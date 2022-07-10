Today in High Prairie: July 10, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 10, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

AB Provincial Trapshooting Association Trap Shot at HP Gun Range [Day 3 of 3].

1 p.m. – Enjoy games at HP Golden Age Centre. Cribbage, pool, shuffleboard, etc.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 10, 2022

1808 – Solomon Northup, 12 Years a Slave author

1834 – James Whistler, Whistler’s Mother painter

1839 – Adolphus Busch, German-born US brewer

1856 – Nikola Tesla, Electrical engineer/inventor

1879 – Harry Holmes, Crystallized Vitamin A

1892 – George Summerville, Keystone Cops actor

1905 – Thomas Gomez, Force of Evil actor

1914 – Joe Shuster, Co-creator of Superman

1917 – Reg Smythe, Andy Capp cartoonist

1921 – Eunice Shriver, Founder of Special Olympics

1921 – Harvey Ball, Designed smiley graphic pic

1922 – Jake LaMotta, US champion boxer

1923 – Earl Hamner Jr., Created/Narrator The Waltons

1923 – Suzanne Cloutier, Canadian actress [Othello]

1926 – Fred Gwynne, The Munsters actor [Herman]

1927 – William Smithers, Peyton Place actor

1939 – Lawrence Pressman, Man From Atlantis

1940 – Mills Watson, BJ & Bear actor

1941 – Jake Eberts, Dances with Wolves producer

1942 – Ronnie James Dio, Black Sabbath musician

1943 – Arthur Ashe, US tennis pro

1945 – Ron Glass, Barney Miller actor [Harris]

1945 – Virginia Wade, English tennis pro

1947 – Arlo Guthrie, City of New Orleans singer

1949 – Mark Shera, Barnaby Jones actor

1952 – Kim Mitchell, Canadian guitarist/singer

1953 – Rik Emmett, Triumph vocalist

1954 – Andre Dawson, Montreal Expo

1954 – Neil Tennant, Pet Shop Boy singer

1972 – Sofia Vergara, Modern Family actress

1980 – Jessica Simpson, US singer/popstar

1980 – Adam Petty, US racecar driver

This Day in Local History – July 10, 2022

July 10, 1969: Don Messer performs at the Sports Palace during his Farewell Canada Tour.

July 10, 1972: A two-car crash two miles east of Enilda occurs involving 10 people in both cars, but no one in injured.

July 10, 1977: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Cleom Koene and Brad Galenza take home first place ribbons at a swim meet in Peace River.

July 10, 1981: Acting secretary-treasurer of High Prairie School Division, Carol Cameron, is fired by the board. She says she will seek legal action and eventually sues for $67,000. Former board chair Camille Goutier says the board is split. Within a month, it is reported 85-90 per cent of Slave Lake residents favour forming a new school division in their area.

July 10, 1981: High Prairie School Division Supt. Rene Anctil tells a crowd of 40 people at the office he is offered $52,000 or one year’s salary, for his resignation. Public members at the meeting ask the board to resign.

July 10, 1981: The Enilda roller skating rink celebrates its grand opening.

July 10, 1991: The Town of High Prairie launches a $1.05 million lawsuit against J.R. Paine and Associates Ltd. of Edmonton from a 1985 paving contract.

July 10, 1992: Dallas Turcotte places fourth overall at the Calgary Stampede in boy’s steer riding and wins $500.

July 10, 1994: The High Prairie team of Brian Telford and Danny Fisher win the Slave Lake Walleye Fishing Tournament with a catch of 40.90 pounds.

July 10, 1994: The High Prairie Bold Eagles win the Western Provincial Fastball Masters Championships in Stony Plain defeating Calgary 3-1 in the final.

July 10, 1996: Melissa Smith of East Prairie wins a trip to the Atlanta Olympics.

July 10, 1996: Commercial fishermen begin a fish salvage operation at the Winagami Lake spillway.

July 10, 1996: South Peace News reports construction on Ray Willier’s 30-unit Dreamcatcher Inn is on schedule.

July 10, 1996: The M.D. of Big Lakes reveals the Village of Kinuso is pondering joining the M.D.

