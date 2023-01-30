Today in High Prairie: January 31, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 31, 2023

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

5-7 p.m. – Open Gym Night at Mamowintowin Hall in Cadotte Lake.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 31, 2023

1797 – Franz Schubert, Austrian composer

1865 – Henri Desgrange , Founder of Tour-de-France

1872 – Zane Grey, American West novelist

1881 – Irving Langmuir, Filament lamp inventor

1884 – Theodor Heuss, First President of Germany

1892 – Eddie Cantor, Eddie Cantor Comedy Theater

1911 – Eddie Byrne, Star Wars actor

1919 – Jackie Robinson, First African MLB player

1928 – S. Newman Darby, Inventor of the sailboard

1931 – Ernie Banks, “Mr. Cub”

1937 – Steve Karmen, “This Bud’s For You” composer

1937 – Suzanne Pleshette, Bob Newhart Show actress

1946 – Glynn Turman, Peyton Place actor

1947 – Nolan Ryan, Baseball strikeout leader

1951 – Harry Casey, KC & Sunshine Band vocalist

1963 – John Dye, Touched by an Angel actor

1978 – Brad Rutter, Jeopardy! Champion

1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter

This Day in Local History – January 31, 2023

Jan. 31, 1914: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad abandons their Round [Kimiwan] Lake land citing no reason. An editorial says the town can’t “slack off now” in efforts to secure the railway.

Jan. 31, 1933: The Royal Bank of Canada in High Prairie closes due to the Depression.

Jan. 31, 1962: High Prairie residents go to the polls to decide whether to allow the Town to borrow $112,000 for water improvements for the town. Plans are to include a $128,000 gallon reservoir, a new water well and the construction of nearly five miles of water mains. The vote passes 210-29.

Jan. 31, 1971: High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church does not take part in an ecumenical service and Women’s World Day of Prayer. Reasons are outlined in a March 16 letter to the editor by Pastor E. Losey.

Jan. 31, 1972: Joe Keshen Jr. receives a nine-month suspended sentence and is ordered to pay $15 restitution after pleading guilty to removing the flag atop the Provincial Building.

Jan. 31, 1973: Massey Ferguson advertises for interested people to write them regarding setting up a dealership in town.

Jan. 31, 1973: South Peace News reports that Fields has purchased Marshall Wells in High Prairie. Manager Bud Vanderaegen, who still owns the store, says the purchase will make “a great contribution to the region”.

Jan. 31, 1975: Faust School name is changed to Carole Bannister School in honour of her 34 years of teaching in the community.

Jan. 31, 1976: High Prairie RCMP rescue a youth who was threatening to jump from the top of the Prairie Automotive Building.

Jan. 31, 1977: Bill Badiuk catches a 50-inch pike through a six-inch hole while ice fishing on Snipe Lake.

Jan. 31, 1987: Craig Clementes scores his third goal of the game with 4:21 remaining to give the hometown Grande Prairie Athletics a 6-6 tie with the High Prairie Regals.

Jan. 31, 1987: Salt Prairie celebrates the opening of the addition to their community hall.

Jan. 31, 1991: Peter Kushner rolls a record high game for seniors at Enilda Bowl with a 376.

Jan. 31, 1991: Ron Gaudet’s goal with 2:48 remaining gives the visiting High Prairie Regals a 3-2 win at Falher.

Jan. 31, 1993: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the B Event at Districts held in High Prairie and advances to the Alberta Mixed Curling Championships.

Jan. 31, 1996: Gordon Buchanan sells Spendiff Transport.

Jan. 31, 1995: The High Prairie Hospital loses 18 of 19 full-time positions axed by the Keeweetinok Lakes RHA.

Jan. 31, 2001: South Peace News reports that the town will be getting a new post office later in the year. Late March is the target date cited for a move to the Boyt Building.

Jan. 31, 2001: South Peace News publishes a special section dedicated to Dr. Robin Laughlin being chosen as Alberta’s Family Physician-of-the-Year.

Jan. 31, 2001: The High Prairie Friendship Centre honours Olga Ferens posthumously with a Volunteer-of-the-Year award.

Jan. 31, 2003: The Slave Lake Chamber of Commerce calls for Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen’s resignation blaming her for failure to resolve the issue of discriminatory business practices on Crown land.

Jan. 31, 2005: High Prairie Alberta Agriculture office loses the services of water technologist Randy Ehman.

Jan. 31, 2007: South Peace News reports Town of High Prairie CAO Larry Baran announcing they are in negotiations with Peace Country Health over purchasing the land the old hospital sits on.

Jan. 31, 2007: South Peace News publishes a photo of a new sport at Enilda Mud Bowl – stick bowling!

Jan. 31, 2010: The tube run officially opens at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Jan. 31, 2010: Joussard’s Doris Duchesneau carries the Olympic Torch near Dawson Creek, B.C. and calls the experience exhilarating. She purchases the torch she carried as a keepsake.

Jan. 31, 2011: The Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee issues an ultimatum to Tolko to do something to open the plant or risk losing timber rights to other interested parties.

Jan. 31, 2013: Peavine Metis Settlement opens the Peavine Arena. Elders Madeline Gauchier and Edmund St. Cyr drop the ceremonial first puck.

Jan. 31, 2015: Time passes on a deadline for purchasing land from the M.D. of Big Lakes that was purchased with the intent of developing an industrial park. Council was on the hook for $28,000.

