Today in High Prairie: January 28, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – January 28, 2022

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 28, 2022

1457 – Henry VII, First Tudor king of England

1706 – John Baskerville, Typeface inventor

1822 – Alexander Mackenzie, Second PM of Canada

1890 – Robert Stroud, “Birdman of Alcatraz”

1910 – John Banner, Hogan’s Heroes actor

1935 – Nicholas Pryor, The Hunger Games actor

1936 – Alan Alda, M*A*S*H actor [Hawkeye]

1940 – Carlos Slim, Richest Person in World

1943 – John Beck, Dallas actor

1943 – Paul Henderson, Canadian hockey hero

1950 – Barbi Benton, Hee Haw comedienne

1956 – Peter Schilling, Major Tom rocker

1968 – Sarah McLachlan, Canadian folk singer

1980 – Nick Carter, Backstreet Boys singer

1981 – Elijah Wood, Lord of the Rings actor

This Day in Local History – January 28, 2022

Jan. 28, 1913: The Grouard Board of Trade meets and decides to lobby for better telephone service. They also agree to keep the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad informed of village affairs.

Jan. 28, 1913: Father Edward Petour takes over the management of St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

Jan. 28, 1973: Rene Dubrule scores three goals and adds three assists as the Smoky River Bantams blast the High Prairie team 14-0 at McLennan.

Jan. 28, 1973: High Prairie skaters Carol Hill and Janice Daly win the Novice Similar Trophy at Peace River.

Jan. 28, 1973: Jim Kozie and Gary Ruecker advance to the District Men’s Playdowns after winning zones.

Jan. 28, 1975: No charges are laid after an accident where 17-year-old Michael C. Ptashnyk hits six-year-old Shawn Poole with his truck.

Jan. 28, 1984: Pizza Village celebrates its grand opening with Wally Stokes as manager.

Jan. 28, 1984: Randy McBride scores three goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 9-7 win over the Rycroft Flames.

Jan. 28, 1986: Francis Rose, 64, of High Prairie, is killed when her car collides with a semi two kilometres east of town. Police eventually charge Michael Everall, 25, of Grande Prairie, with dangerous driving.

Jan. 28, 1987: Cree Airways announces they will provide air service in High Prairie within three months.

Jan. 28, 1987: The Montreal Canadiens Old Pros featuring Maurice Richard, Andy Bathgate, Henri Richard and Eddie Shack play the High Prairie Regals in front of 1,248 fans. The Old Pros win 13-6.

Jan. 28, 1989: Lyn-Mar Travel and Flowers ‘n’ Things celebrate their grand opening in a new location.

Jan. 28, 1989: Rob Szmata and Randy Burns each score twice as the visiting Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-6.

Jan. 28, 1990: The High Prairie Red Devils defeat the Tangent Good Sports 13-9 and 9-6 to win the High Prairie Ringette Tournament.

Jan. 28, 1994: The first day of usage for the new High Prairie Agriplex occurs.

Jan. 28, 1998: High Prairie town council takes over operation of the tourist booth much to the dismay of the chamber of commerce. They also decide to spend $37,000 on a new log tourist booth and locate it at the Lions campground.

Jan. 28, 2001: Gayle Brulotte’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

Jan. 28, 2002: Tom Kenneth Dlugosz, 36, dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in his Peace River home.

Jan. 28, 2004: High Prairie Mayor John Brodrick predicts High Prairie will not get a new hospital until 2007.

Jan. 28, 2004: High Prairie town council refuses membership into the Peace AirShed Zone Association in part because they are referred to as “High River” in a letter making the request.

Jan. 28, 2006: Harold and Diana Oliver are honoured by ESSO for their 30 years of dedicated service.

Jan. 28, 2009: Loblaw says no new grocery stores will be built in Canada including High Prairie “in the near future”. Meanwhile town manager Larry Baran says work continues on the project.

Jan. 28, 2009: Connie Roberts passes away at the High Prairie Hospital at the age of 63 years.

Jan. 28, 2010: The High Prairie Regals keep their slim playoff hopes alive with a 6-3 win at Valleyview. Lawrence Anderson scores two third period goals to break a 2-2 tie.

Jan. 28, 2011: The High Prairie Regals are given seven straight power play chances in a game at Fairview but still lose to the Kings 10-9 in a shootout.

Jan. 28, 2012: The PRJH Raiders boy’s basketball team wins the Rim Rocker Tournament after defeating St. Andrew’s 41-33 in overtime. In girl’s action, Valleyview Hillside defeats the PRJH Black Raiders 42-36 to win the title.

Jan. 28, 2014: Northland School Division closes Gift Lake School due to health concerns arising from ongoing poor air quality.

Jan. 28, 2015: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves a 20 per cent increase in water rates effective April 1 to $4.85 per cubic metre from $4.04.

Jan. 28, 2015: Former High Prairie Dr. Trung Vu passes away at the age of 49 years.

Jan. 28, 2016: Former Athabasca MP David Chatters loses his battle with cancer and passes away at the age of 69 years.

Jan. 28, 2017: Lisa Zabolotniuk wins the High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel after defeating Marilyn Stevens 8-3 in the A Event Final. Kay Savill wins the B Event and Maureen Butterfield the C Event.

Jan. 28, 2019: A youth pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to breaking into the Town of High Prairie’s public works yard. He is placed on probation for 12 months.

This Day in World History – January 28, 2022

1521 – Emperor Charles V opens the Diet of Worms in Worms.

1547 – 9-year-old Edward VI succeeds Henry VIII as King of England.

