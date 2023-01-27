Today in High Prairie: January 28, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 28, 2023

Kinuso Ladies Curling Bonspiel (Day 2 of 2).

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 28, 2023

1457 – Henry VII, First Tudor king of England

1706 – John Baskerville, Typeface inventor

1822 – Alexander Mackenzie, Second PM of Canada

1890 – Robert Stroud, “Birdman of Alcatraz”

1910 – John Banner, Hogan’s Heroes actor

1935 – Nicholas Pryor, The Hunger Games actor

1936 – Alan Alda, M*A*S*H actor [Hawkeye]

1940 – Carlos Slim, Richest Person in World

1943 – John Beck, Dallas actor

1943 – Paul Henderson, Canadian hockey hero

1950 – Barbi Benton, Hee Haw comedienne

1956 – Peter Schilling, Major Tom rocker

1968 – Sarah McLachlan, Canadian folk singer

1980 – Nick Carter, Backstreet Boys singer

1981 – Elijah Wood, Lord of the Rings actor

This Day in Local History – January 28, 2023

Jan. 28, 1913: The Grouard Board of Trade meets and decides to lobby for better telephone service. They also agree to keep the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad informed of village affairs.

Jan. 28, 1913: Father Edward Petour takes over the management of St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

Jan. 28, 1973: Rene Dubrule scores three goals and adds three assists as the Smoky River Bantams blast the High Prairie team 14-0 at McLennan.

Jan. 28, 1973: High Prairie skaters Carol Hill and Janice Daly win the Novice Similar Trophy at Peace River.

Jan. 28, 1973: Jim Kozie and Gary Ruecker advance to the District Men’s Playdowns after winning zones.

Jan. 28, 1975: No charges are laid after an accident where 17-year-old Michael C. Ptashnyk hits six-year-old Shawn Poole with his truck.

Jan. 28, 1984: Pizza Village celebrates its grand opening with Wally Stokes as manager.

Jan. 28, 1984: Randy McBride scores three goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 9-7 win over the Rycroft Flames.

Jan. 28, 1986: Francis Rose, 64, of High Prairie, is killed when her car collides with a semi two kilometres east of town. Police eventually charge Michael Everall, 25, of Grande Prairie, with dangerous driving.

Jan. 28, 1987: Cree Airways announces they will provide air service in High Prairie within three months.

Jan. 28, 1987: The Montreal Canadiens Old Pros featuring Maurice Richard, Andy Bathgate, Henri Richard and Eddie Shack play the High Prairie Regals in front of 1,248 fans. The Old Pros win 13-6.

Jan. 28, 1989: Lyn-Mar Travel and Flowers ‘n’ Things celebrate their grand opening in a new location.

Jan. 28, 1989: Rob Szmata and Randy Burns each score twice as the visiting Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-6.

Jan. 28, 1990: The High Prairie Red Devils defeat the Tangent Good Sports 13-9 and 9-6 to win the High Prairie Ringette Tournament.

Jan. 28, 1994: The first day of usage for the new High Prairie Agriplex occurs.

Jan. 28, 1998: High Prairie town council takes over operation of the tourist booth much to the dismay of the chamber of commerce. They also decide to spend $37,000 on a new log tourist booth and locate it at the Lions campground.

Jan. 28, 2001: Gayle Brulotte’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

Jan. 28, 2002: Tom Kenneth Dlugosz, 36, dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in his Peace River home.

Jan. 28, 2004: High Prairie Mayor John Brodrick predicts High Prairie will not get a new hospital until 2007.

Jan. 28, 2004: High Prairie town council refuses membership into the Peace AirShed Zone Association in part because they are referred to as “High River” in a letter making the request.

Jan. 28, 2006: Harold and Diana Oliver are honoured by ESSO for their 30 years of dedicated service.

Jan. 28, 2009: Loblaw says no new grocery stores will be built in Canada including High Prairie “in the near future”. Meanwhile town manager Larry Baran says work continues on the project.

Jan. 28, 2009: Connie Roberts passes away at the High Prairie Hospital at the age of 63 years.

Jan. 28, 2010: The High Prairie Regals keep their slim playoff hopes alive with a 6-3 win at Valleyview. Lawrence Anderson scores two third period goals to break a 2-2 tie.

Jan. 28, 2011: The High Prairie Regals are given seven straight power play chances in a game at Fairview but still lose to the Kings 10-9 in a shootout.

Jan. 28, 2012: The PRJH Raiders boy’s basketball team wins the Rim Rocker Tournament after defeating St. Andrew’s 41-33 in overtime. In girl’s action, Valleyview Hillside defeats the PRJH Black Raiders 42-36 to win the title.

Jan. 28, 2014: Northland School Division closes Gift Lake School due to health concerns arising from ongoing poor air quality.

Jan. 28, 2015: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves a 20 per cent increase in water rates effective April 1 to $4.85 per cubic metre from $4.04.

Jan. 28, 2015: Former High Prairie Dr. Trung Vu passes away at the age of 49 years.

Jan. 28, 2016: Former Athabasca MP David Chatters loses his battle with cancer and passes away at the age of 69 years.

Jan. 28, 2017: Lisa Zabolotniuk wins the High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel after defeating Marilyn Stevens 8-3 in the A Event Final. Kay Savill wins the B Event and Maureen Butterfield the C Event.

Jan. 28, 2019: A youth pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to breaking into the Town of High Prairie’s public works yard. He is placed on probation for 12 months.

