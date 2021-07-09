Today in High Prairie: July 10, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 10, 2021

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Ag Centre.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – July 10, 2021

Kaleigh Neidig

Shauna Keay

Karen Noskey

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 10, 2021

Amanda Davis

Rachel Lafleur

Regis Courtoreille

Evelyn Eliot

Douglas Herrick

Wyatt Sloan

Doris Boisvert

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 10, 2021

1834 – James Whistler, Whistler’s Mother painter

1839 – Adolphus Busch, German-born US brewer

1856 – Nikola Tesla, Electrical engineer/inventor

1879 – Harry Holmes, Crystallized Vitamin A

1892 – George Summerville, Keystone Cops actor

1914 – Joe Shuster, Co-creator of Superman

1917 – Reg Smythe, Andy Capp cartoonist

1921 – Eunice Shriver, Founder of Special Olympics

1921 – Harvey Ball, Designed smiley graphic pic

1922 – Jake LaMotta, US champion boxer

1923 – Earl Hamner Jr., Created/Narrator The Waltons

1923 – Suzanne Cloutier, Canadian actress [Othello]

1926 – Fred Gwynne, The Munsters actor [Herman]

1927 – William Smithers, Peyton Place actor

1940 – Mills Watson, BJ & Bear actor

1941 – Jake Eberts, Dances with Wolves producer

1943 – Arthur Ashe, US tennis pro

1945 – Ron Glass, Barney Miller actor [Harris]

1945 – Virginia Wade, English tennis pro

1947 – Arlo Guthrie, City of New Orleans singer

1949 – Mark Shera, Barnaby Jones actor

1952 – Kim Mitchell, Canadian guitarist/singer

1954 – Andre Dawson, Montreal Expo

1954 – Neil Tennant, Pet Shop Boys singer

1972 – Sofia Vergara, Modern Family actress

1980 – Jessica Simpson, US singer/popstar

This Day in Local History: July 10, 2021

July 10, 1969: Don Messer performs at the Sports Palace during his Farewell Canada Tour.

July 10, 1981: Acting secretary-treasurer of High Prairie School Division, Carol Cameron, is fired by the board. She says she will seek legal action and eventually sues for $67,000. Former board chair Camille Goutier says the board is split. Within a month, it is reported 85-90 per cent of Slave Lake residents favour forming a new school division in their area.

July 10, 1981: High Prairie School Division Supt. Rene Anctil tells a crowd of 40 people at the office he is offered $52,000 or one year’s salary, for his resignation. Public members at the meeting ask the board to resign.

July 10, 1981: The Enilda roller skating rink celebrates its grand opening.

July 10, 1991: The Town of High Prairie launches a $1.05 million lawsuit against J.R. Paine and Associates Ltd. of Edmonton from a 1985 paving contract.

July 10, 1992: Dallas Turcotte places fourth overall at the Calgary Stampede in boy’s steer riding and wins $500.

July 10, 1994: The High Prairie team of Brian Telford and Danny Fisher win the Slave Lake Walleye Fishing Tournament with a catch of 40.90 pounds.

July 10, 1994: The High Prairie Bold Eagles win the Western Provincial Fastball Masters Championships in Stony Plain defeating Calgary 3-1 in the final.

July 10, 1996: Melissa Smith of East Prairie wins a trip to the Atlanta Olympics.

July 10, 1996: Commercial fishermen begin a fish salvage operation at the Winagami Lake spillway.

July 10, 1996: South Peace News reports construction on Ray Willier’s 30-unit Dreamcatcher Inn is on schedule.

July 10, 1996: The M.D. of Big Lakes reveals the Village of Kinuso is pondering joining the M.D.

July 10, 1998: Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 32, is arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Riana Otto, 32. She was found strangled just east of town May 26.

July 10, 2008: The Peavine Boyz win their High Prairie Men’s Fastball League quarter-final series with the Driftpile Titans 2-1 after a 12-6 win. They advance to play the three-time defending champion Grouard 86’ers.

July 10-11, 2008: Pro PGA golfer Stephen Scahill golfs the High Prairie Golf Course and shoots rounds of 34, 34, 33 and 35.

July 10, 2013: South Peace News features Roseanne Supernault and her soaring acting career.

July 10, 2013: High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox announces her intention to seek re-election at a council meeting. Councillor Barry Sharkawi objects saying it is not appropriate for Cox to “campaign” during a council meeting.

July 10, 2013: A Jail and Bail fundraiser raises about $5,000 for the Pinkest Little Town in the West committee.

July 10, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi expresses safety concerns over the newly-constructed bridge at Deep Creek. Barriers are quickly put up to ensure safety.

July 10, 2017: Owner Vien Truong opens the Medicine Shoppe in its new location in the old High Prairie United Church.

July 10, 2018: High Prairie town council wonders why Big Lakes County chose Slave Lake as the location of a meeting for a new economic development group, citing most of the proposed partners are closer to High Prairie.

July 10, 2019: South Peace News reports that Town of High Prairie councillors claimed $4,378 less in 2018 while Big Lakes County councillors claimed $143,101 more. Two pages of claims analysis are published.

July 10, 2019: South Peace News reports Shelby Cook and Gracey Rich-Carifelle are competing for the 2019 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen title. Cook eventually wins.

