Today in High Prairie: January 5, 2022

What’s Happening Today – January 5, 2022

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 5, 2022

1592 – Shah Jahan, Taj Mahal builder

1848 – Sam Steele, Canadian soldier

1855 – King C. Gillette, Razor blade inventor

1859 – DeWitt B Brace, Inventor of spectrophotometer

1882 – Herbert Bayard Swope, First to use term “Cold War”

1923 – Sam Phillips, Founder of Sun Records

1931 – Robert Duvall, The Godfather actor

1938 – Juan Carlos I, King of Spain

1942 – Cliff Potts, Lou Grant actor

1946 – Diane Keaton, Annie Hall actress

1947 – Ted Lange, Love Boat actor

1949 – George Brown, Kool & the Gang drummer

1950 – Chris Stein, Blondie co-founder

1953 – Pamela Sue Martin, Dynasty actress

1954 – Bryan Hitt, REO Speedwagon rocker

This Day in Local History – January 5, 2022

Jan. 5, 1967: High Prairie police chief Jacob Pete resigns.

Jan. 5, 1970: Northland Utilities increases power rates by 17 per cent.

Jan. 5, 1971: The visiting Manning Comets build a 4-0 first period lead and go on to defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-4 in front of 250 fans.

Jan. 5, 1982: Malcolm Capot is found dead in his High Prairie trailer by RCMP. His mother believes he was murdered.

Jan. 5, 1983: The High Prairie Regals score six third period goals to break open a 3-3 tie and go on to defeat the Falher Pirates 9-7. The win runs the Regals’ record to 18-1-0.

Jan. 5, 1985: The visiting Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-3 halting their 10-game winning streak.

Jan. 5, 1986: Travis Cunningham scores eight goals to lead the High Prairie Peewees to a 25-1 win over Fox Creek.

Jan. 5, 1988: The newly-constructed Smoky River Ski Hill passes inspection and awaits snow to open.

Jan. 5, 1991: Sam Clegg makes 50 saves but the visiting Fairview Kings still lose to the High Prairie Regals 8-4.

Jan. 5, 1994: South Peace News reports that Valerie Marquardt is chosen for the 1994 Arctic Winter Games female hockey team.

Jan. 5, 2001: Four people die in a head-on crash 27 km east of High Prairie. Iva Willier, 42, James Andrew Fulton, 16, David James Fulton-Cardinal, 4, all of High Prairie, and Alex Kuchak, 79, of Westlock, all perish.

Jan. 5, 2002: High Prairie RCMP Const. Donald Vanderrick pulls a man from a vehicle seconds before its engulfed in flames thus saving his life.

Jan. 5, 2002: The High Prairie Regals lose their ninth straight game as they get hammered 14-5 at Dawson Creek.

Jan. 5-6, 2002: World curling champion Kevin Martin conducts a curling clinic at the High Prairie Curling Club.

Jan. 5, 2005: The year begins with South Peace News reporting the development of the Seal Lake road is vital to the area’s growing economy. The story would continue to evolve throughout the year.

Jan. 5, 2005: High Prairie’s New Year’s baby arrives as Faith Shea Holleis is born to Seigfried and Candace Holleis. The baby is born at 4:10 p.m. and weighs seven pounds, 14 ounces.

Jan. 5, 2005: South Peace News reports that Discovery Computers opens its doors in Riverside Plaza under the ownership of Sami El Sharkawi.

Jan. 5, 2006: An explosion at Grant Energy Maintenance results in one minor injury. An employee was pressure treating some pipes when a single pipe ruptured setting off the explosion.

Jan. 5, 2006: A minor spill at High Prairie UFA occurs. Fire department members clean the approximate 2,000 litres of diesel spilled after an employee was filling a truck and left to answer the phone.

Jan. 5, 2006: The High Prairie Regals blow a 7-3 third period lead and lose to the visiting Peace River Stampeders 9-8. The loss leaves them six points behind the Lakeland Eagles in the battle for first place in the NPHL’s East Division.

Jan. 5, 2006: Mary Delphine Lauck passes away at the age of 91 years.

Jan. 5, 2008: The High Prairie Regals take a 5-0 first period lead and hold on for a 6-4 win at Falher.

Jan. 5, 2011: Deena Lynch’s free throw with 36 seconds left gives the Prairie River Raiders girl’s basketball team a 25-24 win over the visiting McLennan Eagles.

Jan. 5, 2012: The Lakeland Eagles defeat the High Prairie Regals 13-9 but lose the game under protest two days later when it was discovered the Eagles used an ineligible player. The Eagles listed 21 players on the gamesheet but are only allowed 20.

Jan. 5, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes hires Suzanne Cailliau as its new agricultural fieldman.

Jan. 5, 2013: High Prairie Regal Lloyd Ah-Kim-Nachie scores four goals and adds five assists in a 10-2 rout at Valleyview against the Jets.

Jan. 5, 2016: David Gingera stops 20 shots as the hometown Falher Pirates blank the High Prairie Regals 3-0.

Jan. 5, 2017: High Prairie RCMP Sgt. George Cameron tells South Peace News that police enjoyed a quiet New Year’s. Only six impaired complaints were received resulting in one charge.

Jan. 5, 2018: Repairs to the outside wall of the High Prairie Museum begin. The wall was damaged due to water.

