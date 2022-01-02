Today in High Prairie: January 3, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – January 3, 2022

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 3, 2022

106BC – Cicero, Roman statesman/philosopher

1909 – Victor Borge, Danish-American comedian

1919 – Jesse White, The Maytag repairman

1928 – Frank Ross Anderson, Canadian chess master

1930 – Edward Egan, The French Connection actor

1939 – Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawk

1945 – Stephen Stills, Cosby Stills & Nash singer

1946 – John Paul Jones, Led Zeppelin singer

1950 – Victoria Principal, Dallas actress [Pamela]

1952 – Jim Ross, WWE announcer

1954 – Dean Hart, Canadian wrestler

1956 – Mel Gibson, Mad Max actor

1969 – Michael Schumacher, German auto racer

1980 – Eli Manning, New York Giant

This Day in Local History – January 3, 2022

Jan. 3, 1914: The Town of Grouard sends lawyer C.F. Newell, MPP J.L. Cote and W.A. Griesbach to Ottawa to oppose the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad’s plans to build to Iroquois Lake and Round Lake [Kimiwan Lake] and bypass Grouard.

Jan. 3, 1954: The Falher Pirates defeat the Grande Prairie Red Devils 8-5 marking an NPHL team’s first win versus a SPHL opponent.

Jan. 3, 1963: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to form a committee to seek a satellite booster station to improve CBC-TV reception.

Jan. 3, 1963: Alex and Violet Komisar are the proud parents of High Prairie’s New Year’s baby, a seven-pound one-ounce baby girl born at 9:24 p.m.

Jan. 3, 1971: The High Prairie Regals give up five third period goals as they lose 8-3 at Peace River. They end the night’s play with the worst record in the NPHL at 2-13-2.

Jan. 3, 1971: High Prairie RCMP find the body of Casimer Willier, 68, of Joussard, in the Northland Utilities yard. He died from exposure.

Jan. 3, 1972: Salt Prairie pioneer Phoebe Babcock dies at the age of 83 years. She came to Salt Prairie in 1929.

Jan. 3, 1980: David and Elizabeth Chomik take over ownership of the Park Hotel from Chic Kuefler.

Jan. 3, 1983: Steven Matthews and Ron Rose each score twice as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 7-3.

Jan. 3, 1985: Wapiti Aviation cancels flights to High Prairie, roughly two months after a crash which kills six people.

Jan. 3, 1987: Doug Jones scores the game winner as the visiting Beaverlodge 77’s defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-4 in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Jan. 3, 1987: The Driftpile Bad News Boys defeat the Joussard Jets 8-1 at the outdoor rink in Joussard. Both teams are comprised of children aged 6-12.

Jan. 3, 1989: Ron Rose scores four goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals blast the Donnelly Cubs 12-2.

Jan. 3, 1993: Dwight Haugen and Derek Tomkins each score hat tricks in the High Prairie Peewee’s 9-4 win over Peace River No. 1.

Jan. 3, 1998: Vernon and Candace Walker, of High Prairie, win $111,203.10 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Jan. 3, 2001: Sharon Laboucan gives birth to High Prairie’s New Year’s baby at 9 p.m.

Jan. 3, 2001: A dog is eventually destroyed after biting a woman in the kidney area in High Prairie.

Jan. 3, 2005: John Kuefler wins a Harley Davidson motorcycle in a High Prairie Elks draw.

Jan. 3, 2011: Jolynn MacDougald begins her job as assistant coordinator for High Prairie and District Victim Services.

Jan. 3, 2012: Rachel Cripps starts her job as curator at the Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum.

Jan. 3, 2013: Idle No More protestors gather at Sucker Creek to voice support for the environment and rights guaranteed in Treaty 8. Sucker Creek Chief Jim Badger says no legislation exists to protect certain areas of Canada from economic development.

Jan. 3, 2014: Irene Elizabeth Burback passes away at the age of 82 years. She taught at High Prairie Elementary School and was active in the United Church.

Jan. 3, 2015: Willis Wilson, a former I.D. councillor and High Prairie Hospital Board member, passes away at the age of 80 years.

Jan. 3, 2018: John McDermott starts his job as Big Lakes County fire chief.

This Day in World History – January 3, 2022

1496 – Leonardo da Vinci unsuccessfully tests a flying machine.

1521 – Martin Luther excommunicated by Pope Leo X from Catholic Church.

1833 – Britain seizes control of Falkland Islands in South Atlantic.

1840 – First deep sea sounding by James Ross in South Atlantic, 14,450 feet.

1852 – First Chinese arrive in Hawaii.

1865 – Con Orem & Hugh O’Neill box 193 rounds before darkness ends match.

1870 – Construction begins on Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

1871 – Oleomargarine patented by Henry Bradley.

1888 – First wax drinking straw patented by Marvin C Stone.

