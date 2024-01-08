Today in High Prairie: January 9, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – January 9, 2024

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10 – 11 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Nampa Foods.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Seniors Bistro at HP Church of the Nazarene. Free lunch for seniors! Soup & biscuits.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meets in council chambers.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – January 9, 2024

1890 – Karel Capek, Coined the word “robot”

1901 – Chic Young, Blondie cartoonist

1913 – Richard Nixon, US President

1932 – Jane Ross, Star Trek actress [Tamoon]

1934 – Bart Starr, Green Bay Packer

1934 – Bob Denver, Gilligan’s Island actor

1943 – Kenneth Kelley, Manhattans singer

1944 – Jimmy Page, Led Zeppelin guitarist

1951 – Crystal Gayle, Country singer

1954 – Lance Hoppens, Orleans rocker

1965 – Muggsy Bogues, Shortest NBA player ever

1978 – A.J. McLean, Backstreet Boys singer

1982 – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

This Day in Local History – January 9, 2024

Jan. 9, 1914: The federal government decides to support Grouard and tells the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad to build a line through Grouard. They add they will only support ED&BC’s plans if they go through Grouard and say a “good reason” must be given not to go through the town.

Jan. 9, 1915: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns writes in an editorial that “. . .the day of big profits and slow turnovers is past and Grouard now faces the competition of outside firms which the arrival of steel has brought to our doors.”

Jan. 9, 1949: The Elks and Royal Purple celebrate the opening of the Elks Hall in High Prairie.

Jan. 9, 1982: Ron Rose scores three goals but the High Prairie Regals still lose to the Peace River Stampeders 8-6.

Jan. 9, 1983: Vic Shapka’s rink wins the Zone II Mixed curling finals held in High Prairie.

Jan. 9, 1985: Town of High Prairie Councillor Don Lorencz resigns citing business commitments.

Jan. 9, 1988: Ron Gaudet scores four goals and Robbie Jacobsen adds three more as the hometown High Prairie Regals clobber the Spirit River Rangers 11-3.

Jan. 9, 1988: High Prairie Taekwondo members win 22 medals at the Northwest Regional Games in Grande Prairie.

Jan. 9, 1989: The High Prairie Roman Catholic Separate school board votes to reintroduce high school at St. Andrew’s School in the fall.

Jan. 9, 1991: A public meeting is held in Faust to discuss the closure of Carole Bannister School. Citizens learn if they increase enrolment to 45 the school will stay open.

Jan. 9, 1993: Al Anderson scores his 50th goal of the season but the hometown High Prairie Midgets lose 12-9 to Peace River.

Jan. 9, 1993: High Prairie figure skaters Ardith Basarab and Lisa Vandermeulen win bronze and silver medals respectively at the Peace Zone Interclub Skating Competition held in Peace River.

Jan. 9, 1994: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the A Event and qualifies for the Men’s Districts after winning zones in High Prairie.

Jan. 9, 2000: Brian Bliss’s rink goes winless in seven games at the Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships in Calgary.

Jan. 9, 2001: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Lakeland Eagles 6-5 snapping a 10-game losing streak to their arch-rivals.

Jan. 9, 2002: High Prairie town council proceeds cautiously on plans to purchase the Moostoos Building to provide a new home for the library.

Jan. 9, 2002: Banana Belt Councillor William Marx proposes a special tax for paving M.D. of Big Lakes roads. Council votes later against the proposal.

Jan. 9, 2002: M.D. of Big Lakes Public Works Supt. Don O’Quinn tells council their gravel hunt was unsuccessful. On April 23, 2001, council agreed to spend $40,000 for air photo gravel mapping to try and find a long-term source.

Jan. 9, 2004: High Prairie parents Rod Badger and Tara Shantz are proud parents of McLennan’s New Year’s Baby when Jace Kyler Shantz-Badger is born at 6:53 p.m.

Jan. 9, 2005: A fireball blazes the night sky over High Prairie.