Jan. 5, 2019: The High Prairie Regals lose 9-5 at home to the Fort St. John Flyers. To make matters worse, Austin Mood-Flag, Brendan Cunningham, and Drake Cunningham are all lost due to various suspensions. Drake Cunningham is eventually suspended for 11 games.

This Day in World History – January 5, 2022

1554 – Great fire in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

1709 – Sudden extreme cold kills thousands of Europeans.

1834 – Kiowa Indians record this as the night the stars fell.

1841 – James Clark Ross first to enter pack ice near Ross Ice Shelf.

1886 – “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr Hyde” published.

1892 – First successful auroral photograph made.

1903 – San Francisco – Hawaii telegraph cable opens for public use.

1905 – Charles Perrine announces discovery of Jupiter’s 7th moon.

1925 – Nellie Taylor Ross becomes governor of Wyoming, first woman governor.

1930 – Mao Zedong writes “A Single Spark Can Start a Prairie Fire”

1930 – Gangsters Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow meet for the first time.

1933 – Work on Golden Gate Bridge begins.

1934 – National & American baseball leagues select a uniform baseball.

1940 – FCC hears first transmission of FM radio: clear, static-free signal.

1945 – Pepe LePew debuts in Warner Bros cartoon.

1959 – Bozo the Clown live children’s show premieres on TV.

1959 – Buddy Holly releases his last record.

1969 – USSR Venera 5 launched for first successful planet landing [Venus].

1971 – Globetrotters lose 100-99 to NJ Reds, ending 2,495-game win streak.

1976 – Cambodia is renamed Democratic Kampuchea.

1982 – Arkansas judge rules against obligatory teaching of creation.

1993 – Price is Right model Janice Pennington sues CBS for show accident.

1998 – Ice storm knocks out electricity in Quebec & Ontario.

2018 – Zambia bans shaking hands, sale of fresh food to prevent cholera.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 5, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Writing may be one of your main focuses for today. You have a lot of information to impart to anyone who might be interested in what you have to say. You could try your hand at a magazine article or perhaps fiction or poetry. However, even if all you write at this time is a letter to your cousin, what you say will undoubtedly be bright, gripping, and certainly very interesting. Go to it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Professional interests continue to expand, and you are managing to keep very busy. Your income is rising, and you could be achieving a certain prominence in your field. Nonetheless, you could be looking for new opportunities. The field you are in now may not be one you want to continue for the next 20 years. This is therefore a good day to put out a few feelers and test the waters. You might be surprised at the opportunities out there.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Travel in the company of a close companion might be looming over the horizon. In fact, you might be leaving pretty soon, and you are probably growing excited. Some surprising developments could come up during the course of this journey, and thus it is likely to shape up to be more than a simple vacation. Make sure you look your best, do not hold back on what you want to do, and have fun.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An unexpected lucky break could come your way today – something you would never have expected in a hundred years. It could seem like a dream come true, yet it could disrupt your life in some way. You might find yourself facing a choice: go for it and change your entire way of life or let it go and take the risk that another great opportunity might never appear. Who said life was easy? Think about it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you are not currently romantically involved, today you could meet someone who shows a lot of promise. Work might be involved in some way, and it is also possible this person has been living in your neighbourhood for a long time. A friend could introduce you to each other. You will probably spend at least an hour talking, and will probably make arrangements to meet again.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some kind of unexpected shakeup could take place today, and you could find yourself suddenly being offered more money or responsibilities. This might be just the break you have been waiting for, but it could take you so much by surprise you might ask for time to think about it. Do not think for too long, however, because they might give the break to someone else!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might attend at least one festive social occasion, and therefore you may meet some very interesting people in unusual professions, such as film or TV. Expect to hear some bizarre stories, some of them true, others that are clearly exaggerated. Out of all this friendly banter and tale telling, however, you could acquire some useful information. Make a note of it so you will be able to remember it later.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your level of health and physical well-being is likely to be very high, and thus you are probably glowing. As a result, you might find those around you pay more attention to what you are saying than they usually do. You will also find your mind is especially sharp, and you are apt to be exceptionally quick on the uptake. Therefore, you might absorb a lot more from what you hear than you normally do. Make a note of it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might be feeling especially adventurous today. The same old streets and buildings in the same old town might suddenly seem to be closing in on you. Therefore, you might just grab a close friend or significant other, hop in the car, and take off for the mountains or the ocean. You probably need a break. You have been working very hard and probably could benefit from some time in open country. Go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An intense dream or vision could result in a spiritual breakthrough of some kind, and you might spend much of the day in a bit of a daze, trying to make sense of it. You might see if you can find a few books on the subject, because all signs suggest that reading could bring a lot of useful information your way today. You might also want to write down an account of your experience.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are apt to be in a very joyous mood today, and it is going to show on your face. This is not going to go unnoticed by the people you meet. You could make some new friends, and, if you are not currently romantically involved, you might actually meet an interesting potential love partner. This person is apt to be very polite and polished, not to mention smart! Be cordial, be nice, and enjoy your day.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might host a gathering of people interested in psychic or metaphysical matters. A very special guest could give a talk or lead a discussion group. This could be fascinating for everyone present. You will gain a reputation as a wonderful host, even though all you really do is pass out cookies and pour the coffee. You, above all, should have a great time and enjoy talking with your friends. Have fun!