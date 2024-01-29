Today in High Prairie: January 29, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 29, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 29, 2024

1737 – Thomas Paine, Common Sense author

1850 – Ebenezer Howard, Pioneer of garden cities

1850 – Lawrence Hargrave, Inventor of box kite

1874 – J.D. Rockefeller Jr., American philanthropist

1880 – W.C. Fields, Comedian, actor

1901 – Allen B. DuMont, Perfected cathode ray tube

1918 – John Forsythe, Charlie’s Angels actor

1945 – Tom Selleck, Magnum PI actor

1954 – Oprah Winfrey, American TV talk show host

1957 – Irlene Mandrell, Mandrell Sisters singer

1958 – Judy Norton-Taylor, Waltons actress [Mary Ellen]

1960 – Matthew Ashford, Days of Our Lives actor

1962 – Nicholas Turturro, NYPD Blue actor

1968 – Edward Burns, Saving Private Ryan actor

1979 – Andrew Keegan, Step by Step actor

This Day in Local History – January 29, 2024

Jan. 29, 1972: Phone service to people west of High Prairie is cut off after a truck snags one-half mile of phone lines west of town.

Jan. 29, 1973: Mel Zachary, of Bayview Air Service in Slave Lake, announces regular air service will begin in High Prairie on Feb. 5.

Jan. 29, 1975: South Peace News reports that clearing begins on land slated to build Vic’s Super A.

Jan. 29, 1983: Pat Dube’s overtime goal at the 2:00 mark gives the High Prairie Regals a 7-6 win over the Manning Comets.

Jan. 29, 1986: South Peace News reports golf club president Brian Bliss says Concept 2000 will begin in the summer. The plan is a project to revamp the golf course into a year-round recreation area.

Jan. 29, 1986: South Peace News reports opposition from Loon Lake in an application for a liquor licence for the Red Earth Inn.

Jan. 29, 1989: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the B Event at Districts in Fort St. John and qualifies for the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships.

Jan. 29, 1993: NPHL penalty leader Klaus Mikkelson scores twice as the hometown Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-3.

Jan. 29, 1994: Ken Stewart’s shorthanded goal proves to be the winner as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Kings 7-6.

Jan. 29, 1994: Figure skater Shawna Rose wins a bronze medal and Lance Halldorson a gold medal at the Arctic Winter Games Trials in Slave Lake.

Jan. 29, 1996: The High Prairie Sears outlet moves into Pharmasave.

Jan. 29, 2000: The Snipe Lake Community Campsite Association is formed to save the Snipe Lake campsite.

Jan. 29, 2000: Kevin Clemens scores two first period goals as the Lakeland Eagles defeat the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks 8-5 in a first place NPHL showdown.

Jan. 29, 2000: Sheena Frantik and Tammy Shewchuk attend a tryout camp at La Glace and are selected as part of the Northwest Territories team to compete at the Canadian Ringette Championships in Prince George April 2-8.

Jan. 29, 2001: Terry Marie Heinrichs, 34, is sent to prison for one year after pleading guilty to frauding Grant Energy Maintenance and owner Grant Lee of $71,000. Court hears a cocaine addiction fueled her criminal activity.

Jan. 29, 2001: John Edwards, the victim of a severe beating in 2000, pleads to court for leniency for Justin Gerald Smith, 20, for his part in the beating. Smith is sentenced to six months to be served in the community.

Jan. 29, 2003: James [Jim] Daniel Clark passes away at 100 Mile House B.C. at the age of 66. He was the last Northern Store manager in High Prairie.

Jan. 29, 2006: The High Prairie Legionnaires make the long trip to Fairview for their league game but no referees attend so the club returns home.

Jan. 29, 2009: The High Prairie Regals lose 8-3 at Valleyview to all but end their chances of placing first in the NPHL’s East Division. Ryan Reeves, Blaine Bablitz and Frazier Caron each score twice in the win.

Jan. 29, 2010: High Prairie’s Caisse Horizon Credit Union closes its doors.

Jan. 29, 2014: South Peace News reports on the opening of the Sucker Creek Fitness Centre.

Jan. 29, 2015: High Prairie town council approves spending $13,180 for four electronic flashing speed signs.

Jan. 29, 2015: Walter Martin Romick passes away at the age of 82 years. He worked for the Department of Highways and served on the committee which built the new High Prairie United Church.

This Day in World History – January 29, 2024

1258 – Mongols defeated by Dai Viet at the battle of Dong Bo Dau.

1595 – Shakespeare’s play “Romeo and Juliet” thought to be first performed.

1802 – First celebration of Burns night; poet Robert Burns’s birthday.

1856 – Victoria Cross established in United Kingdom, Canada.

1879 – Custer Battlefield National Monument established in Montana.

1886 – Karl Benz patents first automobile with a burning motor.

1892 – The Coca-Cola Company is incorporated in Atlanta, Georgia.

