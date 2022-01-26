Today in High Prairie: January 26, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – January 26, 2022

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 26, 2022

1880 – Douglas MacArthur, American General in WW II

1892 – Zara Cully, The Jeffersons actress

1905 – Charles Lane, Petticoat Junction actor

1918 – Nicolae Ceausescu, Romanian dictator

1918 – Vito Scotti, The Godfather actor

1925 – Paul Newman, Slap Shot actor

1935 – Bob Uecker, Baseball broadcaster

1946 – Gene Siskel, Famous movie critic

1951 – David Briggs, Little River Band guitarist

1955 – Eddie Van Halen, Van Halen rocker

1957 – Hawk, American pro wrestler

1958 – Ellen DeGeneres, US talk show host

1958 – Norman Lamont Hassan, UB40-Red Red Wine singer

1960 – Road Warrior Animal, American pro wrestler

1961 – Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oiler

1963 – Andrew Ridgeley, Wham guitarist

1964 – Cathy Podewell, Dallas actress

1977 – Vince Carter, Toronto Raptor

1978 – Kelly Stables, Two and a Half Men actress

This Day in Local History – January 26, 2022

Jan. 26, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports work on the $1 million flood control program on the West and East Prairie Rivers has began.

Jan. 26, 1964: The NPHL meets in Falher and decides on a round-robin playoff format, a first for the league.

Jan. 26, 1971: High Prairie UGG manager F.A. McCuaig, is honoured in Calgary for placing in the top 10 in farm supply sales for the 1969-70 crop year.

Jan. 26, 1972: High Prairie town council meets and hears the possibility of a rapeseed crushing plant for the town is good.

Jan. 26, 1972: High Prairie town council meets and decides to spend $400 on study to see if having a radio station in town is practical.

Jan. 26, 1972: Peavine’s Gertrude Gauchier, 41, receives $1,000 as compensation for pain and suffering plus expenses from the Crimes Compensation Board. She was hit by a large block of wood at a wedding dance.

Jan. 26, 1984: The visiting Valleyview Jets outshoot the High Prairie Regals 44-22 and hand them their third loss of the season 7-5.

Jan. 26, 1986: Ron Chrenek’s rink wins the B Event at Districts held in High Prairie and qualifies for the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships.

Jan. 26, 1986: The Gumbooters Sports Club holds its first Snowmobile Ice Drag Race in Joussard.

Jan. 26, 1989: The planer mill at Buchanan Lumber in High Prairie burns. It’s the third major fire at the mill in 10 years.

Jan. 26, 1990: An official sod turning celebration is held to celebrate the beginning of construction of the new $5 million Provincial Building in High Prairie.

Jan. 26, 1991: The Atikameg Drillers win the men’s title and the Trout Lake Night Angels the women’s title at the Loon Lake Volleyball Tournament.

Jan. 26, 1993: Jody Cox’s power play goal with 5:45 left gives the visiting High Prairie Regals a 3-2 win at Falher.

Jan. 26, 1994: South Peace News reports HPSD Supt. Verne Evans says the recent provincial government cuts will be “deadly” to the Division while chair Francis Lessard says the cuts may have long-term gain.

Jan. 26, 1994: South Peace News reports the health unit issues a public alert to whooping cough in the South Peace.

Jan. 26, 1999: The Town of High Prairie meets with Tolko Industries officials who say they will chip in for a project to lengthen the airport runway.

Jan. 26, 2002: High Prairie Regals’ defenceman Terrance Willier puts on the pads and tends the nets in an 10-9 upset win at Grande Prairie.

Jan. 26, 2004: High Prairie provincial court Judge Thomas R. Goodson tells Henry James Ward he’s lucky to be alive after admitting to drinking rubbing alcohol.

Jan. 26, 2005: South Peace News reports that counterfeit $20 bills are appearing in High Prairie stores.

Jan. 26, 2008: Margo Brulotte, a long-time resident of the High Prairie region, dies at the age of 88 years.

Jan. 26, 2008: High Prairie’s Lena Fudali dies at the age of 84 years. She worked at various locations in town including the High Prairie Hospital.

Jan. 26, 2011: Michael and Darla Smith reveal their plans for a twin theatre to High Prairie town council.

Jan. 26, 2011: High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk tells town council that the current fire hall poses a health risk. Lack of space is the major issue.

Jan. 26, 2011: High Prairie Freson IGA manager Matt Lovsin tells South Peace News the store is getting a makeover. He calls it a rebranding of the IGA stores.

Jan. 26, 2011: Town of High Prairie CAO John Eriksson resigns due to health reasons.

Jan. 26, 2012: R.J. Williscroft Contracting Ltd. is fined $90,000 in High Prairie provincial court for the harmful destruction of fisheries habitat under the Fisheries Act.

Jan. 26, 2013: The High Prairie Regals are eliminated from playoff contention after losing 12-4 at Grande Prairie.

Jan. 26, 2015: Helen Yvonne Emard passes away at the age of 89 years. She was a past winner of Senior of the Year awarded by the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Jan. 26, 2016: High Prairie town council raises the fire chief’s salary to $39,053 from $36,720.

This Day in World History – January 26, 2022

66 – Fifth recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1340 – English king Edward III proclaimed king of France.

1500 – Vicente Yáñez Pinzón is the first European to set foot in Brazil.

1531 – Lisbon hit by Earthquake; about 30,000 die.

