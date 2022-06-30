Today in High Prairie: July 1, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 1, 2022

Canada Day! Happy Birthday, Canada!

11 a.m. – Canada Day Parade at Kinuso.

1 – 3 p.m. – BLC Bike Rodeo at Spruce Point Park.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

2:30 p.m. – Canada Day events occur at Joussard JCA Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 1, 2022

1381 – St. L. Justinian, First Patriarch of Venice

1788 – Jean-Victor Poncelet, Founded projective geometry

1857 – Roger Connor, Home Run King Until Babe Ruth

1861 – Samuel D. Riddle, Man ‘o War racehorse owner

1863 – William Stairs, Canadian explorer

1899 – Charles Laughton, Mutiny on Bounty actor

1899 – Indian Jones, Fictional character

1901 – Irna Phillips, Created 6 soap operas

1902 – Billy Wyler, Ben Hur director

1906 – Estée Lauder, Estée Lauder Cosmetics CEO

1916 – Olivia de Havilland, All the King’s Men actress

1920 – Harold Sakata, Gold Finger actor

1926 – Delmar Watson, Heidi child actor

1931 – Leslie Caron, Gigi actress

1932 – Bobby Day, Rockin’ Robin singer

1934 – Jamie Farr, M*A*S*H actor [Klinger]

1941 – Rod Gilbert, New York Ranger

1942 – Andraé Crouch, The Color Purple singer

1945 – Deborah Harry, Blondie vocalist

1951 – Daryl Anderson, Lou Grant actor

1951 – Fred Schneider, B-52’s guitarist

1952 – Dan Aykroyd, Saturday Night Live comedian

1952 – Steve Shutt, Montreal Canadien

1956 – Lorna Patterson, Private Benjamin actress

1961 – Diana Spencer, Lady Di, Princess of Wales

1961 – Carl Lewis, US sprinter/long jumper

1967 – Pamela Anderson, Baywatch actress

1977 – Jerome Iginla, Calgary Flame

1977 – Liv Tyler, Lord of the Rings actress

This Day in Local History – July 1, 2022

July 1, 1903: Fletcher Bredin is the first postmaster as the Lesser Slave Lake post office opens.

July 1, 1909: W. Doherty is the first postmaster as the Grouard post office opens.

July 1, 1913: The first tennis tournament ever held in Grouard begins. The tournament concludes July 4 with Mr. Alliston winning the men’s title and Mrs. Cook the women’s title.

July 1, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade writes a letter to Frank Cochrane, Minister of Railways, thanking him for his efforts in getting the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad to build a branch line to Grouard. It is never built.

July 1, 1915: A picnic held in High Prairie to aid the Red Cross Society raises $125.

July 1, 1964: The High Prairie Booster reports construction in town for the first five months of the year reaches over $500,000. Included in permits are a 22-suite motel, two stores, an eight-suite apartment and the Provincial Building.

July 1, 1967: High Prairie’s Fern Fortier is the winner of the McLennan Klondike Days Queen Contest.

July 1, 1969: Spruce Point Park concludes three days of celebrations including stock car races, baseball games, fastball games, pony rides and dances.

July 1, 1970: An electrical short in a stove causes a minor fire with smoke damage at the Clinic Building, formerly the RCMP barracks.

July 1, 1971: Jim Smith, of Atikameg, retires after 41 years of service in the Hudson Bay Company.

July 1, 1972: Fred Dumont resigns as HPSD superintendent to rejoin the Alberta Department of Education. Verne Evans assumes his role.

July 1, 1972: Sister Marion Poirier resigns as principal of Joussard School. She is replaced by Tom Iannone.

July 1, 1973: Wilf, Gary and Lyle Ruecker, Dale Ginther and Garand Jones purchase John Janelle Real Estate and Insurance Ltd. and rename it Ruecker and Associates Ltd.

July 1, 1979: The Peavine Rangers win $2,000 at a All-Native Fastball Tournament in Prince George, B.C. The Driftpile Swingers place third and win $500.

July 1, 1979: The Faust Comedettes ladies fastball team wins the gold medal at the 1979 Indian Summer Games at St. Paul.

July 1, 1980: IGA celebrates the grand opening of their newly-expanded store.

July 1, 1980: The Enilda post office is destroyed by fire. Four months later, Darrel Lee Smith, 16, is charged with arson.

July 1, 1981: The Spaulding Restaurant changes hands and reopens under the name of High Prairie Main Spot with Clair Nelson as owner.

July 1, 1984: The Kinuso Rodeo ends on this day. Two days earlier, all events are washed out so the rodeo is completed on Monday.