1899 – First known use of the word “automobile” appears in an editorial.

1910 – British miners strike for 8 hour working day.

1931 – Nels Stewart of Montreal Maroons scores 2 goals in 4 seconds.

1938 – March of Dimes established to fight polio.

1941 – Canada & US acquire air bases in Newfoundland [99-year lease].

1943 – First missing persons telecast occurs in New York City.

1943 – Canadian Army troops arrive in North Africa.

1952 – Dragnet with Jack Webb premieres on NBC-TV.

1956 – A fire damages the top part of the Eiffel Tower.

1957 – First electric watch introduced.

1958 – Edmund Hillary reaches South Pole overland.

1959 – Alaska admitted as 49th US state.

1962 – Ground is broken for the Houston Astrodome stadium.

1973 – George Steinbrenner buys New York Yankees from CBS for $12 million.

1977 – Apple Computer, Inc incorporates.

1987 – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts first female artist, Aretha Franklin.

1988 – Margaret Thatcher becomes longest-serving British PM this century.

1989 – Russian newspaper Izvestia gets its first commercial advertisement.

1991 – LA King Wayne Gretzky scores his 700th goal against NY Islanders.

1996 – First clamshell flip mobile phone – Motorola StarTAC – goes on sale.

1999 – Mars Polar Lander is launched.

2004 – After over 30 years, Casey Kasem hosts last American Top 40.

2018 – Earliest known Native Americans unearthed in Alaska.

2018 – First bionic hand with a sense of touch, unveiled.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 3, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Finally, all of your efforts are being recognized! That is not to say you can now sit back and rest on your laurels – quite the contrary! Now is the time to put your original ideas to the test. But this time you have the backing of the higher-ups. Do not be nervous; just do what you had planned to do all along. If you work hard, you are likely to see tremendous professional and financial rewards.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You have a wonderful, nurturing nature. Those around you reap tremendous benefit from your caring soul. Just as you are receptive to the needs of others, so too should you be aware of your own needs. You deserve to be on the receiving end of your own gentle touch. Do not hesitate to turn to others for help if you need to. You might be surprised how mere acquaintances pitch in to lend a hand.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – In case you do any writing or artwork today, it will seem to come from a source outside of yourself. Is this the divine muse you have heard others talk about? Possibly, or perhaps it is just your own natural talent shining through at last. Today is also auspicious for relationships, so be sure to take time for friends and loved ones both old and new.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Put that book down and get out of the house! You have been by yourself long enough; it is time to start interacting with other people. In addition to having heaps of fun, you are likely to have some encounters that will prove beneficial in the long run. Group situations are great, but do not overlook the pleasures of an intimate one-on-one encounter.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your hard efforts to improve your life are finally showing results. And this is just the boost you have needed, as some people set your self-confidence a bit on edge. Just do not let others destroy your vision of happiness. Continue to walk toward your goal and do not hesitate when small obstacles appear left and right.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The people you meet today could be of tremendous benefit to you later on. You have especially keen vision today, so make sure to take note of everything of interest you observe. What you discover today, along with the people you meet, could combine in a powerful way at some future date. Your work also benefits from your attention to detail.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a time of new beginnings. Whether you are aware of it or not, you are more than ready to take on some new challenges. You have allowed yourself to become complacent about your career. You have the ability to make a major step up, so why not do so? All that is required is a bit of effort on your part. Figure out what your ideal job would be and then pursue it. Or better yet, create it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Romance is in the air today. It is the perfect time to make yourself look your best and invite that certain someone to dinner. Even if you are already happily married, why not take advantage of the auspicious mood and plan a special date with your spouse? Even old married couples are entitled to romance now and then!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today, you crave a little style. Sensible shoes and practical clothes get the boot in favour of fashionable shoes and luxurious fabrics. Your passion and sense of romance are at an all-time high, so you might as well take advantage of it for all it is worth. You can expect to reap a tremendous payoff as a result of the extra efforts you have been making with your appearance.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It isn’t just royalty who gets to live happily ever after in fairy tales. You have this right as well. The conditions are ripe for attracting a special person into your life. There is no need to rely on “expert” advice for attracting a soul mate. It is your own unique qualities that will beckon to the right one.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – While you may feel the urge to put on a pair of boxing gloves and duke it out with your family, try putting on an oven mitt instead. Cooking a meal or performing other domestic chores will help take your mind off your troubles with your family. If you are not the domestic sort, exchange the mitt for some reading glasses and bury yourself in your work. These tensions on the home front will pass quickly enough.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have an urge to hop on a plane and leave the country. It seems that this is the only way to free yourself from the mountain of professional and social obligations that are piling up. How can you ever hope to attend all of them, or even half? Have you considered you may not need to? Send someone else in your stead, perhaps, or simply respond that you can not make it. You would not be the first to say no. You are entitled to some downtime.