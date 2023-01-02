Today in High Prairie: January 3, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 3, 2023

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 3, 2023

106BC – Cicero, Roman statesman/philosopher

1909 – Victor Borge, Danish-American comedian

1919 – Jesse White, The Maytag repairman

1928 – Frank Ross Anderson, Canadian chess master

1930 – Edward Egan, The French Connection actor

1939 – Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawk

1945 – Stephen Stills, Cosby Stills & Nash singer

1946 – John Paul Jones, Led Zeppelin singer

1950 – Victoria Principal, Dallas actress [Pamela]

1952 – Jim Ross, WWE announcer

1954 – Dean Hart, Canadian wrestler

1956 – Mel Gibson, Mad Max actor

1969 – Michael Schumacher, German auto racer

1980 – Eli Manning, New York Giant

This Day in Local History – January 3, 2023

Jan. 3, 1914: The Town of Grouard sends lawyer C.F. Newell, MPP J.L. Cote and W.A. Griesbach to Ottawa to oppose the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad’s plans to build to Iroquois Lake and Round Lake [Kimiwan Lake] and bypass Grouard.

Jan. 3, 1954: The Falher Pirates defeat the Grande Prairie Red Devils 8-5 marking an NPHL team’s first win versus a SPHL opponent.

Jan. 3, 1963: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to form a committee to seek a satellite booster station to improve CBC-TV reception.

Jan. 3, 1963: Alex and Violet Komisar are the proud parents of High Prairie’s New Year’s baby, a seven-pound one-ounce baby girl born at 9:24 p.m.

Jan. 3, 1971: The High Prairie Regals give up five third period goals as they lose 8-3 at Peace River. They end the night’s play with the worst record in the NPHL at 2-13-2.

Jan. 3, 1971: High Prairie RCMP find the body of Casimer Willier, 68, of Joussard, in the Northland Utilities yard. He died from exposure.

Jan. 3, 1972: Salt Prairie pioneer Phoebe Babcock dies at the age of 83 years. She came to Salt Prairie in 1929.

Jan. 3, 1980: David and Elizabeth Chomik take over ownership of the Park Hotel from Chic Kuefler.

Jan. 3, 1983: Steven Matthews and Ron Rose each score twice as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 7-3.

Jan. 3, 1985: Wapiti Aviation cancels flights to High Prairie, roughly two months after a crash which kills six people.

Jan. 3, 1987: Doug Jones scores the game winner as the visiting Beaverlodge 77’s defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-4 in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Jan. 3, 1987: The Driftpile Bad News Boys defeat the Joussard Jets 8-1 at the outdoor rink in Joussard. Both teams are comprised of children aged 6-12.

Jan. 3, 1989: Ron Rose scores four goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals blast the Donnelly Cubs 12-2.

Jan. 3, 1993: Dwight Haugen and Derek Tomkins each score hat tricks in the High Prairie Peewee’s 9-4 win over Peace River No. 1.

Jan. 3, 1998: Vernon and Candace Walker, of High Prairie, win $111,203.10 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Jan. 3, 2001: Sharon Laboucan gives birth to High Prairie’s New Year’s baby at 9 p.m.

Jan. 3, 2001: A dog is eventually destroyed after biting a woman in the kidney area in High Prairie.

Jan. 3, 2005: John Kuefler wins a Harley Davidson motorcycle in a High Prairie Elks draw.

Jan. 3, 2011: Jolynn MacDougald begins her job as assistant coordinator for High Prairie and District Victim Services.

Jan. 3, 2012: Rachel Cripps starts her job as curator at the Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum.

Jan. 3, 2013: Idle No More protestors gather at Sucker Creek to voice support for the environment and rights guaranteed in Treaty 8. Sucker Creek Chief Jim Badger says no legislation exists to protect certain areas of Canada from economic development.

Jan. 3, 2014: Irene Elizabeth Burback passes away at the age of 82 years. She taught at High Prairie Elementary School and was active in the United Church.

Jan. 3, 2015: Willis Wilson, a former I.D. councillor and High Prairie Hospital Board member, passes away at the age of 80 years.

Jan. 3, 2018: John McDermott starts his job as Big Lakes County fire chief.

This Day in World History – January 3, 2023

1496 – Leonardo da Vinci unsuccessfully tests a flying machine.

1521 – Martin Luther excommunicated by Pope Leo X from Catholic Church.

1833 – Britain seizes control of Falkland Islands in South Atlantic.

1840 – First deep sea sounding by James Ross in South Atlantic, 14,450 feet.

1852 – First Chinese arrive in Hawaii.

1865 – Con Orem & Hugh O’Neill box 193 rounds before darkness ends match.

1870 – Construction begins on Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

1871 – Oleomargarine patented by Henry Bradley.

1888 – First wax drinking straw patented by Marvin C Stone.

