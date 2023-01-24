Today in High Prairie: January 25, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 25, 2023

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

1:30-3:30 p.m. – FCSS Free Drop-In Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Family Dodgeball Night at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 25, 2023

1759 – Robert Burns, Auld Lang Syne writer

1918 – Ernie Harwell, US baseball sportscaster

1931 – Dean Jones, The Love Bug actor

1931 – Stig Anderson, Co-founder Polar Music [ABBA]

1933 – Corazon Aquino, President of Philippines

1936 – Diana Hyland, 8 is Enough actress

1938 – Leiji Matsumoto, Japanese creator of anime

1946 – Ronnie Brandon, McCoys rocker

1950 – Michael Cotton, Tubes rocker

1953 – The Honky Tonk Man, American pro wrestler

1956 – Andy Cox , Fine Young Cannibals rocker

1958 – Gary Brian Tibbs, Adam & The Ants bassist

1970 – Milt Stegall, Winnipeg Blue Bomber

1981 – Alicia Keys, US singer-songwriter

This Day in Local History – January 25, 2023

Jan. 25, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad reaches Morinville.

Jan. 25, 1915: Grouard town council is worried their promised railway branch line will not be built. Solicitor C.F. Newell tells them construction will begin in the spring. Two days later, Newell tells the Grouard Board of Trade the line will be built “if they can sell the bonds of their line”. The board of trade decides to take up the matter with the Railways Commission but are still confident.

Jan. 25, 1970: The visiting High Prairie Regals lost their eighth straight game, at Manning, as Jim Kozie plays goal for the injured John Davidson. No score is reported.

Jan. 25, 1976: A rink skipped by Dale Campbell wins four straight games and earns the right to represent Zone 2 in the District Playdowns in school boy’s play.

Jan. 25, 1976: The High Prairie Figure Skating Club turns in the strongest performance of any Peace Country club at the Interclub Skating Competition in Fort St. John.

Jan. 25, 1980: High Prairie town council accepts the keys and the responsibility for operating the airport’s terminal building.

Jan. 25, 1981: Kay Savill’s rink qualifies for the Ladies Provincials after winning the B Event at the Peace Districts held in High Prairie.

Jan. 25, 1984: South Peace News reports that E.W. Pratt High School accepts a challenge from Slave Lake Roland Michener school to a hockey game.

Jan. 25, 1986: The visiting Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-5 to take over first place in the NPHL standings.

Jan. 25, 1986: Prairie Figure Skating Club members Erin Delorme and Jodie Severson win gold medals at a skate-off in Peace River for the Alberta Winter Games. Barb Henderson and Deanna Blaikie win silver medals and also qualify for the games.

Jan. 25, 1988: All 43 nurses at the High Prairie Hospital join the United Nurses of Alberta strike. The illegal strike lasts 19 days.

Jan. 25, 1990: Brian Panasiuk records his second shutout in three games as the hometown High Prairie Regals blank the Falher Pirates 4-0.

Jan. 25, 1991: Max Brennan scores two goals as the hometown Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-3.

Jan. 25, 1992: High Prairie Regals’ coach Rick Dumont is suspended for four games after receiving two gross misconducts in a 4-3 loss at Manning.

Jan. 25, 1999: A new area code 780 is introduced in Northern Alberta.

Jan. 25, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes increases enforcement to try to curb a stray dog problem for students at Northland School in Grouard.

Jan. 25, 2000: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Helen Henderson reports to council residents are telling her to close the Swan Hills special waste treatment plant.

Jan. 25, 2006: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op is looking for six acres of land to build a new plant.

Jan. 25, 2008: Jerry Cunningham’s goal in a shootout gives the hometown Lakeland Eagles a 5-4 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Jan. 25, 2010: John Eriksson begins his new job as CAO for the Town of High Prairie.

Jan. 25, 2010: Barry Sharkawi, a member of High Prairie town council’s economic development committee, pitches the idea of bringing a big box store to town. The closure of several stores in town recently is one reason for the decision.

Jan. 25, 2014: Over $30,000 is raised at Buzzing for Butler, held for cancer patient Kayleigh Butler at the Legion Hall.

Jan. 25, 2014: Mike Lalonde scores five goals and adds three assists to lead the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks to a 15-8 win over the High Prairie Regals, dropping their record to 1-19-1.

Jan. 25, 2014: Prairie River teams sweep titles at their annual Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament. In the final, the girl’s team defeats Peace River Glenmary 36-26 while the boy’s team defeats Glenmary 46-37.

This Day in World History – January 25, 2023

1554 – Founding of the city of São Paulo in Brazil.

1579 – Treaty of Utrecht signed, marks beginning of Dutch Republic.

1799 – First US patent for a seeding machine, Eliakim Spooner, Vermont.

