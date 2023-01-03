Today in High Prairie: January 4, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 4, 2023

9 a.m. – High Prairie Interagency meets at HP Provincial Building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 4, 2023

1077 – Emperor Zhezong, Song Dynasty in China

1334 – Amadeus VI, Count of Savoy

1785 – Jacob Grimm, “Grimm’s Fairy Tales”

1797 – Wilhelm Beer, Constructed first moon map

1809 – Louis Braille, Braille system inventor

1838 – Charles Stratton, “General Tom Thumb”

1930 – Don Shula, Miami Dolphins coach

1930 – Sorrell Booke, “Boss Hogg” actor

1935 – Floyd Patterson, American boxer

1943 – Tom Wilkinson, Edmonton Eskimo

1963 – Dave Foley, Kids In The Hall actor

This Day in Local History – January 4, 2023

Jan. 4, 1913: The Grouard News reports 1,243 couples filed for divorce in Canada in 1912.

Jan. 4, 1969: High Prairie’s Ross Gordon leaves the bench to get involved in a third period fight as the hometown Regals lose to the Dawson Creek Canucks 7-5.

Jan. 4, 1971: Jack Burley is re-elected president of the Pioneer Threshermans Association at their annual general meeting. Bob Winnicky is elected vice-president, Irene Turner secretary and Dorothy Turner treasurer.

Jan. 4, 1973: The Sturgeon Lake Blues pull out of the SRHL. They quit after the second period at Falher after trailing 9-1. Peace River also pulled out earlier in the week.

Jan. 4, 1980: Fire destroys High Prairie’s No. 2 UGG elevator.

Jan. 4, 1986: The Manning Comets win their 10th straight game defeating the visiting High Prairie Regals 6-2.

Jan. 4, 1989: South Peace News reports Pearl Calahasen announces her candidacy for the Lesser Slave Lake constituency for the PC party.

Jan. 4, 1990: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie is suing Everall Construction Ltd. Of Edmonton over “massive blunders” during a 1985 paving project.

Jan. 4, 1992: The visiting High Prairie Regals score four unanswered goals in the third period to salvage a 6-6 tie at Manning.

Jan. 4, 1994: Mike Williamson begins his duties as High Prairie’s recreation superintendent.

Jan. 4, 1995: South Peace News reports the Faust RCMP are forming a Victims Services Unit.

Jan. 4, 2000: The NPHL’s Falher Pirates fold after a 16-9 loss to the Lakeland Eagles in McLennan.

Jan. 4, 2002: Felicia Giroux, of Cadotte Lake, gives birth to a baby girl at 12:42 a.m. Giroux and the baby win hundreds of dollars worth pf prizes for being High Prairie’s New Year’s Baby.

Jan. 4, 2004: One woman is sent to High Prairie Hospital after a two-vehicle collision on the East Prairie River Bridge.

Jan. 4, 2005: A male student, 13, is stabbed at Grouard Northland School. A female teenager, 16, is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Jan. 4, 2006: Leslie Pollack receives a $2,000 bursary from the High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary Society.

Jan. 4, 2008: The Manning Comets of the North Peace Hockey League fold citing lack of players as the reason.

Jan. 4, 2008: Justin Paul scores four goals and adds two assists to lead the High Prairie Regals to an 8-5 win in Peace River.

Jan. 4, 2011: The High Prairie Regals are forced to forfeit a 5-3 win over the Valleyview Jets for using an illegal lineup. The Regals dressed 19 skaters and one goaltender, which is illegal.

Jan. 4, 2012: Shane Pospisil announces at a High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce meeting that plans for a biodiesel plant in the area are moving forward. Pospisil, working for Nichols Applied Management in Edmonton, has no stake in the project but is helping The Power Alternative of Detroit in drafting and finalizing the project.

Jan. 4, 2012: Jack Lischka passes away in High Prairie at the age of 76 years. He was an engineer and spent 40 years in the oilpatch.

Jan. 4, 2012: Northern Lakes College president Rick Neidig writes the Faust Community League expressing a desire to close the NLC building at Faust, formerly Carole Bannister School.

Jan. 4, 2014: Slave Lake’s Gale and Garry Kada win $100,000 in the Western 6/49 draw.

Jan. 4, 2015: Hazel Irene Paish passes away at the age of 95 years. Paish decided to fight hospital policy demanding retirement at age 65 and won, thus setting a precedent in Alberta.

Jan. 4, 2016: Nomination Day closes for two vacant seats on High Prairie town council. Jeff Burgar, Brian Gilroy, Arlen Quartly and James Waikle file papers declaring intentions to run.

Jan. 4, 2016: Staff and students complete the move into the new Joussard School for first day of classes.

Jan. 4, 2017: South Peace News publishes a photo of Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presenting a $20,138 cheque to the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association for upgrades to the veranda and security fencing at the new hall.