1899 – First known use of the word “automobile” appears in an editorial.

1910 – British miners strike for 8 hour working day.

1931 – Nels Stewart of Montreal Maroons scores 2 goals in 4 seconds.

1938 – March of Dimes established to fight polio.

1941 – Canada & US acquire air bases in Newfoundland [99-year lease].

1943 – First missing persons telecast occurs in New York City.

1943 – Canadian Army troops arrive in North Africa.

1952 – Dragnet with Jack Webb premieres on NBC-TV.

1956 – A fire damages the top part of the Eiffel Tower.

1957 – First electric watch introduced.

1958 – Edmund Hillary reaches South Pole overland.

1959 – Alaska admitted as 49th US state.

1962 – Ground is broken for the Houston Astrodome stadium.

1973 – George Steinbrenner buys New York Yankees from CBS for $12 million.

1977 – Apple Computer, Inc incorporates.

1987 – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts first female artist, Aretha Franklin.

1988 – Margaret Thatcher becomes longest-serving British PM this century.

1989 – Russian newspaper Izvestia gets its first commercial advertisement.

1991 – LA King Wayne Gretzky scores his 700th goal against NY Islanders.

1996 – First clamshell flip mobile phone – Motorola StarTAC – goes on sale.

1999 – Mars Polar Lander is launched.

2004 – After over 30 years, Casey Kasem hosts last American Top 40.

2018 – Earliest known Native Americans unearthed in Alaska.

2018 – First bionic hand with a sense of touch, unveiled.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 3, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is a great day to let your artistic nature shine through! Your sense of colour and pattern is right on target and your words are more poetic than usual. Create a time and space for your creative inner nature to manifest on the physical plane. Let your fantasy world spill onto a piece of paper for others to see. You have tremendous gifts. Feel free to share them with the world!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your emotions may be confused today! People may seem to rub you the wrong way, and you may feel like you are all alone in the world. Keep in mind you are very sensitive and capable of picking up things that other people miss. You cut through the masks and see right to the core of every issue. Give yourself credit for being a passionate detective!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be out of step with the rest of the world today, but do not sweat it! This is a good day to finish projects. Your head may be in the clouds and your emotions foggier than usual. Bring more of your fantasy world to the current reality. Do not just talk about lofty ideas and beautiful dreams – live them! You have the power to change every situation for the better!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Stay grounded and focused today! You can accomplish a lot if you set your mind to it. You may sense a blurry cloud lingering – this is your emotion talking. Amid all the goal-oriented pursuits, mental processes, and work-related issues, you have given short shrift to your feelings. It is OK to cry. Recognize that emotions are an important part of you. They deserve your attention!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today’s events may cause disruption in your routine! Your emotions may seem clouded, and other people may challenge aspects of your ego. Relationships with the opposite sex may not be great today, so do not try to force an issue you know will end up in conflict. There is an air of conservatism throughout the day that may not pair well with your unconventional nature. Lay low!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Turn up your fantasy dial and let your imagination run wild! Your intuition is strong today, and you should give your emotions room to flow. Work to clear the blockages that keep you from doing things you truly want to do. Get your ideas on paper and manifest more of your fantasy world in reality. People may be stingy, so now is not the best time to ask for a raise or loan!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Issues may be clouded today! The things that seem real may actually be illusions. You might find you feel a bit more reserved than usual and that you want to hold tight to your material possessions for comfort. Keep in mind other people are extremely important to you now and you would benefit greatly by offering your hand to those who are less fortunate!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Terrific energy flows your way today! Make sure what you are dealing with is genuine. There is a tendency for people to get lost in their fantasy worlds. Be aware that what seems practical today could be the opposite tomorrow. Your emotions may seem confused, but if you concentrate on releasing instead of judging them, you can sail through the day without any trouble!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The heaviness of the day weighs on you! Take your time with projects and carefully evaluate all the facts before making a decision. People can be deceptive, so be careful in all your dealings. You may be going through a period in which you care less about material possessions and concern yourself with spiritual things. This is a great time to delve into the occult!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your fantasy world is especially piqued today! Your need to escape physical reality is strong. Be careful about how you go about this. Dreams may take you there, but be rational so you are not left more confused than before. Keep your energy pure and clean. Other people will recognize you for your tender, sensitive nature, so feel free to be confident with your words!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – People may tug at you from all sides today! No matter which way you turn, someone is there. Be patient and level-headed. Your time will come. For now, look at these challenges as lessons for the future and learn from them. Your point of view is not the only one in the world. It would probably be a good thing if you worked on incorporating other people’s opinions into your own!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is a great day to check off all the items on that list of yours! Get it done! At the same time, realize your emotions might be a bit clouded and things that seem genuine may actually be just a mirage. Issues of a spiritual nature are of primary concern. You should make sure you are nurturing this side of your being. Think with your heart!