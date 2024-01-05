Today in High Prairie: January 6, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 6, 2024

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 6, 2024

1367 – Richard II, King of England

1745 – J.E. Montgolfier, First pioneer balloonist

1822 – Heinrich Schliemann, Rediscovered Troy

1854 – Sherlock Holmes, Fictional detective

1878 – Carl Sandburg, American poet

1913 – Loretta Young, Farmer’s Daughter actress

1914 – Danny Thomas, Danny Thomas Show actor

1924 – Earl Scruggs, Ballad of Jed Clampett writer

1935 – Nino Tempo, Deep Purple vocalist1

1944 – Bonnie Franklin, One Day at a Time actress

1944 – Van McCoy, The Hustle musician

1945 – Pepé Le Pew, Cartoon character

1947 – Ian Millar, Canadian dressage rider

1953 – Malcolm Young, AC/DC guitarist

1955 – Rowan Atkinson, Mr. Bean actor

1957 – Nancy Lopez, American golfer

1959 – Kathy Sledge, We are Family singer

1971 – Gary Wiseman, American punk-rock drummer

1978 – Tara Spencer-Nairn, Corner Gas actress

This Day in Local History – January 6, 2024

Jan. 6, 1954: The Peace River Stampeders and Fairview Monarchs tie 3-3 marking the first tie in NPHL history.

Jan. 6, 1971: South Peace News reports two building plans are submitted to the Town, one for a 17-unit motel with lounge and dining, the second for an apartment building.

Jan. 6, 1971: An open house is held at the High Prairie United Church Hall to celebrate J.W. and Helen Bissell’s 50th wedding anniversary.

Jan. 6, 1972: A fire destroys a home owned by M. Dlugosz and occupied by Helen Emard and four children. It is believed the fire began in the kitchen.

Jan. 6, 1976: The Falher Pirates win their eighth straight game defeating the hometown High Prairie Regals 5-3.

Jan. 6, 1977: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 7-0 to stay in first place.

Jan. 6, 1979: Brian Hannigan scores twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 6-4 win over the Hines Creek Oilers.

Jan. 6, 1980: A rink skipped by Faye Stewart wins one of the zone berths in ladies curling and advances to districts in Spirit River.

Jan. 6, 1981: High Prairie School Division adopts the use of the strap.

Jan. 6, 1982: High Prairie’s Henry Ledig wins $10,000 in the Western Express.

Jan. 6, 1984: Babs and Clayton Bates opens Tags gas station.

Jan. 6, 1985: Grade 1 Kinuso school teacher Cindy Jenkins is killed in a car crash near Morinville.

Jan. 6, 1985: Peter Keay’s rink wins the second qualifying round in the Junior Men’s Playdowns held in Falher.

Jan. 6, 1985: The Native Brothers Association at Faust hosts their annual drag races on Lesser Slave Lake. About 130 machines take part.

Jan. 6, 1988: South Peace News reports that an interim agreement has been worked out between the Town of High Prairie and I.D. until the new recreation board — comprised of only elected officials — can be hammered out.

Jan. 6, 1990: Sandford Gauchier and Brian Panasiuk stop 25 of 26 shots between them as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 4-1.

Jan. 6, 1994: Steven Matthews scores twice in the first nine minutes as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Spirit River Rangers 11-3.

Jan. 6, 2000: Lance Gauchier scores the game-winning goal as the hometown Lakeland Eagles defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-5.

Jan. 6, 2001: Fraser Berg, formerly of High Prairie, scores three goals as the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics defeat the High Prairie Regals 9-4.

Jan. 6, 2003: A pioneer of the Little Smoky region, Ivy May Cunningham, passes away at the age of 92 years.

Jan. 6, 2005: Peace Country Health’s medical officer of health closes J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit to prevent the spread of influenza.

Jan. 6, 2007: A disallowed goal leads to a 7-6 loss at Peace River as the High Prairie Regals fall into second place in the NPHL’s East Division standings.

Jan. 6, 2010: High Prairie Councillor James Waikle pitches a curbside recycling program. He says the plan is a “long-term goal” of his and something that will not happen soon.

Jan. 6, 2011: Alvin Meneice is dealt a perfect 29 cribbage hand at Pleasantview Lodge. His opponent is Peter Kushner.

Jan. 6, 2013: Gordon Herman Lee passes away at the age of 80 years. The former Fish & Wildlife officer worked in many communities and loved the outdoors.

Jan. 6, 2014: Richard Froese joins the South Peace News staff as a reporter.

Jan. 6, 2016: South Peace News reports that the June 11, 2014 derailment near Faust was caused by poor track conditions.

Jan. 6, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce decides to hire a part-time executive director.

Jan. 6, 2016: Evan Anderson nets 26 points to lead the 3-0 Gift Lake Hurricanes boy’s basketball team to a 67-22 win over visiting Kinuso.

