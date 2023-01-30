Today in High Prairie: January 30, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 30, 2023

1 p.m. – Cooking With Baba’s at Nampa Golden Pioneers Drop-In Centre.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 30, 2023

1615 – Thomas Rolfe, Only child of Pocahontas

1882 – Franklin Roosevelt, 32nd US President

1899 – Max Theiler, Made Yellow Fever vaccine 1899

1925 – Dorothy Malone, Peyton Place actress

1930 – Gene Hackman, French Connection actor

1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess player

1937 – Vanessa Redgrave, Julia actress

1942 – Marty Balin, Jefferson Airplane singer

1951 – Phil Collins, Genesis singer

1960 – Tony O’Dell, Head of the Class actor

1965 – Julie McCullough, Growing Pains actress

1987 – Rebecca Knox [Lynch], Professional wrestler

This Day in Local History – January 30, 2023

Jan. 30, 1913: Premier Sifton announces a new bridge will be built at Grouard with work to begin at once.

Jan. 30, 1915: The Grouard News reports that A.B. Cote moves his general store to McLennan from Grouard.

Jan. 30, 1963: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 5-2.

Jan. 30, 1970: Fred Spendiff is honoured as High Prairie’s citizen-of-the-year for 1969.

Jan. 30, 1972: Tom Iannone and Ken Matthews each score three goals as the High Prairie Regals blast the visiting Hythe Mustangs 13-0.

Jan. 30, 1977: Ron Rose scores two goals and adds three assists and Wayne Stafford scores three goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 10-3 win over the Peace River Stampeders.

Jan. 30, 1977: Myler Savill’s rink wins the Men’s Districts in Dawson Creek and advances to the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships in Edmonton. It’s the first time a High Prairie rink advances to the championships since 1957.

Jan. 30, 1979: Rod Berg scores five goals as the High Prairie Regals blast the Peace River Stampeders 16-3. CKYL broadcaster Ken White is honoured between periods by the Regals.

Jan. 30, 1980: South Peace News reports Marwan Adam is the new owner of the Bigway store.

Jan. 30, 1980: South Peace News reports Sware Realty opens under the ownership of Norm Sware, Maureen Basarab and Clarence McLean.

Jan. 30, 1981: Wes Keay opens Wes’s Meats opposite General Service Garage.

Jan. 30, 1983: The board of the High Prairie United Church decides to go ahead with plans for a new church.

Jan. 30, 1984: The High Prairie Hospital Board dismisses administrator Thom Carnahan after examining his evaluation.

Jan. 30, 1985: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Curling Association is approached by a Concept 2000 group wanting to build a new rink at the golf course.

Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 1985: Val’s Super A celebrates its grand opening.

Jan. 30, 1987: Bob Paquette celebrates the grand opening of his new Prairie Automotive store.

Jan. 30, 1988: High Prairie RCMP confirm they are investigating an assault after the High Prairie Regals versus Manning Comets game. An unnamed Regals’ player is under investigation. The Regals win the game 5-4 after Manning walks off the ice with 1:35 remaining. Comets’ coach Raye Johnson, who threw sticks onto the ice after the game, is fined $200 and suspended for two games.

Jan. 30, 1992: The Grimshaw Huskies and High Prairie Regals combine for only 60 shots on goal but 14 of them find the net as the Regals win 8-6.

Jan. 30, 1994: Valerie Masson wins a snowmobile poker rally at Salt Prairie.

Jan. 30, 1995: Vincent Halcrow and Sylvia Cardinal are married at the High Prairie RCMP detachment.

Jan. 30, 1997: RCMP close Highway 2 from Assineau to Joussard due to freezing rain.

Jan. 300, 2006: Red Basket in High Prairie is fined $3,000 in court after being convicted of selling pirated videos.

Jan. 30, 2008: The Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association writes South Peace News telling them they are in danger of folding if they do not get more members.

Jan. 30, 2010: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers defeat Edson 61-40 in the final of the Pratt Basketball Tournament. Meanwhile, the men’s team loses to Edson 80-49.

Jan. 30, 2010: Colin Lefley scores two third period goals as the visiting Hythe Mustangs deliver a serious blow to the High Prairie Regals’ playoff chances with a 6-4 win.

Jan. 30, 2013: South Peace News publishes a list of local seniors who qualify for the Alberta 55-Plus Winter Games in Calgary Feb. 13-16. Kay Savill, Marilyn Stevens, Pat Billings and Lois Baroldi qualify in Ice Curling; Dan Fisher, Dave Baroldi, Brian Martinson, Darwyn Peterson, Jim McLean and Lloyd Gauchier in Ice Hockey; Robert Lemay in 5-Pin Bowling; and Wendell Ebbett in Men’s Darts.

Jan. 30, 2013: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings does the honours on behalf of the federal government and presents a Diamond Jubilee Medal to Rudolf Lubeseder.

Jan. 30, 2016: The High Prairie Regals conclude a miserable 0-24 season after a 9-5 home ice loss to the Grimshaw Huskies. The 0-24 mark ties the NPHL record held by the 2012-13 Valleyview Jets.

Jan. 30, 2017: The Metis Nation of Alberta and federal government conclude a Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Reconciliation.

Jan. 30, 2018: High Prairie Councillor Donna Deynaka suggests to council they send no one to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Halifax May 31 to June 3.

Jan. 30, 2018: High Prairie Councillor Brian Gilroy’s suggestion to place $14,000 in a downtown revitalization fund is shunned by council.

