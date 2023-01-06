Today in High Prairie: January 7, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 7, 2023

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 7, 2023

1822 – Theodor Aufrecht, Rigveda’s Hymns

1827 – Sir Sandford Fleming, Created “Universal Standard Time”

1911 – Butterfly McQueen, Gone With the Wind actress

1926 – Kim Jong-Il, South Korean Prime Minister

1938 – Paul Revere, Paul Revere & Raiders

1948 – Kenny Loggins, Footloose singer

1950 – Ross Grimsley, Only Expos 20-game winner

1956 – David Caruso, NYPD Blue actor

1964 – Nicolas Cage, Moonstruck actor

1976 – Eric Gagné, Canadian baseball player

1977 – Dustin Diamond, Saved By Bell actor

This Day in Local History – January 7, 2023

Jan. 7, 1913: Bishop Celestin Joussard, O.M.I., officially finds St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

Jan. 7, 1914: The new Grouard outdoor skating rink, built by George Morin, opens by the channel behind the Diamond P. Sawmill.

Jan. 7, 1961: The McLennan Red Wings and Fairview tie 3-3. Under the three-point rule, each team is awarded 1.5 points in the standings. It would be the only points Fairview would earn that season.

Jan. 7, 1976: The NPHL adopts a new playoff format by allowing six teams into postseason play, up from the previous four.

Jan. 7, 1981: South Peace News reports that the mini-park at 50 St. and 51 Ave. is named MacIntyre Park, in honour of Dr. Edward MacIntyre.

Jan. 7, 1981: The first snowmobile operator is charged under the Town of High Prairie’s crackdown on operators within town limits.

Jan. 7, 1982: Ron LaRiviere scores three goals and adds two assists to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 10-4 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Jan. 7, 1985: John Jarvie begins his job at Town of High Prairie manager.

Jan. 7, 1986: Forty people attend a meeting in Kinuso to discuss future development of Lesser Slave Lake’s north shore.

Jan. 7, 1987: South Peace News reports Mayor Don Lorencz asks for town manager John Jarvie’s resignation.

Jan. 7, 1989: The hometown High Prairie Regals outshoot the Manning Comets 43-23 but goaltender Eric Henitiuk makes 39 saves as the Comets win 5-4.

Jan. 7, 1993: Kevin Clemens scores twice to lead the visiting Peace River Stampeders to a 6-3 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Jan. 7, 1998: Play begins in the newly-formed Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League.

Jan. 7, 2001: Brian Bliss’ rink posts a 3-4 record at the Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships in Camrose.

Jan. 7, 2003: The High Prairie RCMP detachment holds a clinic on how to use the Taser, its newest crime fighting weapon.

Jan. 7, 2003: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor William Marx asks citizens at a meeting in the Banana Belt whether or not councillors should receive an increase in pay. No one volunteers to sit on a committee to study the issue. The next day the M.D. council tables the issue.

Jan. 7, 2003: Phil and Sandra Bean are the proud parents of High Prairie’s New Year’s baby. Isaac Francis Bean is born at 8:15 a.m. and weighs six pounds, eight ounces.

Jan. 7, 2004: High Prairie business leader Kenneth Louis Bissell, 77, of Enilda, dies. Bissell and his brothers founded Bissell Bros. Lumber Ltd.

Jan. 7, 2005: High Prairie Elementary School students collect over 10 gallons of coins in support of tsunami victims in southeast Asia.

Jan. 7, 2005: SAAN’s future is in doubt after it is reported the company is $48 million in debt.

Jan. 7-8, 2005: High Prairie hosts the Peace Country Beef Congress at the Agriplex.

Jan. 7-8, 2005: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose both playoff games by one point at their Invitational Tournament. The Chargers lost to Donnelly G.P. Vanier 41-40 and to Valleyview Hillside 31-30. The Chargers also lost 28-27 to Vanier to open the tournament. They won their other games 36-32 over Hillside and 64-39 over High Level.

Jan. 7, 2007: Rev. Joan Schellenberger conducts her first service at High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

Jan. 7-9, 2007: The worst blizzards in about 30 years blankets the High Prairie area with a couple feet of snow.

Jan. 7, 2009: The High Prairie General Investigation Section’s Enhanced Drug Unit reports some cocaine has been cut with levamisole, a chemical hazardous to drug users.

Jan. 7, 2009: St. Andrew’s School vice-principal Al Baird gets his hair cut during a charity fundraiser for Kelly Masson, who has bone cancer.

Jan. 7, 2010: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council is given a $350,000 grant to build the new day care.

Jan. 7, 2013: Police seize three pounds of marijuana valued at $15,000 during a vehicle check. The name of the accused is not released.

Jan. 7, 2016: The High Prairie Regals are shutout for the second straight game, losing 9-0 at home to the Grimshaw Huskies.

Jan. 7, 2017: Tamara Strebchuk wins a traditional Ukrainian dinner and special private performance from the Zirka dancers after winning the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie’s draw.

This Day in World History – January 7, 2023

1558 – Calais, last English possession in France, retaken by French.

