Today in High Prairie: January 8, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 8, 2023

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 8, 2023

1587 – Johannes Fabricius, Discovered sunspots

1742 – Philip Astley, “Father of Modern Circus”

1862 – Frank Nelson Doubleday, Publisher, Doubleday & Company

1911 – Gypsy Rose Lee, American burlesque actress

1926 – Soupy Sales, Soupy Sales Show comedian

1933 – Charles Osgood, American news anchor

1935 – Elvis Presley, American singing icon

1935 – Ian Bargh, Canadian jazz pianist

1938 – Bob Eubanks, Newlywed Game host

1941 – Graham Chapman, Monty Python’s comedian

1942 – Stephen Hawking, English physicist

1946 – Robby Krieger, Doors rocker

1947 – David Bowie, Major Tom singer

1947 – Terry Sylvester, Hollies rocker

1953 – Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame baseball closer

1955 – Mike Reno, Loverboy vocalist

1982 – Gaby Hoffman, Field of Dreams actress

1983 – Kim Jong-Un, North Korea leader

This Day in Local History – January 8, 2023

Jan. 8, 1913: Mgr. Joussard celebrates the first Mass in the chapel at the convent at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

Jan. 8, 1951: High Prairie’s new curling rink consisting of six sheets of ice opens with a challenge from a Peace River rink. Enilda, Faust and McLennan rinks are also invited. The building’s two outside sheets were seldom used due to frost heaves.

Jan. 8, 1969: South Peace News reports that General Service Garage president Lyle Carson announces the appointment of Rollie Johnson as sales manager and director.

Jan. 8, 1969: South Peace News publishes a picture of PRJH student Ron Rose’s new crest for PRJH School.

Jan. 8-9, 1970: The Third Annual Northern Alberta Live Mink Show in Kinuso attracts 102 entries.

Jan. 8, 1971: Mary Goede is elected president after 26 people attend a meeting and form the High Prairie Association for the Mentally Retarded.

Jan. 8, 1971: Lucille McKenzie scores seven points to lead the Faust junior high school girls to a 15-9 win at Prairie River. Ivy Giroux and Debbie Bellerose add four points each. The Faust boys also win 16-12.

Jan. 8, 1972: A crowd of close to 800 fans watches the High Prairie Regals defeat the Edmonton Oldtimers 6-5 in exhibition play.

Jan. 8, 1975: High Prairie town council meets for five hours and hears that Alberta Government Telephones is suing the town for $4,500 over a $2,690 AGT bill for relocation of an underground cable at the High Prairie Shopping Centre.

Jan. 8, 1978: An old wood stove is the cause of a fire in Atikameg which claims the life of Ronny Patrick Nahachick, 7.

Jan. 8, 1978: Faye Stewart’s rink wins the A Event and Stella Sware the B Event at the Ladies Zone A District Playdowns held in High Prairie.

Jan. 8, 1978: Holly Komisar’s rink wins the Zone 2 Junior Ladies A Event and qualifies for the district playdowns.

Jan. 8, 1979: Jual’s Beauty Salon opens in Vic’s Super A with Judy Smith and Alberta Buettner as owners.

Jan. 8, 1982: High Prairie’s Stan Cunningham defeats two opponents in Drayton Valley to qualify for the Canada Winter Games in Quebec.

Jan. 8, 1989: The newly-constructed Church of the Nazarene opens for its first service.

Jan. 8, 1990: A delivery truck carrying propane is destroyed in a fire near Triangle. An electrical short under the hood is the cause.

Jan. 8, 1991: Ed Fudali scores twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 7-2.

Jan. 8, 1997: High Prairie town council debates a letter from New Holland’s marketing rep about establishing a dealership in town.

Jan. 8, 1997: Marigold Enterprises tells High Prairie town council they will not purchase the RCMP Building. The building is eventually purchased by Dan Kachnic to house KBS-TV and Schell’s Carpets.

Jan. 8, 2000: Anton Straub celebrates his 100th birthday at Pleasantview Lodge.

Jan. 8, 2002: A bomb threat at St. Andrew’s school proves to be only a hoax.

Jan. 8, 2003: M.D. of Big Lakes Grouard Coun. Fern Welch asks M.D. Special Const. Mark Stabler to do something about stray dogs running wild in the hamlet.

Jan. 8, 2003: A student is injured in a paintball attack prompting High Prairie RCMP to launch an investigation. A teenager later apologizes for his actions in a letter to the editor in South Peace News.

Jan. 8, 2004: The RCMP open a satellite office in Grouard.

Jan. 8-9, 2010: High Prairie hosts a highly successful Peace Country Beef Congress at the Agriplex.

Jan. 8, 2010: High Prairie’s Judy Hamelin wins $100,000 in the Lotto Max Extra draw. She waits until May 26 to claim her prize.

Jan. 8, 2013: Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division launches the publication of its first newsletter.

Jan. 8, 2014: High Prairie town council meets and receives an update on the municipal inspection report from Municipal Affairs. Council vows to work toward better government. Councillor Michael Long calls the report “damning”.

Jan. 8, 2014: High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox is questioned about her decision to lower the flags in honour of Cliff Calvert, who died on Dec. 16, 2013 at the age of 77 years. Policy states at the mayor’s discretion, the flags may be lowered. Staff is directed to research a new policy.