Jan. 30, 2018: The High Prairie Regals whip the visiting Grimshaw Huskies 9-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the NPHL East Division Semi-Final.

This Day in World History – January 30, 2023

1487 – Bell chimes invented.

1647 – Scots agree to sell King Charles I to English Parliament.

1790 – Lifeboat is first tested at sea, by Mr. Greathead, the inventor.

1804 – Scottish explorer Mungo Park leaves seeking source of Niger River.

1847 – Yerba Buena renamed San Francisco.

1873 – “Around the World in 80 Days” by Jules Verne, published in France.

1894 – Pneumatic hammer patented by Charles King of Detroit.

1911 – First rescue of an air passenger by a ship, near Havana, Cuba.

1911 – The Canadian Naval Service becomes the Royal Canadian Navy.

1933 – “Lone Ranger” begins a 21-year run on ABC radio.

1939 – Adolf Hitler threatens Jews during his speech to Reichstag.

1948 – Mahatma Gandhi assassinated by Nathuram Godse.

1951 – Belgium refuses to allow communists to make speeches on radio.

1956 – Elvis Presley records his version of “Blue Suede Shoes”.

1956 – Martin Luther King Junior’s home is bombed.

1958 – First 2-way moving sidewalk in service opens in Dallas.

1958 – UK House of Lords passes bill allowing women to take seats.

1964 – Ranger 6 launched; makes perfect flight to moon, but cameras fail.

1965 – State funeral of Winston Churchill; world’s largest state funeral.

1969 – Beatles perform their last live gig, a 42-minute concert in London.

1973 – KISS plays their first show in Coventry Club in Queens, NY.

1975 – Rubik applies for a patent for his invention: Rubik’s cube.

1977 – Final part of “Roots” most-watched US entertainment show ever.

1978 – Mutual Broadcasting Network begins airing Larry King Show.

1989 – Five Pharaoh sculptures from 1470 BC found at temple of Luxor.

1993 – 100,000 Europeans demonstrate against fascism & racism.

2003 – Belgium legally recognizes same-sex marriage.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 30, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Much of your day may be spent running around your neighbourhood, perhaps in the company of your partner. You may have a lot of errands to run, or perhaps you are just antsy and unwilling to spend the day indoors. Whichever it is, you may come into contact with some unusual people and events. Take a notebook and camera. You might want a record of it all.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A financial windfall might come your way. This may not be a lottery win or surprise inheritance. It is probably something you have worked hard for, but more than you expected. As a result, you could walk around in a daze for much of the day. Do not try to make plans for it. Put it aside until you are used to the idea of having it. Only then will your practical nature kick in.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are probably feeling full of energy, and looking for an outlet for it aside from the usual jog or workout. A hike along a scenic path would be just the thing. Phone a friend and see if you can arrange to do it together. Your friend will probably be as enthusiastic as you. You may enjoy yourselves so much that you decide to make it a weekly event.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your subconscious mind is active today, perhaps releasing old traumas from the past. Memories from long ago could pour into your mind as though floodgates were opened. Many of them will not be pleasant. This is good nonetheless. You are releasing obstacles caused by these memories. By the end of the day you will feel so much lighter. Make the most of it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You tend to be an adventurous soul by nature. Today the desire to do something you have never done before could be overwhelming. You might toy with outrageous ideas like learning to skydive or bungee jump. You probably will not go that far, but you could opt for something like river rafting or mountain climbing. You have a lot of options open to you. Think about them.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you have been thinking about studying astrology, this is the day to do it. Even if you already know the field, you might decide to branch out into a newer or more radical aspect, such as Draconic or galactic astrology. You will learn more quickly and retain more of what you learn, so no matter what interests you, this is the day to put some effort into learning more about it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your innate sense of adventure is active today. Travel is on your mind. You and some friends may kick around ideas for an unconventional trip to an exotic place, such as sailing to Tahiti. The urge could pass, but it might not. Do some research and find out what your options really are. It might not work out as you visualized, but a little adventure could do you some good.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Career matters may involve some touchy circumstances that require ingenious methods to solve. You are in the right frame of mind to come up with them. You are definitely up for a challenge, and you will probably dig right in and come up with lots of great ideas. These concepts will not only get you through the current situation but also prove useful in the future. Go to it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A social event could bring you into contact with some interesting people in fascinating fields, some from distant places. Discussions could turn you on to one or more new interests, which you will probably want to pursue later. You might receive an invitation to visit an exotic place. If you are single, you could meet a potential lover. This will be an evening to remember.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A burst of physical energy might have you spending hours working out today. You might decide to try a new and ambitious exercise program. Take care not to push yourself past your limits. A heightened sense of adventure combines with a powerful desire to be fit, and it might drive you to exhaustion if you are not careful. You have to learn to crawl before you learn to walk.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are you involved in an ambitious, creative project of some kind? You might have so much to do that you decide to take on a partner, if you have not already. When you and this person work together, the whole is definitely greater than the sum of the parts. Without him or her, you might try to do the whole project yourself, which will not do you or the project any good.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The desire to improve your home’s appearance might suddenly come over you today. Whether you are planning some redecorating, landscaping, refurnishing, or simply a thorough cleaning, you will probably take the bull by the horns and concentrate on nothing else. The results will speak for themselves. Get family members to help you. You will not want to be too tired to enjoy what you have done.