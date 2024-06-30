Today in High Prairie: July 1, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 1, 2024

Canada Day! Celebrate our great nation!

2 p.m. – Joussard Canada Day celebrations grand opening.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 1, 2024

1381 – St. L. Justinian, First Patriarch of Venice

1788 – Jean-Victor Poncelet, Founded projective geometry

1857 – Roger Connor, Home Run King Until Babe Ruth

1861 – Samuel D. Riddle, Man ‘o War racehorse owner

1863 – William Stairs, Canadian explorer

1899 – Charles Laughton, Mutiny on Bounty actor

1899 – Indian Jones, Fictional character

1901 – Irna Phillips, Created 6 soap operas

1902 – Billy Wyler, Ben Hur director

1906 – Estée Lauder, Estée Lauder Cosmetics CEO

1916 – Olivia de Havilland, All the King’s Men actress

1920 – Harold Sakata, Gold Finger actor

1926 – Delmar Watson, Heidi child actor

1931 – Leslie Caron, Gigi actress

1932 – Bobby Day, Rockin’ Robin singer

1934 – Jamie Farr, M*A*S*H actor [Klinger]

1941 – Rod Gilbert, New York Ranger

1942 – Andraé Crouch, The Color Purple singer

1945 – Deborah Harry, Blondie vocalist

1951 – Daryl Anderson, Lou Grant actor

1951 – Fred Schneider, B-52’s guitarist

1952 – Dan Aykroyd, Saturday Night Live comedian

1952 – Steve Shutt, Montreal Canadien

1956 – Lorna Patterson, Private Benjamin actress

1961 – Diana Spencer, Lady Di, Princess of Wales

1961 – Carl Lewis, US sprinter/long jumper

1967 – Pamela Anderson, Baywatch actress

1977 – Jerome Iginla, Calgary Flame

1977 – Liv Tyler, Lord of the Rings actress

This Day in Local History – July 1, 2024

July 1, 1903: Fletcher Bredin is the first postmaster as the Lesser Slave Lake post office opens.

July 1, 1909: W. Doherty is the first postmaster as the Grouard post office opens.

July 1, 1913: The first tennis tournament ever held in Grouard begins. The tournament concludes July 4 with Mr. Alliston winning the men’s title and Mrs. Cook the women’s title.

July 1, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade writes a letter to Frank Cochrane, Minister of Railways, thanking him for his efforts in getting the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad to build a branch line to Grouard. It is never built.

July 1, 1915: A picnic held in High Prairie to aid the Red Cross Society raises $125.

July 1, 1967: High Prairie’s Fern Fortier is the winner of the McLennan Klondike Days Queen Contest.

July 1, 1969: Spruce Point Park concludes three days of celebrations including stock car races, baseball games, fastball games, pony rides and dances.

July 1, 1970: An electrical short in a stove causes a minor fire with smoke damage at the Clinic Building, formerly the RCMP barracks.

July 1, 1971: Jim Smith, of Atikameg, retires after 41 years of service in the Hudson Bay Company.

July 1, 1972: Fred Dumont resigns as HPSD superintendent to rejoin the Alberta Department of Education. Verne Evans assumes his role.

July 1, 1972: Sister Marion Poirier resigns as principal of Joussard School. She is replaced by Tom Iannone.

July 1, 1973: Wilf, Gary and Lyle Ruecker, Dale Ginther and Garand Jones purchase John Janelle Real Estate and Insurance Ltd. and rename it Ruecker and Associates Ltd.

July 1, 1979: The Peavine Rangers win $2,000 at a All-Native Fastball Tournament in Prince George, B.C. The Driftpile Swingers place third and win $500.

July 1, 1979: The Faust Comedettes ladies fastball team wins the gold medal at the 1979 Indian Summer Games at St. Paul.

July 1, 1980: The Enilda post office is destroyed by fire. Four months later, a boy, 16, is charged with arson.

July 1, 1981: The Spaulding Restaurant changes hands and reopens under the name of High Prairie Main Spot with Clair Nelson as owner.

July 1, 1984: The Kinuso Rodeo ends on this day. Two days earlier, all events are washed out so the rodeo is completed on Monday.

July 1, 1987: Mandatory seat belt use becomes law in Alberta.

July 1, 1987: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz says he wants pit bull dogs banned in town.