Jan. 8, 2014: Violet Komisar attends a High Prairie town council meeting and proposes a train mural to mark the train’s arrival in town 100 years ago.

Jan. 8, 2015: Gordon Olson resigns as High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president. He was the only president in its history. Matt Lovsin assumes the role of interim president.

Jan. 8, 2016: Long-time High Prairie resident Joe Muller passes away at the age of 89 years. He worked at O’Brien Lumber, Buchanan Lumber, Shell Bulk, Peyre Farm Equipment, UFA and Oliver’s Esso.

Jan. 8, 2019: St. Andrew’s School is evacuated after a leak in the roof sets off alarms.

This Day in World History – January 8, 2023

1297 – Monaco gains its independence.

1806 – Lewis & Clark find skeleton of 105-foot blue whale in Oregon.

1835 – The United States national debt is zero for first and only time.

1856 – Dr. John A. Veatch discovers borax.

1877 – Crazy Horse and his warriors fight last battle with US Calvalry.

1884 – Chrome tanning process for leather patented by Augustus Schultz.

1904 – Pope Pius X bans low cut dresses in the presence of churchmen.

1940 – Britain’s first WW II rationing of bacon, butter & sugar occurs.

1951 – Thought extinct since 1615, a Bermuda petrel is rediscovered.

1954 – Elvis Presley pays $4 to a Memphis studio & records first 2 songs.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog” go No. 1.

1959 – Charles de Gaulle inaugurated as president of France’s 5th Republic.

1962 – Golfer Jack Nicklaus, 21, makes first pro appearance.

1968 – Jacques Cousteau’s first undersea special on US network TV.

1978 – Harvey Milk becomes the first openly gay elected to US public office.

1988 – Hewlett-Packard introduces HP-28S advanced scientific calculator.

1989 – Soviet Union promises to eliminate stockpiles of chemical weapons.

1992 – George H.W. Bush gets ill & vomits on Japanese PM’s lap.

1993 – NBC offers “Tonight Show” to David Letterman.

2013 – Canadian Steve Nash records his 10,000th career assist in NBA.

2016 – Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announces the recapture of El Chapo.

2018 – Republic of Somaliland passes its first-ever law against rape.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 8, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Emotions that run very deep should bring you a lot of satisfaction today. Relationships of all kinds could also be especially promising. A romantic relationship may be consummated, revitalized, or moved to the next level of commitment. Close friendships might become closer because of your mutual interests. Happiness and satisfaction should reign in the home today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Relations with neighbours, siblings, or other relatives could get a shot in the arm now. For some, your recent business successes cause them to get on the bandwagon. For others, your personal growth could increase their admiration of you. Partnerships of any kind formed today show great promise of success. These could be business, personal, or romantic. Do not be shy. Go with the flow.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Success in your work continues to bring good fortune your way. Today you might get reassurance this is not a flash in the pan. You are likely to be financially secure for a long time. You are probably feeling strong and robust, full of energy and stamina, and ready to take on just about any challenge. Move ahead, but move with caution. You are never too prosperous to be careful.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – As you continue to enjoy success and good fortune, your self-confidence grows, and so you are likely to attract new relationships with fascinating people in exciting fields who share your vision and interests. These could be business associations, close friendships, or new romantic partners. Relax and be yourself. You do not have to impress anyone. They probably already like you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today your sensitivity joins forces with practicality. Intuitive insights could come to you today, and you might express your new ideas to others. Do not be surprised if they accept them. Your unconscious mind is on a far more practical track than you may assume. Make use of this ability while you can because it might not be so clear tomorrow. Go with the flow.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today shows the promise of being a very busy yet fulfilling day. Enterprises involving corporations, churches, or other groups in your community are likely to benefit from your participation. You combine intuition with practicality in everything you do. You are especially communicative and good at dealing with others. Do not be surprised if public recognition comes your way.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your financial success over the past several weeks may seem too good to be true. It might make yet another leap forward. This should make you happy. It also could bring up your insecurity over whether or not this cycle will continue. It probably will for a while. It might be a good idea to save or invest you money, just so you can feel more secure in the future.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are flying high at this point, enjoying the success you have achieved over the past several weeks. Today you could accomplish yet another goal, adding to your feeling of accomplishment. You might plan a vacation or perhaps return to college. The expansion of your horizons has not left you complacent. Instead, you want to continue expanding. This is a very positive development. Go for it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might have insights as to how to advance your career. These could come your way through dreams, sudden revelations, or perhaps visions. Do not hesitate to put them into action simply because of the unorthodox way they come to you. Some of the most progressive and successful ideas have come because the inventor had a vivid dream. Write down your insights and go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – All your relationships should be especially warm and supportive now. This is a great day to form a business, personal, or romantic partnership. Business partnerships made now should be successful, while committed romantic bonds entered into today could well last for a long time. Be open, honest, and unafraid to speak your mind. You might find that others share your thoughts.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Everything should be going great for your career. It may all seem too good to be true, but rest assured it is real. Events could involve a job change, promotion, raise, or the opportunity to strike out on your own. Do not kid yourself. A lot of challenges lie ahead, but this should all lead to great personal satisfaction in the long run. Go for it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Discussions with those close to you could lead to the discovery of new concepts, perhaps from foreign cultures. You will want to learn more about them, as will your friends. You might even decide to plan a trip to a place where you could expand your knowledge of this new interest. Any trip planned today should go smoothly and be quite rewarding. Do not hesitate!