1896 – Emile Grubbe is the first doctor to use radiation for breast cancer.

1916 – First bombing of Paris by German Zeppelins takes place.

1920 – Walt Disney starts work as an artist for $40 a week.

1924 – Ice cream cone rolling machine patented by Carl Taylor.

1929 – Seeing Eye Guide Dog organization forms in USA.

1959 – Walt Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” is released.

1959 – “The Great Smog” hits London; many die.

1978 – Sweden outlaws aerosol sprays due to their harmful effect.

1979 – Emerson, Lake & Palmer disband after 10 years together.

1980 – Six Iranian-held US hostages escape with help of Canadians.

1985 – Oxford University refuses to award PM an honorary degree.

1988 – Canadian Ben Johnson breaks own 50-yard dash world record at 5.15.

1988 – United Airlines Boeing 747SP, circles world in 36h, 54m, 15s.

1996 – 6,138th performance of “Cats” is held in London, surpassing record.

1996 – France says it will no longer test nuclear weapons in Pacific Ocean.

2005 – First direct commercial flights from China to Taiwan since 1949.

2014 – Archaeologists discover the oldest Roman Temple [6th C BC].

2014 – Scientists find how to convert normal cells into stem cells in mice.

2017 – Attack on mosque in Quebec kills 6 and injures 17.

2018 – Cleveland Indians say will remove Chief Wahoo from uniforms in 2019.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 29, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A festive event takes place in your home today. Is it a family member’s birthday? A lot of light-hearted banter takes place alongside intense discussions of deep subjects and stories of strange events occurring around the world. You might make plans for another such gathering at someone else’s house. Love can blossom. Something about the evening has brought you and another closer together. Enjoy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your neighbourhood is a busy place today. Perhaps a public gathering of some kind is happening, maybe social, political, or humanitarian in nature. A number of your friends should be there. You might drop by with your romantic partner, out of curiosity more than anything else. Stick around for a while. You could learn something and discover a cause that could mean a lot to you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Financially, things seem to be going great for you right now, and therefore you could plan to make an investment in your home. If you already own one, you might decide to remodel or redecorate. If not, then you could just haunt realtors’ offices for the next few weeks. This is a good time to turn your energy toward improving your own space. Go for it and have fun!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – At this time, most of your focus is on either a group you are affiliated with or an intellectual subject in which you have an intense interest, or perhaps both! The arts, particularly writing and drawing, might be among these subjects. A number of your closest friends could share your interest, particularly a woman who lives nearby, so you can expect some exciting discussions over the next few days. Enjoy!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might decide to spend much of your day alone at home, perhaps working on a creative project of some kind. Your intellect and imagination are operating at a high level, and a gathering of friends might have brought inspiration your way. This is actually a good day to make use of your artistic talent. Your insight and vision should give rise to some moving results. Work hard!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Expect to be surrounded by genuine love and affection today. Friends, family members, and a very special romantic partner could pay you far more attention than usual. A group activity or other social event could put both you and your beloved in touch with some interesting people who could become your friends. Much information will be exchanged, including the names and phone numbers of those who might prove to be important business contacts. Have fun!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Idealistic love could come your way today. This might involve a colleague or possibly someone in a group with which you are affiliated. It might even be someone you have never before considered as more than a friend. Whoever it is may seem to be too perfect to be true. Bear in mind this is the first rush of infatuation, and that for romance to be successful you have to love a person’s flaws as well.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Travel by air, perhaps in the company of some friends, could well be in the works for you. A group with which you are affiliated might want to take a trip together, perhaps to a place associated with artistic or spiritual traditions. Your romantic partner could accompany you as well, making it as much a romantic getaway as an adventure. Take plenty of money with you! Your friends will want to go to nice places.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A lucky break could put you into a higher financial bracket than you were two days ago. Career matters, perhaps those concerning the arts, could be involved in some way. You and your romantic partner will probably want to go out and celebrate your good fortune; however, make sure you do not overindulge. You will want to feel absolutely fabulous tomorrow so you can continue to enjoy your success.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A social event could bring a fascinating new someone, perhaps from a different culture, into your life. This person could end up talking to you for hours about a number of intriguing subjects that interest you both. You could meet some other interesting people as well, and some could become friends, but this person could well end up as a very close friend or romantic partner. Make sure you exchange phone numbers. Have fun!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are you falling for someone you know on the job? If so, you might find out your feelings are reciprocated. Your friend could telephone or email and invite you out, away from work. Some other people might be present, but this will not stop you from getting better acquainted and realizing this relationship shows promise. The only problem is you may have to keep it under your hat for a while, at least at work.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Love and romance are first and foremost on your agenda for today. You and your romantic partner may leave a gathering of friends to be alone together and talk. You communicate well, and the intense feelings between you could be obvious to both of you, and embarrassingly, to everyone who knows you. If you have been together for a while, talk of commitment or a wedding could come up. Enjoy your day!