Today in High Prairie: January 29, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 29, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 29, 2023

1737 – Thomas Paine, Common Sense author

1850 – Ebenezer Howard, Pioneer of garden cities

1850 – Lawrence Hargrave, Inventor of box kite

1874 – J.D. Rockefeller Jr., American philanthropist

1880 – W.C. Fields, Comedian, actor

1901 – Allen B. DuMont, Perfected cathode ray tube

1918 – John Forsythe, Charlie’s Angels actor

1945 – Tom Selleck, Magnum PI actor

1954 – Oprah Winfrey, American TV talk show host

1957 – Irlene Mandrell, Mandrell Sisters singer

1958 – Judy Norton-Taylor, Waltons actress [Mary Ellen]

1960 – Matthew Ashford, Days of Our Lives actor

1962 – Nicholas Turturro, NYPD Blue actor

1968 – Edward Burns, Saving Private Ryan actor

1979 – Andrew Keegan, Step by Step actor

This Day in Local History – January 29, 2023

Jan. 29, 1972: Phone service to people west of High Prairie is cut off after a truck snags one-half mile of phone lines west of town.

Jan. 29, 1973: Mel Zachary, of Bayview Air Service in Slave Lake, announces regular air service will begin in High Prairie on Feb. 5.

Jan. 29, 1975: South Peace News reports that clearing begins on land slated to build Vic’s Super A.

Jan. 29, 1983: Pat Dube’s overtime goal at the 2:00 mark gives the High Prairie Regals a 7-6 win over the Manning Comets.

Jan. 29, 1986: South Peace News reports golf club president Brian Bliss says Concept 2000 will begin in the summer. The plan is a project to revamp the golf course into a year-round recreation area.

Jan. 29, 1986: South Peace News reports opposition from Loon Lake in an application for a liquor licence for the Red Earth Inn.

Jan. 29, 1989: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the B Event at Districts in Fort St. John and qualifies for the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships.

Jan. 29, 1993: NPHL penalty leader Klaus Mikkelson scores twice as the hometown Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-3.

Jan. 29, 1994: Ken Stewart’s shorthanded goal proves to be the winner as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Kings 7-6.

Jan. 29, 1994: Figure skater Shawna Rose wins a bronze medal and Lance Halldorson a gold medal at the Arctic Winter Games Trials in Slave Lake.

Jan. 29, 1996: The High Prairie Sears outlet moves into Pharmasave.

Jan. 29, 2000: The Snipe Lake Community Campsite Association is formed to save the Snipe Lake campsite.

Jan. 29, 2000: Kevin Clemens scores two first period goals as the Lakeland Eagles defeat the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks 8-5 in a first place NPHL showdown.

Jan. 29, 2000: Sheena Frantik and Tammy Shewchuk attend a tryout camp at La Glace and are selected as part of the Northwest Territories team to compete at the Canadian Ringette Championships in Prince George April 2-8.

Jan. 29, 2001: Terry Marie Heinrichs, 34, is sent to prison for one year after pleading guilty to frauding Grant Energy Maintenance and owner Grant Lee of $71,000. Court hears a cocaine addiction fueled her criminal activity.

Jan. 29, 2001: John Edwards, the victim of a severe beating in 2000, pleads to court for leniency for Justin Gerald Smith, 20, for his part in the beating. Smith is sentenced to six months to be served in the community.

Jan. 29, 2003: James [Jim] Daniel Clark passes away at 100 Mile House B.C. at the age of 66. He was the last Northern Store manager in High Prairie.

Jan. 29, 2006: The High Prairie Legionnaires make the long trip to Fairview for their league game but no referees attend so the club returns home.

Jan. 29, 2009: The High Prairie Regals lose 8-3 at Valleyview to all but end their chances of placing first in the NPHL’s East Division. Ryan Reeves, Blaine Bablitz and Frazier Caron each score twice in the win.

Jan. 29, 2010: High Prairie’s Caisse Horizon Credit Union closes its doors.

Jan. 29, 2014: South Peace News reports on the opening of the Sucker Creek Fitness Centre.

Jan. 29, 2015: High Prairie town council approves spending $13,180 for four electronic flashing speed signs.

Jan. 29, 2015: Walter Martin Romick passes away at the age of 82 years. He worked for the Department of Highways and served on the committee which built the new High Prairie United Church.

This Day in World History – January 29, 2023

1258 – Mongols defeated by Dai Viet at the battle of Dong Bo Dau.

1595 – Shakespeare’s play “Romeo and Juliet” thought to be first performed.

1802 – First celebration of Burns night; poet Robert Burns’s birthday.

1856 – Victoria Cross established in United Kingdom, Canada.

