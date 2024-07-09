Today in High Prairie: July 10, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 10, 2024

9 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in Falher in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch, location TBA.

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8 p.m. – Youth softball at St. Isidore Ball Diamond.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. $3 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 10, 2024

1808 – Solomon Northup, 12 Years a Slave author

1834 – James Whistler, Whistler’s Mother painter

1839 – Adolphus Busch, German-born US brewer

1856 – Nikola Tesla, Electrical engineer/inventor

1879 – Harry Holmes, Crystallized Vitamin A

1892 – George Summerville, Keystone Cops actor

1905 – Thomas Gomez, Force of Evil actor

1914 – Joe Shuster, Co-creator of Superman

1917 – Reg Smythe, Andy Capp cartoonist

1921 – Eunice Shriver, Founder of Special Olympics

1921 – Harvey Ball, Designed smiley graphic pic

1922 – Jake LaMotta, US champion boxer

1923 – Earl Hamner Jr., Created/Narrator The Waltons

1923 – Suzanne Cloutier, Canadian actress [Othello]

1926 – Fred Gwynne, The Munsters actor [Herman]

1927 – William Smithers, Peyton Place actor

1939 – Lawrence Pressman, Man From Atlantis

1940 – Mills Watson, BJ & Bear actor

1941 – Jake Eberts, Dances with Wolves producer

1942 – Ronnie James Dio, Black Sabbath musician

1943 – Arthur Ashe, US tennis pro

1945 – Ron Glass, Barney Miller actor [Harris]

1945 – Virginia Wade, English tennis pro

1947 – Arlo Guthrie, City of New Orleans singer

1949 – Mark Shera, Barnaby Jones actor

1952 – Kim Mitchell, Canadian guitarist/singer

1953 – Rik Emmett, Triumph vocalist

1954 – Andre Dawson, Montreal Expo

1954 – Neil Tennant, Pet Shop Boy singer

1972 – Sofia Vergara, Modern Family actress

1980 – Jessica Simpson, US singer/popstar

1980 – Adam Petty, US racecar driver

This Day in Local History – July 10, 2024

July 10, 1969: Don Messer performs at the Sports Palace during his Farewell Canada Tour.

July 10, 1972: A two-car crash two miles east of Enilda occurs involving 10 people in both cars, but no one in injured.

July 10, 1977: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers Cleom Koene and Brad Galenza take home first place ribbons at a swim meet in Peace River.

July 10, 1981: Acting secretary-treasurer of High Prairie School Division, Carol Cameron, is fired by the board. She says she will seek legal action and eventually sues for $67,000. Former board chair Camille Goutier says the board is split. Within a month, it is reported 85-90 per cent of Slave Lake residents favour forming a new school division in their area.

July 10, 1981: High Prairie School Division Supt. Rene Anctil tells a crowd of 40 people at the office he is offered $52,000 or one year’s salary, for his resignation. Public members at the meeting ask the board to resign.

July 10, 1981: The Enilda roller skating rink celebrates its grand opening.

July 10, 1991: The Town of High Prairie launches a $1.05 million lawsuit against J.R. Paine and Associates Ltd. of Edmonton from a 1985 paving contract.

July 10, 1992: Dallas Turcotte places fourth overall at the Calgary Stampede in boy’s steer riding and wins $500.

July 10, 1994: The High Prairie team of Brian Telford and Danny Fisher win the Slave Lake Walleye Fishing Tournament with a catch of 40.90 pounds.

July 10, 1994: The High Prairie Bold Eagles win the Western Provincial Fastball Masters Championships in Stony Plain defeating Calgary 3-1 in the final.

July 10, 1996: Melissa Smith, of East Prairie, wins a trip to the Atlanta Olympics.

July 10, 1996: Commercial fishermen begin a fish salvage operation at the Winagami Lake spillway.

July 10, 1996: South Peace News reports construction on Ray Willier’s 30-unit Dreamcatcher Inn is on schedule.

July 10, 1996: The M.D. of Big Lakes reveals the Village of Kinuso is pondering joining the M.D.

