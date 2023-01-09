Today in High Prairie: January 9, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 9, 2023

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 9, 2023

1890 – Karel Capek, Coined the word “robot”

1901 – Chic Young, Blondie cartoonist

1913 – Richard Nixon, US President

1932 – Jane Ross, Star Trek actress [Tamoon]

1934 – Bart Starr, Green Bay Packer

1934 – Bob Denver, Gilligan’s Island actor

1943 – Kenneth Kelley, Manhattans singer

1944 – Jimmy Page, Led Zeppelin guitarist

1951 – Crystal Gayle, Country singer

1954 – Lance Hoppens, Orleans rocker

1965 – Muggsy Bogues, Shortest NBA player ever

1978 – A.J. McLean, Backstreet Boys singer

1982 – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

This Day in Local History – January 9, 2023

Jan. 9, 1914: The federal government decides to support Grouard and tells the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad to build a line through Grouard. They add they will only support ED&BC’s plans if they go through Grouard and say a “good reason” must be given not to go through the town.

Jan. 9, 1915: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns writes in an editorial that “. . .the day of big profits and slow turnovers is past and Grouard now faces the competition of outside firms which the arrival of steel has brought to our doors.”

Jan. 9, 1949: The Elks and Royal Purple celebrate the opening of the Elks Hall in High Prairie.

Jan. 9, 1982: Ron Rose scores three goals but the High Prairie Regals still lose to the Peace River Stampeders 8-6.

Jan. 9, 1983: Vic Shapka’s rink wins the Zone II Mixed curling finals held in High Prairie.

Jan. 9, 1985: Town of High Prairie Councillor Don Lorencz resigns citing business commitments.

Jan. 9, 1988: Ron Gaudet scores four goals and Robbie Jacobsen adds three more as the hometown High Prairie Regals clobber the Spirit River Rangers 11-3.

Jan. 9, 1988: High Prairie Taekwondo members win 22 medals at the Northwest Regional Games in Grande Prairie.

Jan. 9, 1989: The High Prairie Roman Catholic Separate school board votes to reintroduce high school at St. Andrew’s School in the fall.

Jan. 9, 1991: A public meeting is held in Faust to discuss the closure of Carole Bannister School. Citizens learn if they increase enrolment to 45 the school will stay open.

Jan. 9, 1993: Al Anderson scores his 50th goal of the season but the hometown High Prairie Midgets lose 12-9 to Peace River.

Jan. 9, 1993: High Prairie figure skaters Ardith Basarab and Lisa Vandermeulen win bronze and silver medals respectively at the Peace Zone Interclub Skating Competition held in Peace River.

Jan. 9, 1994: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the A Event and qualifies for the Men’s Districts after winning zones in High Prairie.

Jan. 9, 2000: Brian Bliss’s rink goes winless in seven games at the Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships in Calgary.

Jan. 9, 2001: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Lakeland Eagles 6-5 snapping a 10-game losing streak to their arch-rivals.

Jan. 9, 2002: High Prairie town council proceeds cautiously on plans to purchase the Moostoos Building to provide a new home for the library.

Jan. 9, 2002: Banana Belt Councillor William Marx proposes a special tax for paving M.D. of Big Lakes roads. Council votes later against the proposal.

Jan. 9, 2002: M.D. of Big Lakes Public Works Supt. Don O’Quinn tells council their gravel hunt was unsuccessful. On April 23, 2001, council agreed to spend $40,000 for air photo gravel mapping to try and find a long-term source.

Jan. 9, 2004: High Prairie parents Rod Badger and Tara Shantz are proud parents of McLennan’s New Year’s Baby when Jace Kyler Shantz-Badger is born at 6:53 p.m.

Jan. 9, 2005: A fireball blazes the night sky over High Prairie.

Jan. 9, 2008: High Prairie’s Ron “Bear” Smith dies at the age of 54 years. He was a huge sports enthusiast.

Jan. 9, 2008: Joussard Councillor Guy L’Heureux exposes a claims error where councillors were being paid twice for meals.

Jan. 9, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes council hears there is little they can do with people who voted illegally in the 2006 municipal election. Myler Savill contested the election and proved in court some people voted illegally.

Jan. 9, 2008: Joussard Councillor Guy L’Heureux tells M.D. of Big Lakes councillors to use less salt in the hamlet after receiving complaints. Only use salt at intersections, he says, because of the proximity to Lesser Slave Lake.

Jan. 9, 2008: Public Works Supt. Vern Walker is recognized by the Town of High Prairie for 20 years of service.

Jan. 9, 2008: The High Prairie Community Health Council asks the Town of High Prairie to increase enforcement of people who needlessly park in handicapped stalls. Town council promises to comply.

Jan. 9, 2011: Gunnar Odegaard, founder of the High Prairie Sled Dog Races, dies at the age of 88 years.

Jan. 9, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes hires Ken Bosman as its new manager.

Jan. 9, 2013: Slave Lake’s Gordon Ferguson expresses an interest on behalf of his clients in opening a Domino’s Pizza franchise in the old Walleyes and Whitetails building. High Prairie town council expresses concerns over parking but leaves the matter in the hands of its administration.

Jan. 9, 2013: An oversight in not providing ballot boxes at Pleasantview Lodge for the Dec. 18, 2013, byelection raises the ire of council. CAO Keli Tamaklo promises the ballot boxes will be at the lodge for the coming October municipal election.

Jan. 9, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to ease up on its lobby on the Alberta government for increased services [renal dialysis] at the proposed hospital. “They did step up to the plate,” says Reeve Alvin Billings, noting the expansion of an extra 6,800 square feet.

