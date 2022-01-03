Today in High Prairie: January 4, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – January 4, 2022

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 4, 2022

1077 – Emperor Zhezong, Song Dynasty in China

1334 – Amadeus VI, Count of Savoy

1785 – Jacob Grimm, “Grimm’s Fairy Tales”

1797 – Wilhelm Beer, Constructed first moon map

1809 – Louis Braille, Braille system inventor

1838 – Charles Stratton, “General Tom Thumb”

1930 – Don Shula, Miami Dolphins coach

1930 – Sorrell Booke, “Boss Hogg” actor

1935 – Floyd Patterson, American boxer

1943 – Tom Wilkinson, Edmonton Eskimo

1963 – Dave Foley, Kids In The Hall actor

This Day in Local History – January 4, 2022

Jan. 4, 1913: The Grouard News reports 1,243 couples filed for divorce in Canada in 1912.

Jan. 4, 1969: High Prairie’s Ross Gordon leaves the bench to get involved in a third period fight as the hometown Regals lose to the Dawson Creek Canucks 7-5.

Jan. 4, 1971: Jack Burley is re-elected president of the Pioneer Threshermans Association at their annual general meeting. Bob Winnicky is elected vice-president, Irene Turner secretary and Dorothy Turner treasurer.

Jan. 4, 1973: The Sturgeon Lake Blues pull out of the SRHL. They quit after the second period at Falher after trailing 9-1. Peace River also pulled out earlier in the week.

Jan. 4, 1980: Fire destroys High Prairie’s No. 2 UGG elevator.

Jan. 4, 1986: The Manning Comets win their 10th straight game defeating the visiting High Prairie Regals 6-2.

Jan. 4, 1989: South Peace News reports Pearl Calahasen announces her candidacy for the Lesser Slave Lake constituency for the PC party.

Jan. 4, 1990: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie is suing Everall Construction Ltd. Of Edmonton over “massive blunders” during a 1985 paving project.

Jan. 4, 1992: The visiting High Prairie Regals score four unanswered goals in the third period to salvage a 6-6 tie at Manning.

Jan. 4, 1994: Mike Williamson begins his duties as High Prairie’s recreation superintendent.

Jan. 4, 1995: South Peace News reports the Faust RCMP are forming a Victims Services Unit.

Jan. 4, 2000: The NPHL’s Falher Pirates fold after a 16-9 loss to the Lakeland Eagles in McLennan.

Jan. 4, 2002: Felicia Giroux, of Cadotte Lake, gives birth to a baby girl at 12:42 a.m. Giroux and the baby win hundreds of dollars worth pf prizes for being High Prairie’s New Year’s Baby.

Jan. 4, 2004: One woman is sent to High Prairie Hospital after a two-vehicle collision on the East Prairie River Bridge.

Jan. 4, 2005: A male student, 13, is stabbed at Grouard Northland School. A female teenager, 16, is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Jan. 4, 2006: Leslie Pollack receives a $2,000 bursary from the High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary Society.

Jan. 4, 2008: The Manning Comets of the North Peace Hockey League fold citing lack of players as the reason.

Jan. 4, 2008: Justin Paul scores four goals and adds two assists to lead the High Prairie Regals to an 8-5 win in Peace River.

Jan. 4, 2011: The High Prairie Regals are forced to forfeit a 5-3 win over the Valleyview Jets for using an illegal lineup. The Regals dressed 19 skaters and one goaltender, which is illegal.

Jan. 4, 2012: Shane Pospisil announces at a High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce meeting that plans for a biodiesel plant in the area are moving forward. Pospisil, working for Nichols Applied Management in Edmonton, has no stake in the project but is helping The Power Alternative of Detroit in drafting and finalizing the project.

Jan. 4, 2012: Jack Lischka passes away in High Prairie at the age of 76 years. He was an engineer and spent 40 years in the oilpatch.

Jan. 4, 2012: Northern Lakes College president Rick Neidig writes the Faust Community League expressing a desire to close the NLC building at Faust, formerly Carole Bannister School.

Jan. 4, 2014: Slave Lake’s Gale and Garry Kada win $100,000 in the Western 6/49 draw.

Jan. 4, 2015: Hazel Irene Paish passes away at the age of 95 years. Paish decided to fight hospital policy demanding retirement at age 65 and won, thus setting a precedent in Alberta.

Jan. 4, 2016: Nomination Day closes for two vacant seats on High Prairie town council. Jeff Burgar, Brian Gilroy, Arlen Quartly and James Waikle file papers declaring intentions to run.

Jan. 4, 2016: Staff and students complete the move into the new Joussard School for first day of classes.

Jan. 4, 2017: South Peace News publishes a photo of Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presenting a $20,138 cheque to the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association for upgrades to the veranda and security fencing at the new hall.

This Day in World History – January 4, 2022

46 BC – Julius Caesar defeats Titus Labienus in the Battle of Ruspina.

1847 – Samuel Colt sells his first revolver pistol to the US government.

1863 – Four-wheeled roller skates patented by James Plimpton.

1883 – Ontario Rugby Football Union [forerunner of CFL] forms.