July 1, 1986: South Peace News reports that Shannon Freeman and Cory Fagan are named Prairie River Junior High School’s athletes-of-the-year at their annual awards banquet.

July 1, 1987: Mandatory seat belt use becomes law in Alberta.

July 1, 1987: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz says he wants pit bull dogs banned in town.

July 1, 1992: The Kimiwan Interpretive Centre opens in McLennan.

July 1, 1992: Misty Carpentier competes in a 10-kilometre road race in Fort Saskatchewan and places second in a time of 52 minutes.

July 1, 1994: The I.D. of Big Lakes assumes road authority from Alberta Transportation.

July 1, 2000: Don Laderoute, of Gift Lake, wins the annual demolition derby and $2,000 at Triangle.

July 1, 2001: The recycling bins at St. Andrew’s School are set on fire.

July 1, 2001: Nampa’s Marc Lapointe defeats 10 other drivers to win the annual Triangle Demolition Derby and $2,000 in prize money. The annual Canada Day celebration at Triangle sees record crowds attend.

July 1, 2005: Ben L’Hirondelle wins the Demolition Derby at Triangle during Canada Day celebrations. Over 1,500 people attend.

July 1, 2006: Gerry Hebert and Edwina Ayles take over as owners of Circuit City from Jean Hebert.

July 1, 2010: Swan River and Kinuso hold a parade to begin the Swan River First Nations Rodeo. Over 30 entries in the parade please everyone attending. The rodeo is held over two days ending July 2.

July 1, 2015: South Peace News features Russell Willier’s new book Cree Healer and His Medicine Bundle.

July 1, 2015: Revolution Motors advertises Pete Ptashnyk’s 50 years with General Motors.

July 1, 2016: Kinuso Family Foods wins Best Businesses Float at the Swan River Rodeo Canada Day Parade.

July 1-2, 2017: After an absence of about 20 years, the Spruce Point Park Canada Day Rodeo is revived.

July 1, 2017: Kinuso Merchantile wins Best Business – Local Float at the Kinuso Canada Day Parade, which attracts 43 entries.

This Day in World History – July 1, 2022

1200 – In China, sunglasses are invented.

1674 – Spain, France & Netherlands form Triple Alliance.

1782 – American privateers attack Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

1798 – Napoleon’s fleet reaches Alexandria, Egypt.

1831 – Admiral James C. Ross reaches magnetic North Pole.

1858 – First Canadian coins minted [1, 5, 10 and 20 cents].

1859 – Balloon covers a record 809 miles over St. Louis.

1862 – US Congress outlaws polygamy for the first time.

1867 – The Dominion of Canada is formed, John A. Macdonald 1st PM.

1871 – The decimal currency system is made uniform in Canada.

1873 – Prince Edward Island becomes seventh Canadian province.

1874 – First US zoo opens in Philadelphia.

1878 – Canada joins the Universal Postal Union.

1879 – Charles Taze Russell publishes first edition of The Watchtower.

1885 – US ends reciprocity and fishery agreement with Canada.

1890 – Canada and Bermuda are linked by telegraph cable.

1899 – Gideon Society established to place Bibles in hotels.

1903 – Tour de France: inaugural race begins in Montgeron.

1905 – Albert Einstein introduces his theory of special relativity.

1908 – “SOS” distress signal becomes the worldwide standard for help.

1910 – Union of South Africa becomes a dominion.

1911 – Proclamation removes “Dei Gratia” from Canadian coins.

1916 – Coca-Cola brings current coke formula to the market.

1916 – First of four fatal Jersey Shore shark attacks occur.

1921 – The Communist Party of China is founded; Chen Duxiu elected leader.

1923 – First permanent radio network, AT&T, founded.

1926 – Canada restores gold standard.

1933 – German Nazi regime declares married women shouldn’t work.

1933 – The Canadian Parliament suspends all Chinese immigration.

1934 – First X-ray photo of entire body is made in Rochester, New York.

1941 – First commercial TV licenses granted.

1941 – Bulova Watch Company pays $9 for first-ever network TV commercial.

1946 – US drops atom bomb on Bikini atoll [fourth atomic explosion].

1956 – Elvis Presley wearing a tuxedo appears on Steve Allen Show.

1958 – CBC Corporation links TV broadcasting across Canada via microwave.

1960 – Somalia is formed out of former British and Italian territories.

1960 – Fidel Castro nationalizes Esso, Shell & Texaco in Cuba.

1960 – Ghana becomes a republic.

1962 – Algeria votes for independence from France.

1962 – Burundi & Rwanda gain independence from Belgium.

1963 – ZIP Codes are introduced for United States mail.

