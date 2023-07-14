Today in High Prairie: Jul 15, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 15, 2023

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Curling Rink. Contact Sharon Davis at (780) 805-4905.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 15, 2023

1606 – Rembrandt van Rijn, Dutch painter [Night Watch]

1779 – Clement Clarke Moore, ‘Twas the Night Before Xmas

1796 – Thomas Bulfinch, Bulfinch’s Mythology creator

1913 – Lloyd “Cowboy” Copas, US country singer

1925 – Phil Carey, One Life to Live actor

1932 – Nina Van Pallandt, American Gigolo actress

1946 – Linda Ronstadt, US singer/actress

1948 – Enrique Basilio, First lady to light Olympic flame

1948 – Trevor Horn, Buggles producer

1951 – Jesse Ventura, US pro wrestler/politician

1952 – David Pack, Ambrosia rocker

1952 – Jeff Carlisi, 38 Special guitarist

1956 – Kathy Kreiner, Canadian giant slalom

1960 – Kim Alexis, US supermodel

1960 – Willie Aames, 8 is Enough actor

1961 – Forest Whitaker, Last King of Scotland actor

1961 – Lolita Davidovich, Blaze actress

1963 – Brigitte Nielsen, Rocky IV actress

1972 – Scott Foley, Scandal actor

1973 – Brian Austin Green, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1977 – Kitana Baker, Miller Lite actress

1980 – Jonathan Cheechoo, San Jose Shark

This Day in Local History – July 15, 2023

July 15, 1913: Fred Dubois buys Grouard’s Gem Bakery from A. Filteau.

July 15, 1913: Joe Tomkins is the first postmaster as the Enilda post office opens. To find a name for the post office, his wife’s name of Adline is simply spelled backwards.

July 15, 1914: Judge Simmons fines Price $500 or six months in jail for cutting telegraph wires Feb. 26 between Grouard and Sawridge. Price is found guilty at a trial.

July 15, 1914: Judge Simmons hears the case of Grouard resident Mildred Shaw, 15, who eloped with Mr. Hunting and finds both parties not guilty. He lets Hunting go on $500 bail with the promise to appear in court when called. The judge blames the mother for leaving her 15-year-old daughter alone with Hunting. “…though the accused is guilty of taking the girl away from your home and as they have evidently been living as man and wife that this will be the best course to pursue,” says Judge Simmons. “They can’t without my consent,” says Mrs. Shaw. “Well, it’s not necessary to get your consent, Mrs. Shaw,” says Judge Simmons. “I believe the best solution to this problem is their marriage.”

July 15, 1914: The Oldtimers defeat the Federals 7-5 to win the first game of the best-of-seven Grouard Baseball League final for the right to win the LaRiviere Cup.

July 15, 1915: District Fisheries inspector, Sid Travers, tells the Grouard News that Lesser Slave Lake whitefish will soon be on sale in Chicago.

July 15, 1928: James Low is the first postmaster as the Prairie Echo post office opens.

July 15, 1976: The Peavine Rangers defeat the High Prairie Playboys 6-5 thus sweeping the best-of-three men’s fastball league semi-final two games straight. The High Prairie Flames also win their semi-final two straight after defeating Barry’s Blues 7-2.

July 15, 1979: High Prairie Dolphins James Shaben, Dianne Lizee and Joe Ludwig advance to the Alberta Summer Games in St. Albert after qualifying at the Grande Prairie swim trials.

July 15, 1987: South Peace News reports AVC president Fred Dumont resigns to move to Edmonton to work as deputy minister in charge of the Electrical Energy Marketing Agency for Alberta.

July 15, 1987: South Peace News reports Ellis O’Brien is fired as the Friendship Centre’s executive director. The board cites a late audit and improper supervision of staff as reasons. An audit later shows a surplus of $29,801.32.

July 15, 1988: Alberta Vocational Centre-Lesser Slave Lake is born.

July 15, 1989: Leon and Lisa Szeto take over the Kopper Kettle Restaurant.

July 15, 1992: South Peace News reports H. Jager Developments, Inc. of Calgary says High Prairie is one of two sites being considered to build a fibreboard and strandboard plant.

July 15, 1993: The Driftpile Swingers finish in first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League with a 10-2-0 record.

July 15, 1998: The long-awaited 911 services comes to High Prairie.

July 15, 1998: High Prairie town council says something must be done about the vacated Park Theatre building as it presents a danger to the public.

July 15, 2000: A suspect is arrested in the attack of a girl at High Prairie Elementary School but RCMP do not release his name nor the identity of the under-18 female.

July 15, 2001: High Prairie golfer Brad Whelan wins the Slave Lake Open Golf Tournament firing a 148.

July 15, 2007: The Gift Lake Sluggers Junior “B” men’s baseball team wins silver medals at a tournament in Mulhurst, Alta.

July 15, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes fires CAO Harvey Prockiw by a narrow 5-3 margin.

July 15, 2011: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council asks the Town of High Prairie’s protective services committee to consider cat licencing, to deal with the problem in the town’s north end.

July 15, 2011: Pottermania strikes High Prairie as the Park Theatre presents a midnight showing of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

July 15, 2013: Leo J. Tobin begins his job as M.D. of Big Lakes fire chief.

July 15, 2014: The Family Inn re-opens its patio after renovations.

July 15, 2015: South Peace News reports the estimated cost to build the new High Prairie Hospital is $228.3 million.

