnast

1974 – Kristy Sargeant, Canadian figure skater

1976 – Shae-Lynn Bourne, Canadian figure skater

1979 – Tatyana M. Ali, Fresh Prince Bel Air actress

This Day in Local History – January 24, 2022

Jan. 24, 1914: The Grouard News reports a temporary pile bridge at the Athabasca River south is near completion and the first train will reach Sawridge in 30 days.

Jan. 24, 1914: The Grouard News interviews Grouard Mayor A.C. LaRiviere who says council must get tough on taxpayers who refuse to pay.

Jan. 24, 1972: About 100 of Kinuso School’s 126 students stage a quiet sitdown strike to protest the dismissal of principal Baldev Parmar. About half stage a sitdown while half stay home. HPSD Supt. Fred Dumont says Parmar was relieved due to his “inability to function effectively”. Parmar planned to appeal his dismissal. A hearing is held in a courtroom in February that upholds the HPSD’s decision to dismiss him.

Jan. 24, 1973: Over 300 Kinuso and area residents sign a petition to have a nurse brought in to serve the area.

Jan. 24, 1973: High Prairie Regals’ player Ken Matthews leads the NPHL in penalty minutes with 124. Peace River’s Al Hebert is second with 52 minutes.

Jan. 24, 1975: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and demands that Lilly’s Cafe be torn down citing it as a fire hazard and an eyesore.

Jan. 24, 1985: Bobby Cox scores twice to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 5-2 win over the Grimshaw Huskies in a battle for first place.

Jan. 24, 1989: Bobby Cox scores 37 seconds into overtime as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 9-8.

Jan. 24, 1990: South Peace News reports the worst outbreak of whooping cough in 30 years grips the High Prairie area.

Jan. 24, 1990: HPSD leaves the distribution of religious materials to individual schools.

Jan. 24, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a gold medal in juvenile men’s long jump at the Alberta Golden Bears Open Track Meet at the Butterdome in Edmonton.

Jan. 24, 1998: Ted Wong reopens the Orion Restaurant after extensive renovations.

Jan. 24, 2001: High Prairie residents are angered at soaring gas prices. Some residents saw their bills increase by over $200 per month.

Jan. 24, 2001: High Prairie town council agrees on a plan to turn the old volleyball pit by the Sports Palace arena into a skateboard park.

Jan. 24, 2003: The High Prairie Regals clinch a playoff berth with a 6-4 home ice win over the Grande Prairie Athletics.

Jan. 24, 2006: Edgar Joseph Cloutier is killed at Grouard after being struck by a truck. He was only 18 years old.

Jan. 24, 2007: South Peace News reports the proposed Kathleen oil upgrader will top $2 billion. It is never built.

Jan. 24, 2007: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Fire Department is starting a junior firefighters program.

Jan. 24, 2009: Mike Lefley scores twice and adds five assists as the visiting Spirit River Rangers whip the High Prairie Regals 12-1.

Jan. 24, 2017: A reluctant High Prairie town council refuses to give the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce free rent in their building citing there was no plan. In 2016, council decided to waive rent to give the chamber a chance to increase membership and revenue.

Jan. 24, 2018: South Peace News reports the Tolko re-opening is rated the top story of 2017 by the newspaper’s readers.

This Day in World History – January 24, 2022

41 – Caligula assassinated; Claudius succeeds as Roman Emperor.

1848 – James Marshall finds gold in Sutter’s Mill: California Gold Rush begins.

1857 – University of Calcutta founded; first full-fledged university in South Asia.

1862 – Romanian principality arises; Bucharest proclaimed its capital.

1899 – Rubber heel for boots or shoes patented by Humphrey O’Sullivan.

1900 – Newcastle Badminton Club, world’s oldest, forms in England.

1908 – Robert Baden-Powell publishes “Scouting for Boys” [Scout Movement].

1922 – Eskimo Pie ice cream treat patented by Christian K. Nelson of Iowa.

1924 – Russian city of St. Petersburg renamed Leningrad.

1925 – Moving picture of a solar eclipse taken from dirigible.

1935 – First canned beer, “Krueger’s Cream Ale” sold by Krueger Brewing Co.

1943 – Adolf Hitler orders German troops at Stalingrad to fight to death.