1884 – Last sighting of an eastern cougar occurs in Ontario.

1885 – Dr. William Grant, of Iowa, performs first appendectomy in America.

1887 – Thomas Stevens is first man to bicycle around the world.

1896 – Utah admitted as 45th state.

1912 – Smallest earth-moon distance occurs this century at 356,375 km.

1920 – First Black Baseball League, National Negro Baseball League, formed.

1923 – Lenin’s “Political Testament” calls for removal of Stalin.

1936 – Billboard magazine publishes its first music hit parade.

1959 – Luna 1 [Mechta] becomes first craft to leave Earth’s gravity.

1961 – Longest recorded strike ends – 33 years – Danish Barbers’ Assistants.

1970 – Beatles last recording session at EMI studios.

1975 – Ice thickness measured at 4776 m, Wilkes Land, Antarctica.

1977 – Mary Shane hired by Chicago White Sox as first woman TV play-by-play.

1982 – Golden Gate Bridge closed for third time by fierce storm.

1984 – “Night Court” starring Harry Anderson premieres on NBC TV.

1984 – Edmonton beats Minnesota 12-8 highest-scoring modern NHL game.

1998 – Massive ice storm hits eastern Canada, northeastern United States.

1999 – Former pro wrestler Jesse Ventura sworn in as governor of Minnesota.

2010 – World’s tallest building at 2,722 feet officially opens in Dubai.

2015 – World’s largest-ever blue star sapphire at 1404.49 carats found.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 4, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A member of your household may be having troubles, and therefore you might consider staying home from work in order to help them get through it all. Nonetheless, you have career responsibilities you need to fulfill. Whether to stay home or go to work may be a difficult decision to make today, but be sure you weigh all possible factors. Probably your housemate will insist all is well and send you to work.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An important career concern could require considerable effort on your part today in order to enable you to advance whatever it is you are trying to accomplish. At some point during the day, you may be plagued by doubts as to your ability to do this. However, do not let this cause you to panic. All you need is to muster a little energy and stay focused on the task at hand. Believe that today you are capable of accomplishing wonders.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A trip you wanted to take may have to be postponed, probably for financial reasons. You will want to make the journey in the company of someone who is financially strapped right now. This could be disappointing, but remember this is only a delay. You will be able to have your vacation at a later date. Do not be afraid to start making the arrangements. By that time, your friend should have the money.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The need to complete an important task could have you mustering a far higher level of self-control than you are used to. Perseverance and determination could dominate your mood, and therefore you could accomplish wonders. However, be sure to take breaks occasionally, and remember to relax from time to time. Above all, do not be so focused on your work that you forget to eat. Your work will only suffer if you neglect your body. Pace yourself!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A business or romantic partner could be in a rather schizoid mood today. You will probably spend a lot of time together, and during the course of the day your friend could jump between enthusiasm and gloom. This could drive you crazy, as you will not know how to respond. All you can do is make sure all attention stays focused on the issues at hand. This changeability should burn out by the end of the day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Generally, you tend to be rather ingenious where work is concerned, but today you may feel the fountain of innovation has totally dried up. No matter how hard you try, you probably will not be able to muster any new ideas whatsoever. Chances are your biorhythms are low, and therefore your mind is working at a slower pace than usual. Concentrate on routine tasks today. By tomorrow your ingenuity should be back on track.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A crisis of values may confront you today. Someone you care about might need you to do something for them you do not feel comfortable doing, and this could put you in a tough spot. You probably will not want to do it, but your friend needs your help. Consider every possible contingency before saying yes or no. Reflect on how the results could affect both you and your friend. Only in this way can you really be fair.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might feel a little gloomy without knowing why, and you could spend a lot of time trying to find a reason. There probably is not any concrete reason. It is likely you are simply responding to low biorhythms. This is, therefore, a great day to go for a workout. This way you can get the endorphins going and feel a lot better by late afternoon. Then you should actually feel like going out and having some fun.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A close friend or love partner you have not seen for a while could finally make arrangements to see you. You, therefore, could spend much of the day in a great mood, looking forward to the encounter ahead. You will have a lot of fascinating information to share. It might be a good idea, however, to cut your visit a little shorter than you would like and make arrangements for another meeting. Otherwise, you might get too tired.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The house might seem rather empty today, as most of the other members of your household are probably out and about. This is, however, a good time for you to take care of some projects of your own you have been putting off. They might be tedious and rather boring, but think how good you will feel when they are finally done! In the evening you might entertain some visitors. Enjoy your day!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Someone close to you might not be feeling very well, and you might feel the need to remain nearby and take care of this person. By all means do this. However, bear in mind your empathic abilities are operating at a very high level today, and therefore you could actually experience some of their discomfort. Be sure to protect yourself psychically by keeping the white light around you if you want to avoid feeling ill yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A goal you may have been working toward for a long time might still seem very distant right now. Therefore, today you could actually find yourself giving up on it. This does not imply what you want will never happen. In fact, sometimes letting go of a dream can actually cause it to manifest. Remember this when you start to brood on your lack of success so far. All is not hopeless!