Today in High Prairie: July 11, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 11, 2023

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 11, 2023

1274 – Robert the Bruce, Scottish king, national hero

1811 – William Grove, Invented first fuel cell

1892 – Thomas Mitchell, High Noon actor

1899 – E.B. White, Charlotte’s Web author

1906 – Harry Von Zell, Burns & Allen TV announcer

1915 – Magda Gabor, Zsa Zsa Gabor’s sister

1918 – Venetia Burney, Named planet Pluto

1920 – Yul Brynner, The Ten Commandments actor

1922 – Eugene Evans, Alamo actor

1929 – David Kelly, Fawlty Towers actor

1932 – Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor

1932 – Billy Davis, “I’d Like To Buy The World A Coke”

1946 – Beverly Todd, Redd Foxx Show actress

1947 – Jeff Hanna, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer

1950 – Bonnie Pointer, Pointer Sisters singer

1953 – Leon Spinks, US heavyweight boxing champ

1959 – Richie Sambora, Bon Jovi guitarist

1959 – Suzanne Vega, My Name is Luka singer

1960 – Caroline Quentin, Men Behaving Badly actress

1966 – Debbe Dunning, Home Improvement actress

1977 – Brandy Gold, Baby Makes 5 actress

1987 – Matej Gaspar, World’s 5 billionth person

1990 – Caroline Wozniacki, Danish tennis pro

This Day in Local History – July 11, 2023

July 11, 1924: Lawyer and Liberal member Leonidas Giroux wins a byelection in the Grouard constituency. He would serve until his death while in office in September 1936.

July 11-12, 1946: The Elks hold High Prairie’s first amateur stampede on property purchased north of town.

July 11, 1967: High Prairie celebrates the opening of its new library and museum.

July 11, 1973: South Peace News reports the senior citizen housing complex at Faust is completed.

July 11, 1977: Carl H. Boytinck dies at the age of 65 years from cancer.

July 11, 1979: South Peace News reports the I.D. has ordered a $50,000 fire truck to serve a 25-mile radius from town limits. It is the first fire agreement signed between the Town and I.D.

July 11, 1984: Slave Lakers are quoted as saying that High Prairie will be a part of a new Junior B hockey league. However, the news comes as a surprise to High Prairie Minor Hockey officials, who deny the statement.

July 11, 1987: Peter Keay and Jesse Smith, while playing for Steve’s Oil Kings of Eaglesham, help the team advance to the Canadian Men’s Fastball Championships in Abbotsford, B.C. after winning the provincial title.

July 11, 1989: Cecile Henry, 51, of Enilda, suffers burns to 80 per cent of his body after an explosion at his trailer.

July 11, 1990: South Peace News reports Neil’s Agri-Services may purchase the troubled Kathleen fertilizer plant.

July 11, 1992: The High Prairie Playboys Masters fastball team qualifies for the Western Canadian Masters Championships in Comox Valley, B.C. after winning the Alberta title in Grande Prairie.

July 11, 1993: Steven VandeBurgt wins five medals at the Alberta Northwest Summer Games held in Peace River. In all, High Prairie and area athletes win 28 medals.

July 11, 1997: CFWE Radio attends a taping of songs in Sucker Creek by local singers for their station.

July 11, 1998: The Faust Royal Purple celebrate the grand opening of the new Royal Purple Hall.

July 11, 2005: James McLeod, Anne Olexak, Eva Fisher and Kay Rose – all residents of Pleasantview Lodge – demand tougher penalties for people who commit senseless vandalism after their vehicles are damaged.

July 11, 2007: South Peace News features the gardening efforts of Mary Almonte, whose garden is featured in Alberta Gardener magazine.

July 11, 2007: Ossie Peattie, a J.B. Wood resident who is 105 years old, receives a surprise visit from nieces Gwenn Hemmens and Ros Baxter. The two women from England found Peattie after a Google search on the Internet. The last letter they received from Peattie was in 1971.