1958 – Atoms bashed together; first man-made nuclear fusion.

1972 – Japan’s Sgt. Shoichi Yokoi found in Guam jungle; hiding since WW II.

1984 – Apple Computer unveils its Macintosh personal computer.

1986 – Voyager 2 makes first fly-by of Uranus [81,593 km], finds new moons.

2011 – At least 35 die, 180 injured in a bombing at Moscow’s airport.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 24, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A female visitor who might have a few problems might come to your door wanting advice and sympathy. She could have some other news that could come as a shock to you. A crisis on the job might make it necessary for you or your partner to spend most of the time today away from home and family. This could be frustrating, particularly if you have to cancel your plans. Hang in there!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Tasks of any kind are all likely to seem like the labours of Hercules today. Overwork and nerve strain could have you feeling a little bit under the weather today, and it might be a good idea for you to take some time alone to rest. If you can not do that, at least try to take things easy. Some unexpected changes in your community might have your neighbours’ tongues wagging. Be sure to check out the facts before jumping to any conclusions.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Money matters might be weighing on the mind of a close friend or lover and your advice could be sought. A creative project of some kind may require a larger expenditure of money, time, or other resources than you originally thought, and this could have you wondering if you will be able to continue with it. It might take a little corner cutting on your part, but you should be able to complete it as planned.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might have visitors, or even a hot date scheduled for tonight, but by mid-afternoon you might be feeling too tired to go through with it and wondering if you should cancel. It is best to keep your activities low key. Have coffee and snacks at home instead of going out, and get the snacks from the store. Your evening is likely to be full of exciting and stimulating conversations, so you will be glad you stuck with your plans.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Deliveries you may be expecting could be delayed or held up. Today you might learn something shocking about a neighbour or relative, and gossip might spread very rapidly through your community. This could have you reeling even though it might be exaggerated. You could pay visits to a few people nearby, or spend a lot of time on the phone trying to learn the truth. Do not take anything you hear today at face value.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some good but surprising news about a group with which you may be affiliated could come your way today. Perhaps fundraising activities have been more successful than you thought, or perhaps recognition is coming your way. A lot of paperwork may have to be completed before this can be made to work for you, however. Contracts or other legal papers might be involved. In the evening, go out with your friends and celebrate.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some upsetting news regarding money could throw you into a bit of a dither today. Perhaps a cheque you have been expecting has not arrived on time, or maybe the bank has made a computer error regarding your account. It is nothing that can not be straightened out, though it is going to be a pain making all of those phone calls. Basically, all should be going very well for you. This is only a temporary hindrance.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A temporary setback with regard to your career might have you feeling a bit disoriented right now. Modern equipment of some kind might be involved. Do not make yourself crazy; this is only temporary and will be straightened out. Your own determination, efficiency, and practical abilities should have it taken care of in no time. Basically, you are probably feeling quite optimistic for the future and not likely to change that energy any time soon.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today may start out being a very frustrating day. Be prepared! Some equipment with which you work might suddenly go out of order and it could take a while to get it fixed. A temporary separation from a romantic partner could also be disappointing. You may have a lot of physical energy for which you have little immediate outlet. Take a long walk. This could not only provide an energy outlet but clear your head as well.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your level of artistic inspiration is very high today. Dreams or meditation may have brought up some spiritual insights and revelations for you, and you may have promptly forgotten them upon coming out of your dream or meditative state. This could prove very frustrating for you! Try writing them down even if you only remember snatches. This can actually bring them to the surface again. You will want a record of them anyway.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A delivery of some kind you were expecting to come from far away might be delayed, causing you to wonder if it might have been lost. It has not; it’s just delayed. Unfortunately, there is not much you can do but wait. Equipment you use on the job could go out of whack today, necessitating calling in a repairman. This could set your work back some and make you a bit antsy. Try to find something else to do!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you are likely to be feeling especially passionate, sexy, and desirous of a romantic encounter. You might even have a hot date scheduled. However, do not be surprised if it has to be postponed for reasons beyond the control of either you or your partner. If you can not do otherwise, you might try to sublimate those feelings through creative activities. Engrossing novels and movies could also prove a good outlet, although never as good as the real thing!