Today in High Prairie: January 5, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 5, 2023

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall, Bring your lunch and your project.

1-6 p.m. – Community Skate at Mamowintowin Hall in Cadotte Lake.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall, Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 5, 2023

1592 – Shah Jahan, Taj Mahal builder

1848 – Sam Steele, Canadian soldier

1855 – King C. Gillette, Razor blade inventor

1859 – DeWitt B Brace, Inventor of spectrophotometer

1882 – Herbert Bayard Swope, First to use term “Cold War”

1923 – Sam Phillips, Founder of Sun Records

1931 – Robert Duvall, The Godfather actor

1938 – Juan Carlos I, King of Spain

1942 – Cliff Potts, Lou Grant actor

1946 – Diane Keaton, Annie Hall actress

1947 – Ted Lange, Love Boat actor

1949 – George Brown, Kool & the Gang drummer

1950 – Chris Stein, Blondie co-founder

1953 – Pamela Sue Martin, Dynasty actress

1954 – Bryan Hitt, REO Speedwagon rocker

This Day in Local History – January 5, 2023

Jan. 5, 1967: High Prairie police chief Jacob Pete resigns.

Jan. 5, 1970: Northland Utilities increases power rates by 17 per cent.

Jan. 5, 1971: The visiting Manning Comets build a 4-0 first period lead and go on to defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-4 in front of 250 fans.

Jan. 5, 1982: Malcolm Capot is found dead in his High Prairie trailer by RCMP. His mother believes he was murdered.

Jan. 5, 1983: The High Prairie Regals score six third period goals to break open a 3-3 tie and go on to defeat the Falher Pirates 9-7. The win runs the Regals’ record to 18-1-0.

Jan. 5, 1985: The visiting Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-3 halting their 10-game winning streak.

Jan. 5, 1986: Travis Cunningham scores eight goals to lead the High Prairie Peewees to a 25-1 win over Fox Creek.

Jan. 5, 1988: The newly-constructed Smoky River Ski Hill passes inspection and awaits snow to open.

Jan. 5, 1991: Sam Clegg makes 50 saves but the visiting Fairview Kings still lose to the High Prairie Regals 8-4.

Jan. 5, 1994: South Peace News reports that Valerie Marquardt is chosen for the 1994 Arctic Winter Games female hockey team.

Jan. 5, 2001: Four people die in a head-on crash 27 km east of High Prairie. Iva Willier, 42, James Andrew Fulton, 16, David James Fulton-Cardinal, 4, all of High Prairie, and Alex Kuchak, 79, of Westlock, all perish.

Jan. 5, 2002: High Prairie RCMP Const. Donald Vanderrick pulls a man from a vehicle seconds before its engulfed in flames thus saving his life.

Jan. 5, 2002: The High Prairie Regals lose their ninth straight game as they get hammered 14-5 at Dawson Creek.

Jan. 5-6, 2002: World curling champion Kevin Martin conducts a curling clinic at the High Prairie Curling Club.

Jan. 5, 2005: The year begins with South Peace News reporting the development of the Seal Lake road is vital to the area’s growing economy. The story would continue to evolve throughout the year.

Jan. 5, 2005: High Prairie’s New Year’s baby arrives as Faith Shea Holleis is born to Seigfried and Candace Holleis. The baby is born at 4:10 p.m. and weighs seven pounds, 14 ounces.

Jan. 5, 2005: South Peace News reports that Discovery Computers opens its doors in Riverside Plaza under the ownership of Sami El Sharkawi.

Jan. 5, 2006: An explosion at Grant Energy Maintenance results in one minor injury. An employee was pressure treating some pipes when a single pipe ruptured setting off the explosion.

Jan. 5, 2006: A minor spill at High Prairie UFA occurs. Fire department members clean the approximate 2,000 litres of diesel spilled after an employee was filling a truck and left to answer the phone.

Jan. 5, 2006: The High Prairie Regals blow a 7-3 third period lead and lose to the visiting Peace River Stampeders 9-8. The loss leaves them six points behind the Lakeland Eagles in the battle for first place in the NPHL’s East Division.

Jan. 5, 2006: Mary Delphine Lauck passes away at the age of 91 years.

Jan. 5, 2008: The High Prairie Regals take a 5-0 first period lead and hold on for a 6-4 win at Falher.

Jan. 5, 2011: Deena Lynch’s free throw with 36 seconds left gives the Prairie River Raiders girl’s basketball team a 25-24 win over the visiting McLennan Eagles.

Jan. 5, 2012: The Lakeland Eagles defeat the High Prairie Regals 13-9 but lose the game under protest two days later when it was discovered the Eagles used an ineligible player. The Eagles listed 21 players on the gamesheet but are only allowed 20.

Jan. 5, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes hires Suzanne Cailliau as its new agricultural fieldman.

Jan. 5, 2013: High Prairie Regal Lloyd Ah-Kim-Nachie scores four goals and adds five assists in a 10-2 rout at Valleyview against the Jets.

Jan. 5, 2016: David Gingera stops 20 shots as the hometown Falher Pirates blank the High Prairie Regals 3-0.

Jan. 5, 2017: High Prairie RCMP Sgt. George Cameron tells South Peace News that police enjoyed a quiet New Year’s. Only six impaired complaints were received resulting in one charge.