Jan. 31, 2018: High Prairie RCMP report they have identified a suspect in the attempted burning of two buildings Aug. 15, 2017. Christopher A. Trindle, is later charged and convicted later in the year.

Jan. 31, 2018: Yvonne L. Savill passes away at the age of 76 years from cancer.

This Day in World History – January 31, 2023

1627 – Spanish government goes bankrupt.

1747 – First venereal diseases clinic opens at London Lock Hospital, London.

1851 – Gail Borden announces the invention of condensed milk.

1862 – First known white dwarf star is observed by Alvan Graham Clark.

1865 – US Congress passes the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery.

1871 – Millions of birds fly over western San Francisco, darkening the sky.

1874 – Jesse James gang robs a train at Gads Hill, Missouri.

1876 – United States orders all Native Americans to move into reservations.

1905 – First automobile to exceed 100 mph; A.G. MacDonald, Daytona Beach.

1928 – Scotch tape first marketed by 3-M Company.

1933 – Adolf Hitler promises parliamentary democracy.

1945 – Soviet troops reach the Oder River, less that 50 miles from Berlin.

1948 – Magnetic tape recorder developed by Wireway.

1949 – First daytime soap on TV “These Are My Children: begins.

1950 – US President Harry Truman supports development of a hydrogen bomb.

1955 – RCA demonstrates 1st music synthesizer.

1958 – James van Allen discovers radiation belt named for him.

1958 – US launches their first artificial satellite, Explorer 1.

1961 – Ham the chimpanzee is first primate in space [158 miles].

1961 – Houston voters approve bond to finance domed stadium [Astrodome].

1970 – Grateful Dead band members busted on LSD charges.

1981 – Canadian Gaetan Boucher skates world record 1,000-m [1:13.39].

1982 – 10 Arabian oryx [extinct except in zoos] released in Oman.

1986 – Mary Lund is first female recipient of an artificial heart.

1990 – First McDonald’s in the Soviet Union opens in Moscow.

1991 – Robert Gibson flies record 27,040 feet altitude.

1999 – Seth MacFarlane’s “Family Guy” first airs on Fox.

2000 – Dr. Harold Shipman jailed for life for murdering 15 of his patients.

2016 – “World’s Best Chef” French-Swiss Benoît Violier found dead.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 31, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are you involved in a search through every store for a particular item? You might be looking for a long time. The object you need will not be found at the local mall. Secondhand shops, obscure boutiques, antique stores outside town – all of these are more likely to have what you want than any shop you would normally frequent. Be brave and take a chance. You might really enjoy it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you have given up on something you have lost, you might get a real surprise tonight when a dream sheds light on where you might find it. It is important you either get up and search for the object immediately or write the dream down in as much detail as you can remember. Otherwise, this could be one of those dreams that disappears as soon as you wake up, and you will not want that.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A business or romantic partner might be in a foul mood and not very likely to tell you why. It will not be all that easy to deal with, but it probably does not relate to any trouble between you. Therefore, it is best to let your partner work it out alone. Take care to stay cool and keep a safe distance between you, at least for today. The mood should pass by tomorrow.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been exercising beyond your fitness level? If you have, you are probably feeling very tired, sore, and out of sorts. Take it easy today, even if you do not want to. You can still exercise, but concentrate on yoga and tai chi rather than more strenuous programs like aerobics. Push yourself a little, but not too much. The idea of “no pain, no gain” is a fallacy.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A goal you have recently been on the verge of attaining may suddenly hit unexpected setbacks. However major or minor they are, it is going to be disheartening. The only thing you can do is pick up the pieces and move on. The goal is not dead in the water. There are only some extra tasks that need to be done before you achieve it. Do what you have to, and hang in there.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You could be introduced to a new person today. He or she may be someone who will play a very important role in your life at one point. You will feel an instant connection and find out you share a passion for the same kinds of things. This person could turn out to be a very good friend, and romance is also very likely. Take it slowly and see what happens.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Is there a secret you are obsessed with unveiling? Something strange could be going on in your neighbourhood, or it might be an intellectual puzzle. Whatever it is, you are determined to discover the truth. You may do things you would not normally do. Do not be too pushy with questions. Confine your research to books, newspapers, and the web. You can find a few clues without alienating anyone.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Various intellectual or humanitarian subjects you have been reading about have changed your value system, perhaps subtly. You may not notice it until you hear someone mention beliefs like those you used to hold. It might be uncomfortable to realize such profound changes have occurred in you, but it is only a natural part of personal growth. Everything changes, so why not you?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A temporary separation from a love partner might have you in a very gloomy mood. Attempts to reach your friend by phone might prove fruitless. You might grow more and more frustrated and angry. There is not much you can do other than leave messages. Do not let your insecurity get the best of you. Find something else to do until your friend has a chance to call. Better late than never.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Expect to be frantic if you have to take care of something that is time critical today. People and situations are not in your favour. Everything will seem like a challenge. Prioritize tasks and do them slowly and cautiously one at a time. If you push too hard, you will make mistakes and wear yourself out. The world will not end if you do not finish all your tasks.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Generally you avoid politics in any group you belong to, but today you might get caught up in the fray in order to support a friend. This goes against your grain. Be sure and assess the situation carefully before getting too involved. Friend or not, you are not going to want to alienate anyone in the group. Think about it. Is it worth it?

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Changes you are making at home might necessitate your planning extra time. Perhaps you are waiting for a guest whose plane got delayed, or your shopping trip takes much longer because you can not find what you are looking for. Whatever it is, do not panic. Just try to stay rational and think about other options or alternatives.