1840 – American naval expedition is first to identify Antarctica as continent.

1870 – Soda fountain patented by Gustavus Dows.

1881 – Thomas Edison & Alexander Graham Bell form Oriental Telephone.

1919 – Founding of League of Nations, first meeting 1 year later.

1919 – The Hotel Pennsylvania, at the time the world’s largest, opens.

1921 – Karel Capék’s play “R.U.R.” introduces the word “robot”.

1924 – First Winter Olympic games open in Chamonix, France.

1945 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, becomes first US city to fluoridate its water.

1955 – Russia ends state of war with Germany.

1955 – US & Panama sign canal treaty.

1955 – Columbia University scientists develop an atomic clock.

1961 – Walt Disney’s animated film “101 Dalmatians: is released in US.

1970 – “M*A*S*H” movie is released; later becomes TV series.

1971 – Military coup in Uganda under Major General Idi Amin occurs.

1974 – Dr. Christiaan Barnard transplants first heterotopic heart.

1979 – First documented case of a robot killing a human in US.

1980 – Highest speed attained by a warship, 167 kph, USN hovercraft.

1981 – Mao Zedong’s widow Jiang Qing sentenced to death.

1983 – Infrared telescope satellite launched into polar orbit.

1983 – Nazi war criminal Klaus Barbie arrested in Bolivia.

1993 – Puerto Rico adds English as its second official language.

1993 – Sears announces closure of catalog sales department after 97 years.

2004 – Opportunity rover [MER-B] lands on surface of Mars.

2016 – British rowing team becomes first female crew to cross Pacific.

2018 – Doomsday clock moved by 30 seconds to 2 minutes to midnight.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 25, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some disturbing news could come today. This is not likely to concern you directly. It is apt to be something about the world situation that might eventually reflect indirectly on you. It could be gossip about someone you know. Whatever it is, check it out before accepting it as fact. The information could be garbled. The situation is probably more positive than it seems.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A rise in your income could lead to a transformation in your values, particularly where business is concerned. You could be opening up to the vast potential for prosperity that exists now. This is definitely something you should explore. Take care you do not lose sight of what really matters. Money is meant to enhance the other departments of life, not consume them.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Stress, strain, and a little conflict within a business, romantic, or creative partnership could have you toying with the idea of ending it. Do not do anything rash right now. Wait a day or so and then think about it. This is likely to be a temporary situation. If you break it off now you will probably regret it tomorrow. Spend time alone and give your partner some space.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today, you might feel a little insecure about your state of physical fitness. You could decide to make up for any lack of exercise over the past few weeks. This is fine, but take it slowly. This is not the day to push yourself. Strained muscles and exhaustion could result, and that will not do you any good. Work out, but pace yourself.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A friend may be going through some pretty big changes, and come to you for a sympathetic ear. The problem is you might be a little stressed yourself and not feel much like hearing about someone else’s troubles. Show some compassion. Try to listen for a little while. You might need a shoulder to cry on at some time in the future.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Too many demands placed on you by others could have you feeling used, abused, and stressed. You might come close to losing your temper. That is not necessary. All you have to do is learn to say no. It might not be easy, since you tend to want to please everyone, but you have to look out for yourself. Help when the request is urgent and postpone the rest.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might have thoughts of expanding your horizons, perhaps on a monumental level. You might consider traveling or even moving to a distant place. Returning to school for an advanced degree could also be a possibility. Your mind could be on expansion less for financial gain than for personal growth. This is good, because the latter often leads to the former. Go for it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may receive some information about how to increase your income in a short period of time. This information may or may not be valid. Be cautious. Check out the facts before committing, wait a few days, and then check them again. Great opportunities abound and should be explored, but what you hear about today might not be one of them.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Relations with partners of all kinds – business, romantic, creative – might be somewhat strained today. You and the other parties involved may have been under a lot of stress, and you could be snapping at each other. It might be a good idea to keep contact between you to a minimum. If you can not, try to be cordial and cooperative even if you do not feel like it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Stress due to overwork might be causing your energy to flag somewhat today. You might even feel a little under the weather. This is a great day to stay home and recover. Stay out of stressful situations and do things on your own, preferably routine tasks you can do without thinking. In the evening, order a pizza and watch TV. Do not make more work for yourself by cooking.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you could feel a rush of sensual passion and desire. You may want to get together with a love partner in the evening, but not be able to do it right now. Other responsibilities could get in the way of what you want to do. Perhaps it is best to schedule a meeting of some kind, even if it is very late in the evening. You will need the comfort if nothing else.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some problems might arise with equipment you use at home or with the structure of the house. Appliances might go on the blink or the plumbing or electricity could require repairs. This could be a drag. It might involve staying home to wait for help. Still it must be done. Find a good book and settle onto the couch. You will not have to worry about this tomorrow.