Today in High Prairie: July 1, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 1, 2021

Happy Birthday, Canada!

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – July 1, 2021

Rene Guerin

Ryan Guerin

Jayson Ferguson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 1, 2021

Danielle Findlay

Domino Der

Austin Siever

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 1, 2021

1788 – J-V Poncelet, Founded projective geometry

1857 – Roger Connor, Home Run King Until Babe Ruth

1899 – Indian Jones, Fictional character

1901 – Irna Phillips, Created 6 soap operas

1906 – Estée Lauder, Estée Lauder Cosmetics

1916 – Olivia de Havilland, All the King’s Men actress

1926 – Delmar Watson, Heidi child actor

1931 – Leslie Caron, Gigi actress

1932 – Bobby Day, Rockin’ Robin singer

1934 – Jamie Farr, M*A*S*H actor [Klinger]

1941 – Rod Gilbert, New York Ranger

1945 – Deborah Harry, Blondie vocalist

1951 – Daryl Anderson, Lou Grant actor

1952 – Dan Aykroyd, Saturday Night Live comedian

1952 – Steve Shutt, Montreal Canadien

1956 – Lorna Patterson, Private Benjamin actress

1961 – Diana Spencer, Lady Di, Princess of Wales

1961 – Carl Lewis, US sprinter/long jumper

1967 – Pamela Anderson, Baywatch actress

1977 – Jerome Iginla, Calgary Flame

This Day in Local History: July 1, 2021

July 1, 1903: Fletcher Bredin is the first postmaster as the Lesser Slave Lake post office opens.

July 1, 1909: W. Doherty is the first postmaster as the Grouard post office opens.

July 1, 1913: The first tennis tournament ever held in Grouard begins. The tournament concludes July 4 with Mr. Alliston winning the men’s title and Mrs. Cook the women’s title.

July 1, 1915: The Grouard board of trade writes a letter to Frank Cochrane, Minister of Railways, thanking him for his efforts in getting the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad to build a branch line to Grouard.

July 1, 1964: The High Prairie Booster reports that construction in town for the first five months of the year reaches over $500,000. Included in permits are a 22-suite motel, two stores, an eight-suite apartment and the Provincial Building.

July 1, 1967: High Prairie’s Fern Fortier is the winner of the McLennan Klondike Days Queen Contest.

July 1, 1970: An electrical short in a stove causes a minor fire with smoke damage at the Clinic Building, formerly the RCMP barracks.

July 1, 1971: Jim Smith, of Atikameg, retires after 41 years of service in the Hudson Bay Company.

July 1, 1972: Fred Dumont resigns as HPSD superintendent to rejoin the Alberta Department of Education. Verne Evans assumes his role.

July 1, 1972: Sister Marion Poirier resigns as principal of Joussard School. She is replaced by Tom Iannone.

July 1, 1973: Wilf, Gary and Lyle Ruecker, Dale Ginther and Garand Jones purchase John Janelle Real Estate and Insurance Ltd. and rename it Ruecker and Associates Ltd.

July 1, 1979: The Faust Comedettes ladies fastball team wins the gold medal at the 1979 Indian Summer Games at St. Paul.

July 1, 1980: The Enilda post office is destroyed by fire. Four months later, Darrel Lee Smith, 16, is charged with arson.

July 1, 1981: The Spaulding Restaurant changes hands and reopens under the name of High Prairie Main Spot with Clair Nelson as owner.

July 1, 1987: Mandatory seat belt use becomes law in Alberta.

July 1, 1987: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz says he wants pit bull dogs banned in town.

July 1, 1990: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Robin McCallum wins four races and Ian Griffiths two at the Valleyview swim meet.

July 1, 1992: The Kimiwan Interpretive Centre opens in McLennan.

July 1, 1992: Misty Carpentier competes in a 10-kilometre road race in Fort Saskatchewan and places second in a time of 52 minutes.

July 1, 1994: The I.D. of Big Lakes assumes road authority from Alberta Transportation.

July 1, 2001: High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt. Geoff Elliott is transferred to Edmonton where he begins a new job as provincial program manager of criminal operations.

July 1, 2001: The recycling bins at St. Andrew’s School are set on fire.

July 1, 2006: Gerry Hebert and Edwina Ayles take over as owners of Circuit City from Jean Hebert.

July 1, 2007: High Prairie town council hikes water rates by 19.6 per cent.

July 1, 2010: High Prairie town council implements a five per cent increase in water rates.

July 1, 2011: Cara Hicks welcomes Karen Zelman as a partner in Squarehed Designs.

July 1, 2015: South Peace News features Russell Willier’s new book Cree Healer and His Medicine Bundle.

July 1, 2015: Revolution Motors advertises Pete Ptashnyk’s 50 years with General Motors.

July 1, 2015: Swan River First Nations Rodeo organizer Darryl Sound says crowds are the largest yet to attend the rodeo, now in its seventh year.

July 1-2, 2017: After an absence of about 20 years, the Spruce Point Park Canada Day Rodeo is revived.

This Day in World History – July 1, 2021

1200 – In China, sunglasses are invented.

1782 – American privateers attack Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

1798 – Napoleon’s fleet reaches Alexandria, Egypt.

