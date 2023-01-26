Today in High Prairie: January 27, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 27, 2023

Kinuso Ladies Curling Bonspiel (Day 1 of 2).

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

5:30 p.m. – Jersey January Dance at McLennan Elks Hall.

6-9 p.m. – Chase the Ace Night at McLennan Legion Hall.

7 pm. – Queen’s Jubilee Medal Presentation at HP Legion Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 27, 2023

1556 – Abbas I, The “Great Shah” of Persia

1756 – Mozart, Austrian composer

1832 – Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland author

1850 – Edward J. Smith, Captain of the Titanic

1908 – William R. Hearst, Jr., American newspaper magnate

1938 – Kim Gardner, The Byrds rocker

1940 – James Cromwell, The Green Mile actor

1945 – Harold Cardinal, Cree political leader

1948 – Mikhail Baryshnikov, Russian ballet dancer

1951 – Brian Downey, Thin Lizzy drummer

1951 – Seth Justman, J. Geils Band keyboardist

1964 – Bridget Fonda, Scandal actress

1987 – Katy Rose, American pop singer

This Day in Local History – January 27, 2023

Jan. 27, 1914: Grouard town council meets with engineer V.O. Eastland and discusses surveying for the new railway. The town had hired Eastland for $2,500 promising a $3,000 bonus if Grouard got the railway.

Jan. 27, 1915: The first passenger train arrives in McLennan.

Jan. 27, 1931: Oscar Blackwood is the first postmaster as the Gilwood Post Office opens. A combination of the two surnames Harry Gilbert and Blackwood provides the name.

Jan. 27, 1954: Over 800 fans watch Yvonne Guenette get crowned queen during the official opening of the Falher Memorial Arena. The Pirates lose an exhibition game 10-8 to Peace River.

Jan. 27, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Leonard Lovelace, 43, of Kinuso, dies in a scuffle with police. Coroner J.W. Bissell orders an inquest for Feb. 21.

Jan. 27, 1963: Father Paul Serrand dies at the Hotel Dieu in Whitelaw and is buried in Girouxville. He served for 12 years as director at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

Jan. 27, 1971: South Peace News reports that Carol Tronnes opens Carol’s Hair Styles in the back of Stan’s Barber Shop.

Jan. 27, 1971: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s Frank Napier is trying to secure a recording contract with Vancouver Recording Co.

Jan. 27, 1973: Marcel Durand, Jean Roch Moffette and Rene Anctil band together and reopen the Smoky River Ski Hill.

Jan. 27, 1980: Rhonda Berg wins the pre-juvenile ladies B2 category at the Peace River District Interclub figure skating competition.

Jan. 27, 1982: An 11-year-old student is caught taking LSD at Joussard School.

Jan. 27, 1983: No one is injured seriously after Raymond Lessard, of Valleyview, drives into a train with his gravel truck seven miles from town.

Jan. 27, 1983: Randy McBride scores two goals and adds two assists to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 12-8 win over the McLennan Red Wings.

Jan. 27, 1985: Kay Savill’s rink qualifies for Ladies Provincials after winning districts in Grande Prairie.

Jan. 27, 1985: Arlene Kryzalka’s junior ladies rink goes 1-2 in Grande Prairie and Perry Brust’s rink goes 0-2 in Dawson Creek as both fail to qualify for Provincials.

Jan. 27, 1986: Larry Shaben is acclaimed the provincial PC candidate at a meeting in Kinuso.

Jan. 27, 1990: Darcy Younghans second goal of the game gives the South a 6-5 win over the North in the NPHL All-Star Game held in Peace River.

Jan. 27, 1992: Three central Alberta people die in a motor vehicle accident 15 kilometres east of High Prairie.

Jan. 27, 1993: Slave Lake HPSD trustee Nicole Gladu disagrees with a board decision touting Joussard school as the top priority for improvements. Overcrowding prompts the decision.

Jan. 27, 1994: Terry Houlder scores two goals as the hometown Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-5.

Jan. 27, 2000: The visiting Grimshaw Huskies eliminate the High Prairie Regals from playoff contention by defeating them 16-6.

Jan. 27, 2001: The High Prairie Recreation Board bans four unnamed people from the Sports Palace for rowdy behaviour.

Jan. 27, 2002: Audrey Shapka’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel defeating Jen Cross 6-3 in the final.

Jan. 27, 2008: The Shapka Two rink skipped by Andrea Stevens wins the High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel after an 8-3 win over Lisa Zabolotniuk.

Jan. 27, 2011: The High Prairie Retail Study is released and shows millions of dollars leaves the community each year. Consultant Shane Pospisil says the community “needs to stop being spectators” and get down to work. The survey says 54 per cent of people leave town to shop to get better prices.

Jan. 27, 2012: Attic Effects’ owner Tracy Sherkawi starts moving stock into her newly-expanded premises opposite the Royal Bank.

Jan. 27, 2015: A Teddy Bear Picnic is held at Bethel Baptist Church to celebrate Family Literacy Day.

Jan. 27, 2016: Iver Paulino scores 46 points but it’s not enough as the St. Andrew’s Saints lose to the undefeated Gift Lake Hurricanes 59-57 in junior high school boy’s basketball action.