This Day in World History – January 4, 2023

46 BC – Julius Caesar defeats Titus Labienus in the Battle of Ruspina.

1847 – Samuel Colt sells his first revolver pistol to the US government.

1863 – Four-wheeled roller skates patented by James Plimpton.

1883 – Ontario Rugby Football Union [forerunner of CFL] forms.

1884 – Last sighting of an eastern cougar occurs in Ontario.

1885 – Dr. William Grant, of Iowa, performs first appendectomy in America.

1887 – Thomas Stevens is first man to bicycle around the world.

1896 – Utah admitted as 45th state.

1912 – Smallest earth-moon distance occurs this century at 356,375 km.

1920 – First Black Baseball League, National Negro Baseball League, formed.

1923 – Lenin’s “Political Testament” calls for removal of Stalin.

1936 – Billboard magazine publishes its first music hit parade.

1959 – Luna 1 [Mechta] becomes first craft to leave Earth’s gravity.

1961 – Longest recorded strike ends – 33 years – Danish Barbers’ Assistants.

1970 – Beatles last recording session at EMI studios.

1975 – Ice thickness measured at 4776 m, Wilkes Land, Antarctica.

1977 – Mary Shane hired by Chicago White Sox as first woman TV play-by-play.

1982 – Golden Gate Bridge closed for third time by fierce storm.

1984 – “Night Court” starring Harry Anderson premieres on NBC TV.

1984 – Edmonton beats Minnesota 12-8 highest-scoring modern NHL game.

1998 – Massive ice storm hits eastern Canada, northeastern United States.

1999 – Former pro wrestler Jesse Ventura sworn in as governor of Minnesota.

2010 – World’s tallest building at 2,722 feet officially opens in Dubai.

2015 – World’s largest-ever blue star sapphire at 1404.49 carats found.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 4, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is a sober feeling to the day that may leave you feeling a bit down! There may not be any specific instance or situation that causes you to feel this way, so do not sweat it. Focus on getting your projects done. This is not the best day to look for sympathy from others. Crank up your stereo as loud as you can and indulge in a scrumptious meal!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – People may be extra stubborn today, so try to avoid any confrontations that could lead to full-scale war! Your emotions may feel restricted and restrained. Do not sweat the small stuff. Realize you are going through a trying period right now and you need all the sanity you can muster. Refrain from making mountains out of molehills!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your freedom-loving nature may seem a bit dampened today, but do not let it get you down! Things might not be lining up perfectly, but that is no reason to get frustrated. Perhaps the situation was just not meant to be. Look for a higher, more practical solution. You have all the information you need to make an intelligent decision!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is a great day to get rid of the stuff that is cluttering up your life! Get to the heart of the issue and stop beating around the bush. Your emotions may feel a bit more negative than usual, but realize you can use this to your advantage. Your sober attitude can aid in making extremely practical, well-grounded decisions!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not sweat the small stuff! You may feel like something is restricting your otherwise light, witty nature, but do not worry about it. Things probably seem worse than they really are. Trust in yourself. Relations with others may not be at their best, and it may seem like your feelings are being squeezed through the ringer. Keep your chin up and work to get things done right the first time!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There are opportunities open to you now whether you realize it or not! It may be hard to be aware of them today, given the astrological weather. Your emotions may feel restricted and weighed down, like something is trying to tie you down. Realize this is just a message from the universe reminding you that having at least one foot on the ground is key to manifesting your dreams!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your emotions may feel restricted today! You may feel bad about something you did in the past. Somehow your heart is not able to let it go. Work to overcome this by realizing this is only a briefly passing trend and that you probably are feeling much worse about the situation than necessary. Do not be so hard on yourself!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are going through a period of major evaluation and assessment of certain life projects. Today’s energies bring much of that tension into focus, and put it right in the place where it affects you most – your heart! You may feel the clock ticking more loudly and have a sense that something holds you back. The situation probably looks worse than it is!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Try to stay disciplined and focused today! This may be easier said than done, but it is crucial for preserving your sanity. There is a restrictive, weighty air to the day that may put a damper on your jovial nature. Instead of getting down on yourself, use this energy to your advantage and make order out of the chaos in your life. Eat a healthy meal and share your thoughts with others!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are going through a time in which you have the opportunity to make tremendous advances! These rewards will not come without hard work and discipline, however, and this seems to be a focus of the day. Get your emotions in line and make the best of what seems to be a pretty dreary situation. A fantastic opportunity is at hand!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do not mess with superiors or people in authority today, or you might end up in some serious hot water. Take it easy and try not get bogged down by negative emotions. Things may not be as sunny as usual, but that does not mean the day will be terrible. Complete projects and stay focused on things that require a great deal of discipline on your part!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are going through a time of great preparation right now! You are building the foundation for a major life project. This period is not to be taken lightly. The day’s energy brings this importance into focus. Make sure you are building with bricks and not straw, and that the mortar you use is strong. Try not to get discouraged by negative emotions. The situation is probably better than it seems!