July 11-12, 2008: Sometime during the night, senseless vandalism occurs when someone drives over several trees along Railway Avenue.

July 11, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time resident and sportsman Melvin Ernest Laboucan. He was 67.

July 11, 2012: Dr. Robin Laughlin writes a letter to the editor in South Peace News suggesting Councillor Barry Sharkawi should resign as councillor and leave the Town of High Prairie’s house used to rent to doctors.

July 11, 2012: High Prairie town council agrees to sell the “doctor’s house” they own. Previous efforts to sell it were blocked by Municipal Affairs until proper procedure was followed. At the same meeting, council votes to evict Barry Sharkawi, who is currently renting the house.

July 11, 2012: High Prairie town council hears renovations on the High Prairie Fire Hall are behind schedule.

July 11, 2012: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for a new twin theatre to be operated by Michael and Darla Smith.

July 11, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes comes up with an alternative housing plan after town council agrees to sell its house used to rent to doctors.

July 11, 2014: Sturgeon Lake Chief Richard Kappo is re-elected Grand Chief of Treaty 8.

July 11, 2015: A helicopter crashes 55 km northeast of Slave Lake while fighting fire. The passenger and his passenger were expected to make a full recovery. Police do not release names or the company that owner the helicopter.

July 11, 2015: Award-winning author Larry Loyie attends the Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum open house to sign autographs. Lesser Slave Lake Bird Observatory staff also attend and the native village is opened to visitors.

July 11, 2017: Ron and Diane Ukraintetz are presented with their nameplates for being High Prairie’s 2016 Citizens-of-the-Year.

July 11, 2017: An often heated public meeting at Faust hears that the former Osmose site should be capped and left alone.

July 11, 2017: High Prairie town council awards four $1,000 service bursaries to Jessica Hesse, Brett Callio, Kayla McNeil and Adrien Dominguez.

July 11, 2017: High Prairie commits to funding the STARS program for four years from 2018-21 at $8,000 per year.

July 11, 2018: South Peace News reports Brenda Allen-Derkoch and Garrett Thomlinson are the first two candidates for the United Conservative Party in Lesser Slave Lake.

July 11, 2018: South Peace News reports on the closure of Sunset Cottage Guesthouse after 24 years due to health of the owners.

July 11, 2019: Residents of Driftpile First Nation stage a meth awareness campaign on Highway 2 to draw attention to the rising problem on the reserve.

This Day in World History – July 11, 2023

1405 – Chinese fleet sets sail to explore the world for the first time.

1533 – Pope Clement VII excommunicates England’s King Henry VIII.

1576 – Martin Frobisher sights Greenland.

1588 – French King Henri III accept demands of Catholic League.

1616 – Samuel de Champlain returns to Quebec.

1735 – Pluto moves from the 9th to 8th most distant planet from sun.

1750 – Halifax, N.S. is almost completely destroyed by fire.

1776 – Captain James Cook begins his third voyage.

1801 – French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons discovers his first comet.

1812 – US invades Canadian territory [Detroit frontier].

1893 – World’s first cultured pearl is obtained by Kokichi Mikimoto.

1895 – First ever automobile race: Paris to Bordeaux 1,178 km in 48:48.00.

1896 – Wilfrid Laurier sworn in as the 7th PM of Canada.

1914 – Babe Ruth debuts as a pitcher for Boston Red Sox.

1921 – Mongolia gains independence from China.

1922 – The Hollywood Bowl opens.

1955 – Congress authorizes all US currency to say “In God We Trust”.

1960 – Ivory Coast, Dahomey, Upper Volta, Niger declare independence.

1960 – “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee is first published.

1962 – Cosmonaut Micolaev sets then record longest space flight: 4 days.

1967 – Country singer Kenny Rogers forms 1st Edition.

1979 – US Skylab enters atmosphere over Australia and disintegrates.

