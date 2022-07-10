Today in High Prairie: July 11, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 11, 2022

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 11, 2022

1274 – Robert the Bruce, Scottish king, national hero

1811 – William Grove, Invented first fuel cell

1892 – Thomas Mitchell, High Noon actor

1899 – E.B. White, Charlotte’s Web author

1906 – Harry Von Zell, Burns & Allen TV announcer

1915 – Magda Gabor, Zsa Zsa Gabor’s sister

1918 – Venetia Burney, Named planet Pluto

1920 – Yul Brynner, The Ten Commandments actor

1922 – Eugene Evans, Alamo actor

1929 – David Kelly, Fawlty Towers actor

1932 – Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor

1932 – Billy Davis, “I’d Like To Buy The World A Coke”

1946 – Beverly Todd, Redd Foxx Show actress

1947 – Jeff Hanna, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer

1950 – Bonnie Pointer, Pointer Sisters singer

1953 – Leon Spinks, US heavyweight boxing champ

1959 – Richie Sambora, Bon Jovi guitarist

1959 – Suzanne Vega, My Name is Luka singer

1960 – Caroline Quentin, Men Behaving Badly actress

1966 – Debbe Dunning, Home Improvement actress

1977 – Brandy Gold, Baby Makes 5 actress

1987 – Matej Gaspar, World’s 5 billionth person

1990 – Caroline Wozniacki, Danish tennis pro

This Day in Local History – July 11, 2022

July 11, 1924: Lawyer and Liberal member Leonidas Giroux wins a byelection in the Grouard constituency. He would serve until his death while in office in September 1936.

July 11-12, 1946: The Elks hold High Prairie’s first amateur stampede on property purchased north of town.

July 11, 1967: High Prairie celebrates the opening of its new library and museum.

July 11, 1973: South Peace News reports the senior citizen housing complex at Faust is completed.

July 11, 1977: Carl H. Boytinck dies at the age of 65 years from cancer.

July 11, 1979: South Peace News reports the I.D. has ordered a $50,000 fire truck to serve a 25-mile radius from town limits. It’s the first fire agreement signed between the town and I.D.

July 11, 1984: Slave Lakers are quoted as saying that High Prairie will be a part of a new Junior B hockey league. However, the news comes as a surprise to High Prairie Minor Hockey officials, who deny the statement.

July 11, 1987: Peter Keay and Jesse Smith, while playing for Steve’s Oil Kings of Eaglesham, help the team advance to the Canadian Men’s Fastball Championships in Abbotsford, B.C. after winning the provincial title.

July 11, 1989: Cecile Henry, 51, of Enilda, suffers burns to 80 per cent of his body after an explosion at his trailer.

July 11, 1990: South Peace News reports Neil’s Agri-Services may purchase the troubled Kathleen fertilizer plant.

July 11, 1992: The High Prairie Playboys Masters fastball team qualifies for the Western Canadian Masters Championships in Comox Valley, B.C. after winning the Alberta title in Grande Prairie.

July 11, 1993: Steven VandeBurgt wins five medals at the Alberta Northwest Summer Games held in Peace River. In all, High Prairie and area athletes win 28 medals.

July 11, 1997: CFWE Radio attends a taping of songs in Sucker Creek by local singers for their station.

July 11, 1998: The Faust Royal Purple celebrate the grand opening of the new Royal Purple Hall.

July 11, 2005: James McLeod, Anne Olexak, Eva Fisher and Kay Rose – all residents of Pleasantview Lodge – demand tougher penalties for people who commit senseless vandalism after their vehicles are damaged.

July 11, 2007: South Peace News features the gardening efforts of Mary Almonte, whose garden is featured in Alberta Gardener magazine.

July 11, 2007: Ossie Peattie, a J.B. Wood resident who is 105 years old, receives a surprise visit from nieces Gwenn Hemmens and Ros Baxter. The two women from England found Peattie after a Google search on the Internet. The last letter they received from Peattie was in 1971.

July 11-12, 2008: Sometime during the night, senseless vandalism occurs when someone drives over several trees along Railway Avenue.

July 11, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time resident and sportsman Melvin Ernest Laboucan. He was 67.

July 11, 2012: Dr. Robin Laughlin writes a letter to the editor in South Peace News suggesting Councilor Barry Sharkawi should resign as councillor and leave the Town of High Prairie’s house used to rent to doctors.

July 11, 2012: High Prairie town council agrees to sell the “doctor’s house” they own. Previous efforts to sell it were blocked by Municipal Affairs until proper procedure was followed. At the same meeting, council votes to evict Barry Sharkawi, who is currently renting the house.

July 11, 2012: High Prairie town council hears renovations on the High Prairie Fire Hall are behind schedule.

July 11, 2012: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for a new twin theatre to be operated by Michael and Darla Smith.

July 11, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes comes up with an alternative housing plan after town council agrees to sell its house used to rent to doctors.

July 11, 2014: Sturgeon Lake Chief Richard Kappo is re-elected Grand Chief of Treaty 8.

July 11, 2015: A helicopter crashes 55 km northeast of Slave Lake while fighting fire. The passenger and his passenger were expected to make a full recovery. Police do not release names or the company that owner the helicopter.

July 11, 2015: Award-winning author Larry Loyie attends the Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum open house to sign autographs. Lesser Slave Lake Bird Observatory staff also attend and the native village is opened to visitors.

July 11, 2017: Ron and Diane Ukraintetz are presented with their nameplates for being High Prairie’s 2016 Citizens-of-the-Year.

July 11, 2017: An often heated public meeting at Faust hears that the former Osmose site should be capped and left alone.

July 11, 2017: High Prairie town council awards four $1,000 service bursaries to Jessica Hesse, Brett Callio, Kayla McNeil and Adrien Dominguez.

