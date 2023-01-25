Today in High Prairie: January 26, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 26, 2023

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall, Bring your lunch and your project.

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

11 a.m. – Senior Fraud & Scam presentation (in Fernch) at Club du Bon Temps in St. Isidore.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall, Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 26, 2023

1880 – Douglas MacArthur, American General in WW II

1892 – Zara Cully, The Jeffersons actress

1905 – Charles Lane, Petticoat Junction actor

1918 – Nicolae Ceausescu, Romanian dictator

1918 – Vito Scotti, The Godfather actor

1925 – Paul Newman, Slap Shot actor

1935 – Bob Uecker, Baseball broadcaster

1946 – Gene Siskel, Famous movie critic

1951 – David Briggs, Little River Band guitarist

1955 – Eddie Van Halen, Van Halen rocker

1957 – Hawk, American pro wrestler

1958 – Ellen DeGeneres, US talk show host

1958 – Norman Lamont Hassan, UB40-Red Red Wine singer

1960 – Road Warrior Animal, American pro wrestler

1961 – Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oiler

1963 – Andrew Ridgeley, Wham guitarist

1964 – Cathy Podewell, Dallas actress

1977 – Vince Carter, Toronto Raptor

1978 – Kelly Stables, Two and a Half Men actress

This Day in Local History – January 26, 2023

Jan. 26, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports work on the $1 million flood control program on the West and East Prairie Rivers has began.

Jan. 26, 1964: The NPHL meets in Falher and decides on a round-robin playoff format, a first for the league.

Jan. 26, 1971: High Prairie UGG manager F.A. McCuaig, is honoured in Calgary for placing in the top 10 in farm supply sales for the 1969-70 crop year.

Jan. 26, 1972: High Prairie town council meets and hears the possibility of a rapeseed crushing plant for the town is good.

Jan. 26, 1972: High Prairie town council meets and decides to spend $400 on study to see if having a radio station in town is practical.

Jan. 26, 1972: Peavine’s Gertrude Gauchier, 41, receives $1,000 as compensation for pain and suffering plus expenses from the Crimes Compensation Board. She was hit by a large block of wood at a wedding dance.

Jan. 26, 1984: The visiting Valleyview Jets outshoot the High Prairie Regals 44-22 and hand them their third loss of the season 7-5.

Jan. 26, 1986: Ron Chrenek’s rink wins the B Event at Districts held in High Prairie and qualifies for the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships.

Jan. 26, 1986: The Gumbooters Sports Club holds its first Snowmobile Ice Drag Race in Joussard.

Jan. 26, 1989: The planer mill at Buchanan Lumber in High Prairie burns. It’s the third major fire at the mill in 10 years.

Jan. 26, 1990: An official sod turning celebration is held to celebrate the beginning of construction of the new $5 million Provincial Building in High Prairie.

Jan. 26, 1991: The Atikameg Drillers win the men’s title and the Trout Lake Night Angels the women’s title at the Loon Lake Volleyball Tournament.

Jan. 26, 1993: Jody Cox’s power play goal with 5:45 left gives the visiting High Prairie Regals a 3-2 win at Falher.

Jan. 26, 1994: South Peace News reports HPSD Supt. Verne Evans says the recent provincial government cuts will be “deadly” to the Division while chair Francis Lessard says the cuts may have long-term gain.

Jan. 26, 1994: South Peace News reports the health unit issues a public alert to whooping cough in the South Peace.

Jan. 26, 1999: The Town of High Prairie meets with Tolko Industries officials who say they will chip in for a project to lengthen the airport runway.

Jan. 26, 2002: High Prairie Regals’ defenceman Terrance Willier puts on the pads and tends the nets in an 10-9 upset win at Grande Prairie.

Jan. 26, 2004: High Prairie provincial court Judge Thomas R. Goodson tells Henry James Ward he’s lucky to be alive after admitting to drinking rubbing alcohol.

Jan. 26, 2005: South Peace News reports that counterfeit $20 bills are appearing in High Prairie stores.

Jan. 26, 2008: Margo Brulotte, a long-time resident of the High Prairie region, dies at the age of 88 years.

Jan. 26, 2008: High Prairie’s Lena Fudali dies at the age of 84 years. She worked at various locations in town including the High Prairie Hospital.

Jan. 26, 2011: Michael and Darla Smith reveal their plans for a twin theatre to High Prairie town council.

Jan. 26, 2011: High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk tells town council that the current fire hall poses a health risk. Lack of space is the major issue.

Jan. 26, 2011: High Prairie Freson IGA manager Matt Lovsin tells South Peace News the store is getting a makeover. He calls it a rebranding of the IGA stores.

Jan. 26, 2011: Town of High Prairie CAO John Eriksson resigns due to health reasons.

Jan. 26, 2012: R.J. Williscroft Contracting Ltd. is fined $90,000 in High Prairie provincial court for the harmful destruction of fisheries habitat under the Fisheries Act.

Jan. 26, 2013: The High Prairie Regals are eliminated from playoff contention after losing 12-4 at Grande Prairie.

Jan. 26, 2015: Helen Yvonne Emard passes away at the age of 89 years. She was a past winner of Senior of the Year awarded by the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Jan. 26, 2016: High Prairie town council raises the fire chief’s salary to $39,053 from $36,720.

This Day in World History – January 26, 2023

66 – Fifth recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1340 – English king Edward III proclaimed king of France.