Jan. 9, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi says people are leaving town due to the hospital’s inability to deliver babies.

Jan. 9, 2016: The visiting High Prairie Regals lose their 18th straight game to start the season, 6-2 at Fort St. John. The Regals were eliminated one night earlier from playoff contention when Manning won 4-2 at home against Falher.

Jan. 9, 2019: Big Lakes County agrees to send three farmers to Dubai in an effort to expand overseas trade markets. Doug Meneice, Garrett Zahacy and Tanner Pollack are selected for the trip.

Jan. 9, 2019: Big Lakes County agrees to extend its wild boar program for another five years.

This Day in World History – January 9, 2023

1493 – First sight of manatees by Christopher Columbus.

1570 – Tsar Ivan the Terrible kills 1,000-2,000 residents of Novgorod.

1768 – Philip Astley stages the world’s first modern circus in London.

1799 – British PM starts income tax to raise funds for the war vs Napoleon.

1811 – First women’s golf tournament held.

1839 – First photograph taken in Paris.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton reaches record farthest South latitude. [88°23′]

1936 – Semi-automatic rifles adopted by US army.

1937 – Italian regime bans marriages between Italians & Abyssinians.

1951 – “Life After Tomorrow” is first film to receive an “X” rating.

1954 – -87°F [-66°C], Northice Station, Greenland [Greenland record].

1956 – Abigail Van Buren’s “Dear Abby” advice column first appears.

1960 – Building of Aswan dam in Egypt begins.

1968 – Surveyor 7 space probe soft lands on moon.

1969 – First trial flight of Concorde supersonic jetliner occurs.

1972 – LA Lakers 33-game winning streak snapped by 120-104 to Milwaukee.

1976 – C. W. McCall CB song “Convoy” hits No. 1 on country music charts.

1979 – High-school player Daryl Moreau makes 126th consecutive free throws.

1985 – Calgary Flames set NHL record 264th game without being shutout.

1986 – Kodak loses patent battle vs Polaroid; must give up instant cameras.

1991 – Baseball officially bans Pete Rose from Hall of Fame for betting.

1998 – Anatoly Solovyov & Pavel Vinogradov spacewalk record 3:08 minutes.

2001 – Apple reveals iTunes at the Macworld Expo in San Francisco.

2002 – Michael Jackson receives the Artist of the Century award.

2007 – Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs announces the iPhone.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 9, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An unexpected development might interfere with your plans to attend a social event, group activity, or get-together with your partner. This is not going to sit well with those you have been planning to meet. It is going to be frustrating for you, too, but it has to be done. It is best if you just postpone your plans and take care of business. Your friends will forgive you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Arrangements for a get-together you are planning to host could go awry, with everything turned upside down and nothing happening the way you planned. This is not going to halt your plans, but it is going to require more effort to get things back on track and make it happen. This is going to be exasperating for you, but do not waste time moaning about it. Get busy and take care of business.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your usually abundant energy may experience a sudden setback today. Work pressure could create stress that leaves you feeling exhausted and out of sorts. This will pass. You should be strong and healthy and so able to overcome it quickly. It is going to drive you crazy to not feel as active as you usually are. Relax and spend a day resting. It will not hurt you in the long run.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A trip through exclusive boutiques or antique shops might have you throwing financial caution to the wind and buying luxury items you had not planned for. This is all right – up to a point. Take care not to buy more than you can use. Do not go to the opposite extreme and be too miserly either. You have worked hard and deserve a treat or two.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Unexpected visitors might throw you into a dither. You could panic over how to dress, what to say, and what to serve. Do not make yourself crazy. Follow your heart and go with the flow. Spontaneity is the best policy. Your guests will enjoy yourselves more if you worry less about being the perfect host. Just have fun.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some rather disconcerting information may come to light today. This could throw you into a daze, as it is not anything that you expected. This is not necessarily bad news. In fact, it might be great news, but it may be something you never expected in a million years. Work through the shock and try to view it from all sides.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Even though everything is going well for you, a sudden upset of some kind, probably involving money, could throw you into a momentary panic. You may wonder if your good fortune is going to end as quickly as it began. This probably is not the case. The situation is temporary. With a little effort, you should be able to straighten everything out and put yourself back on track.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Upsets regarding your career or the activities that take up most of your time are likely to negatively affect your self-confidence. Do not fall into this trap. The forces are beyond your control and the situation does not reflect any shortcomings on your part. You might have to put in some effort to straighten things out and return to normal. It is a pain, but you would best do it without delay.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – New scientific or archaeological discoveries could temporarily shake your faith in your spiritual path. You may suddenly doubt something you have always accepted. This could propel you to study, primarily to reaffirm your faith. You are likely to find your discoveries do not invalidate your ideas, but actually confirm them. Write down your ideas so you can put things in proper perspective.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might not be able to accomplish what you had hoped today. Some minor but irritating conflicts could occur within a group. You might find this exasperating, as petty squabbles interfere with reaching the group’s objectives. You could be called on to use your intuition and sensitivity to spread oil on troubled waters. Be direct, fair, and clear, and try not to let your irritation show.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A temporary upset with a partner might distract you so you can not function as effectively as you normally do. Do not let your anger get the best of you. The situation is probably due to a lack of communication, and could be cleared up with explanations, understanding, and an agreement as to how similar situations should be handled. By the end of the day, all should be well again.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Unexpected responsibilities could interfere with plans to take a trip of some sort. Someone might need your help, and you may well have to put your own activities on hold for a while. This could be frustrating. It only delays whatever you are doing but does not stop it. Take care of whatever you need to do and then continue with your plans. You will feel better if you do.