1610 – Galileo Galilei discovers the first three moons of Jupiter.

1714 – Typewriter patented by Englishman Henry Mill [built years later].

1785 – First balloon flight across English Channel.

1797 – The modern Italian flag is first used.

1890 – William Purvis receives a patent for the fountain pen.

1894 – Early 5-second film of Fred Ott sneezing.

1904 – Marconi Co. establishes the first international radio distress signal.

1911 – First airplane bombing experiments with explosives in San Francisco.

1914 – First steamboat passes through the Panama Canal.

1927 – Harlem Globetrotters play first game in Hinckley, Illinois.

1929 – “Buck Rogers” sci-fi comic strip’s first appearance in newspaper.

1929 – “Tarzan”, one of the first adventure comic strips, first appears.

1931 – Guy Menzies flies first solo non-stop flight, Australia to NZ.

1936 – Tennis champs Helen Moody & Howard Kinsley volley 2,001 times.

1944 – US Air Force announces production of first US jet fighter.

1949 – First photo of genes taken at University of Southern California.

1950 – Hank Snow’s first appearance on Grand Ole Opry.

1953 – US President Harry Truman announces development of hydrogen bomb.

1964 – Dick Weber rolls highest bowling game in air [Boeing 707].

1967 – “Newlywed Game” premieres on ABC-TV.

1979 – Vietnamese forces capture Phnom Penh from Khmer Rouge.

1980 – Minnesota ends Philadelphia’s NHL record 35-game unbeaten streak.

1990 – Tower of Pisa closed to the public after leaning too far.

2018 – Sydney, Australia has its hottest day in 80 years 47.3 C.

2018 – It snows in the Sahara desert – 15 inches!

Today’s Horoscopes – January 7, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Spiritual concerns are a bigger issue for you today. You may have found you are drawn to a fanciful mindset and unorthodox way of viewing the world. Pursue this realm of thought and trust that your intuition knows exactly where to take you. Emotional tension may run high, so try not to get down on other people’s “me first” attitude.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Does it seem like your life is pulling apart at the seams? Perhaps it is time to re-evaluate. Major aspects of your being could be coming into question and you can not seem to find the answer to why you started down this road in the first place. Have confidence in yourself and your incredible ability to cut to the core of every matter. This is just a phase and you are able to work through it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is an extra bit of fire in your words and emotions today. Your sensitivity is heightened and you should consider doing some sort of volunteer work now. You may talk about saving the world, but talk will get you nowhere until you put those ideas into practice. Take part in the lives of people who are less fortunate and seek the truth in all the issues you encounter.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There may be serious challenges in your daily routine today. How can you organize your day more efficiently? Take time to set a plan into motion. Write it down. You may want to drift into another realm, so let those emotions roam free – just make sure you deal with your daily tasks first. This will give you more freedom to take advantage of the blast of creative power that you have now.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel idealistic today. This is fine, but make sure these ideals are rooted in reality or they may be nothing more than a pipe dream. Feel free to escape to another mindset, but make sure you can still discern what is real and what is not. This is a formative time for you in which you realize that the conventional ways of doing things are not working anymore. Spread the word.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your dreams and fantasies are more real than you know. Smile at the people you pass and watch them smile back. Your sensitive and fun-loving nature is infectious. Use it to help heal others’ wounds. Laughter is the remedy that cures all. Be conscious of your tremendous effect on others and spread the beauty that lives inside you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your sensitivity is especially heightened today. You are in tune with your emotions and more sensitive to your dreams. Realize the importance of friendship and show someone you care by initiating an outing or intimate dinner at your home. You have greater self-awareness, as well as the energy to get things done. Fantasy worlds may come to life if you let them. Watch out for overindulgence.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may be going through a confusing period now. Today’s energy brings these issues into focus. Parts of your life seem to be slapping you in the face, indicating a drastic life change is coming. Resist the urge to play the victim and let other people grab the reins simply because they act more confidently. This is your life and only you know what is best for you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Spiritual concerns and fanciful daydreams move into sharp focus today. Perhaps you are pulled by playful emotions and escapism. Keep one foot on the ground while you send your mind into the clouds, but definitely take time to check the air up there and report your findings to your conscious self. You may feel a greater sensitivity toward others now while your intuition is strong.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you taken someone for granted lately? Today you should give them the thanks and attention they deserve. Your sensitivity and psychic awareness are especially strong. You are not in the mood to put up with superficialities. Stick with what is real and say it like it is. Tension in your daily life may surface, but if you have things under control, you will ride through it just fine.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There may be some serious miscommunication today, so be honest in all your dealings. Be as straightforward as possible, since issues can backfire if the truth is clouded. Honesty is invaluable and must be maintained at all times. You have the power to make a lasting impression on people. Curb your tendency to snap at others. Watch out for accidents involving fire or metal.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may not be sure what to think today. Mental confusion could be the day’s theme for you, but do not let it get you down. Realize it is just one of those days when none of the pieces fit right. The truth is they do fit somewhere, just not now. Lay low and wait for this phase to pass. Things will pick up soon as the fog lifts and you can see clearly again.