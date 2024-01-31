Today in High Prairie: January 31, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 31, 2024

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Senior Wellness Day at High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Humber Delights Kitchen open at High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Kapawe’no School cafeteria.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

1 p.m. – Cooking With Kokum at Nampa Seniors’ Drop-In Centre.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre. Supper at 6 p.m. Cost is $3.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 31, 2024

1797 – Franz Schubert, Austrian composer

1865 – Henri Desgrange , Founder of Tour-de-France

1872 – Zane Grey, American West novelist

1881 – Irving Langmuir, Filament lamp inventor

1884 – Theodor Heuss, First President of Germany

1892 – Eddie Cantor, Eddie Cantor Comedy Theater

1911 – Eddie Byrne, Star Wars actor

1919 – Jackie Robinson, First African MLB player

1928 – S. Newman Darby, Inventor of the sailboard

1931 – Ernie Banks, “Mr. Cub”

1937 – Steve Karmen, “This Bud’s For You” composer

1937 – Suzanne Pleshette, Bob Newhart Show actress

1946 – Glynn Turman, Peyton Place actor

1947 – Nolan Ryan, Baseball strikeout leader

1951 – Harry Casey, KC & Sunshine Band vocalist

1963 – John Dye, Touched by an Angel actor

1978 – Brad Rutter, Jeopardy! Champion

1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter

This Day in Local History – January 31, 2024

Jan. 31, 1914: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad abandons their Round [Kimiwan] Lake land citing no reason. An editorial says the town can’t “slack off now” in efforts to secure the railway.

Jan. 31, 1933: The Royal Bank of Canada in High Prairie closes due to the Depression.

Jan. 31, 1962: High Prairie residents go to the polls to decide whether to allow the Town to borrow $112,000 for water improvements for the town. Plans are to include a $128,000 gallon reservoir, a new water well and the construction of nearly five miles of water mains. The vote passes 210-29.

Jan. 31, 1971: High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church does not take part in an ecumenical service and Women’s World Day of Prayer. Reasons are outlined in a March 16 letter to the editor by Pastor E. Losey.

Jan. 31, 1972: Joe Keshen Jr. receives a nine-month suspended sentence and is ordered to pay $15 restitution after pleading guilty to removing the flag atop the Provincial Building.

Jan. 31, 1973: Massey Ferguson advertises for interested people to write them regarding setting up a dealership in town.

Jan. 31, 1973: South Peace News reports that Fields has purchased Marshall Wells in High Prairie. Manager Bud Vanderaegen, who still owns the store, says the purchase will make “a great contribution to the region”.

Jan. 31, 1975: Faust School name is changed to Carole Bannister School in honour of her 34 years of teaching in the community.

Jan. 31, 1976: High Prairie RCMP rescue a youth who was threatening to jump from the top of the Prairie Automotive Building.

Jan. 31, 1977: Bill Badiuk catches a 50-inch pike through a six-inch hole while ice fishing on Snipe Lake.

Jan. 31, 1987: Craig Clementes scores his third goal of the game with 4:21 remaining to give the hometown Grande Prairie Athletics a 6-6 tie with the High Prairie Regals.

Jan. 31, 1987: Salt Prairie celebrates the opening of the addition to their community hall.

Jan. 31, 1991: Peter Kushner rolls a record high game for seniors at Enilda Bowl with a 376.

Jan. 31, 1991: Ron Gaudet’s goal with 2:48 remaining gives the visiting High Prairie Regals a 3-2 win at Falher.

Jan. 31, 1993: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the B Event at Districts held in High Prairie and advances to the Alberta Mixed Curling Championships.

Jan. 31, 1996: Gordon Buchanan sells Spendiff Transport.

Jan. 31, 1995: The High Prairie Hospital loses 18 of 19 full-time positions axed by the Keeweetinok Lakes RHA.

Jan. 31, 2001: South Peace News reports that the town will be getting a new post office later in the year. Late March is the target date cited for a move to the Boyt Building.

Jan. 31, 2001: South Peace News publishes a special section dedicated to Dr. Robin Laughlin being chosen as Alberta’s Family Physician-of-the-Year.

Jan. 31, 2001: The High Prairie Friendship Centre honours Olga Ferens posthumously with a Volunteer-of-the-Year award.

Jan. 31, 2003: The Slave Lake Chamber of Commerce calls for Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen’s resignation blaming her for failure to resolve the issue of discriminatory business practices on Crown land.

Jan. 31, 2005: High Prairie Alberta Agriculture office loses the services of water technologist Randy Ehman.

Jan. 31, 2007: South Peace News reports Town of High Prairie CAO Larry Baran announcing they are in negotiations with Peace Country Health over purchasing the land the old hospital sits on.

Jan. 31, 2007: South Peace News publishes a photo of a new sport at Enilda Mud Bowl – stick bowling!

Jan. 31, 2010: The tube run officially opens at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Jan. 31, 2010: Joussard’s Doris Duchesneau carries the Olympic Torch near Dawson Creek, B.C. and calls the experience exhilarating. She purchases the torch she carried as a keepsake.

Jan. 31, 2011: The Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee issues an ultimatum to Tolko to do something to open the plant or risk losing timber rights to other interested parties.

Jan. 31, 2013: Peavine Metis Settlement opens the Peavine Arena. Elders Madeline Gauchier and Edmund St. Cyr drop the ceremonial first puck.

Jan. 31, 2015: Time passes on a deadline for purchasing land from the M.D. of Big Lakes that was purchased with the intent of developing an industrial park. Council was on the hook for $28,000.

Jan. 31, 2018: High Prairie RCMP report they have identified a suspect in the attempted burning of two buildings Aug. 15, 2017. Christopher A. Trindle, is later charged and convicted later in the year.