July 10, 1998: Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 32, is arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Riana Otto, 32. She was found strangled just east of town May 26. He is later convicted.

July 10, 2008: The Peavine Boyz win their High Prairie Men’s Fastball League quarter-final series with the Driftpile Titans 2-1 after a 12-6 win. They advance to play the three-time defending champion Grouard 86’ers.

July 10-11, 2008: Pro PGA golfer Stephen Scahill golfs the High Prairie Golf Course and shoots rounds of 34, 34, 33 and 35.

July 10, 2010: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win 12 races at their annual swim meet including Grace Pardell, who wins four races and the aggregate title in her age group.

July 10, 2013: South Peace News features Roseanne Supernault and her soaring acting career.

July 10, 2013: High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox announces her intention to seek re-election at a council meeting. Councillor Barry Sharkawi objects saying it is not appropriate for Cox to “campaign” during a council meeting.

July 10, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi expresses safety concerns over the newly-constructed bridge at Deep Creek. Barriers are quickly put up to ensure safety.

July 10, 2013: Northern Lakes College and Whitefish First Nation sign a dual credit agreement to provide pre-employment training in carpentry, welding, millwright, and fourth class power engineering.

July 10, 2014: A blue-green algae alert is issued for Winagami Lake.

July 10, 2017: Owner Vien Truong opens the Medicine Shoppe in its new location in the old High Prairie United Church.

July 10, 2018: High Prairie town council wonders why Big Lakes County chose Slave Lake as the location of a meeting for a new economic development group, citing most of the proposed partners are closer to High Prairie.

July 10, 2019: South Peace News reports that Town of High Prairie councillors claimed $4,378 less in 2018 while Big Lakes County councillors claimed $143,101 more. Two pages of claims analysis are published.

July 10, 2019: South Peace News reports Shelby Cook and Gracey Rich-Carifelle are competing for the 2019 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen title. Cook eventually wins.

July 10, 2019: South Peace News reports on High Prairie Airport upgrades and renovations.

July 10, 2019: The theft of a lawnmower occurs at the Blue Hill Cemetery south of High Prairie.

July 10, 2019: A proposal to expand the hours at the Regional Landfill near Enilda are axed after council learns it could cost another $33,500 per month or $270,000 per year.

July 10, 2019: Big Lakes County Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen questions the value of solar lighting at council’s meeting. “In my own mind, I don’t believe they’re any good for nothing,” he says.

This Day in World History – July 10, 2024

552 – Origin of Armenian calendar.

988 – The city of Dublin is founded.

1040 – Lady Godiva rides naked on horseback through Coventry.

1212 – Fire burns most of London to the ground.

1520 – English and French sign Treaty of Calais.

1609 – Catholic German monarchy forms Catholic League.

1866 – Indelible pencil patented.

1892 – First concrete-paved street built [Bellefountaine, Ohio].

1908 – H. Kamerlingh Onnes is first to make helium liquid [-269°C].

1923 – Two-pound hailstones kill 23 and cattle in Russia.

1924 – Denmark takes Greenland as Norway ends claim.

1925 – USSR’s official news agency TASS forms.

1925 – Meher Baba begins his silence of 44 years.

1933 – First police radio system operated.

1938 – Howard Hughes flies around the world in 91 hours.

1940 – Battle of Britain begins as Nazi forces attack shipping convoys.

1942 – Himmler orders sterilization of all Jewish women.

1943 – Canadian, US and British forces invade Sicily in WW II.

1949 – First practical rectangular TV tube announced.

1951 – Armistice talks to end Korean conflict began at Kaesong.

1958 – First parking meters installed in England.

1962 – Martin Luther King Jr. arrested during demonstration in Georgia.

1962 – Telstar, first geosynchronous communications satellite, launched.

1964 – The Beatles release “A Hard Day’s Night”.

1967 – Bobbie Gentry records “Ode to Billie Joe”.

1972 – Herd of stampeding elephants kills 24 in India.

1973 – Bahamas declares Independence from UK.