This Day in World History – January 28, 2023

1521 – Emperor Charles V opens the Diet of Worms in Worms.

1547 – 9-year-old Edward VI succeeds Henry VIII as King of England.

1624 – Sir Thomas Warner founds first English colony in the Caribbean.

1724 – Peter the Great forms Russian Academy of Sciences.

1807 – London’s Pall Mall is first street lit by gaslight.

1813 – Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is published.

1855 – First locomotive runs from Atlantic to Pacific on Panama Railway.

1878 – First telephone exchange begins in New Haven, Connecticut.

1878 – George W. Coy hired as first full-time telephone operator.

1887 – World’s largest snowflakes in Fort Keogh, Montana, 8 x 15 inches.

1887 – Work begins on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

1915 – First US ship lost in WW I, William P. Frye, carrying wheat to UK.

1932 – Japanese forces attack Shanghai.

1933 – The name “Pakistan” is coined by Choudhry Rahmat Ali.

1935 – Iceland becomes first western country to legalize abortion.

1944 – 683 British bombers attack Berlin.

1951 – First X-rated movie opens in London.

1953 – Derek Bentley, 19, hanged in London; pardoned in 1998.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s first appearance on National TV.

1958 – The Lego company patents their design of Lego bricks.

1959 – Soviet Union wins 62-37 for first international basketball loss by US.

1960 – First photograph bounced off Moon.

1962 – Johanne Relleke gets stung by bees 2,443 times; survives.

1968 – Radiation alert issued following B-52 crash in Thule, Greenland.

1978 – Ted Nugent autographs a fan’s arm with his knife.

1984 – Record 295,000 dominoes toppled in Fuerth, West Germany.

1985 – Charity single “We Are the World” is recorded.

1986 – Space Shuttle Challenger explodes 73 seconds after liftoff.

1988 – Canada’s Supreme court declares anti-abortion law unconstitutional.

1998 – Michelangelo’s “Christ & the Woman of Samaria” sold for $7.4 million.

2011 – “Friday of Anger” in Egypt; hundreds of thousands protest.

2013 – Iran’s rocket completes return trip of sending a monkey into space.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 28, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Romantic novels and movies could be more appealing than usual today. You are in an especially intense mindset. If you are involved, your relationship could be near the point where it has to move ahead or end. Chances are it will move ahead. If you are not attached, your loving nature will attract more than one potential partner into your aura. Be prepared, and expect the unexpected.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your financial situation could get a strong boost today. This might be due to a contract you have just signed, perhaps involving some work you will do on your own rather than for an employer. The project may have strong personal significance. The creative arts could be involved, as well as technology. Be prepared for a busy month, but it will be a great one. Go for the gold!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you may decide to study healing. You could read about alternative methods regarding diet, herbs, aromatherapy, massage, or acupuncture. You might decide to learn some hands-on methods. Whether or not you ever practice any of these professionally, learning about them should transform your life for the better on both physical and emotional levels. Make the most of it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might decide to sign up for an advanced course of some kind. This might include world religions or perhaps meditation. Stay out of bookstores, both physical and online. You might spend a fortune on books on your chosen subject. The effect of this is likely to be more profound than a simple accumulation of knowledge. Prepare to be transformed.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A group of friends may invite you to attend a festival or workshop involving the creative arts or metaphysical studies, or perhaps both. You might resist at first, but once you get there you will find the subject and instructor captivating. Afterward, you will not want to talk about it. You will be too preoccupied with your thoughts. Write them down. You will want to remember them later.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you have considered a career in healing, psychic, or spiritual studies or the creative arts, today the opportunity to make that dream a reality could come your way. A close friend could open the door for you. Your own psychic and artistic abilities should be operating at a very high level, so do not be intimidated. You are good at what you do and are likely to remain so.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Romance could be on your mind today. This could be due to a recent wonderful encounter with a love partner. Since then, listening to romantic music may have enhanced your feelings. You will want to schedule another meeting, but you might hold back because you do not want to seem pushy. Go ahead and call your friend. You might be pleasantly surprised by the response.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A very beautiful, romantic dream could inspire exalted artistic activities today. You might want to paint, draw, write, compose music, sew, or cook up a new recipe. Whatever you do, you will not do it simply for your own amusement. You will want to show your work to others and seek their opinions and approval. Your business acumen could be as active as your artistic side.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A rush of intense love and romantic passion for a special someone might turn your mind toward marriage. The wedding of a friend may contribute to these thoughts. Your partner may still have doubts about moving to the next level of commitment, even though there is no question he or she truly loves you. Be patient and hold your tongue. You will know when the time is right.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you could experience a strong desire to clear your psyche of past traumas that limit you. You may decide to register for a seminar or workshop of some kind. If you sign up today, all signs are that you will not only attain the results you want but you will also meet some interesting new people. Among them could be a potential love partner. Go for it, and have fun.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love, passion, romance, and marriage – your mind will focus on these matters all day even if there is no special person in your life right now. If you are involved, do not be surprised if talk of a long-term commitment creeps into your conversations with your beloved. If you are not involved, someone new and exciting could appear on the scene. When you go out, make sure you look your best.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The approach of a very special visitor might cause you to thoroughly clean your house. Afterward, you could look for new and interesting ways to dress it up with some new plants, throw pillows, or other decorative touches. This can be tiresome, but definitely worthwhile. When your friend arrives, he or she will feel at home. Work hard and then make yourself look great.