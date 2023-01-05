Today in High Prairie: January 6, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 6, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 6, 2023

1367 – Richard II, King of England

1745 – J.E. Montgolfier, First pioneer balloonist

1822 – Heinrich Schliemann, Rediscovered Troy

1854 – Sherlock Holmes, Fictional detective

1878 – Carl Sandburg, American poet

1913 – Loretta Young, Farmer’s Daughter actress

1914 – Danny Thomas, Danny Thomas Show actor

1924 – Earl Scruggs, Ballad of Jed Clampett writer

1935 – Nino Tempo, Deep Purple vocalist1

1944 – Bonnie Franklin, One Day at a Time actress

1944 – Van McCoy, The Hustle musician

1945 – Pepé Le Pew, Cartoon character

1947 – Ian Millar, Canadian dressage rider

1953 – Malcolm Young, AC/DC guitarist

1955 – Rowan Atkinson, Mr. Bean actor

1957 – Nancy Lopez, American golfer

1959 – Kathy Sledge, We are Family singer

1971 – Gary Wiseman, American punk-rock drummer

1978 – Tara Spencer-Nairn, Corner Gas actress

This Day in Local History – January 6, 2023

Jan. 6, 1954: The Peace River Stampeders and Fairview Monarchs tie 3-3 marking the first tie in NPHL history.

Jan. 6, 1971: South Peace News reports two building plans are submitted to the Town, one for a 17-unit motel with lounge and dining, the second for an apartment building.

Jan. 6, 1971: An open house is held at the High Prairie United Church Hall to celebrate J.W. and Helen Bissell’s 50th wedding anniversary.

Jan. 6, 1972: A fire destroys a home owned by M. Dlugosz and occupied by Helen Emard and four children. It is believed the fire began in the kitchen.

Jan. 6, 1976: The Falher Pirates win their eighth straight game defeating the hometown High Prairie Regals 5-3.

Jan. 6, 1977: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 7-0 to stay in first place.

Jan. 6, 1979: Brian Hannigan scores twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 6-4 win over the Hines Creek Oilers.

Jan. 6, 1980: A rink skipped by Faye Stewart wins one of the zone berths in ladies curling and advances to districts in Spirit River.

Jan. 6, 1981: High Prairie School Division adopts the use of the strap.

Jan. 6, 1982: High Prairie’s Henry Ledig wins $10,000 in the Western Express.

Jan. 6, 1984: Babs and Clayton Bates opens Tags gas station.

Jan. 6, 1985: Grade 1 Kinuso school teacher Cindy Jenkins is killed in a car crash near Morinville.

Jan. 6, 1985: Peter Keay’s rink wins the second qualifying round in the Junior Men’s Playdowns held in Falher.

Jan. 6, 1985: The Native Brothers Association at Faust hosts their annual drag races on Lesser Slave Lake. About 130 machines take part.

Jan. 6, 1988: South Peace News reports that an interim agreement has been worked out between the Town of High Prairie and I.D. until the new recreation board — comprised of only elected officials — can be hammered out.

Jan. 6, 1990: Sandford Gauchier and Brian Panasiuk stop 25 of 26 shots between them as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 4-1.

Jan. 6, 1994: Steven Matthews scores twice in the first nine minutes as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Spirit River Rangers 11-3.

Jan. 6, 2000: Lance Gauchier scores the game-winning goal as the hometown Lakeland Eagles defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-5.

Jan. 6, 2001: Fraser Berg, formerly of High Prairie, scores three goals as the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics defeat the High Prairie Regals 9-4.

Jan. 6, 2003: A pioneer of the Little Smoky region, Ivy May Cunningham, passes away at the age of 92 years.

Jan. 6, 2005: Peace Country Health’s medical officer of health closes J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit to prevent the spread of influenza.

Jan. 6, 2007: A disallowed goal leads to a 7-6 loss at Peace River as the High Prairie Regals fall into second place in the NPHL’s East Division standings.

Jan. 6, 2010: High Prairie Councillor James Waikle pitches a curbside recycling program. He says the plan is a “long-term goal” of his and something that will not happen soon.

Jan. 6, 2011: Alvin Meneice is dealt a perfect 29 cribbage hand at Pleasantview Lodge. His opponent is Peter Kushner.

Jan. 6, 2013: Gordon Herman Lee passes away at the age of 80 years. The former Fish & Wildlife officer worked in many communities and loved the outdoors.

Jan. 6, 2014: Richard Froese joins the South Peace News staff as a reporter.

Jan. 6, 2016: South Peace News reports that the June 11, 2014 derailment near Faust was caused by poor track conditions.

Jan. 6, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce decides to hire a part-time executive director.

