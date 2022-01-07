Today in High Prairie: January 7, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected].

What’s Happening Today – January 7, 2022

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 7, 2022

1822 – Theodor Aufrecht, Rigveda’s Hymns

1827 – Sir Sandford Fleming, Created “Universal Standard Time”

1911 – Butterfly McQueen, Gone With the Wind actress

1926 – Kim Jong-Il, South Korean Prime Minister

1938 – Paul Revere, Paul Revere & Raiders

1948 – Kenny Loggins, Footloose singer

1950 – Ross Grimsley, Only Expos 20-game winner

1956 – David Caruso, NYPD Blue actor

1964 – Nicolas Cage, Moonstruck actor

1976 – Eric Gagné, Canadian baseball player

1977 – Dustin Diamond, Saved By Bell actor

This Day in Local History – January 7, 2022

Jan. 7, 1913: Bishop Celestin Joussard, O.M.I., officially finds St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

Jan. 7, 1914: The new Grouard outdoor skating rink, built by George Morin, opens by the channel behind the Diamond P. Sawmill.

Jan. 7, 1961: The McLennan Red Wings and Fairview tie 3-3. Under the three-point rule, each team is awarded 1.5 points in the standings. It would be the only points Fairview would earn that season.

Jan. 7, 1976: The NPHL adopts a new playoff format by allowing six teams into postseason play, up from the previous four.

Jan. 7, 1981: South Peace News reports that the mini-park at 50 St. and 51 Ave. is named MacIntyre Park, in honour of Dr. Edward MacIntyre.

Jan. 7, 1981: The first snowmobile operator is charged under the Town of High Prairie’s crackdown on operators within town limits.

Jan. 7, 1982: Ron LaRiviere scores three goals and adds two assists to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 10-4 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Jan. 7, 1985: John Jarvie begins his job at Town of High Prairie manager.

Jan. 7, 1986: Forty people attend a meeting in Kinuso to discuss future development of Lesser Slave Lake’s north shore.

Jan. 7, 1987: South Peace News reports Mayor Don Lorencz asks for town manager John Jarvie’s resignation.

Jan. 7, 1989: The hometown High Prairie Regals outshoot the Manning Comets 43-23 but goaltender Eric Henitiuk makes 39 saves as the Comets win 5-4.

Jan. 7, 1993: Kevin Clemens scores twice to lead the visiting Peace River Stampeders to a 6-3 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Jan. 7, 1998: Play begins in the newly-formed Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League.

Jan. 7, 2001: Brian Bliss’ rink posts a 3-4 record at the Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships in Camrose.

Jan. 7, 2003: The High Prairie RCMP detachment holds a clinic on how to use the Taser, its newest crime fighting weapon.

Jan. 7, 2003: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor William Marx asks citizens at a meeting in the Banana Belt whether or not councillors should receive an increase in pay. No one volunteers to sit on a committee to study the issue. The next day the M.D. council tables the issue.

Jan. 7, 2003: Phil and Sandra Bean are the proud parents of High Prairie’s New Year’s baby. Isaac Francis Bean is born at 8:15 a.m. and weighs six pounds, eight ounces.

Jan. 7, 2004: High Prairie business leader Kenneth Louis Bissell, 77, of Enilda, dies. Bissell and his brothers founded Bissell Bros. Lumber Ltd.

Jan. 7, 2005: High Prairie Elementary School students collect over 10 gallons of coins in support of tsunami victims in southeast Asia.

Jan. 7, 2005: SAAN’s future is in doubt after it is reported the company is $48 million in debt.

Jan. 7-8, 2005: High Prairie hosts the Peace Country Beef Congress at the Agriplex.

Jan. 7-8, 2005: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose both playoff games by one point at their Invitational Tournament. The Chargers lost to Donnelly G.P. Vanier 41-40 and to Valleyview Hillside 31-30. The Chargers also lost 28-27 to Vanier to open the tournament. They won their other games 36-32 over Hillside and 64-39 over High Level.

Jan. 7, 2007: Rev. Joan Schellenberger conducts her first service at High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

Jan. 7-9, 2007: The worst blizzards in about 30 years blankets the High Prairie area with a couple feet of snow.

Jan. 7, 2009: The High Prairie General Investigation Section’s Enhanced Drug Unit reports some cocaine has been cut with levamisole, a chemical hazardous to drug users.

Jan. 7, 2009: St. Andrew’s School vice-principal Al Baird gets his hair cut during a charity fundraiser for Kelly Masson, who has bone cancer.

Jan. 7, 2010: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council is given a $350,000 grant to build the new day care.

Jan. 7, 2013: Police seize three pounds of marijuana valued at $15,000 during a vehicle check. The name of the accused is not released.

Jan. 7, 2016: The High Prairie Regals are shutout for the second straight game, losing 9-0 at home to the Grimshaw Huskies.

Jan. 7, 2017: Tamara Strebchuk wins a traditional Ukrainian dinner and special private performance from the Zirka dancers after winning the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie’s draw.

This Day in World History – January 7, 2022

1558 – Calais, last English possession in France, retaken by French.

1610 – Galileo Galilei discovers the first three moons of Jupiter.

1714 – Typewriter patented by Englishman Henry Mill [built years later].