July 15, 2016: Gwendolyn Rookes passes away at the age of 82 years. She worked for over 30 years at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 15, 2019: It starts as a friendly card game but lands a youth in trouble with the law. A boy pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to assault after getting into an argument with his friend while playing cards and accusing him of cheating. The boy is given a reprimand other than saddling him with a criminal record.

This Day in World History – July 15, 2023

1410 – Battle of Grunwald: one of Medieval Europe’s largest battles.

1524 – Emperor Charles I bans German national synode.

1783 – First steamboat, Pyroscaphe, is first run in France.

1799 – The Rosetta Stone is found in the Egyptian village of Rosetta.

1815 – Napoleon surrenders after his earlier defeat at Waterloo.

1869 – Margarine is patented for use by French Navy.

1870 – Manitoba becomes fifth Canadian province and NWT is created.

1870 – Hudson’s Bay and NWT transferred to Canada.

1888 – Bandai volcano in Japan erupts for the first time in 1,000 years.

1914 – Mexican president Huerta flees with 2 million pesos to Europe.

1916 – Boeing Company formed by William Boeing in Seattle.

1922 – First duck-billed platypus publicly exhibited in US.

1933 – Wiley Post begins first solo flight around world.

1934 – Continental Airlines commences operations.

1939 – Clara Adams is first woman to complete round world flight.

1940 – First betatron placed in operation in Illinois.

1940 – Physicist Donald Kerst becomes 1st person to accelerate electrons.

1948 – Alcoholic Anonymous founded in Britain.

1952 – First transatlantic helicopter flight begins.

1954 – First commercial jet transport plane built in US tested [Boeing 707].

1960 – Chubby Checker releases his version of “The Twist” in the US.

1961 – Spain accepts equal rights for men and women.

1965 – Mariner IV sends back first pictures of Mars.

1968 – “One Life to Live” American soap opera, premieres on TV.

1970 – Denmark beats Italy 2-0 in first world female soccer championship.

1987 – Boy George barred from British TV show [may be a bad influence].

1988 – “Die Hard” starring Bruce Willis is released.

1992 – Pope John Paul II hospitalized for 3 weeks to have tumour removed.

1996 – MSNBC begins Microsoft internet-NBC TV.

2003 – AOL Time Warner disbands Netscape Communications Corporation.

2009 – “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” is released.

2016 – Attempted military coup in Turkey fails.

2018 – 8-year-old girl finds pre-Viking-era sword in Sweden.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 15, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some kind of settlement, grant, or bonus you have anticipated for a long time may finally show up. This should make your day! You may want to celebrate. A chance to attend a large social gathering might come your way. Have fun! Tonight do not be surprised if vivid dreams – some great, some sad – come your way. Keep a notebook and pen by your bed so you can write them down.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you may put a lot of energy into your romantic relationship. The astral energy is encouraging you to focus on romance. Give your significant other a special gift to show how much you care, and spend some time alone together. Any romance initiated or advanced today is likely to prove stable and long lasting. Do not let fear stand in your way. Move ahead.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Too much work and the resulting pressure over the past few days may have you feeling too tired to do anything more, although your optimism and enthusiasm are still intact. Do not be too hard on yourself if you are dragging by the end of the day. If you take care of yourself, you will soon recharge and be your old self again. In the evening, read a good book.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Romance blossoms for you, perhaps after a long standstill. A new stability and security may settle on love relationships as well as close friendships. Children could be a great source of warmth and pleasure. You might want to channel some of this blossoming positive energy into a creative activity of some kind, which should increase even further your sense of contentment and well-being.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might host a social event in your home tonight. You may be nervous at first, wondering if all will go well. Your efforts should produce the results you want. You might be introduced to new contacts, which could lead to increased professional opportunities. Take a walk after everyone has gone. Your mind will be going a thousand miles an hour and you will want to clear your head.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Paperwork, perhaps contracts or other legal documents, might need attention so you can move ahead with your projects. These projects could involve writing or speaking. Your mind is in just the right space to participate in anything involving communication, so doors of opportunity may open for you in this area. Lift your chin and get going. You will be glad you did.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your financial picture continues to improve. At some point during the day, you might have the feeling you are not working hard enough to keep up your current forward motion, and you might worry. This could be a good motivator, but you do not need to push yourself much harder than you are now. You are on a roll and it is likely to continue. Keep moving, but pace yourself.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Even though all continues to go well for you, your mood may vacillate today. In spite of all the great things in your life, at some time during the day you might feel a little blue. Do not read too much into it. It is probably just the result of low biorhythms. Try to distract yourself with physical activity. Go out with some friends and have a good time this evening.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Trying to get too much work done in the course of the day could prove self-defeating. Your energy is not what it usually is, and you are probably operating on adrenaline. Consider the situation carefully and list your tasks in order of urgency. The world will not come to an end if you do not get them all done by the end of the day. In the evening, watch a movie and order a pizza.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A despondent friend may need some cheering up. Your ability to nurture and listen sympathetically will definitely prove beneficial. Take care not to absorb any of this person’s dejection. Your life should continue to go well with professional successes leading to new friendships and goals. Hang on to your enthusiasm and optimism while showing compassion for others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Many projects to complete before a deadline might have you feeling pressured, but your determination is likely to drive you to try to get it all done even if it seems impossible. Do not try to do it all yourself. Ask for a little help. You can accomplish your ends without putting undue pressure on yourself. Try to relax today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have been doing very well, but today you might feel more focused than ever. The path ahead seems clear and well defined. You are anticipating the future with motivation. You might be considering a long trip abroad or perhaps going back to school for an advanced degree. This is a good day to research and finalize your plans.