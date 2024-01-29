Today in High Prairie: January 30, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 30, 2024

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 2 p.m. – Inter-Generational Walking Time at Centre Chevaliers. Cost is $2. Children adults welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 30, 2024

1615 – Thomas Rolfe, Only child of Pocahontas

1882 – Franklin Roosevelt, 32nd US President

1899 – Max Theiler, Made Yellow Fever vaccine 1899

1925 – Dorothy Malone, Peyton Place actress

1930 – Gene Hackman, French Connection actor

1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess player

1937 – Vanessa Redgrave, Julia actress

1942 – Marty Balin, Jefferson Airplane singer

1951 – Phil Collins, Genesis singer

1960 – Tony O’Dell, Head of the Class actor

1965 – Julie McCullough, Growing Pains actress

1987 – Rebecca Knox [Lynch], Professional wrestler

This Day in Local History – January 30, 2024

Jan. 30, 1913: Premier Sifton announces a new bridge will be built at Grouard with work to begin at once.

Jan. 30, 1915: The Grouard News reports that A.B. Cote moves his general store to McLennan from Grouard.

Jan. 30, 1963: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 5-2.

Jan. 30, 1970: Fred Spendiff is honoured as High Prairie’s citizen-of-the-year for 1969.

Jan. 30, 1972: Tom Iannone and Ken Matthews each score three goals as the High Prairie Regals blast the visiting Hythe Mustangs 13-0.

Jan. 30, 1977: Ron Rose scores two goals and adds three assists and Wayne Stafford scores three goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 10-3 win over the Peace River Stampeders.

Jan. 30, 1977: Myler Savill’s rink wins the Men’s Districts in Dawson Creek and advances to the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships in Edmonton. It’s the first time a High Prairie rink advances to the championships since 1957.

Jan. 30, 1979: Rod Berg scores five goals as the High Prairie Regals blast the Peace River Stampeders 16-3. CKYL broadcaster Ken White is honoured between periods by the Regals.

Jan. 30, 1980: South Peace News reports Marwan Adam is the new owner of the Bigway store.

Jan. 30, 1980: South Peace News reports Sware Realty opens under the ownership of Norm Sware, Maureen Basarab and Clarence McLean.

Jan. 30, 1981: Wes Keay opens Wes’s Meats opposite General Service Garage.

Jan. 30, 1983: The board of the High Prairie United Church decides to go ahead with plans for a new church.

Jan. 30, 1984: The High Prairie Hospital Board dismisses administrator Thom Carnahan after examining his evaluation.

Jan. 30, 1985: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Curling Association is approached by a Concept 2000 group wanting to build a new rink at the golf course.

Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 1985: Val’s Super A celebrates its grand opening.

Jan. 30, 1987: Bob Paquette celebrates the grand opening of his new Prairie Automotive store.

Jan. 30, 1988: High Prairie RCMP confirm they are investigating an assault after the High Prairie Regals versus Manning Comets game. An unnamed Regals’ player is under investigation. The Regals win the game 5-4 after Manning walks off the ice with 1:35 remaining. Comets’ coach Raye Johnson, who threw sticks onto the ice after the game, is fined $200 and suspended for two games.

Jan. 30, 1992: The Grimshaw Huskies and High Prairie Regals combine for only 60 shots on goal but 14 of them find the net as the Regals win 8-6.

Jan. 30, 1994: Valerie Masson wins a snowmobile poker rally at Salt Prairie.

Jan. 30, 1995: Vincent Halcrow and Sylvia Cardinal are married at the High Prairie RCMP detachment.

Jan. 30, 1997: RCMP close Highway 2 from Assineau to Joussard due to freezing rain.

Jan. 300, 2006: Red Basket in High Prairie is fined $3,000 in court after being convicted of selling pirated videos.

Jan. 30, 2008: The Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association writes South Peace News telling them they are in danger of folding if they do not get more members.

Jan. 30, 2010: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers defeat Edson 61-40 in the final of the Pratt Basketball Tournament. Meanwhile, the men’s team loses to Edson 80-49.

Jan. 30, 2010: Colin Lefley scores two third period goals as the visiting Hythe Mustangs deliver a serious blow to the High Prairie Regals’ playoff chances with a 6-4 win.

Jan. 30, 2013: South Peace News publishes a list of local seniors who qualify for the Alberta 55-Plus Winter Games in Calgary Feb. 13-16. Kay Savill, Marilyn Stevens, Pat Billings and Lois Baroldi qualify in Ice Curling; Dan Fisher, Dave Baroldi, Brian Martinson, Darwyn Peterson, Jim McLean and Lloyd Gauchier in Ice Hockey; Robert Lemay in 5-Pin Bowling; and Wendell Ebbett in Men’s Darts.

Jan. 30, 2013: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings does the honours on behalf of the federal government and presents a Diamond Jubilee Medal to Rudolf Lubeseder.

Jan. 30, 2016: The High Prairie Regals conclude a miserable 0-24 season after a 9-5 home ice loss to the Grimshaw Huskies. The 0-24 mark ties the NPHL record held by the 2012-13 Valleyview Jets.

Jan. 30, 2017: The Metis Nation of Alberta and federal government conclude a Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Reconciliation.

Jan. 30, 2018: High Prairie Councillor Donna Deynaka suggests to council they send no one to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Halifax May 31 to June 3.

Jan. 30, 2018: High Prairie Councillor Brian Gilroy’s suggestion to place $14,000 in a downtown revitalization fund is shunned by council.

Jan. 30, 2018: The High Prairie Regals whip the visiting Grimshaw Huskies 9-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the NPHL East Division Semi-Final.

This Day in World History – January 30, 2024

1487 – Bell chimes invented.