1985 – Houston pitcher Nolan Ryan is first to strike out 4,000 batters.

1988 – Mike Tyson hires Donald Trump as an advisor.

1990 – Oka Crisis: First Nations land dispute in Quebec begins.

2007 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” film released.

2011 – Neptune completes its first orbit since its discovery in 1846.

2012 – S/2012 P1, the fifth moon of Pluto, is discovered.

2018 – Oldest stone tools outside Africa discovered in China.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 11, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Possible ideas for artistic projects could come to you, though some of them may be vague and not yet ready to manifest. You may seek to express your spiritual side through artistic activity, but might not quite have a handle on how to do it. Do not force it. Find something else to do and let it sit for a while. You might be surprised by the final results.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A close friend or romantic partner may seem in a rather quiet mood, and disinclined to communicate with you. You might wonder if this person is angry with you or if you have said or done something that was not OK. It is likely what is bothering your friend has more to do with work, family, or money than with you. Just make it clear that you are there if needed.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The possibility of your pursuing new career opportunities, perhaps with more pay, might cause doubts and insecurities among family members. They could be afraid you will have less time for them. It is important you reassure them, as their worries might escalate if you just let it slide. Make it clear you are still there for them. This might alleviate their doubts and yours.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Worries about a relative who lives far away might plague you today. The situation is not helped by the fact you may not be able to reach them by phone or email. You may have to contact mutual friends who can give you the information you need. Circumstances probably are not all that dire. There is probably nothing to be overly concerned about, but you need to hear this. Keep trying.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A cheque you may have been expecting in the mail may be delayed, and you might not be able to contact whoever is sending it. You could worry over whether or not you will get it at all. This could be a classic case of getting worked up over nothing. The delay will not cause any lasting problems, just inconvenience and frustration. Hang in there. The money will come.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You could suddenly experience an overwhelming wave of affection for someone you have just met, perhaps a potential romantic partner. Fantasies of the future could waft in and out of your mind. This should feel wonderful in one sense, yet it could also bring up all your doubts and insecurities. Does this person feel the same way? It is probably a bit premature to worry about that. Take it one day at a time and get to know your friend better.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – New ideas for increasing your income, particularly if they involve extra work, could suddenly seem vague and uncertain today. Doubts and insecurities could sabotage the plans you were so ready for yesterday. Do not let this happen. Talk to others and judge what is and is not workable, then concentrate on the former and move ahead. You do not want to miss some good opportunities.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Romance may be very much on your mind today, though not necessarily in a positive way. Doubts and insecurities could take over your thoughts. Does a current or potential romantic partner share your feelings? Direct communication with the one in question could be premature, so it might be best to try to remain objective and judge the situation accordingly. Meanwhile, take it day by day.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Brusque words or a lack of cordiality from a friend or colleague might have you wondering if this person is angry with you. Do not let your insecurity make you crazy. This person probably just has problems of their own on their mind. Do your best not to take any stinging comments seriously. Have a little faith and show a little compassion.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Someone could call and want to share some troubles with you. Your sensitivity and compassion may attract more than one unhappy person in need of sympathy and advice. While this is flattering, it could be a bit of a drag as well. You are not likely to turn these people away. Accept this as a natural consequence of being a good listener. And take care not to let these sad stories get to you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Uncertainty about money could plague you today. You might have doubts about income now, particularly if you are self-employed. Be careful not to make yourself crazy. Your insecurity might cause the situation to seem even more serious than it really is. Try to be objective. If there are genuine concerns – and there may not be – find a way to alleviate them rather than waste energy worrying.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A love partner may seem too quiet. Perhaps you have not heard from your friend for a day or so. If you let it, this could start your doubts and insecurities, causing you to wonder if this person still cares or if they are gone forever. Try to remain objective. Does your friend have some worries right now? That may be why they are out of touch. Worry will only make you feel worse.