July 10, 1998: Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 32, is arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Riana Otto, 32. She was found strangled just east of town May 26.

July 10, 2008: The Peavine Boyz win their High Prairie Men’s Fastball League quarter-final series with the Driftpile Titans 2-1 after a 12-6 win. They advance to play the three-time defending champion Grouard 86’ers.

July 10-11, 2008: Pro PGA golfer Stephen Scahill golfs the High Prairie Golf Course and shoots rounds of 34, 34, 33 and 35.

July 10, 2010: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win 12 races at their annual swim meet including Grace Pardell, who wins four races and the aggregate title in her age group.

July 10, 2013: South Peace News features Roseanne Supernault and her soaring acting career.

July 10, 2013: High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox announces her intention to seek re-election at a council meeting. Councillor Barry Sharkawi objects saying it is not appropriate for Cox to “campaign” during a council meeting.

July 10, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi expresses safety concerns over the newly-constructed bridge at Deep Creek. Barriers are quickly put up to ensure safety.

July 10, 2013: Northern Lakes College and Whitefish First Nation sign a dual credit agreement to provide pre-employment training in carpentry, welding, millwright, and fourth class power engineering.

July 10, 2014: A blue-green algae alert is issued for Winagami Lake.

July 10, 2017: Owner Vien Truong opens the Medicine Shoppe in its new location in the old High Prairie United Church.

July 10, 2018: High Prairie town council wonders why Big Lakes County chose Slave Lake as the location of a meeting for a new economic development group, citing most of the proposed partners are closer to High Prairie.

July 10, 2019: South Peace News reports that Town of High Prairie councillors claimed $4,378 less in 2018 while Big Lakes County councillors claimed $143,101 more. Two pages of claims analysis are published.

July 10, 2019: South Peace News reports Shelby Cook and Gracey Rich-Carifelle are competing for the 2019 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen title. Cook eventually wins.

July 10, 2019: South Peace News reports on High Prairie Airport upgrades and renovations.

July 10, 2019: The theft of a lawnmower occurs at the Blue Hill Cemetery south of High Prairie.

July 10, 2019: A proposal to expand the hours at the Regional Landfill near Enilda are axed after council learns it could cost another $33,500 per month or $270,000 per year.

July 10, 2019: Big Lakes County Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen questions the value of solar lighting at council’s meeting. “In my own mind, I don’t believe they’re any good for nothing,” he says.

This Day in World History – July 10, 2022

552 – Origin of Armenian calendar.

988 – The city of Dublin is founded.

1040 – Lady Godiva rides naked on horseback through Coventry.

1212 – Fire burns most of London to the ground.

1520 – English and French sign Treaty of Calais.

1609 – Catholic German monarchy forms Catholic League.

1866 – Indelible pencil patented.

1892 – First concrete-paved street built [Bellefountaine, Ohio].

1908 – H. Kamerlingh Onnes is first to make helium liquid [-269°C].

1923 – Two-pound hailstones kill 23 and cattle in Russia.

1924 – Denmark takes Greenland as Norway ends claim.

1925 – USSR’s official news agency TASS forms.

1925 – Meher Baba begins his silence of 44 years.

1933 – First police radio system operated.

1938 – Howard Hughes flies around the world in 91 hours.

1940 – Battle of Britain begins as Nazi forces attack shipping convoys.

1942 – Himmler orders sterilization of all Jewish women.

1943 – Canadian, US and British forces invade Sicily in WW II.

1949 – First practical rectangular TV tube announced.

1951 – Armistice talks to end Korean conflict began at Kaesong.

1958 – First parking meters installed in England.

1962 – Martin Luther King Jr. arrested during demonstration in Georgia.

1962 – Telstar, first geosynchronous communications satellite, launched.

1964 – The Beatles release “A Hard Day’s Night”.

1967 – Bobbie Gentry records “Ode to Billie Joe”.

1972 – Herd of stampeding elephants kills 24 in India.

1973 – Bahamas declares Independence from UK.

1980 – Alexandra Palace in London burns down for a second time.