1831 – Admiral James C. Ross reaches magnetic North Pole.

1858 – First Canadian coins minted [1, 5, 10 and 20 cents].

1859 – Balloon covers a record 809 miles over St. Louis.

1862 – US Congress outlaws polygamy for the first time.

1867 – The Dominion of Canada is formed.

1871 – The decimal currency system is made uniform in Canada.

1873 – Prince Edward Island becomes seventh Canadian province.

1874 – First US zoo opens in Philadelphia.

1879 – Charles Taze Russell publishes first edition of The Watchtower.

1890 – Canada and Bermuda are linked by telegraph cable.

1899 – Gideon Society established to place bibles in hotels.

1903 – Tour de France: inaugural race begins in Montgeron.

1905 – Albert Einstein introduces his theory of special relativity.

1908 – “SOS” distress signal becomes the worldwide standard for help.

1916 – Coca-Cola brings current coke formula to the market.

1916 – First of 4 fatal Jersey Shore shark attacks occur.

1921 – The Communist Party of China is founded; Chen Duxiu elected leader.

1923 – First permanent radio network, AT&T, founded.

1926 – Canada restores gold standard.

1933 – German Nazi regime declares married women shouldn’t work.

1933 – The Canadian Parliament suspends all Chinese immigration.

1934 – First X-ray photo of entire body is made in Rochester, New York.

1941 – First commercial TV licenses granted.

1941 – Bulova Watch Company pays $9 for first ever network TV commercial.

1958 – CBC Corporation links TV broadcasting across Canada via microwave.

1960 – Fidel Castro nationalizes Esso, Shell & Texaco in Cuba.

1963 – ZIP Codes are introduced for United States mail.

1966 – First colour TV transmission in Canada takes place from Toronto.

1968 – US, Britain, USSR & 58 nations sign Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

1969 – Investiture of Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales occurs.

1970 – Jimi Hendrix has 1st recording session.

1978 – Northern Territory of Australia becomes self-governing.

1979 – Sony introduces the Walkman.

1980 – “O Canada” officially becomes the national anthem of Canada.

1982 – Kosmos 1383, 1st search & rescue satellite, launched.

1993 – 1 second is added to the clock.

1996 – Winnipeg Jets officially move to Arizona.

1997 – UK returns Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China.

2007 – Smoking in England is banned in all public indoor spaces.

2015 – Greece becomes 1st developed country to default on debt to IMF.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 1, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You have a dynamic personality. With today’s celestial energy, you should try to avoid expending your energy on pointless conversations. Try to be a little more pragmatic. Consider any possible compromises very carefully. If you stand strong, you will reach your objectives much more quickly.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you could learn a lot from other people who are similar to you. They have the ability to get involved easily and go straight to the heart of any problem. The world is in constant flux. You have to question yourself if you want to attain your objectives. Try to be open-minded, adapt to the situation, and act before it’s too late.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The stars will compel you to clarify your position within the collective. You have a lot of power when you’re part of a group, but you’re sometimes clumsy about communication. You can’t always succeed. The planets’ positions will have a beneficial impact, and you will tend to put your life under the microscope.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’ve always wanted to change the world, and you’d like to share your dreams with your friends. But today you don’t have enough enthusiasm to fulfill these dreams. You will question your personal strategies. You shouldn’t try to convince others all the time. Your friends appreciate you just the way you are.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have the tendency to plan everything. You need to feel in charge of things. Today you should try to listen to others around you. Let yourself go for a while, even though you aren’t used to it. Furthermore, you need to develop your personality. You can do this by opening up to others.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re attracted to eccentric individuals with very strong personalities. But realize that behind this attraction lies a very strong need for freedom. In your life, freedom is more fantasy than reality. The time has come for you to do some soul searching. Try not to hide from the realities of your life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today will destabilize you. You’re trying to rebuild your life on new foundations. Perhaps should you try to change your point of view. Also, you need to preserve your perception, because it will allow you to adapt to all situations. You need to be fully alert and prepared at all times. Try not to become discouraged.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have a tendency to get very involved in your projects. Today the stars will compel you to clarify your situation. It’s already clear you aren’t afraid to work long hours to ensure your projects end in success. But your entourage will probably have difficulties keeping up with you. You’re too full of energy.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today the stars advise you to get back into the swing of things. You will forget your past frame of mind and be able to prepare for a new adventure. Your vitality will be as strong as it has ever been. You will probably meet someone who has a beneficial influence in the days to come.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There’s a certain quality in your personal relationships that motivates you in life. This is one of the reasons why your emotions play an important role in the scheme of things. You’re guided by your emotions. Today you will be in the best disposition to meet a lot of people who will give new impetus to your life.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This period is full of difficulties and you will tend to question yourself, especially today. You will start thinking about your personality. Your ego risks bruising, and you will have the greatest difficulty turning your intention into real action. Your sensitivity prevents you from materializing your ideas.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It would be fair to say you love being recognized. Today will enable you to show off your leadership skills. You will organize the day. You will accept your responsibilities and your smarts will help you welcome the day’s challenges. But stay humble and keep your actions simple, especially after intense emotions.