July 1, 1992: The Kimiwan Interpretive Centre opens in McLennan.

July 1, 1994: The I.D. of Big Lakes assumes road authority from Alberta Transportation.

July 1, 2000: Don Laderoute, of Gift Lake, wins the annual demolition derby and $2,000 at Triangle.

July 1, 2001: The recycling bins at St. Andrew’s School are set on fire.

July 1, 2001: Nampa’s Marc Lapointe defeats 10 other drivers to win the annual Triangle Demolition Derby and $2,000 in prize money. The annual Canada Day celebration at Triangle sees record crowds attend.

July 1, 2005: Ben L’Hirondelle wins the Demolition Derby at Triangle during Canada Day celebrations. Over 1,500 people attend.

July 1, 2006: Gerry Hebert and Edwina Ayles take over as owners of Circuit City from Jean Hebert.

July 1, 2010: Swan River and Kinuso hold a parade to begin the Swan River First Nations Rodeo. Over 30 entries in the parade please everyone attending. The rodeo is held over two days ending July 2.

July 1, 2015: South Peace News features Russell Willier’s new book Cree Healer and His Medicine Bundle.

July 1, 2015: Revolution Motors advertises Pete Ptashnyk’s 50 years with General Motors.

July 1, 2016: Kinuso Family Foods wins Best Businesses Float at the Swan River Rodeo Canada Day Parade.

July 1-2, 2017: After an absence of about 20 years, the Spruce Point Park Canada Day Rodeo is revived.

July 1, 2017: Kinuso Merchantile wins Best Business – Local Float at the Kinuso Canada Day Parade, which attracts 43 entries.

This Day in World History – July 1, 2024

1200 – In China, sunglasses are invented.

1674 – Spain, France & Netherlands form Triple Alliance.

1782 – American privateers attack Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

1798 – Napoleon’s fleet reaches Alexandria, Egypt.

1831 – Admiral James C. Ross reaches magnetic North Pole.

1858 – First Canadian coins minted [1, 5, 10 and 20 cents].

1859 – Balloon covers a record 809 miles over St. Louis.

1862 – US Congress outlaws polygamy for the first time.

1867 – The Dominion of Canada is formed, John A. Macdonald 1st PM.

1871 – The decimal currency system is made uniform in Canada.

1873 – Prince Edward Island becomes seventh Canadian province.

1874 – First US zoo opens in Philadelphia.

1878 – Canada joins the Universal Postal Union.

1879 – Charles Taze Russell publishes first edition of The Watchtower.

1885 – US ends reciprocity and fishery agreement with Canada.

1890 – Canada and Bermuda are linked by telegraph cable.

1899 – Gideon Society established to place Bibles in hotels.

1903 – Tour de France: inaugural race begins in Montgeron.

1905 – Albert Einstein introduces his theory of special relativity.

1908 – “SOS” distress signal becomes the worldwide standard for help.

1910 – Union of South Africa becomes a dominion.

1911 – Proclamation removes “Dei Gratia” from Canadian coins.

1916 – Coca-Cola brings current coke formula to the market.

1916 – First of four fatal Jersey Shore shark attacks occur.

1921 – The Communist Party of China is founded; Chen Duxiu elected leader.

1923 – First permanent radio network, AT&T, founded.

1926 – Canada restores gold standard.

1933 – German Nazi regime declares married women shouldn’t work.

1933 – The Canadian Parliament suspends all Chinese immigration.

1934 – First X-ray photo of entire body is made in Rochester, New York.

1941 – First commercial TV licenses granted.

1941 – Bulova Watch Company pays $9 for first-ever network TV commercial.

1946 – US drops atom bomb on Bikini atoll [fourth atomic explosion].

1956 – Elvis Presley wearing a tuxedo appears on Steve Allen Show.

1958 – CBC Corporation links TV broadcasting across Canada via microwave.

1960 – Somalia is formed out of former British and Italian territories.

1960 – Fidel Castro nationalizes Esso, Shell & Texaco in Cuba.

1960 – Ghana becomes a republic.

1962 – Algeria votes for independence from France.

1962 – Burundi & Rwanda gain independence from Belgium.

1963 – ZIP Codes are introduced for United States mail.

1966 – First colour TV transmission in Canada takes place from Toronto.

1968 – US, Britain, USSR & 58 nations sign Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

1969 – Investiture of Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales occurs.