1981 – Walt Disney’s “Fox & The Hound” released.

1982 – Miguel Vasquez makes first public quadruple somersault on trapeze.

1985 – Coca-Cola announces it will resume selling old formula Coke.

1985 – Greenpeace boat Rainbow Warrior is blown up in Auckland harbour.

1992 – US Major Soccer League folds after 14 seasons.

1997 – RJR Nabisco announces it will replace Joe Camel in new ads.

2011 – British tabloid News of the World publishes last edition

2017 – Juno spacecraft makes closest pass over Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.

2018 – Winnie-the-Pooh sketch sells for 430,000 English pounds in London.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 10, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might feel especially artistic, particularly regarding the visual arts. A lot of exalted ideas could come your way, perhaps inspired by the masters of the past. This is a great day to pay attention to music and art. Friends who share your interest might want to explore these things with you, if possible. Take time to write down your thoughts since you will want to remember them. Enjoy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are a deep thinker by nature, and today your mind may not be in this world. Books on psychology and metaphysics could be appealing. Churches, meditation centres, and other places with a spiritual orientation could seem especially attractive. You might attend a program or workshop there, if possible, but mostly you will just want to be alone with your thoughts. Write down any insights, as you will want to remember them later!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Events taking place at churches, meditation centres, and other places with a spiritual orientation could draw you near. You might want to attend a service or program at one of them, if possible. Do not be surprised if some profound insights come to you that shed some light on a current situation you might be dealing with. Write them down or you might forget them later!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It is likely the previous few days have been especially hectic. Today you are apt to entertain a few daydreams about getting away from it all. Perhaps there is another field you have wanted to pursue. You might actually think seriously about it now. Do not make any plans until you are back in the material world. You might feel too fanciful to be your usual practical self!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today your intellect is likely to be more inclined than usual to explore fields that seem a bit speculative. Ancient spiritual rites, prehistory, or strange stories could be on your mind. You might seek books on these subjects. Usually, you tend to be skeptical about such things, but now you want to learn about them. Hang onto your logic and learn what you can! You will enjoy yourself at the very least!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some intense dreams could visit you tonight. Keep a notebook and pen by your bedside. It is important you remember them. You will want to visualize every single detail. In the morning, you might want to reflect on their possible meaning. They could give rise to new knowledge about yourself, a new spiritual revelation, or artistic inspiration. Books could be of particular assistance in understanding what your dreams are telling you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Events involving the arts or spiritual studies could take place today. You might be put in contact with new people who share your interests. Love and romance could take on a fairy tale aura. You might view current and potential love partners through rose-coloured glasses, seeing only their endearing traits. This is fine, and you should enjoy it as long as you do not get caught up in unrealistic expectations. They are human just like everyone else!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Daydreams about your future could take up a lot of time today. Inspiration could give a real boost to projects you have been working on. These might involve artistic endeavours or perhaps some sprucing up you want to do around the house and yard. Working together, if possible, might bring you closer to friends, family members, and possibly a love partner. Conversations with them could take an unexpected turn!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might find yourself daydreaming about faraway places, perhaps toying with the idea of taking a long vacation by air to a place you have always wanted to visit in the future. This is not a good day to make definite plans. You are not likely to be inclined to do that now anyway. Love matters may take an unexpected turn, as a spiritual bond seems to be forming between you and a potential romantic partner!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might look around your house and think of some new and exciting ways to spruce it up a little. Perhaps some new paint, wallpaper, or carpet, or even a small art object could make a big difference. You may want to try it. A romantic partner could spend a lot of time working on this with you and it might well bring you closer together. Have fun!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Something is happening nearby, and you want to participate. You could feel like you have one foot in this world and one in another. The floodgates of intense communication could open between you and a close friend or love partner. A tight spiritual bond exists between you, and you will really feel the effects of it now. It will almost be like you can read each other’s minds!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a great day to develop any latent talents you have wanted to explore, particularly those involving the arts. You might want to try working with friends who have the same talent. This could not only lead to some good advice but also bring you two closer. However, this is not a good day to deal with practical paperwork, so let that sort of thing go for a little while!