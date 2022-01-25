Today in High Prairie: January 25, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

6:30 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

1759 – Robert Burns, Auld Lang Syne writer

1918 – Ernie Harwell, US baseball sportscaster

1931 – Dean Jones, The Love Bug actor

1931 – Stig Anderson, Co-founder Polar Music [ABBA]

1933 – Corazon Aquino, President of Philippines

1936 – Diana Hyland, 8 is Enough actress

1938 – Leiji Matsumoto, Japanese creator of anime

1946 – Ronnie Brandon, McCoys rocker

1950 – Michael Cotton, Tubes rocker

1953 – The Honky Tonk Man, American pro wrestler

1956 – Andy Cox , Fine Young Cannibals rocker

1958 – Gary Brian Tibbs, Adam & The Ants bassist

1970 – Milt Stegall, Winnipeg Blue Bomber

1981 – Alicia Keys, US singer-songwriter

Jan. 25, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad reaches Morinville.

Jan. 25, 1915: Grouard town council is worried their promised railway branch line will not be built. Solicitor C.F. Newell tells them construction will begin in the spring. Two days later, Newell tells the Grouard Board of Trade the line will be built “if they can sell the bonds of their line”. The board of trade decides to take up the matter with the Railways Commission but are still confident.

Jan. 25, 1970: The visiting High Prairie Regals lost their eighth straight game, at Manning, as Jim Kozie plays goal for the injured John Davidson. No score is reported.

Jan. 25, 1976: A rink skipped by Dale Campbell wins four straight games and earns the right to represent Zone 2 in the District Playdowns in school boy’s play.

Jan. 25, 1976: The High Prairie Figure Skating Club turns in the strongest performance of any Peace Country club at the Interclub Skating Competition in Fort St. John.

Jan. 25, 1980: High Prairie town council accepts the keys and the responsibility for operating the airport’s terminal building.

Jan. 25, 1981: Kay Savill’s rink qualifies for the Ladies Provincials after winning the B Event at the Peace Districts held in High Prairie.

Jan. 25, 1984: South Peace News reports that E.W. Pratt High School accepts a challenge from Slave Lake Roland Michener school to a hockey game.

Jan. 25, 1986: The visiting Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-5 to take over first place in the NPHL standings.

Jan. 25, 1986: Prairie Figure Skating Club members Erin Delorme and Jodie Severson win gold medals at a skate-off in Peace River for the Alberta Winter Games. Barb Henderson and Deanna Blaikie win silver medals and also qualify for the games.

Jan. 25, 1988: All 43 nurses at the High Prairie Hospital join the United Nurses of Alberta strike. The illegal strike lasts 19 days.

Jan. 25, 1990: Brian Panasiuk records his second shutout in three games as the hometown High Prairie Regals blank the Falher Pirates 4-0.

Jan. 25, 1991: Max Brennan scores two goals as the hometown Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-3.

Jan. 25, 1992: High Prairie Regals’ coach Rick Dumont is suspended for four games after receiving two gross misconducts in a 4-3 loss at Manning.

Jan. 25, 1999: A new area code 780 is introduced in Northern Alberta.

Jan. 25, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes increases enforcement to try to curb a stray dog problem for students at Northland School in Grouard.

Jan. 25, 2000: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Helen Henderson reports to council residents are telling her to close the Swan Hills special waste treatment plant.

Jan. 25, 2006: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op is looking for six acres of land to build a new plant.

Jan. 25, 2008: Jerry Cunningham’s goal in a shootout gives the hometown Lakeland Eagles a 5-4 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Jan. 25, 2010: John Eriksson begins his new job as CAO for the Town of High Prairie.

Jan. 25, 2010: Barry Sharkawi, a member of High Prairie town council’s economic development committee, pitches the idea of bringing a big box store to town. The closure of several stores in town recently is one reason for the decision.

Jan. 25, 2014: Over $30,000 is raised at Buzzing for Butler, held for cancer patient Kayleigh Butler at the Legion Hall.

Jan. 25, 2014: Mike Lalonde scores five goals and adds three assists to lead the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks to a 15-8 win over the High Prairie Regals, dropping their record to 1-19-1.

Jan. 25, 2014: Prairie River teams sweep titles at their annual Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament. In the final, the girl’s team defeats Peace River Glenmary 36-26 while the boy’s team defeats Glenmary 46-37.

1554 – Founding of the city of São Paulo in Brazil.

1579 – Treaty of Utrecht signed, marks beginning of Dutch Republic.

1799 – First US patent for a seeding machine, Eliakim Spooner, Vermont.

1840 – American naval expedition is first to identify Antarctica as continent.

1870 – Soda fountain patented by Gustavus Dows.

1881 – Thomas Edison & Alexander Graham Bell form Oriental Telephone.

1919 – Founding of League of Nations, first meeting 1 year later.

1919 – The Hotel Pennsylvania, at the time the world’s largest, opens.