1785 – First balloon flight across English Channel.

1797 – The modern Italian flag is first used.

1890 – William Purvis receives a patent for the fountain pen.

1894 – Early 5-second film of Fred Ott sneezing.

1904 – Marconi Co. establishes the first international radio distress signal.

1911 – First airplane bombing experiments with explosives in San Francisco.

1914 – First steamboat passes through the Panama Canal.

1927 – Harlem Globetrotters play first game in Hinckley, Illinois.

1929 – “Buck Rogers” sci-fi comic strip’s first appearance in newspaper.

1929 – “Tarzan”, one of the first adventure comic strips, first appears.

1931 – Guy Menzies flies first solo non-stop flight, Australia to NZ.

1936 – Tennis champs Helen Moody & Howard Kinsley volley 2,001 times.

1944 – US Air Force announces production of first US jet fighter.

1949 – First photo of genes taken at University of Southern California.

1950 – Hank Snow’s first appearance on Grand Ole Opry.

1953 – US President Harry Truman announces development of hydrogen bomb.

1964 – Dick Weber rolls highest bowling game in air [Boeing 707].

1967 – “Newlywed Game” premieres on ABC-TV.

1979 – Vietnamese forces capture Phnom Penh from Khmer Rouge.

1980 – Minnesota ends Philadelphia’s NHL record 35-game unbeaten streak.

1990 – Tower of Pisa closed to the public after leaning too far.

2018 – Sydney, Australia has its hottest day in 80 years 47.3 C.

2018 – It snows in the Sahara desert – 15 inches!

Today’s Horoscopes – January 7, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Right now you might be in the process of moving from one job to another. This might even be a total change in career. Your hard work is paying off, though it may not show up in your bank account for a while yet. There might be contracts to be executed first. Your social life may be put on hold until all facets of this transition are worked out. Do not be intimidated, however. You have made the right choice.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Right now you could be overwhelmed by conflicts among your own needs, the needs of your family, and your responsibilities toward your job. As a result, you may be feeling tense and stressed out, and wondering if the situation will ever be resolved. Do not panic. It will, and you will be none the worse for it. The keyword is balance, and the solution lies in finding it. Get to it! You will want to put this behind you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A close relative may be ill or otherwise troubled, and you might worry a bit too much today because of a lack of communication from this person. Attempts to phone might result in no answer or repeated voicemail messages. However, take care to stay focused and objective. Your relative is probably recovering from whatever has been bothering him or her. Remember, no news is good news. Hang in there!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is not the day to make financial investments of any kind, although someone may present you with some possible opportunities. They may sound good, but caution is called for. If the information appeals to you, look into it and try to learn the facts, but make no commitment today. If it is truly a good opportunity, it will not disappear within a few days. If it is not, you will want to know. Wait!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You should be looking especially attractive today, but you may feel that it is wasted because your beloved is not around to appreciate it. Cheer up! It will only be for a few days, and you will still look pretty good by then. Try to keep yourself busy, preferably doing something you love to do, so your enthusiasm will enhance your good looks. Your friend will not be away forever. It only seems that way.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your ingenuity and imagination may seem to have deserted you today, and this is not making it easy for you to produce the high level of quality you are used to at work. Perhaps it might be best to busy yourself with routine tasks you can do automatically and, if you can, put off the more creative endeavours until your brain gets back in gear. Do not be too proud or too shy to ask for help. Hang in there.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Money matters might require your attention today. Unusual expenses may have depleted your reserves, so you might have to cut a few corners. Your income, however, is probably the same if not slightly higher. This is, therefore, only a temporary situation, and your accounts should be back to normal in time, although some caution with regard to spending may need to be observed for a while. Work creatively on your budget and try to relax.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A lack of contact with a romantic partner could have you feeling a little down right now. You may be wondering if you have said or done anything that offended your beloved one in some way. Your friend, however, is apt to be totally oblivious to the idea you are upset. Your partner is probably taking care of some family obligations and may have lost track of time. Hang in there! Your honey should get in touch with you soon.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Excesses in food and drink yesterday may force you to cancel a social engagement today. You probably are not feeling up to it. This might be a bit irritating, and somewhat embarrassing as well. However, you just might have needed the rest even if you had not eaten too much. Make the most of your evening alone. Soak in a tub and go to bed early. In the morning, you will be glad you did.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Tension between a married couple who are both your friends could have you situated in the most uncomfortable place of all: right smack in the middle. Both may want to recruit you to their side, but you will want to avoid allying yourself with either party. The best you can do is mediate by trying to get each of them to see the other’s point of view. Whether you succeed or not, you will have tried your best.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Gloom over the absence of a family member or romantic partner could come upon you today, and your usually exuberant nature could be far more subdued than is normal for you. You might even spend the entire evening watching whatever happens to be on TV. It would be far more productive if you treated yourself to a trip to the bookstore and picked up some new reading material. At least you will learn something while your partner is away!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Too much food and drink could have you feeling a little out of sorts today. Some friends might have taken you out and exposed you to the most tempting of food and drink. This is always fun, but today you have to face the consequences! A workout fueled with water could help burn off any toxins or extra calories, and a nap just might complete the process so you are feeling like your old self again. Get going!