1647 – Scots agree to sell King Charles I to English Parliament.

1790 – Lifeboat is first tested at sea, by Mr. Greathead, the inventor.

1804 – Scottish explorer Mungo Park leaves seeking source of Niger River.

1847 – Yerba Buena renamed San Francisco.

1873 – “Around the World in 80 Days” by Jules Verne, published in France.

1894 – Pneumatic hammer patented by Charles King of Detroit.

1911 – First rescue of an air passenger by a ship, near Havana, Cuba.

1911 – The Canadian Naval Service becomes the Royal Canadian Navy.

1933 – “Lone Ranger” begins a 21-year run on ABC radio.

1939 – Adolf Hitler threatens Jews during his speech to Reichstag.

1948 – Mahatma Gandhi assassinated by Nathuram Godse.

1951 – Belgium refuses to allow communists to make speeches on radio.

1956 – Elvis Presley records his version of “Blue Suede Shoes”.

1956 – Martin Luther King Junior’s home is bombed.

1958 – First 2-way moving sidewalk in service opens in Dallas.

1958 – UK House of Lords passes bill allowing women to take seats.

1964 – Ranger 6 launched; makes perfect flight to moon, but cameras fail.

1965 – State funeral of Winston Churchill; world’s largest state funeral.

1969 – Beatles perform their last live gig, a 42-minute concert in London.

1973 – KISS plays their first show in Coventry Club in Queens, NY.

1975 – Rubik applies for a patent for his invention: Rubik’s cube.

1977 – Final part of “Roots” most-watched US entertainment show ever.

1978 – Mutual Broadcasting Network begins airing Larry King Show.

1989 – Five Pharaoh sculptures from 1470 BC found at temple of Luxor.

1993 – 100,000 Europeans demonstrate against fascism & racism.

2003 – Belgium legally recognizes same-sex marriage.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 30, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some exciting visitors could come to your door today, perhaps bringing Earthshaking information that could impact your life in a great way. You might start considering new lifestyle options. A group or organization, possibly associated with spirituality or metaphysics, could suddenly seem attractive and you might consider joining it. Expect some fascinating discussions with a close person in your life. Books, magazines, and other publications could also prove enlightening.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Group activities or social events in your neighbourhood could put you in touch with new and exciting people who eventually become friends. Shared goals and interests could give rise to plans for ambitious projects. Whatever enterprises you start today are likely to prove successful if everyone involved pitches in. In the evening, arrange for a quiet tête-à-tête with your romantic partner. Enjoy your day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have you been looking to branch out in a new direction? If so, this could be the day you get the lead of a lifetime. Or you might receive some unexpected information indicating possible new sources of income you could pursue on your own. Whatever they are, new doors of opportunity are going to open for you that could make a big difference in your lifestyle and catapult you into a higher socioeconomic bracket. Make the most of it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Unusual circumstances could arise that change the course of your creative orientation. This could involve modern technology in some way, and it is highly likely that it concerns the gathering, sharing, and use of information. You could find yourself considering some unusual options, which could involve changing jobs, your residence, or other factors important to your lifestyle. Think carefully before plunging in. Tonight, spend some quality time with the special someone in your life.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you could decide to attend a class, workshop, or social event involving people in a spiritual, metaphysical, or intellectual field. Fascinating discussions could lead to insights and revelations of your own. You could explore ways to harness your natural healing ability, perhaps through Reiki, massage, or other hands-on disciplines. Expect to spend the next few days being preoccupied with ideas you learn today. They should have a profound impact.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – New information could be coming at you from all sides today. Books, magazines, TV, the Internet, and conversations with friends are likely to bring exciting knowledge your way that reinforces some of your own convictions. Your intuitive abilities are not lying fallow either. Insights and revelations could come to you that blend well with what you are learning from outside sources. Write down your thoughts. You will want to put them to work for you later.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Surprising news about your own finances and the world economy in general could cause you to feel confident and secure about your financial future. An unexpected raise in salary could come your way soon, possibly because of sudden changes at your workplace. Some of the information you receive could seem vague and uncertain at first, but whatever news follows should clear it up. It seems a celebration is in order!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some fascinating new information, possibly about spiritual or metaphysical matters, could come your way today via books, magazines, TV, or the Internet. This could set you off on a new course of study. Your own insights and revelations could prove invaluable in increasing your understanding of what you read. In the evening, expect a surprising letter or phone call from someone you have not heard from in a long time. Enjoy your day.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Dreams and meditation could lead to insights regarding how best to handle your finances and make your money grow. You could receive some surprising ideas from newspapers, TV, or the Internet. Your level of intuition is very high. No matter how outrageous an idea may seem, consider it carefully before making a decision. A written plan of action for anything you do would be helpful. Too many ideas are popping into your head and you will want to keep track of them.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A social event or group rally could put you in touch with some new and exciting people in interesting fields. You might even run into an old friend you have not seen for a long time. If you are not currently romantically involved, an attractive new person could come on the scene. This promises to be an exciting and stimulating day for you. Do not be surprised if new doors to a great future open for you. Enjoy!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you could be hit with some exciting news. It could involve new people and new equipment coming onto the scene. It could involve an entirely new project or course of action you never would have imagined. This is likely to shape up to be a lucky break for you, as the new situation probably suits your skills and talents nearly perfectly. Make the most of this opportunity. It could make a big difference to you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Information you receive from others and from within your own heart could compel you to participate in some ambitious projects. They may be work related, connected with a group, or your own. Whatever they are, you are likely to find them interesting, challenging, and personally gratifying. New opportunities for advancement and self-expression could be opening up for you. It is best to move ahead now; otherwise, they might pass you by.