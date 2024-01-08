Today in High Prairie: January 8, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 8, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7 p.m. – Joussard Community Association meeting upstairs in JCA Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle PTA meeting at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 8, 2024

1587 – Johannes Fabricius, Discovered sunspots

1742 – Philip Astley, “Father of Modern Circus”

1862 – Frank Nelson Doubleday, Publisher, Doubleday & Company

1911 – Gypsy Rose Lee, American burlesque actress

1926 – Soupy Sales, Soupy Sales Show comedian

1933 – Charles Osgood, American news anchor

1935 – Elvis Presley, American singing icon

1935 – Ian Bargh, Canadian jazz pianist

1938 – Bob Eubanks, Newlywed Game host

1941 – Graham Chapman, Monty Python’s comedian

1942 – Stephen Hawking, English physicist

1946 – Robby Krieger, Doors rocker

1947 – David Bowie, Major Tom singer

1947 – Terry Sylvester, Hollies rocker

1953 – Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame baseball closer

1955 – Mike Reno, Loverboy vocalist

1982 – Gaby Hoffman, Field of Dreams actress

1983 – Kim Jong-Un, North Korea leader

This Day in Local History – January 8, 2024

Jan. 8, 1913: Mgr. Joussard celebrates the first Mass in the chapel at the convent at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

Jan. 8, 1951: High Prairie’s new curling rink consisting of six sheets of ice opens with a challenge from a Peace River rink. Enilda, Faust and McLennan rinks are also invited. The building’s two outside sheets were seldom used due to frost heaves.

Jan. 8, 1969: South Peace News reports that General Service Garage president Lyle Carson announces the appointment of Rollie Johnson as sales manager and director.

Jan. 8, 1969: South Peace News publishes a picture of PRJH student Ron Rose’s new crest for PRJH School.

Jan. 8-9, 1970: The Third Annual Northern Alberta Live Mink Show in Kinuso attracts 102 entries.

Jan. 8, 1971: Mary Goede is elected president after 26 people attend a meeting and form the High Prairie Association for the Mentally Retarded.

Jan. 8, 1971: Lucille McKenzie scores seven points to lead the Faust junior high school girls to a 15-9 win at Prairie River. Ivy Giroux and Debbie Bellerose add four points each. The Faust boys also win 16-12.

Jan. 8, 1972: A crowd of close to 800 fans watches the High Prairie Regals defeat the Edmonton Oldtimers 6-5 in exhibition play.

Jan. 8, 1975: High Prairie town council meets for five hours and hears that Alberta Government Telephones is suing the town for $4,500 over a $2,690 AGT bill for relocation of an underground cable at the High Prairie Shopping Centre.

Jan. 8, 1978: An old wood stove is the cause of a fire in Atikameg which claims the life of Ronny Patrick Nahachick, 7.

Jan. 8, 1978: Faye Stewart’s rink wins the A Event and Stella Sware the B Event at the Ladies Zone A District Playdowns held in High Prairie.

Jan. 8, 1978: Holly Komisar’s rink wins the Zone 2 Junior Ladies A Event and qualifies for the district playdowns.

Jan. 8, 1979: Jual’s Beauty Salon opens in Vic’s Super A with Judy Smith and Alberta Buettner as owners.

Jan. 8, 1982: High Prairie’s Stan Cunningham defeats two opponents in Drayton Valley to qualify for the Canada Winter Games in Quebec.

Jan. 8, 1989: The newly-constructed Church of the Nazarene opens for its first service.

Jan. 8, 1990: A delivery truck carrying propane is destroyed in a fire near Triangle. An electrical short under the hood is the cause.

Jan. 8, 1991: Ed Fudali scores twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 7-2.

Jan. 8, 1997: High Prairie town council debates a letter from New Holland’s marketing rep about establishing a dealership in town.

Jan. 8, 1997: Marigold Enterprises tells High Prairie town council they will not purchase the RCMP Building. The building is eventually purchased by Dan Kachnic to house KBS-TV and Schell’s Carpets.

Jan. 8, 2000: Anton Straub celebrates his 100th birthday at Pleasantview Lodge.

Jan. 8, 2002: A bomb threat at St. Andrew’s school proves to be only a hoax.

Jan. 8, 2003: M.D. of Big Lakes Grouard Coun. Fern Welch asks M.D. Special Const. Mark Stabler to do something about stray dogs running wild in the hamlet.

Jan. 8, 2003: A student is injured in a paintball attack prompting High Prairie RCMP to launch an investigation. A teenager later apologizes for his actions in a letter to the editor in South Peace News.

Jan. 8, 2004: The RCMP open a satellite office in Grouard.

Jan. 8-9, 2010: High Prairie hosts a highly successful Peace Country Beef Congress at the Agriplex.

Jan. 8, 2010: High Prairie’s Judy Hamelin wins $100,000 in the Lotto Max Extra draw. She waits until May 26 to claim her prize.

Jan. 8, 2013: Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division launches the publication of its first newsletter.

Jan. 8, 2014: High Prairie town council meets and receives an update on the municipal inspection report from Municipal Affairs. Council vows to work toward better government. Councillor Michael Long calls the report “damning”.

Jan. 8, 2014: High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox is questioned about her decision to lower the flags in honour of Cliff Calvert, who died on Dec. 16, 2013 at the age of 77 years. Policy states at the mayor’s discretion, the flags may be lowered. Staff is directed to research a new policy.

Jan. 8, 2014: Violet Komisar attends a High Prairie town council meeting and proposes a train mural to mark the train’s arrival in town 100 years ago.

Jan. 8, 2015: Gordon Olson resigns as High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president. He was the only president in its history. Matt Lovsin assumes the role of interim president.