Jan. 9, 2008: High Prairie’s Ron “Bear” Smith dies at the age of 54 years. He was a huge sports enthusiast.

Jan. 9, 2008: Joussard Councillor Guy L’Heureux exposes a claims error where councillors were being paid twice for meals.

Jan. 9, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes council hears there is little they can do with people who voted illegally in the 2006 municipal election. Myler Savill contested the election and proved in court some people voted illegally.

Jan. 9, 2008: Joussard Councillor Guy L’Heureux tells M.D. of Big Lakes councillors to use less salt in the hamlet after receiving complaints. Only use salt at intersections, he says, because of the proximity to Lesser Slave Lake.

Jan. 9, 2008: Public Works Supt. Vern Walker is recognized by the Town of High Prairie for 20 years of service.

Jan. 9, 2008: The High Prairie Community Health Council asks the Town of High Prairie to increase enforcement of people who needlessly park in handicapped stalls. Town council promises to comply.

Jan. 9, 2011: Gunnar Odegaard, founder of the High Prairie Sled Dog Races, dies at the age of 88 years.

Jan. 9, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes hires Ken Bosman as its new manager.

Jan. 9, 2013: Slave Lake’s Gordon Ferguson expresses an interest on behalf of his clients in opening a Domino’s Pizza franchise in the old Walleyes and Whitetails building. High Prairie town council expresses concerns over parking but leaves the matter in the hands of its administration.

Jan. 9, 2013: An oversight in not providing ballot boxes at Pleasantview Lodge for the Dec. 18, 2013, byelection raises the ire of council. CAO Keli Tamaklo promises the ballot boxes will be at the lodge for the coming October municipal election.

Jan. 9, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to ease up on its lobby on the Alberta government for increased services [renal dialysis] at the proposed hospital. “They did step up to the plate,” says Reeve Alvin Billings, noting the expansion of an extra 6,800 square feet.

Jan. 9, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi says people are leaving town due to the hospital’s inability to deliver babies.

Jan. 9, 2016: The visiting High Prairie Regals lose their 18th straight game to start the season, 6-2 at Fort St. John. The Regals were eliminated one night earlier from playoff contention when Manning won 4-2 at home against Falher.

Jan. 9, 2019: Big Lakes County agrees to send three farmers to Dubai in an effort to expand overseas trade markets. Doug Meneice, Garrett Zahacy and Tanner Pollack are selected for the trip.

Jan. 9, 2019: Big Lakes County agrees to extend its wild boar program for another five years.

This Day in World History – January 9, 2024

1493 – First sight of manatees by Christopher Columbus.

1570 – Tsar Ivan the Terrible kills 1,000-2,000 residents of Novgorod.

1768 – Philip Astley stages the world’s first modern circus in London.

1799 – British PM starts income tax to raise funds for the war vs Napoleon.

1811 – First women’s golf tournament held.

1839 – First photograph taken in Paris.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton reaches record farthest South latitude. [88°23′]

1936 – Semi-automatic rifles adopted by US army.

1937 – Italian regime bans marriages between Italians & Abyssinians.

1951 – “Life After Tomorrow” is first film to receive an “X” rating.

1954 – -87°F [-66°C], Northice Station, Greenland [Greenland record].

1956 – Abigail Van Buren’s “Dear Abby” advice column first appears.

1960 – Building of Aswan dam in Egypt begins.

1968 – Surveyor 7 space probe soft lands on moon.

1969 – First trial flight of Concorde supersonic jetliner occurs.

1972 – LA Lakers 33-game winning streak snapped by 120-104 to Milwaukee.

1976 – C. W. McCall CB song “Convoy” hits No. 1 on country music charts.

1979 – High-school player Daryl Moreau makes 126th consecutive free throws.

1985 – Calgary Flames set NHL record 264th game without being shutout.

1986 – Kodak loses patent battle vs Polaroid; must give up instant cameras.

1991 – Baseball officially bans Pete Rose from Hall of Fame for betting.

1998 – Anatoly Solovyov & Pavel Vinogradov spacewalk record 3:08 minutes.