Jan. 27, 2018: The St. Andrew’s Saints win the girl’s title and the Grande Prairie Peace Wapiti Titans the boy’s title at the PRJH Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament.

Jan. 27, 2019: Violet Helen Chalifoux passes away at the age of 74 years. She worked at J.B. Wood Extended Care for many years and was an advocate for High Prairie and District Palliative Care.

This Day in World History – January 27, 2023

661 – Rashidun Caliphate, then the largest empire in history, ends.

1591 – Scottish schoolmaster Dr. John Fian is burned for witchcraft.

1870 – Manitoba & Northwest Territories are incorporated.

1880 – Thomas Edison patents electric incandescent lamp.

1888 – National Geographic Society is founded in Washington, D.C.

1918 – “Tarzan of the Apes”, first Tarzan film, premieres.

1924 – Lenin placed in Mausoleum in Red Square, Moscow.

1942 – -19°F is Netherland’s coldest day since 1850.

1944 – Leningrad liberated from Germany in 880 days with loss of 600,000.

1948 – First locomotive to carry 1 million pounds operates.

1956 – “Heartbreak Hotel” single released by Elvis Presley.

1965 – First ground station-to-aircraft radio communication via satellite.

1967 – A fire in the Apollo I Command Module kills 3 astronauts.

1967 – Treaty signed banning military use of nuclear weapons in space.

1976 – “Laverne & Shirley” spinoff from “Happy Days” premieres on ABC-TV.

1980 – Robert Mugabe returns to Rhodesia after 5 years in exile.

1983 – World’s longest underwater tunnel [53.90 km] opens in Japan.

1992 – Boxer Mike Tyson goes on trial for rape; found guilty.

1996 – Germany celebrates its 1st Holocaust Remembrance Day.

2013 – 20 police officers killed in series of bomb attacks in Kandahar.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 27, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Recent stress could leave you wanting to spend the day shopping for items that may be nice but are not really necessary. This is fine, since you may want to spruce up your surroundings. Take care you do not go overboard, and be careful not to take home something you would not normally go for. You do not want to have to return an unwanted object to the store.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Uninvited visitors could cause some stress. You wanted to spend your day resting, but now you have to entertain people, and this could prove irritating. It is better to keep the visit short and sweet than feel obligated to play host when you are not up to it. You will want to stay on good terms with your guests. Be polite but firm and then relax.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some callous words spoken carelessly could make you feel hurt and insecure. They may not have been intentional, but even so, bear in mind they are only words. They tell you far more about the one who said them than they do about you. Spend the evening with people who love and respect you. You mirror the best in them, and that is why they enjoy your company.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Attempts to attend a festival, party, or other group activity could be hampered by minor obstacles like traffic jams, forgetting things, and getting lost. This can be frustrating and irritating, but do not let it stop you. It is important to be out with your friends today. Fill up the car, get a good map, and make your way to the place by the side streets. Have some fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some friends may put you in front of a lot of people, perhaps to make an impromptu speech or lead a discussion. Generally, you do not mind this, but today you are in a quiet mood and would rather stay on the sidelines. You could grit your teeth and do what they ask. But do not be afraid to tell your friends how you feel. They do not really want to make you uncomfortable.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Someone who is a little belligerent and abrasive could interrupt the flow of ideas at a class or workshop dedicated to spiritual and metaphysical concepts and values. This willnot sit well with you, but you are not the type to be confrontational. Do not worry. Let the person have his or her say, then let everyone else debate. Enjoy yourself and learn from all the ideas.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An upset between you and a friend might cause you to wonder what you did wrong. Chances are you were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Your friend may have money problems and be too embarrassed to talk about it. Wait a few days and call again to see how things are. Your friend will feel more like talking, and all should be OK between you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Too many outside responsibilities at once could have you at odds with a current love partner. Your beloved may seem to be demanding a choice between your job and the relationship. Do not read things into the situation that are not there, and do not be too proud to talk about it. Pride really can come before a fall. Explain the circumstances in detail and all should be well.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An unexpected problem with a task you are trying to finish could cause a temporary upset between you and those closest to you. This might have your family stomping out of the house in anger. Remember that everybody has their own concerns, and probably would not have reacted this way otherwise. Finish what you have to do and patch things up later. All should be well.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An upsetting dream about someone you love deeply could cause you to awaken suddenly in the night. You might have to ground yourself a little in reality before trying to go back to sleep. Stay calm. The dream is not prophetic. It probably relates to your own fears about this person, or maybe even about yourself. Wait until morning and write down the dream. The meaning should clarify by then.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A misunderstanding with a family member or partner could mar your morning. One of you is less communicative than usual. It might take some effort to bring the issues into the open and work them out. They probably seem more serious than they are. Both you and the other person are apt to be stressed out and a little on edge. Cut yourselves some slack.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This might be the perfect day to go out, or stay in and turn off the phone. Friends and relatives could be stressed, and phone conversations could touch off some misunderstandings and cause unnecessary hurt feelings. If you must talk to people, keep the conversations light and brief. You will not want to mar a nearly perfect day.