1921 – Karel Capék’s play “R.U.R.” introduces the word “robot”.

1924 – First Winter Olympic games open in Chamonix, France.

1945 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, becomes first US city to fluoridate its water.

1955 – Russia ends state of war with Germany.

1955 – US & Panama sign canal treaty.

1955 – Columbia University scientists develop an atomic clock.

1961 – Walt Disney’s animated film “101 Dalmatians: is released in US.

1970 – “M*A*S*H” movie is released; later becomes TV series.

1971 – Military coup in Uganda under Major General Idi Amin occurs.

1974 – Dr. Christiaan Barnard transplants first heterotopic heart.

1979 – First documented case of a robot killing a human in US.

1980 – Highest speed attained by a warship, 167 kph, USN hovercraft.

1981 – Mao Zedong’s widow Jiang Qing sentenced to death.

1983 – Infrared telescope satellite launched into polar orbit.

1983 – Nazi war criminal Klaus Barbie arrested in Bolivia.

1993 – Puerto Rico adds English as its second official language.

1993 – Sears announces closure of catalog sales department after 97 years.

2004 – Opportunity rover [MER-B] lands on surface of Mars.

2016 – British rowing team becomes first female crew to cross Pacific.

2018 – Doomsday clock moved by 30 seconds to 2 minutes to midnight.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Relationships of all kinds should be thriving at this time. Mind and emotions join together in a beneficial partnership, enabling you to increase your understanding of those close to you. Romantic involvements strengthen in particular, as an understanding of your partner’s values, attitudes, and motivations becomes clearer to you. Make your new insights known to everyone around you, preferably in a subtle rather than verbal way. The latter might sound patronizing.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Work of all kinds gets done a lot faster, as friends or family members join in assisting you in getting it out of the way. You have made this possible because your intellect has joined with your emotions in strengthening your communication with others. The old saying, “You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar” is very true, and you will learn all about it today! After the tasks are complete, throw an impromptu party!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Love blossoms today as communication with your beloved is enhanced by an increased understanding on both your parts. You feel more at ease in each other’s presence, and you project a united front in the company of others. At some point, both of you will probably go out with a group of friends. Expect some exciting and fascinating discussions with the others, which you will probably continue once you are alone together. Have fun!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A number of visitors might come to your house today, perhaps to discuss matters of interest to all of you. Some intense disagreements could arise, but you will be able to keep it all together. An intellect enhanced by intuition enables you to understand and explain complex ideas, and you will also be able to derail misunderstandings before they even happen. Providing tasty treats could also help smooth ruffled feathers.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you are into computers and the Internet, you can expect to spend a lot of time today staring at a screen. You may be doing some writing or web design or animation, but whatever it is, you will probably find it noticeably better than what you usually produce. Intellect joins with intuition to produce inspiration and insight. Make the most of it now and you might develop some new and lasting skills!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Using computers either to increase your income or manage your money may have seemed like Greek to you, but today you will probably catch on very quickly. Your natural practicality joins with an enhanced intellect and heightened intuition to give you an advantage you do not usually have. If you concentrate on learning it all today, it will probably continue to be useful for you for a long time. Go to it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Intellect and feelings are totally joined today, especially when dealing with friends. Your basic understanding of others is also enhanced by a keener sense of intuition. You might become interested in a cause of some kind, perhaps metaphysical, social, ecological, or humanitarian in nature. There could well be more than one you find appealing right now. Use your expanded mental and emotional capabilities to discern which are best for you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A focused and enhanced practical turn of mind, strengthened by intuition, may be of great help to you today when considering career matters. A change is in the wind and you might want to give considerable thought to different options that may be opening up to you. Do not think you have to rush into making a decision, however. It might be a good idea to let different possibilities simmer in your subconscious for a day or so.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You probably will not want to spend much time at home today. Most likely you will want to be out and about, perhaps at a large gathering, perhaps just strolling down a city street watching the people go by. Insights and revelations come to you that you will probably be able to make more sense of than you usually do, because mind and feelings are joined in a very effective partnership. Write your ideas down! Enjoy your day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your imagination is flying high today. Intellect and intuition join together in a vivid and explosive union where the whole is definitely greater than the sum of the parts. Do not waste this energy. Get busy and work on whatever creative projects you are involved with, or start one if there are not any. This energy may not come around again for a while and you will want to make the most of it. Have fun!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Thoughts of travel could be on your mind today, and you might tinker with the idea of actually taking time off and going somewhere you have always wanted to visit. A friend or love partner might want to accompany you. The only problem might be figuring out what place you want to see the most. This could involve a rather difficult decision. Do not let it become obsessive. Follow your heart.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some unusual dreams may come to you tonight, and you might awaken with the idea they are very important. The images should be very clear, however, and you probably will not have much trouble working out what they mean. Intellect joins with intuition today in a rush of insightfulness. Make the most of this advantage now, and later decide how best to act on your revelations.