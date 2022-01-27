Today in High Prairie: January 27, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – January 27, 2022

7 p.m. – LSC and LSWC Being Good Stewards of the land by Zoom. To register, visit www.lswc.ca

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 27, 2022

1556 – Abbas I, The “Great Shah” of Persia

1756 – Mozart, Austrian composer

1832 – Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland author

1850 – Edward J. Smith, Captain of the Titanic

1908 – William R. Hearst, Jr., American newspaper magnate

1938 – Kim Gardner, The Byrds rocker

1940 – James Cromwell, The Green Mile actor

1945 – Harold Cardinal, Cree political leader

1948 – Mikhail Baryshnikov, Russian ballet dancer

1951 – Brian Downey, Thin Lizzy drummer

1951 – Seth Justman, J. Geils Band keyboardist

1964 – Bridget Fonda, Scandal actress

1987 – Katy Rose, American pop singer

This Day in Local History – January 27, 2022

Jan. 27, 1914: Grouard town council meets with engineer V.O. Eastland and discusses surveying for the new railway. The town had hired Eastland for $2,500 promising a $3,000 bonus if Grouard got the railway.

Jan. 27, 1915: The first passenger train arrives in McLennan.

Jan. 27, 1931: Oscar Blackwood is the first postmaster as the Gilwood Post Office opens. A combination of the two surnames Harry Gilbert and Blackwood provides the name.

Jan. 27, 1954: Over 800 fans watch Yvonne Guenette get crowned queen during the official opening of the Falher Memorial Arena. The Pirates lose an exhibition game 10-8 to Peace River.

Jan. 27, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Leonard Lovelace, 43, of Kinuso, dies in a scuffle with police. Coroner J.W. Bissell orders an inquest for Feb. 21.

Jan. 27, 1963: Father Paul Serrand dies at the Hotel Dieu in Whitelaw and is buried in Girouxville. He served for 12 years as director at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

Jan. 27, 1971: South Peace News reports that Carol Tronnes opens Carol’s Hair Styles in the back of Stan’s Barber Shop.

Jan. 27, 1971: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s Frank Napier is trying to secure a recording contract with Vancouver Recording Co.

Jan. 27, 1973: Marcel Durand, Jean Roch Moffette and Rene Anctil band together and reopen the Smoky River Ski Hill.

Jan. 27, 1980: Rhonda Berg wins the pre-juvenile ladies B2 category at the Peace River District Interclub figure skating competition.

Jan. 27, 1982: An 11-year-old student is caught taking LSD at Joussard School.

Jan. 27, 1983: No one is injured seriously after Raymond Lessard, of Valleyview, drives into a train with his gravel truck seven miles from town.

Jan. 27, 1983: Randy McBride scores two goals and adds two assists to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 12-8 win over the McLennan Red Wings.

Jan. 27, 1985: Kay Savill’s rink qualifies for Ladies Provincials after winning districts in Grande Prairie.

Jan. 27, 1985: Arlene Kryzalka’s junior ladies rink goes 1-2 in Grande Prairie and Perry Brust’s rink goes 0-2 in Dawson Creek as both fail to qualify for Provincials.

Jan. 27, 1986: Larry Shaben is acclaimed the provincial PC candidate at a meeting in Kinuso.

Jan. 27, 1990: Darcy Younghans second goal of the game gives the South a 6-5 win over the North in the NPHL All-Star Game held in Peace River.

Jan. 27, 1992: Three central Alberta people die in a motor vehicle accident 15 kilometres east of High Prairie.

Jan. 27, 1993: Slave Lake HPSD trustee Nicole Gladu disagrees with a board decision touting Joussard school as the top priority for improvements. Overcrowding prompts the decision.

Jan. 27, 1994: Terry Houlder scores two goals as the hometown Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-5.

Jan. 27, 2000: The visiting Grimshaw Huskies eliminate the High Prairie Regals from playoff contention by defeating them 16-6.

Jan. 27, 2001: The High Prairie Recreation Board bans four unnamed people from the Sports Palace for rowdy behaviour.

Jan. 27, 2002: Audrey Shapka’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel defeating Jen Cross 6-3 in the final.

Jan. 27, 2008: The Shapka Two rink skipped by Andrea Stevens wins the High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel after an 8-3 win over Lisa Zabolotniuk.

Jan. 27, 2011: The High Prairie Retail Study is released and shows millions of dollars leaves the community each year. Consultant Shane Pospisil says the community “needs to stop being spectators” and get down to work. The survey says 54 per cent of people leave town to shop to get better prices.

Jan. 27, 2012: Attic Effects’ owner Tracy Sherkawi starts moving stock into her newly-expanded premises opposite the Royal Bank.

Jan. 27, 2015: A Teddy Bear Picnic is held at Bethel Baptist Church to celebrate Family Literacy Day.

Jan. 27, 2016: Iver Paulino scores 46 points but it’s not enough as the St. Andrew’s Saints lose to the undefeated Gift Lake Hurricanes 59-57 in junior high school boy’s basketball action.

Jan. 27, 2018: The St. Andrew’s Saints win the girl’s title and the Grande Prairie Peace Wapiti Titans the boy’s title at the PRJH Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament.

Jan. 27, 2019: Violet Helen Chalifoux passes away at the age of 74 years. She worked at J.B. Wood Extended Care for many years and was an advocate for High Prairie and District Palliative Care.