This Day in World History – January 6, 2024

1494 – The first Mass in the New World is celebrated at Hispaniola.

1681 – First recorded boxing match occurs.

1838 – Telegraph system first demonstrated by Alfred Vail.

1898 – First telephone message from a submerged submarine occurs.

1912 – Alfred Wegener presents theory of continental drift in Frankfurt.

1929 – Mother Teresa arrives in Calcutta to begin her work among poor.

1930 – First diesel engine automobile trip completed.

1931 – Thomas Edison submits his last patent application.

1936 – Barbara Hanley became Canada’s first female mayor.

1946 – Vietnam holds its first-ever general election.

1951 – Indianapolis beats Rochester 75-73 in NBA-record 6 overtimes.

1971 – Berkeley chemists announce first synthetic growth hormones.

1975 – “Wheel Of Fortune” debuts on NBC-TV.

1980 – The beginning of the first GPS occurs.

1992 – US government urges doctors to stop using silicone breast implants.

1994 – Ice skater Nancy Kerrigan is attacked by Tonya Harding’s bodyguard.

2000 – The last Pyrenean ibex is found dead after being crushed by a tree.

2013 – The NHL reaches an agreement to end a 113-day lockout.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 6, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – All living things benefit from your gifts. Nurturing has always been part of your nature, and is especially so today. But sometimes you lavish more attention on others than you do on yourself, and this benefits no one. You will find you will have even more of yourself to give when you take the time to fill your own emotional well. Some time off from good works will ultimately be to everyone’s benefit, yours especially.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – At some point, popularity becomes a burden rather than a blessing. Your bulletin board is cluttered with invitations to lectures and parties, but your eyes begin to glaze over at the thought of attending all these events. Just how many chicken dinners is one expected to consume in a lifetime? It may be time for you to reassess your priorities. Rather than trying to say yes to everything in order to please everyone, why not start saying no in order to please yourself?

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is another fortuitous day for finances, so be sure to take advantage of any opportunities that come your way. Though, in your usual analytical style, you will be careful first to do a thorough review of the plusses and minuses of the proposal. Much as you benefit from being at your desk today, do not forget to get outside to clear your mind. Be especially aware of any thoughts or ideas that come to you seemingly from out of the blue.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are seeing a new side of yourself today, and what a lovely side it is! Normally so conservative, today you find yourself considering purchasing clothes with stylish details and expensive fabrics. And why not? You only live once, after all. And romance is definitely in the air today, so any sexy or sensuous purchases you make are bound to find an audience.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – We are all gullible to a certain extent. And you are no exception. You can expect to receive some financial offers today. They may come via the mail or an in-person sales pitch. Trust your instincts here. Some of what is being offered may really be too good to be true. However, on the home front, what is being offered is genuine through and through. There is passion in the air to go along with all this integrity!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have heightened sensitivity right now, and you know just how to use it. While it can be difficult to be so needed by others, right now it is your place to give help where it is needed. You are uniquely suited to the task at hand, so why not give of yourself wholeheartedly? In the end, you will reap huge rewards for your altruistic efforts. In the meantime, you can feel great about all the good you are doing.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your warmth and good nature draw people to you like a magnet today. Of course, you are used to this occurring, but today these aspects of your character are especially enhanced. You will find that encounters with other people leave you feeling full and satisfied. After all, it is our loved ones who truly make life worth living. The time is ripe for romantic encounters.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is no question, this has been a long time coming. But today the change you have been hoping for so long is likely to occur. The enormity of the change may not be obvious, at least at first. But over time, you will look back on the events of today and see just how pivotal they were. Keep your wits about you today, and seize any intriguing opportunity that comes along.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a time to take care of yourself in the truest sense of the word. This does not mean indulging in excesses, but rather just the opposite. Make an extra effort with your clothes and grooming today. Shout down those voices inside that say you do not look as good as you should. You look just fine, and after your care today you will look even better.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It is another potentially anxious day ahead. But you have the power to soothe your ruffled feathers. Physical activity of any sort will calm you down considerably. Even a quick walk around the block will be of benefit. A calmer disposition in the afternoon makes it easier for you to handle favours and requests with your customary grace. If you need to, you can “disappear” for a few hours early in the afternoon and take in a movie.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Hobbies and diversions are wonderful; no one will argue this with you. But there comes a time when you use your hobbies as a way to avoid other responsibilities. Your intuitive levels are at an all-time high right now. Perhaps you can use them to your own benefit. Try blocking out your worries over the mundane, day-to-day issues so that you can determine why you are avoiding the tasks at hand.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is no question about it, change is in the air! Perhaps you can not feel it because you have allowed yourself to become bogged down in disappointment. You can not help but wonder if you will ever attain your goals. Well, take heart. The times they are a’changing, as Bob Dylan says. You just need to wait a bit longer. In the end, it does not matter how long it took to get there, only that you arrived!