1500 – Vicente Yáñez Pinzón is the first European to set foot in Brazil.

1531 – Lisbon hit by Earthquake; about 30,000 die.

1700 – Magnitude 9 Cascadia Earthquake takes place off North American west coast.

1784 – Benjamin Franklin displeased over eagle as America’s symbol.

1788 – British colonists hoist Union Flag at Sydney Cove, New South Wales.

1841 – Hong Kong proclaimed a sovereign territory of Britain.

1875 – Electric dental drill is patented by George F. Green.

1905 – World’s largest diamond, the 3,106-carat Cullinan, is found.

1913 – Jim Thorpe relinquishes 1912 Olympic medals; played as a pro.

1918 – US Food Administrator, calls for “meatless” days for war effort.

1920 – Henry Leland launches the Lincoln Motor Company.

1926 – John Logie Baird gives first public demo of TV in London lab.

1931 – “Cimarron” premieres in New York; first western to win Best Picture.

1934 – Nazi Germany & Poland sign 10-year non-aggression treaty.

1939 – Filming begins on film “Gone With the Wind”.

1945 – Soviet forces reach Auschwitz concentration camp.

1950 – Constitution of independent India comes into effect.

1954 – Groundbreaking begins on Disneyland.

1962 – Bishop Burke of Buffalo declares Chubby Checker’s “Twist” is impure.

1962 – Canadian Marine Service renamed Coast Guard.

1962 – US launches Ranger 3, misses Moon by 22,000 miles.

1970 – “Bridge over Troubled Water” album by Simon & Garfunkel released.

1972 – Stewardess Vesna Vulovic survives 10,160 m fall without parachute.

1979 – “The Dukes of Hazzard” premieres on US TV network CBS.

1980 – 175,000 pay to hear Frank Sinatra sing in Rio de Janeiro.

1980 – Mary Decker becomes first woman to run a mile in under 4½ minutes.

1989 – AT&T reports 1st loss in 103 years; $1.67 billion in 1988.

1998 – Bill Clinton says, “I did not have sex. . .with that woman.”

2006 – Western Union discontinues its telegram service.

2015 – Libby Lane ordained as the 1st female bishop of Church of England.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 26, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you are currently involved, expect to feel a rush of revived passion for your partner. If you are not currently involved, the one great love of your life could finally appear. You may meet this person through work, creative activities, or spiritual studies. Your new friend could be from far away and work in an intellectually oriented profession. Expect to spend the next few days in a fog!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You know you are intuitive, but changes could take place in your brain that elevate your abilities beyond mere intuition. Visions, prophetic dreams, and powerful insights into others’ thoughts and feelings could reveal you to be a gifted psychic. If you have been training your abilities, this should come as no surprise, but the level of your gifts will. You will never be the same.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not turn down invitations today. A group meeting or social event could be thrown together with casual acquaintances, and your relationship with these people could abruptly change. At the very least, some will become friends. You might also acquire some valuable business contacts or partners. You might fall in love. By evening, you could be in a daze from the unexpected events.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A financial windfall could come as the result of a coup no one expected you to pull off. Everyone is likely to be very proud of you – and you will be very pleased with yourself, too. This is only the start of a fortunate new turn in your life. As far as money goes, it may all be smooth sailing from here on out.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Wonderful news comes from far away, possibly involving writing, teaching, or publishing. Creativity combines with heightened intellectual ability to bring success and good fortune to your door today. You might spend the day in a daze, waiting for it to sink in, and the evening celebrating with friends. This trend is likely to continue for the next few months. Make the most of it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An enterprise you had long since given up on, perhaps one involving the creative arts, may suddenly come up again, this time as a real opportunity. Once you know it is real, you still might have trouble believing it is finally happening. Friends and your current love interest may accept it more readily than you do. Enjoy your success and make the most of it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Group activities or social events could put you in contact with a new, exciting person. You could feel a strong physical and romantic attraction. If you are not currently involved – and perhaps even if you are – this might be worth pursuing. The attraction is reciprocated. You will probably share interests and be able to talk for hours. Be cautious but confident. Go for it, but slowly.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Whatever you have been trying to accomplish over the past several months could break loose just the way you want it to today. It could come as a surprise and resemble a logjam that finally gives way. Nonetheless, this is your good fortune, and you and those who have been in the trenches with you deserve a few accolades. After it is all set in stone, go out and celebrate. You have earned it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today might be one of the most fortunate days of your life. Everything you have been striving for – romance, money, creative fulfillment – could fall into place at various times today. Expect exciting calls bringing good news. A lover could offer congratulations. The only downside is all the stimulation could leave you exhausted. Never mind. You will sleep well!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Information received through dreams and visions could trigger sudden psychic revelations of solutions to problems you may have been mulling over for weeks. What you realize is likely to clear up any difficulties and pave the way for success. The emotional release could have you feeling like a heavy weight has been lifted off your shoulders. Obey your impulses, and get to it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some unexpected calls from friends or colleagues could bring you wonderful news today. A serendipitous lucky break could end the logjam that has held up the attainment of all your dreams. Love, money, success in career and personal development – all seem to be falling into place. You might spend the day in a daze, trying to take it all in. Relax and focus. You are on your way.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Job-related or personal projects are apt to come to a head now. Success is in the air, along with a marked increase in income and acknowledgment from those who matter. This, of course, is going to boost your confidence, not to mention your mood. You might already be fired up with plans for new trails to blaze. Try to stay focused. You will not want to miss anything.