1700 – Magnitude 9 Cascadia Earthquake takes place off North American west coast.

1784 – Benjamin Franklin displeased over eagle as America’s symbol.

1788 – British colonists hoist Union Flag at Sydney Cove, New South Wales.

1841 – Hong Kong proclaimed a sovereign territory of Britain.

1875 – Electric dental drill is patented by George F. Green.

1905 – World’s largest diamond, the 3,106-carat Cullinan, is found.

1913 – Jim Thorpe relinquishes 1912 Olympic medals; played as a pro.

1918 – US Food Administrator, calls for “meatless” days for war effort.

1920 – Henry Leland launches the Lincoln Motor Company.

1926 – John Logie Baird gives first public demo of TV in London lab.

1931 – “Cimarron” premieres in New York; first western to win Best Picture.

1934 – Nazi Germany & Poland sign 10-year non-aggression treaty.

1939 – Filming begins on film “Gone With the Wind”.

1945 – Soviet forces reach Auschwitz concentration camp.

1950 – Constitution of independent India comes into effect.

1954 – Groundbreaking begins on Disneyland.

1962 – Bishop Burke of Buffalo declares Chubby Checker’s “Twist” is impure.

1962 – Canadian Marine Service renamed Coast Guard.

1962 – US launches Ranger 3, misses Moon by 22,000 miles.

1970 – “Bridge over Troubled Water” album by Simon & Garfunkel released.

1972 – Stewardess Vesna Vulovic survives 10,160 m fall without parachute.

1979 – “The Dukes of Hazzard” premieres on US TV network CBS.

1980 – 175,000 pay to hear Frank Sinatra sing in Rio de Janeiro.

1980 – Mary Decker becomes first woman to run a mile in under 4½ minutes.

1989 – AT&T reports 1st loss in 103 years; $1.67 billion in 1988.

1998 – Bill Clinton says, “I did not have sex. . .with that woman.”

2006 – Western Union discontinues its telegram service.

2015 – Libby Lane ordained as the 1st female bishop of Church of England.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 26, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Let the genius within you come out and play! You may feel like some sort of inventor who has wild ideas that could help to revolutionize the future. Bring these ideas into the open and see what kind of response you get from the people around you. Cutting-edge concepts are likely to appeal to you the most. These are the ones you should pursue and follow through on if you can.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may get frustrated when your list of tasks for the day just does not seem to get any shorter. More than likely, this is due to unforeseen circumstances and unexpected interruptions you basically have no control over. Do not get upset at yourself because of things you can not change. Make sure to leave extra time to do the things you want, because the interruptions will continue throughout the day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Because of your well-mannered attitude and socially minded outlook, you may normally be reluctant to make a stand with an outlandish idea or draw attention with an unusual outfit or hairstyle. Today is a day to be an individual in all aspects of the word. Prove that you are by doing something unexpected that shakes up the crowd. Make yourself stand out above the rest in whatever way feels most comfortable to you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not be surprised if you are scolded by people who are upset about the way you are handling certain things in your life. Most likely, the people who criticize you the most are the ones who understand you the least. They are probably on a completely different wavelength than you, and it is not your job to try to change them, nor is it your responsibility to change your ways because of them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may find yourself flying high for no particular reason. If you are not, stop and examine the situation. More than likely, any emotional discomfort you feel is due to a lack of personal freedom in one way or another. Perhaps you are feeling too tied down emotionally or too restrained mentally. Perhaps you need to get out of your current situation entirely. Use this day to seek ways to feel more independence in your world.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is a good time for you to subscribe to some sort of magazine or newsletter that will keep you abreast of current events and developments in a field or hobby that interests you. The operative word of the day is “new”. Keep your mind fresh with news that sparks your interest and gives you the inspiration you need to keep striving for the goals you have set for yourself.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You probably have the desire to take charge, and you certainly have the capability, so what are you waiting for? Stop sitting around waiting for someone else to make a decision. By the time the others are done arguing and vacillating about which direction to go, you will already have traveled miles and miles down the road. Your heart wants you to take a strong, independent stance.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Remember no one can make you feel inferior without your consent. It might seem as if others are trying to show you up today with their knowledge about the world and how it should be run. Do not let them talk you into believing your thoughts and ideas are any less valid than theirs. At the same time, it is important for you to stay open-minded and accepting of other people’s ideas.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you are still using the old shovel and rake out in the fields, now is the time to upgrade. Get that big piece of machinery that will plow all the acres in no time. In a nutshell, think about ways in which you can be more efficient. Feel free to invest in those things that will help make your life easier and more comfortable. Most likely, the natural flow of the day will take you to exactly where you need to go.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Drink plenty of water in order to keep your system properly hydrated. Water is the most important part of your diet, and it is likely you are not drinking nearly enough. You are highly sensitive today so taking care of yourself is the best thing you can do. Otherwise, you might act emotional and too easily manipulated. Distance yourself from people who try to suck this life force from you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are likely to hit that magic spot with someone today in which you can almost read each other’s thoughts. You may know exactly what that person is going to say before he or she says it. You may also find your mind is working so quickly that while someone is trying to make one point, you are already five steps ahead of where that person is trying to go. Put your gifts to good use.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is time to put away the sentimental feelings for the day and move to something new. Stop pulling out old photo albums and crying about past experiences. You will only succeed in sinking into a puddle of tears that you can not pull yourself out of. Instead, this is a day to look to the future and plan for new experiences that you can enjoy with the people you love.