This Day in World History – January 27, 2022

661 – Rashidun Caliphate, then the largest empire in history, ends.

1591 – Scottish schoolmaster Dr. John Fian is burned for witchcraft.

1870 – Manitoba & Northwest Territories are incorporated.

1880 – Thomas Edison patents electric incandescent lamp.

1888 – National Geographic Society is founded in Washington, D.C.

1918 – “Tarzan of the Apes”, first Tarzan film, premieres.

1924 – Lenin placed in Mausoleum in Red Square, Moscow.

1942 – -19°F is Netherland’s coldest day since 1850.

1944 – Leningrad liberated from Germany in 880 days with loss of 600,000.

1948 – First locomotive to carry 1 million pounds operates.

1956 – “Heartbreak Hotel” single released by Elvis Presley.

1965 – First ground station-to-aircraft radio communication via satellite.

1967 – A fire in the Apollo I Command Module kills 3 astronauts.

1967 – Treaty signed banning military use of nuclear weapons in space.

1976 – “Laverne & Shirley” spinoff from “Happy Days” premieres on ABC-TV.

1980 – Robert Mugabe returns to Rhodesia after 5 years in exile.

1983 – World’s longest underwater tunnel [53.90 km] opens in Japan.

1992 – Boxer Mike Tyson goes on trial for rape; found guilty.

1996 – Germany celebrates its 1st Holocaust Remembrance Day.

2013 – 20 police officers killed in series of bomb attacks in Kandahar.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 27, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Long-distance phone calls from people living in distant states could bring some rather disconcerting news your way. This might arouse some anger within you, and you might be tempted to take it out on the caller. Do not do this! The person is probably only the messenger. Some short trips in your neighbourhood could find you confronted with impossible traffic. If you have to go out today, you might get there more quickly by walking!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Nightmares that come your way today are likely to cause you to wake up feeling extremely angry for no tangible reason. You might want to take a close look at your dreams and try to analyze them so you will learn the source of your ire and how best to expunge it. Disconcerting news about money is likely to prove groundless, so do not fly off the handle and get all stressed out when you hear it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A partner, either your life partner or a colleague, is likely to be in an irritable mood today, which you could find a bit upsetting. Bear in mind this person’s mood probably has little if anything to do with you, or anything you have said or done. Just stay out of their way until they are over it! This is not a good day to give or attend social events or even accept invitations. Wait until tomorrow!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Too many unfinished tasks or chores today might have you feeling pressured to get them done, creating unnecessary stress and strain. Pace yourself and do not panic if you have to let some of them go for today. You are probably feeling more sensitive than usual, so you might also pick up some moods from the people around you. Take periodic breaks and go out for a walk. This should clear your head and make things easier for you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Emotional levels run high among members of a group you are affiliated with as disagreements turn into quarrels. Stay out of this, it will not do you any good. Write down your impressions and share them with the others at another time when tempers have cooled down. You might find yourself wanting to make one final push toward attaining a personal goal of your own, but you could be blocked by forces beyond your control. Try to remain patient!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Pressures to get unfinished tasks completed and new ones begun cause emotions to run high. Everyone, yourself included, is likely to feel nervous and stressed out, and quarrels may break out. It might be best if you keep your eyes and mind focused on the tasks at hand and not on the petty squabbles that are going on around you. This keeps your blood pressure down and reassures those you want to impress.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Frustrated energy resulting from inability to put your plans into action could have your nerves on edge today, and you might be tempted to get into petty quarrels with those around you. Try to find alternative outlets for your energy so as to avoid this trap. There is also the danger you might take impulsive actions without giving it any thought. Remember to stop and think before you act; otherwise, your efforts might be wasted.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Overwork and the resulting stress and nerve strain might result in fevers or headaches today. Therefore, it might be a good idea to start the day pacing yourself and concentrating on whatever tasks are the most pressing. Do not worry if you have to leave some for later. There is a chance that others around you might get into some rather heated arguments. Stay out of it. This will only make you feel worse.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you are involved in a class or if you find yourself in any kind of group activity or social situation, be prepared for quarrels to break out among the people there. You could find this extremely useless and counterproductive, and you might be tempted to try to break in and put a stop to it. It is best to stay out of it. Get rid of your frustration by walking home! You will feel better for it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Frustration and upset with others in your circle could tempt you to go out and get rid of that energy by spending a lot of money. You might overindulge in food or drink, or you could give in to impulse buying. Treat yourself a little, but do not go overboard. You do not want to give yourself an upset stomach, and you will not want to take unwanted items back to the store. Instead, get some exercise or throw your passions into creative pursuits.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – An increased level of irritability and frustration could tempt you to take it out on friends, children, or your significant other. You are probably feeling especially energetic, with little if any outlet for that energy. On days like this you might want to consider jogging, going to the gym, or taking an aerobics class. This can both provide an outlet and produce some endorphins that override the stress and strain. Go to it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A conflict between career obligations and home responsibilities could present itself today. You are likely to feel totally powerless in the situation, so it could cause you to feel irritable and be more snappish than usual. Try to think clearly and find a solution for your conundrum, then act on it. Avoid the temptation to quarrel with others. In the evening, go out dancing! Work off some of that frustrated energy!