1980 – Alexandra Palace in London burns down for a second time.

1981 – Walt Disney’s “Fox & The Hound” released.

1982 – Miguel Vasquez makes first public quadruple somersault on trapeze.

1985 – Coca-Cola announces it will resume selling old formula Coke.

1985 – Greenpeace boat Rainbow Warrior is blown up in Auckland harbour.

1992 – US Major Soccer League folds after 14 seasons.

1997 – RJR Nabisco announces it will replace Joe Camel in new ads.

2011 – British tabloid News of the World publishes last edition

2017 – Juno spacecraft makes closest pass over Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.

2018 – Winnie-the-Pooh sketch sells for 430,000 English pounds in London.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 10, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are apt to trend a bit more on the wild side today! There is a wave of powerful energy working to give strength to your ego and self-confidence! Use this boost to the best of your ability! You will need it! There is a strong, fact-oriented force working to combat your aims! You will find it is equally powerful and stubborn! Cut through the fantasy and uncover the truth!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A good tactic for you today would be to convert your fears into motivation for positive action! There is a great deal of energy at your disposal, so do not waste it! Be aware this is one of those times in which the smallest comment or insult could set off a huge chain reaction of misinformation or battles! People are quite emotionally charged, so be careful where you step!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are likely to face conflicting reports today! Information may be tainted with emotion, so be careful about going with the choice that shouts the loudest! You may be getting secretly pigeonholed into a place where you do not want to be! Heed the internal warnings you receive! This is a good day to do things passionately! Take care of any detective work that needs doing!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be seduced by fantastic promises that offer wonderful things and fanciful rewards! But beware of anything with lots of bells and whistles! There may be a great deal of talk but not much to substantiate such wonderful claims! Do not be surprised if people with intense emotions are stepping up to put in their two cents about how you should run your life! Do not forget who is boss!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – People are apt to be quite emotional when it comes to the appearance they wish to project today, so be careful where you step! It is your job to see through the trendy makeup and fashion that hide the true personalities of the people who insist on wearing these masks! The key is not to be fooled by those who hide behind a facade built more by society than by themselves!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not be surprised if some of your fantasies and dreams are put on trial today by a harsh force that cuts right to the truth of the matter! People are apt to be extra passionate about things! Most are not going to be impressed with Disney-esque plans! You can try your normal approach of simply ramming ahead with your plans, but a better approach might be to be more strategic!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have reached an emotionally climactic point right now and you could find some harsh opposition coming at you for no apparent reason! There is a stubborn, strong, oppressive force today, and you should be aware the more rigid your viewpoint, the harder it will be for any resolution at all! Compromise is an essential virtue of the day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be careful not to be too cavalier today! It would be wise to adopt a more serious tone than you normally would! You might be inclined to be careless with your words, but people are going to take you very literally! Make sure you say things you actually mean! Your attention to fashion and pop culture may conflict with a force that is asking you to focus on things of deeper spiritual value!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have the sensitivity to pick up on what is going on in every situation today! What you are apt to find are powerful emotions coming into conflict with extremely strong opinions! Welcome to the battle between the head and the heart! On this day you may be more apt to side with the heart! Realize this arena is quite heated and that the forces at work are extremely stubborn!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The fantasy world you have built for yourself is a pleasure to behold! People frolic in your world and have a grand time! Your presence delights people with pleasure! Today, however, this world may be threatened by harsh realities coming in the form of electronic information! This force is powerful and apt to be quite erratic and spontaneous! Be prepared to stand your ground!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It may be difficult to stay grounded today with all the information flying around and the emotions roiling in your heart! Try not to take things too seriously! This is the key to maintaining a level head throughout the day! Do things with passion and take care of any detective work that needs to be done! There are important facts coming to you from unexpected sources!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may get pushed around by two very powerful camps today! Since you are the kind, diplomatic, and sensitive one, you make the perfect target for more abrasive and opinionated people! You may want to side with the cold, hard facts presented to you, although there is a great deal of emotional power stirring the pot! Things may not be as clear as they seem at first glance!