1966 – First colour TV transmission in Canada takes place from Toronto.

1968 – US, Britain, USSR & 58 nations sign Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

1969 – Investiture of Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales occurs.

1970 – Jimi Hendrix has first recording session.

1972 – Feminist magazine “Ms” publishes first issue; Wonder Woman on cover.

1974 – General Augusto Pinochet becomes president and dictator of Chile.

1974 – Isabel Peron succeeds husband Juan as president of Argentina.

1978 – Northern Territory of Australia becomes self-governing.

1979 – Sony introduces the Walkman.

1980 – “O Canada” officially becomes the national anthem of Canada.

1982 – Kosmos 1383, first search & rescue satellite, launched.

1987 – New York radio station WFAN commences first 24-hour all sports format.

1990 – German Democratic Republic accepts Deutsche Mark as its currency.

1993 – One second is added to the clock.

1996 – Winnipeg Jets officially move to Arizona.

1997 – UK returns Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China.

2000 – Oresund Bridge, connecting Sweden and Denmark, opens for traffic.

2007 – Smoking in England is banned in all public indoor spaces.

2013 – Croatia becomes the 28th member of the European Union.

2015 – Greece becomes first developed country to default on debt to IMF.

2018 – Canada’s retaliatory tariffs against the US’s steel tariffs begin.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 1, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Keeping things in balance will be a challenge today. You are likely to find there is conflict brewing that does not seem to want resolution. It is OK. Do not press the issue. You may find the best solution is to escape into the clouds and come back to reality when the storm has settled. There is no need to try to untangle the knots if they simply do not want to budge!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Tension is likely to arise in many different areas of your life. It is possible you are either too dreamy or too practical for the issue at hand. It is important for you to strike a balance. The toughest part will be finding people and situations that agree with you. Other people are likely to be quite inflexible and stubborn, and you may have to adapt in order to reach a compromise!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Yesterday’s trajectory might run into a couple of snags today. You could find your dreamy nature conflicts with the planned and steady. This conflict of interests may be creating some tension that will be difficult to work with. Your emotions are apt to deceive you, so try not to get pulled off course by a passing whim. Try to keep your feelings well grounded!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try to keep yourself in line with your emotions today. It is possible a powerful yet subtle force is slowly trying to pull you off track. If so, think about taking a break and doing some physical activity to get your blood pumping. Go for a walk with a friend to help clear your head so you can think more rationally about the decisions you need to make!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You could find an emotional issue rubs you the wrong way today. Your tendency is to want to escape. Try to do so in a healthy manner. Watch your favourite movie or read a book. Do not fall prey to the temptation to indulge in more dangerous pursuits. That would only push the problems away temporarily. When they resurface again, they could be even harder to handle!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your artistic side may want to take to the airwaves in some way today. Perhaps you should consider building your own website or getting a spot on a local radio show. Your dreams need a vehicle for distribution. Give them the means to be dispersed to others. You have the ability to inspire many people. Take this ability seriously and make use of your creative talents!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You could find what was so light and active yesterday runs into roadblocks today. It might seem as if you are suddenly heading straight for a brick wall regarding some of your current projects. Suddenly there is a more reserved tone to things, and you may have lost a bit of your precious momentum. Use this time to back off and reassess the wisdom of your direction!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The pace of things is likely to slow down a bit compared to what was happening yesterday. This is probably for the best. Take this time to do some planning and stabilizing. You have plowed forth into the fields. Now stop and assess what you have accomplished. Take things one step at a time and do not get ahead of yourself. Be patient and things will come your way naturally!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might find there is a quality of dreaminess to your emotions today that keeps you from focusing on the task at hand. People are likely to be stubborn and confused, and you could be one of them. It might seem as if your mind is going in two directions and you are not sure which way to proceed. Try to incorporate more of your dreams into your waking reality!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Little voices are whispering in your ear today. They could be asking you to join them in the clouds. You might get the feeling there is a lot of tension between what your heart has to say and what your mind has to say. Do not be surprised if the energy of the day leaves you confused by the time the day ends. Do not stress about making hard decisions or commitments!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Someone could be prodding you to take action today. It might be best if you beat them to it and motivate yourself. Stay a step or two ahead of the herd. Lead your own stampede and go wherever you want to go. It is quite likely you will run into conflict regarding issues about which you feel strongly. People are likely to be stubborn, so prepare yourself for a stalemate!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might experience a great deal of emotional confusion today. There is a debate brewing inside you. You are having a hard time deciding whether to pursue the practical or the fanciful. Looking to others for help could only add to the confusion, so take their advice with a grain of salt. If nothing seems clear to you, then wait it out and proceed when you have a better handle on things!