1970 – Jimi Hendrix has first recording session.

1972 – Feminist magazine “Ms” publishes first issue; Wonder Woman on cover.

1974 – General Augusto Pinochet becomes president and dictator of Chile.

1974 – Isabel Peron succeeds husband Juan as president of Argentina.

1978 – Northern Territory of Australia becomes self-governing.

1979 – Sony introduces the Walkman.

1980 – “O Canada” officially becomes the national anthem of Canada.

1982 – Kosmos 1383, first search & rescue satellite, launched.

1987 – New York radio station WFAN commences first 24-hour all sports format.

1990 – German Democratic Republic accepts Deutsche Mark as its currency.

1993 – One second is added to the clock.

1996 – Winnipeg Jets officially move to Arizona.

1997 – UK returns Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China.

2000 – Oresund Bridge, connecting Sweden and Denmark, opens for traffic.

2007 – Smoking in England is banned in all public indoor spaces.

2013 – Croatia becomes the 28th member of the European Union.

2015 – Greece becomes first developed country to default on debt to IMF.

2018 – Canada’s retaliatory tariffs against the US’s steel tariffs begin.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 1, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not let things stagnate! It is time to take action! In everything you do today, see how far you can go as opposed to how deep. Cover a wide range of topics. Take a break from your usual emotional intensity and simply enjoy the sunshine and light conversation with others. Keep things energetic and upbeat. Take action when you see that things are flagging!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might feel like you have come out of the dark and into the light today! A weight has been lifted, but there is still a great deal of emotional drama that needs to work itself out. Go for a long walk this afternoon and increase your lung capacity. Get your heart rate up! You will find the more active you are, the better you will be able to sort through your emotional trauma!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Take a break from your steady climb today and have a look at the world around you! Enjoy a night out with friends, if possible, and take an active role in the conversation. You will find the more socializing you do (even if it is remote), the more you will be able to release some of the tension you might not even realize you have. Get the energy moving again. Take an active role in keeping up with the beat!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Pay attention to the news today! Be sure to check not just the mainstream news but also the offbeat independent publications and websites. Question what you hear and read. Take an active role in increasing your knowledge of the world. Take responsibility for your citizenship by keeping an eye on what is going on. Information is an important aspect of power!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is a great day to go out and get things done! You might find you are a bit indecisive, but do not sweat it. Do not feel like you have to make any great commitments. You will do fine jumping around from block to block. Get yourself into the open and express what is on your mind. Engage in some sort of physical activity that gets your circulation going!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The name of the game for you today is action! The air seems to get clearer, and it feels as if a weight has been lifted off you. You might notice a sudden burst of physical energy urging you to get out and go for a long bike ride. Feel the wind blowing through your hair. Or release your pent-up emotions on the soccer field in a fast-paced game with your friends, if possible!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Take some of that knowledge you have picked up and processed over the past few weeks and spread it around! It is time to put your communication skills to work. You will find your emotions are strongly tied to your actions today, and that things will take on a much lighter tone than they have in the past few days. Take deep breaths and release that pent-up tension!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your physical stamina is apt to be quite strong today! You should consider working out to release some of that pent-up energy. Engage in a sport or something that involves strategy and good coordination. Pick up a tennis racquet or join a basketball game, if possible. You will find your high level of energy will be the key to coming out on top!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Take a break from the seriousness that has prevailed over the past couple days! You will find upbeat conversations are the way to navigate through today’s waters. You might notice that communication is more active and that words are especially effective. Talk and people will listen. Listen and people will talk. The exchange of ideas is critical on a day like this!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Jump back onstage and say your peace! Your active participation in the conversation of today is critical to maintaining a healthy energy flow. The things you say to others will have a profound effect, so choose your words carefully. Enjoy a physical activity that involves a group, if possible. Be an active participant in all the situations you encounter!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your solid footing may become a bit unstable today, but do not worry about it. Be a little more flexible and release your tightfisted grip on the situation. Infuse a bit of laughter and playfulness into things. You will find the exchange of ideas is a critical part of the day. Get out of the house and enjoy lighthearted conversations whenever possible!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is no excuse for laziness today! Make sure you get out of bed before the day ends. You will find the more action you take, the happier you will be. Express your thoughts to the people around you. Get out in the open air and listen to what the wind has to say. Be active and flexible. People’s emotions are more on the surface, so keep things light and energetic!