2001 – Apple reveals iTunes at the Macworld Expo in San Francisco.

2002 – Michael Jackson receives the Artist of the Century award.

2007 – Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs announces the iPhone.

Today’s Horoscopes – January 9, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A love partner may be away, causing you to have to put your passions and desires – not to mention the need for your friend’s company – on hold. Do not let this catapult you into a lousy mood. If you are artistic, throw all your energies and passions into creative work. If you are athletic, go play a game of tennis or racquetball. Time will pass more quickly that way until your partner returns. Hang in there!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might be feeling a little out of sorts, and most likely will want to stay home. Crashing in front of the TV seems a lot more tempting than going out socializing. Friends, however, may try to talk you into partying with them. Do not let yourself be talked into anything you do not feel like doing. Make your friends understand you would best relax tonight, and that you can go out with them another time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A close friend or love partner might be feeling a little blue, and could therefore ring you up wanting a sympathetic shoulder to cry on. You will be of great help to this person this way, but do not let your friend distract you from other things you need to do. You may have errands to run, people to see, tasks to take care of. Give your friend as much time as you feel is appropriate, then make your excuses.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Are you going out shopping today? If so, expect at some point to be confronted with a wonderful luxury item you would give your eyeteeth for but can not really justify purchasing. Do not be impulsive, but do not hold back unnecessarily either. Will you really enjoy the item? Or is it something you would look at for a while, then put away or ignore? Do what you want, but be sure you know what that is! Think about it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Are you expecting visitors? If so, you might go into a panic because your house is not as spotless and beautiful as you would like it to be. You might be tempted to take broom, mop, and pail and whip through the place like a cyclone! Do not try to do too much. Your guests will not care if the unused back bedroom is messy or not. You will want to have enough energy to enjoy their company. Take care!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are probably looking pretty good, but emotionally you might not feel very attractive. This could be one of those days when you look in the mirror and think you are seeing Frankenstein’s monster. This is a great day to pamper yourself a little. Go for a haircut and a massage, and take a sauna or Jacuzzi while you are at it. Treat yourself to a fruit smoothie at the local juice bar. You will feel better! Enjoy!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Intellectual or spiritual concepts you are trying to grasp may seem a little elusive. Do not try to push yourself too hard to understand them today; you will only confuse yourself that much more. You are not losing it; your mental biorhythms are simply low. Instead, look at something else for a while, and let the information churn around in your subconscious. It may hit you tomorrow and you will want to cry, “Eureka!” Be patient with yourself.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you are involved in a creative project, your imagination might seem to have deserted you. You might rack your brain trying to think up new ideas but draw a blank every time. Perhaps this is not the best day to work on your project. Sometimes we need a break from our work to maintain the quality of it. Do something else for today. Tomorrow you will be back to normal.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A friend may ask for your assistance with regard to finances in some way. It is nothing major, but it might involve a choice that your friend needs to make. Do not try to make the decision for him or her, but do point out enough facts to enable them to realize exactly what is best for them. This way your friend will be sure he or she thought up the idea. Your wisdom will definitely be appreciated!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A close friend or love partner may not be returning your calls, and your insecurities could well get the best of you, causing you to think your friend does not care anymore. Do not fall into this trap. Your friend is probably surrounded by a lot of demanding people who need assistance, and therefore is not phoning anybody else. Be patient, distract yourself, and give your friend another call tomorrow. The response should be more immediate then!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do you have a date tonight with someone special? If so, expect some delays. You might get tied up with doing your daily errands. This could be frustrating both for you and your partner, but you will eventually touch base. Do not get so upset over the delays that you are in a bad mood when you meet. This will not help at all! Just hang in there and you will still have a great evening.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Overindulgence in food or drink could have you feeling a little under the weather today. Therefore it will be difficult to focus on anything that needs your attention. Perhaps you just need to take it slowly so as to recoup your energy. Do just enough to keep your conscience clear, but do not wear yourself out. Get a good book, a cup of tea, then sit on the couch and relax.