Jan. 31, 2018: Yvonne L. Savill passes away at the age of 76 years from cancer.

This Day in World History – January 31, 2024

1627 – Spanish government goes bankrupt.

1747 – First venereal diseases clinic opens at London Lock Hospital, London.

1851 – Gail Borden announces the invention of condensed milk.

1862 – First known white dwarf star is observed by Alvan Graham Clark.

1865 – US Congress passes the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery.

1871 – Millions of birds fly over western San Francisco, darkening the sky.

1874 – Jesse James gang robs a train at Gads Hill, Missouri.

1876 – United States orders all Native Americans to move into reservations.

1905 – First automobile to exceed 100 mph; A.G. MacDonald, Daytona Beach.

1928 – Scotch tape first marketed by 3-M Company.

1933 – Adolf Hitler promises parliamentary democracy.

1945 – Soviet troops reach the Oder River, less that 50 miles from Berlin.

1948 – Magnetic tape recorder developed by Wireway.

1949 – First daytime soap on TV “These Are My Children: begins.

1950 – US President Harry Truman supports development of a hydrogen bomb.

1955 – RCA demonstrates 1st music synthesizer.

1958 – James van Allen discovers radiation belt named for him.

1958 – US launches their first artificial satellite, Explorer 1.

1961 – Ham the chimpanzee is first primate in space [158 miles].

1961 – Houston voters approve bond to finance domed stadium [Astrodome].

1970 – Grateful Dead band members busted on LSD charges.

1981 – Canadian Gaetan Boucher skates world record 1,000-m [1:13.39].

1982 – 10 Arabian oryx [extinct except in zoos] released in Oman.

1986 – Mary Lund is first female recipient of an artificial heart.

1990 – First McDonald’s in the Soviet Union opens in Moscow.

1991 – Robert Gibson flies record 27,040 feet altitude.

1999 – Seth MacFarlane’s “Family Guy” first airs on Fox.

2000 – Dr. Harold Shipman jailed for life for murdering 15 of his patients.

2016 – “World’s Best Chef” French-Swiss Benoît Violier found dead.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 31, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your extremely overpowering emotions are apt to scare people off today, especially when it comes to matters involving intimate relationships. Unless your desired result is to convince everyone around you that you are completely insane, it may be best for you to back off. Let someone else take the lead today and you may be quite pleasantly surprised at where you and this special person end up.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – While long-term trends in your life may not be going exactly the way you want them to, you certainly have plenty of short-term pleasures to enjoy, especially today. Feel free to indulge in things you might normally say no to. There is a great opportunity now to form an extremely powerful bond with someone close to you. Find this connection by immersing yourself in the things you love to do the most.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be anxious to fit things in your life into pigeonholes. When it comes to matters of love and romance, this may be hard to do, especially on a day like today. Call upon your pioneering spirit to seek something new and not limit yourself to what you originally had in mind. Perhaps there is something bigger and better waiting for you. You will only find it if you dare to accept something outside the norm.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel like going back to being a student in junior high, just going through puberty and joining the other kids in animated discussions about who likes whom and who is going out with whom. Follow your whim with phone calls to close friends who would be happy to share in your childlike nature. Wear something red today in order to serve as a reminder of the radiance of your loving heart.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Be careful about getting caught up with people who are careless or fickle, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Your tender emotions are too sensitive to endure the thoughtlessness, bluntness, and ultimately the rejection of someone who simply was not a good person for you to hang around with in the first place. Try not to invest yourself emotionally in situations or people today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your luck has just turned with regard to issues of love and romance, and wow! Has it turned for the better! You should be sitting on cloud nine today when it comes to matters of the heart. If, for some reason, you are not, perhaps you should consider who is sitting next to you on that cloud. Maybe it is time for a change. This is your day to be happy!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Romance is in the air, and all of a sudden you notice that all around you couples are walking hand-in-hand, exchanging longing gazes. This could get you thinking about your own situation. If you want to make a move toward someone in the department of love and romance, feel free to go ahead, but do not get too hung up on positive results. If you get your hopes up too high, you might end up falling hard. Just take it easy!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your upbeat and active nature is exactly what turns people on to you. Attention is apt to turn in your direction today when social acquaintances realize what an incredibly capable person you are. Focus on your strengths and accentuate these points in everything you do. The people around you will find you irresistible. You have a solid green light when it comes to love and romance tonight.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is one of those days when you could feel lethargic and downbeat. For some reason, even if you have a driving urge to get up and do something, it seems as if there is a two-ton weight sitting right on top of your head. Meanwhile, everyone else is off and running. You are probably better off this way. Learn from others’ mistakes when they land flat on their face. Gather information so you know best how to proceed on your own when the weight has lifted. It will happen soon.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your heart is apt to beat much more rapidly than usual. Love is in the air, the trees, and the people around you. Whatever you do today, make sure you spend the evening with someone special. Love is apt to be very expansive for you. Just the smallest seed will blossom into a gorgeous flower right before your eyes. Experience the full-body sensation of being immersed in love with the world around you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – More than likely there was at least one time in your life in which you felt like the ugly ducking. Perhaps this had something to do with your weight. Whether this feeling of insecurity or self-consciousness was self-imposed or not, it is time to rid yourself of such thoughts and feelings. Today is a day to love every bit of yourself. Have pride in your body inside and out.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Duels of love and romance are apt to come to a critical climax, and you will find the person who is challenging you has quite a bit of gunpowder at his or her disposal. Your best assets are your abilities to communicate and to see both sides of an issue. The key is to not get too emotionally involved, although that is much easier said than done.