Jan. 8, 2016: Long-time High Prairie resident Joe Muller passes away at the age of 89 years. He worked at O’Brien Lumber, Buchanan Lumber, Shell Bulk, Peyre Farm Equipment, UFA and Oliver’s Esso.

Jan. 8, 2019: St. Andrew’s School is evacuated after a leak in the roof sets off alarms.

This Day in World History – January 8, 2024

1297 – Monaco gains its independence.

1806 – Lewis & Clark find skeleton of 105-foot blue whale in Oregon.

1835 – The United States national debt is zero for first and only time.

1856 – Dr. John A. Veatch discovers borax.

1877 – Crazy Horse and his warriors fight last battle with US Calvalry.

1884 – Chrome tanning process for leather patented by Augustus Schultz.

1904 – Pope Pius X bans low cut dresses in the presence of churchmen.

1940 – Britain’s first WW II rationing of bacon, butter & sugar occurs.

1951 – Thought extinct since 1615, a Bermuda petrel is rediscovered.

1954 – Elvis Presley pays $4 to a Memphis studio & records first 2 songs.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog” go No. 1.

1959 – Charles de Gaulle inaugurated as president of France’s 5th Republic.

1962 – Golfer Jack Nicklaus, 21, makes first pro appearance.

1968 – Jacques Cousteau’s first undersea special on US network TV.

1978 – Harvey Milk becomes the first openly gay elected to US public office.

1988 – Hewlett-Packard introduces HP-28S advanced scientific calculator.

1989 – Soviet Union promises to eliminate stockpiles of chemical weapons.

1992 – George H.W. Bush gets ill & vomits on Japanese PM’s lap.

1993 – NBC offers “Tonight Show” to David Letterman.

2013 – Canadian Steve Nash records his 10,000th career assist in NBA.

2016 – Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announces the recapture of El Chapo.

2018 – Republic of Somaliland passes its first-ever law against rape.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 8, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It seems your ship is about to come in! At least, the planets seem to think so. Your years of cultivating business relationships will pay off in the form of increased sales or new business opportunities. It seems this success spills over into your personal life as well. Life on the home front has never been more serene. You are the conductor of this melodious symphony that is your life. Congratulations!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – “Why does being patient have to take so long?” quipped one frustrated soul. Could it have been you? Waiting has never been your strong suit, there is no question about it. You will get through today more easily if you concentrate on finding an outlet for your pent-up frustration. A visit to the gym or a vigourous cleaning of the house would help.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – We all know the adage, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” But you can not help feeling that you have tried and tried and tried to no avail. All that is about to change, as you begin to reap the fruits of your labours. You can expect to see things from a new, unusual perspective. This will allow you to sidestep the obstacles that have been blocking you recently. Pay extra attention today and make a mental note, if not a physical one, of any unusual ideas you have.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Whatever you want, you need only ask for it and there is a good chance you will get it. And it is about time, too! It seems you have been working exceptionally hard lately. You are certainly due for a raise, if not a promotion. Gather your thoughts, collect your supporting evidence, and ask for what you deserve. If your yen for more public recognition is nagging at you, then take steps today to ensure that you get more time in the spotlight.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is time once and for all to tie up all those loose ends of projects left undone. Much as you may dread it, think of it this way: by completing these tasks you clear space for exciting new projects to come your way. Know that everything bodes well today for all things financial and professional. Perhaps you will get that bonus that is due you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Junk mail and a few telephone solicitations would almost be a welcome relief from the intense communications you have been having with people lately. All this intensity is interesting, to be sure, but also more time consuming than you would like. You barely have time to handle your own affairs, much less those of others. If you begin to feel yourself at the bursting point, call your own personal time-out. A shower or bath would do you a world of good!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is not nearly as bad as you think. In fact, things are definitely looking up. Of course, you will never know if you refuse to drag yourself out of bed to see for yourself. Your hard work of the last few months has left you enervated and somewhat drained. But today you begin to see the payoff! It is time to get up, get dressed, and dazzle the world with your brilliance. You know you can do it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Think of yourself as a marathon runner. You have a very long distance to travel, but the sweetness is not just to be found in crossing the finish line, but rather in relishing all the sights along the way. While your head today is overflowing with plans and ideas, you begin to feel deflated when you begin to consider all the logistics of realizing these dreams. Fret not! The planets have blessed you with an energy level that is equal to the task, so go ahead and get started!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It is time for you to tap in to that inner resource that you have always known existed. Your ability to heal is extraordinary, and there is no point in denying it any longer. Your mind is like a sponge, thirsty to soak up any new knowledge or practice about the healing arts. You might spend today browsing a New Age bookstore. Or why not spend a relaxing hour lying flat out on a table, learning from the skilled fingers of a master masseuse?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Once begun is half done, as the saying goes. This certainly applies to you today. Yes, it is true you have a considerable amount of work ahead of you, but surely you know that you can get it done. Trite as it may sound, making a list (no, you do not have to check it twice) will help you break the projects down into manageable chunks. It is so much easier to focus only on the next step rather than the entire Herculean task.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – How annoying when work gets in the way of pleasure, but there are times when professional opportunities are simply too good to pass up. That beguiling creature you have had your eye on will just have to wait for you another day. For now, focus on the business at hand. With the current aspect at play, the payoff could be tremendous!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – One disadvantage of attics is that so much junk tends to get stored up there. Today is the day for you to clean house. You have been putting this off long enough and now must face the dust and debris in your own personal attic. Whether it is emotional messes that need cleaning up or business matters that beg for attention, know that you will be hurting yourself and your future prospects if you delay any longer.