Jan. 6, 2016: Evan Anderson nets 26 points to lead the 3-0 Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team to a 67-22 win over visiting Kinuso.

This Day in World History – January 6, 2023

1494 – The first Mass in the New World is celebrated at Hispaniola.

1681 – First recorded boxing match occurs.

1838 – Telegraph system first demonstrated by Alfred Vail.

1898 – First telephone message from a submerged submarine occurs.

1912 – Alfred Wegener presents theory of continental drift in Frankfurt.

1929 – Mother Teresa arrives in Calcutta to begin her work among poor.

1930 – First diesel engine automobile trip completed.

1931 – Thomas Edison submits his last patent application.

1936 – Barbara Hanley became Canada’s first female mayor.

1946 – Vietnam holds its first-ever general election.

1951 – Indianapolis beats Rochester 75-73 in NBA-record 6 overtimes.

1971 – Berkeley chemists announce first synthetic growth hormones.

1975 – “Wheel Of Fortune” debuts on NBC-TV.

1980 – The beginning of the first GPS occurs.

1992 – US government urges doctors to stop using silicone breast implants.

1994 – Ice skater Nancy Kerrigan is attacked by Tonya Harding’s bodyguard.

2000 – The last Pyrenean ibex is found dead after being crushed by a tree.

2013 – The NHL reaches an agreement to end a 113-day lockout.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 6, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Relations with family or other members of your household should be especially warm now! Mutual goals and shared wins and losses are likely to bring you closer. Communication with friends and other acquaintances should be open and honest without being blunt, providing you with a rewarding day. You probably will not spend much of your day alone. Make the most of it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You should feel loving today toward just about anyone you like and respect! Clear communication with friends, lovers, and children could enhance your understanding of them, and vice versa. The bonds in these relationships will be strengthened, perpetuating the good feelings you have felt all year. Current bonds grow more devoted, while new ones become close. Keep the lines of communication open!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Powerful feelings of love well up today, particularly toward family members! Communication between you and those you love is likely to be heightened, as you learn to speak your mind while not being too blunt. Romantic matters could thrive now, as you will be in the mood to physically express your feelings. Old friends form stronger bonds, while you discover common interests with new friends!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Messages from close friends expressing their love and admiration for you may seem to arrive out of the blue! Your accomplishments over the past few weeks may have caused them to see you in a new light. Today you will experience the full force of their feelings. The doors of communication are open for you. You could decide to spend the day getting to know your friends all over again!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are always one to face things logically, and today you turn that logic, along with your intuition, toward reassessing some of your values! Your judgment is especially acute, so any decisions you make or any new avenues you want to explore are likely to be just what you need now. Relations with friends, lovers, and family should be warm, loving, and close!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are likely to feel especially friendly and outgoing today! People you meet, particularly through groups, are likely to be strongly attracted to you. Friendships, partnerships, and romantic relationships should continue to grow closer, enhanced by your high level of communication. In the evening, go out with those you love. Your bond will be stronger for it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You should be in a warm and romantic mood today! You will want to schedule an intimate evening with your partner, but you probably will not feel like staying in. You desire an evening out, perhaps to a restaurant, concert, or play. Regardless of how you usually feel, tonight you will not have any reservations about showing affection in public. Enjoy your evening!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The mutual exploration of spiritual and intellectual ideas could bring you closer to friends and lovers! Fascinating discussions open new horizons to all participants. You may be overcome by the strong feeling of unity. By day’s end, you could experience a strong spiritual longing to study whatever the topic of conversation was. Do not hesitate. It can only help you grow!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You feel especially sexy right now! A powerful feeling of love and a need to physically express it could be with you all day. If you are involved, you want to spend a romantic evening with your lover. If you are not, you could channel the energy into creative activities. Romantic novels and movies are poor substitutes for the real thing, but if they are all that is available, go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Close relationships could lead to a feeling of spiritual unity today. In fact, you might feel as if those who share your interests are actually your family now. If you are involved, expect to experience warm and passionate feelings toward your partner. If not, do not be surprised if someone new comes on the scene. Shared intellectual interests might be what bring you together!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love, sex, and romance are on your mind today, so you will want to spend as much time as possible with your lover! You could also grow closer to your friends, resulting in a powerful feeling of unity. Right now you have the gift of being able to exercise good judgment when it comes to values in life. If decisions need to be made along this line, this is the time to make them!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Close relationships should grow closer today, and new relationships become close ones! You are likely to feel extremely warm and loving toward most of the people you know, and they should reciprocate that feeling. Romantic relationships, especially, could grow more intimate and physical. You like the way you feel, but want to express it outwardly through gifts or intimacy!