July 11, 2017: High Prairie commits to funding the STARS program for four years from 2018-21 at $8,000 per year.

July 11, 2018: South Peace News reports Brenda Allen-Derkoch and Garrett Thomlinson are the first two candidates for the United Conservative Party in Lesser Slave Lake.

July 11, 2018: South Peace News reports on the closure of Sunset Cottage Guesthouse after 24 years due to health of the owners.

July 11, 2019: Residents of Driftpile First Nation stage a meth awareness campaign on Highway 2 to draw attention to the rising problem on the reserve.

This Day in World History – July 11, 2022

1405 – Chinese fleet sets sail to explore the world for the first time.

1533 – Pope Clement VII excommunicates England’s King Henry VIII.

1576 – Martin Frobisher sights Greenland.

1588 – French King Henri III accept demands of Catholic League.

1616 – Samuel de Champlain returns to Quebec.

1735 – Pluto moves from the 9th to 8th most distant planet from sun.

1750 – Halifax, N.S. is almost completely destroyed by fire.

1776 – Captain James Cook begins his third voyage.

1801 – French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons discovers his first comet.

1812 – US invades Canadian territory [Detroit frontier].

1893 – World’s first cultured pearl is obtained by Kokichi Mikimoto.

1895 – First ever automobile race: Paris to Bordeaux 1,178 km in 48:48.00.

1896 – Wilfrid Laurier sworn in as the 7th PM of Canada.

1914 – Babe Ruth debuts as a pitcher for Boston Red Sox.

1921 – Mongolia gains independence from China.

1922 – The Hollywood Bowl opens.

1955 – Congress authorizes all US currency to say “In God We Trust”.

1960 – Ivory Coast, Dahomey, Upper Volta, Niger declare independence.

1960 – “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee is first published.

1962 – Cosmonaut Micolaev sets then record longest space flight: 4 days.

1967 – Country singer Kenny Rogers forms 1st Edition.

1979 – US Skylab enters atmosphere over Australia and disintegrates.

1985 – Houston pitcher Nolan Ryan is first to strike out 4,000 batters.

1988 – Mike Tyson hires Donald Trump as an advisor.

1990 – Oka Crisis: First Nations land dispute in Quebec begins.

2007 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” film released.

2011 – Neptune completes its first orbit since its discovery in 1846.

2012 – S/2012 P1, the fifth moon of Pluto, is discovered.

2018 – Oldest stone tools outside Africa discovered in China.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 11, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may get pushed around by two very powerful camps today. Since you are the kind, diplomatic, and sensitive one, you make the perfect target for more abrasive and opinionated people. You may want to side with the cold, hard facts presented to you, although there is a great deal of emotional power stirring the pot. Things may not be as clear as they seem at first glance!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are apt to trend a bit more on the wild side today. There is a wave of powerful energy working to give strength to your ego and self-confidence. Use this boost to the best of your ability. You will need it. There is a strong, fact-oriented force working to combat your aims. You will find it is equally powerful and stubborn. Cut through the fantasy and uncover the truth!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A good tactic for you today would be to convert your fears into motivation for positive action. There is a great deal of energy at your disposal, so do not waste it. Be aware this is one of those times in which the smallest comment or insult could set off a huge chain reaction of misinformation or battles. People are quite emotionally charged, so be careful where you step!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are likely to face conflicting reports today. Information may be tainted with emotion, so be careful about going with the choice that shouts the loudest. You may be getting secretly pigeonholed into a place where you do not want to be. Heed the internal warnings you receive. This is a good day to do things passionately. Take care of any detective work that needs doing!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be seduced by fantastic promises that offer wonderful things and fanciful rewards. But beware of anything with lots of bells and whistles. There may be a great deal of talk but not much to substantiate such wonderful claims. Do not be surprised if people with intense emotions are stepping up to put in their two cents about how you should run your life. Do not forget who is boss!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – People are apt to be quite emotional when it comes to the appearance they wish to project today, so be careful where you step. It is your job to see through the trendy makeup and fashion that hide the true personalities of the people who insist on wearing these masks. The key is not to be fooled by those who hide behind a facade built more by society than by themselves!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do not be surprised if some of your fantasies and dreams are put on trial today by a harsh force that cuts right to the truth of the matter. People are apt to be extra passionate about things. Most are not going to be impressed with Disney-esque plans. You can try your normal approach of simply ramming ahead with your plans, but a better approach might be to be more strategic!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have reached an emotionally climactic point right now, and you could find some harsh opposition coming at you for no apparent reason. There is a stubborn, strong, oppressive force today, and you should be aware the more rigid your viewpoint, the harder it will be for any resolution at all. Compromise is an essential virtue of the day!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Be careful not to be too cavalier today. It would be wise to adopt a more serious tone than you normally would. You might be inclined to be careless with your words, but people are going to take you very literally. Make sure you say things you actually mean. Your attention to fashion and pop culture may conflict with a force that is asking you to focus on things of deeper spiritual value!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have the sensitivity to pick up on what is going on in every situation today. What you are apt to find are powerful emotions coming into conflict with extremely strong opinions. Welcome to the battle between the head and the heart. On this day you may be more apt to side with the heart. Realize this arena is quite heated and that the forces at work are extremely stubborn!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The fantasy world you have built for yourself is a pleasure to behold! People frolic in your world and have a grand time. Your presence delights people with pleasure. Today, however, this world may be threatened by harsh realities coming in the form of electronic information. This force is powerful and apt to be quite erratic and spontaneous. Be prepared to stand your ground!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It may be difficult to stay grounded today with all the information flying around and the emotions roiling in your heart. Try not to take things too seriously. This is the key to maintaining a level head throughout the day. Do things with passion and take care of any detective work that needs to be done. There are important facts coming to you from unexpected sources!