Jan. 5, 2018: Repairs to the outside wall of the High Prairie Museum begin. The wall was damaged due to water.

Jan. 5, 2019: The High Prairie Regals lose 9-5 at home to the Fort St. John Flyers. To make matters worse, Austin Mood-Flag, Brendan Cunningham, and Drake Cunningham are all lost due to various suspensions. Drake Cunningham is eventually suspended for 11 games.

This Day in World History – January 5, 2023

1554 – Great fire in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

1709 – Sudden extreme cold kills thousands of Europeans.

1834 – Kiowa Indians record this as the night the stars fell.

1841 – James Clark Ross first to enter pack ice near Ross Ice Shelf.

1886 – “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr Hyde” published.

1892 – First successful auroral photograph made.

1903 – San Francisco – Hawaii telegraph cable opens for public use.

1905 – Charles Perrine announces discovery of Jupiter’s 7th moon.

1925 – Nellie Taylor Ross becomes governor of Wyoming, first woman governor.

1930 – Mao Zedong writes “A Single Spark Can Start a Prairie Fire”

1930 – Gangsters Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow meet for the first time.

1933 – Work on Golden Gate Bridge begins.

1934 – National & American baseball leagues select a uniform baseball.

1940 – FCC hears first transmission of FM radio: clear, static-free signal.

1945 – Pepe LePew debuts in Warner Bros cartoon.

1959 – Bozo the Clown live children’s show premieres on TV.

1959 – Buddy Holly releases his last record.

1969 – USSR Venera 5 launched for first successful planet landing [Venus].

1971 – Globetrotters lose 100-99 to NJ Reds, ending 2,495-game win streak.

1976 – Cambodia is renamed Democratic Kampuchea.

1982 – Arkansas judge rules against obligatory teaching of creation.

1993 – Price is Right model Janice Pennington sues CBS for show accident.

1998 – Ice storm knocks out electricity in Quebec & Ontario.

2018 – Zambia bans shaking hands, sale of fresh food to prevent cholera.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 5, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Things are moving your way! As the day progresses, you will find the energy intensifies. Conflicts may arise near sundown, but do not worry about it too much. See it as a call to jump-start your motor. Visit an antique shop and chat with the people around you. Simple yet meaningful encounters may prove richly rewarding!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You should enjoy the intense energy of today! The mud is finally beginning to clear away. Expose the truth in every issue and get ready for the gremlins that may be unearthed. Connect with nature today and spend some time with animals if you can. Take deep breaths in fresh outdoor air and enjoy a long walk somewhere special with a close friend!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today marks the beginning of a new cycle for you! Collect and consolidate your recent ideas and focus them outwardly. The time is right for you to act. Improve your surroundings and adjust your bed so it faces east/west. A north/south placement aligns you with Earth’s magnetic field and causes you to lose energy at night. Drink plenty of water to keep your mind clear!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Take a cold shower to jump-start yourself today! It is fine if you laze around a bit in the morning, but by evening, you should be working at full capacity. You will be called into action whether you want to be or not. Notice how active your dreams are tonight and over the next couple of nights. Messages are trying to get through, so listen!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today may start out sluggish for you, but by the end of the day the energy will move fast and furious. Your thoughts will be buzzing around your head like bees around a hive. An introspective and contemplative morning has filled your brain with a new wave of thoughts, which you will be eager to share with anything that has ears tonight!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Enjoy the calm morning, because things are going to get crazier and more energetic as the day goes on! Emotions will run high, and people will be more opinionated than usual. A conflict may arise from which you just want to extricate yourself. Realize a more peaceful agreement will ensue if you jump in and add your two cents’ worth!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will experience an intense amount of energy today! Your dream state will be more active than usual, and you will find people are drawn to you like moths to light. Make sure you keep your fiery emotions in balance and do not cross any boundaries with others. People have limits, and it is important you honour theirs as well as your own!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It is time to get up and get moving! You have tremendous ideas and vision for the future. You have all the information you need. Now all you have to do is act. Step up to the plate and hit one over the fence. Getting out of your box and further into the world at large will do you a great deal of good. Get a greater perspective on things and enjoy time in a new environment!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The early part of the day might find you sluggish and indecisive, but later you should be psyched up and ready to go. Today marks the beginning of a new period in which you should set your ideas in motion. Action is the key. Think before you speak and use caution when talking about other people. Make sure your discussions about others do not turn into gossip!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today’s energies will get progressively more intense as the day goes on. In the morning, you may be in an easygoing, dreamy state, but you will be itching to take action by nightfall. Take what you have learned from your sensitive, meditative state and share it with others. Use your inner calm to bring stability to stressful situations. Make sure things do not get out of hand tonight!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – For the past several weeks you have felt like you have been dragging your heels! Decisions may have been hard to make and people may have seemed wishy-washy. There is a major energy shift tonight that will spark things back into action. Once again you will be on centre stage. Be yourself and smile. Fun is a commodity you have in abundance. Share this incredible gift with others!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The morning might find you sitting like a stick in the mud! People might be getting down on you for not contributing, but tell them to be patient. You will be raring to go by nightfall. The catalyst may come from an outside source. Be on the lookout for a challenge. Someone might rattle your cage a bit too much, so be patient and do not take it personally!