July 10, 2019: A proposal to expand the hours at the Regional Landfill near Enilda are axed after council learns it could cost another $33,500 per month or $270,000 per year.

July 10, 2019: Big Lakes County Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen questions the value of solar lighting at council’s meeting. “In my own mind, I don’t believe they’re any good for nothing,” he says.

This Day in World History – July 10, 2021

552 – Origin of Armenian calendar.

988 – The city of Dublin is founded.

1040 – Lady Godiva rides naked on horseback through Coventry.

1212 – Fire burns most of London to the ground.

1866 – Indelible pencil patented.

1892 – First concrete-paved street built [Bellefountaine, Ohio].

1923 – Two-pound hailstones kill 23 and cattle in Russia.

1924 – Denmark takes Greenland as Norway ends claim.

1925 – USSR’s official news agency TASS forms.

1925 – Meher Baba begins his silence of 44 years.

1933 – First police radio system operated.

1940 – Battle of Britain begins as Nazi forces attack shipping convoys.

1942 – Himmler orders sterilization of all Jewish women.

1949 – First practical rectangular TV tube announced.

1951 – Armistice talks to end Korean conflict began at Kaesong.

1958 – First parking meters installed in England.

1962 – Martin Luther King Jr. arrested during demonstration in Georgia.

1962 – Telstar, first geosynchronous communications satellite, launched.

1972 – Herd of stampeding elephants kills 24 in India.

1973 – Bahamas declares Independence from UK.

1982 – Miguel Vasquez makes first public quadruple somersault on trapeze

1985 – Coca-Cola announces it will resume selling old formula Coke.

1985 – Greenpeace boat Rainbow Warrior is blown up in Auckland harbour.

1992 – US Major Soccer League folds after 14 seasons.

2011 – British tabloid News of the World publishes last edition

2017 – Juno spacecraft makes closest pass over Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.

2018 – Winnie-the-Pooh sketch sells for 430,000 English pounds in London.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 10, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An unexpected and perhaps unwelcome call or email from a co-worker might mean you have to work some extra hours. This could be frustrating. You may feel that someone is taking unfair advantage of you. If you aren’t up to doing it, say no. This won’t affect your long-term standing with this person. Otherwise, grit your teeth, dig in, and think of it as a favour.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have been saving up for something you really wanted, when an unexpected expense compels you to spend some of your savings. This could cause some gloom. Make sure you’ve exhausted all of your other options before digging into your nest egg. Appearances could be deceiving. There could be other resources at your disposal you didn’t immediately think of.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some hidden problems in your house could suddenly appear. This could involve plumbing, electricity, or the walls. Repairs are definitely indicated. It’s best if you see to them right away rather than wait. The problem will only escalate if neglected. It’s probably better to call in professionals than to try to do it yourself. Things like this are a drag, but they happen.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some strange communications could come your way today. Hang-ups or blank emails could have you wondering who the person is and what they want from you. This is probably due more to problems with phone lines or Internet connections than to anything else, so don’t waste time worrying. If you think you know who’s trying to reach you, wait until tomorrow and contact him or her.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A group you’re affiliated with could find some discrepancies in their financial records and ask you to check into it. This is probably due more to mistaken entries or lost pages than to any major disaster, but solving it will set everyone’s mind at ease. Don’t be surprised if you have to dig through little scraps of paper buried in the bottom of files. It will be worth it, though.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Secrets that someone close has been trying to keep hidden could come out today. This may or may not be something Earthshaking, but either way, some quick damage control might prevent them from becoming common knowledge. The people around you are more understanding than you know, so express how you feel. By tomorrow it should be old news. Take care of business and all will be well.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some strange news concerning friends who live far away could come to you second-hand today. Attempts to reach the people in question may prove fruitless, at least now. Withhold judgment about what you hear until you talk to your friends, as much of what is passed on to you is likely to be misinformation. Tomorrow you should have better luck reaching them.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some rather unsettling insights into a friend’s thoughts and feelings could come to you today. Your intuition is keener than usual, so trust your instincts about everyone, even strangers. Disconcerting though it may be, the experience will increase your understanding of others and enable you to deal with them in the right way. This could strengthen your relationships.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A disagreement with a friend or family member could cause confusion and hurt feelings if it isn’t nipped in the bud. Communication is the key. Avert misunderstanding by explaining in detail exactly what it is you need or what you’re prepared to give. Don’t assume everyone knows this already. Do this in person if you can. Phone or email might not be as effective.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Plans to get some long-neglected tasks done around the house or yard may be interrupted by a phone call from someone dear who lives far away. You might be so excited by the call that you are no longer in the right frame of mind to finish your work once the conversation ends. Don’t worry. You can always get the tasks done later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Plans to get together with a close friend or romantic partner might go awry due to circumstances beyond your control. Sudden events could necessitate being out of touch. You might have to face delays when you’re trying to make arrangements. Don’t give up – you will reach your goal but just a little later than you’d hoped. Accept things as they are and change your schedule. These things happen.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A member of your household has perhaps been withholding some negative emotions for a long time. He or she may finally let loose with everything today. This could prove disconcerting, as you probably had no idea this was going on. Some honest talk is definitely in order. Try to show that you understand. All should be fine in the end.