1879 – Custer Battlefield National Monument established in Montana.

1886 – Karl Benz patents first automobile with a burning motor.

1892 – The Coca-Cola Company is incorporated in Atlanta, Georgia.

1896 – Emile Grubbe is the first doctor to use radiation for breast cancer.

1916 – First bombing of Paris by German Zeppelins takes place.

1920 – Walt Disney starts work as an artist for $40 a week.

1924 – Ice cream cone rolling machine patented by Carl Taylor.

1929 – Seeing Eye Guide Dog organization forms in USA.

1959 – Walt Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” is released.

1959 – “The Great Smog” hits London; many die.

1978 – Sweden outlaws aerosol sprays due to their harmful effect.

1979 – Emerson, Lake & Palmer disband after 10 years together.

1980 – Six Iranian-held US hostages escape with help of Canadians.

1985 – Oxford University refuses to award PM an honorary degree.

1988 – Canadian Ben Johnson breaks own 50-yard dash world record at 5.15.

1988 – United Airlines Boeing 747SP, circles world in 36h, 54m, 15s.

1996 – 6,138th performance of “Cats” is held in London, surpassing record.

1996 – France says it will no longer test nuclear weapons in Pacific Ocean.

2005 – First direct commercial flights from China to Taiwan since 1949.

2014 – Archaeologists discover the oldest Roman Temple [6th C BC].

2014 – Scientists find how to convert normal cells into stem cells in mice.

2017 – Attack on mosque in Quebec kills 6 and injures 17.

2018 – Cleveland Indians say will remove Chief Wahoo from uniforms in 2019.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 29, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Money that has come your way unexpectedly might have you thinking in terms of expanding your personal interests and holdings. You might consider trying some new investments, particularly property. There is no need to rush to make a decision, however. You have all the time in the world to consider different options – and have some fun while you do it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel so confident you could be thinking in terms of starting a new enterprise. Partnerships are especially likely to succeed now. You could also grow closer to those who mean the most to you – family, friends, romantic partners. If you are not currently romantically involved, you might be soon. Your new sense of self-confidence should pull more people into your circle.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Recent successes have not made you feel you can rest on your laurels. Rather, you are more likely to work harder. Today you might spend a lot of time considering different options for improving your socioeconomic status. Among them might be enterprises connected with the planet. Business and romantic partners could inspire you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is likely a day when you want to reflect on your successes. As your professional success continues to skyrocket, your sense of self-confidence follows suit. So do your relationships with family, friends, children, and romantic partners. Your mind is especially sharp, and your personal innovations should continue to progress. Life is good and likely to stay that way for a while.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Surprising developments in your life might bring a lot of visitors and much happiness to your home. You could host a party or other sort of gathering. This is likely to keep you very busy throughout the day, but you will have fun all the same. Do not let shop talk interfere with times like this. This is the time to relax and enjoy your good fortune. Use it to your advantage.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some wonderful new developments could take place in your community. You might meet some new people who move in nearby. New businesses could also arrive and give a whole new look to the area. You could spend a lot of time visiting others to learn about what is happening. You might also consider fixing up your home, as recent success has made that possible. You will be busy all day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A high level of self-confidence and optimism should stay with you throughout the day. Your energy is good, as is your enthusiasm. The success and good fortune that have been coming your way are likely to stay with you. You may have just been blessed with more money and happiness. Of course, this feeling is also likely to attract more friends. Make the most of it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Happiness is the mood of the day, as you enjoy the fruits of all your hard work over the past few years. You are able to pursue a few things you have never been able to before. You are likely surrounded by old and new friends, and romance is blossoming. You probably also look especially attractive now. If all this sounds too good to be true, wake up! It is happening!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – All the success and good fortune you have enjoyed over the past several months may have freed you from the grind enough to concentrate on spiritual or artistic interests. There may be a few surprises in store for you. You may meet some new people who share your interests. What you learn from them could improve your progress. You might embark on a new course of study.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The company of good friends, perhaps at a group activity or festival of some kind, contributes to a powerful feeling of good health, good fortune, and happiness. You will probably want to spend a lot of time outdoors today. Sports might appeal to you. There will be a few minor accidents – dropping things, spilling drinks – but in all, this should be a satisfying day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Continued success and good fortune regarding finances could have you flying high right now. You are probably glowing with self-confidence and may well be surrounded by good friends. There might even be some public acclaim. A few minor mishaps might occur today, but they certainly will not put a damper on the mood. Expect to have a wonderful day!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Now that you have earned your place in the world after all your hard work, you might take some time to pursue your own interests. This could involve writing or publishing, going back to school to get an advanced degree, or taking a trip around the world. You have the time and energy to think about all your different options, so do not feel you have to rush.