1624 – Sir Thomas Warner founds first English colony in the Caribbean.

1724 – Peter the Great forms Russian Academy of Sciences.

1807 – London’s Pall Mall is first street lit by gaslight.

1813 – Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is published.

1855 – First locomotive runs from Atlantic to Pacific on Panama Railway.

1878 – First telephone exchange begins in New Haven, Connecticut.

1878 – George W. Coy hired as first full-time telephone operator.

1887 – World’s largest snowflakes in Fort Keogh, Montana, 8 x 15 inches.

1887 – Work begins on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

1915 – First US ship lost in WW I, William P. Frye, carrying wheat to UK.

1932 – Japanese forces attack Shanghai.

1933 – The name “Pakistan” is coined by Choudhry Rahmat Ali.

1935 – Iceland becomes first western country to legalize abortion.

1944 – 683 British bombers attack Berlin.

1951 – First X-rated movie opens in London.

1953 – Derek Bentley, 19, hanged in London; pardoned in 1998.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s first appearance on National TV.

1958 – The Lego company patents their design of Lego bricks.

1959 – Soviet Union wins 62-37 for first international basketball loss by US.

1960 – First photograph bounced off Moon.

1962 – Johanne Relleke gets stung by bees 2,443 times; survives.

1968 – Radiation alert issued following B-52 crash in Thule, Greenland.

1978 – Ted Nugent autographs a fan’s arm with his knife.

1984 – Record 295,000 dominoes toppled in Fuerth, West Germany.

1985 – Charity single “We Are the World” is recorded.

1986 – Space Shuttle Challenger explodes 73 seconds after liftoff.

1988 – Canada’s Supreme court declares anti-abortion law unconstitutional.

1998 – Michelangelo’s “Christ & the Woman of Samaria” sold for $7.4 million.

2011 – “Friday of Anger” in Egypt; hundreds of thousands protest.

2013 – Iran’s rocket completes return trip of sending a monkey into space.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 28, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Share more of your passion, love, and happiness with the people around you. Put your energy toward a group project and work to co-create something much more magical and meaningful than anything you could create on your own. You are not alone in this world, and you will find you have a great deal to learn from working in close relationship with other people who share similar ideals.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Drastic shifts in your emotions might be causing you to doubt certain instincts or feelings you have. Instead of getting frustrated by your inability to make rational sense of these emotions, enjoy the ride they are offering you. Having these emotions and being able to express them freely is a great gift. Do not try to hide or suppress anything you feel. If it seems like you are on a roller coaster today, do not try to jump off halfway through the ride. You will be much safer if you stay seated until the end.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is one of those days in which you just want to lie on your back on the ground and look up at the clouds. Your artistic mind can easily spot one that looks like a dragon, one that is a chair, and one that looks just like your mother. Pull someone down onto the grass with you and show that person what you see. There is a reason why your brain draws attention to certain shapes and not others. Find important clues in this information.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are most likely going to be very drawn to the things that you can not have. Instead of getting upset and frustrated by the fact you are not getting what you want, look for the lesson in the situation and the reason why you really do not need those things at all. Things with extremely high sentimental value may seem very important to you right now, but maybe there is an important reason why you need to let go and move on from that particular sentiment.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may find yourself staring at a blank page for what seems like hours on end while you try to get down on paper what you really want to say. Perhaps your motivation is flagging. Your mind is soaring in the clouds today and it may be hard for it to keep on task. However, once you start the act of writing or whatever job you need to finish, things seem to flow to completion on their own.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you find yourself needing to do something in order to escape your life for a while, then maybe you need to examine your life more closely. Instead of trying to figure out the best means of escape, try to figure out the best means for making your life more enjoyable. Make sure you are happy with yourself and the things you are doing. If you are not, it’s time for a change.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Keep your fun-loving spirit pure. Be careful you are not making witty conversation or entertaining jokes at someone else’s expense. This type of behaviour is likely to come back around and haunt you later. Keep things positive at all times, especially when you are tempted to spread information about someone that is not exactly flattering. Today is one of those days in which you could easily slip and get your foot stuck in your mouth.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your emotions are likely to deceive you today, so be careful about making a judgment about something. Make sure you take your time and gather all the necessary facts or else you may end up making an impulsive decision you regret later on. The situations and people you encounter today are apt to be stubborn, emotional, or unreliable. If this is so, simply back away and address these things at some other time.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Make your time spent with others much richer by contrasting it with time spent absolutely alone. You will find the more energy you can focus on yourself and your own thoughts for a while, the more you will have stored up in your emotional battery to share with others when you are with them. Be more selfish with your energy in terms of making sure your inner sanctuary is being tended to regularly.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Attend a lecture or some sort of intellectual discussion in which people are actively expressing their ideas and strong opinions. It is important for you to feel the passion of another who is incredibly focused on his or her dream. Get inspired today by those who speak with passion even though you might not necessarily agree with what they are saying. If you do not, feel free to respond with an equally passionate retort.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your imagination is in all likelihood drawing you to faraway places, and you may find yourself daydreaming constantly. At times, these dreams may seem to get in the way of your usual rational, linear way of dealing with everyday life. Remember these dreams have been sent to you for a reason and you should try to comprehend and consciously integrate their messages into your everyday waking life.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Remember there is a spirit in everything around you. Just because we can not perceive something with our eyes, ears, nose, mouth, or fingers does not mean it does not exist. Pay respect to the force field that surrounds us, and to the animate and inanimate forms that exist in our everyday life. You are apt to perceive life as if it were a prayer today.