Today in High Prairie: July 11, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 11, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 11, 2024

1274 – Robert the Bruce, Scottish king, national hero

1811 – William Grove, Invented first fuel cell

1892 – Thomas Mitchell, High Noon actor

1899 – E.B. White, Charlotte’s Web author

1906 – Harry Von Zell, Burns & Allen TV announcer

1915 – Magda Gabor, Zsa Zsa Gabor’s sister

1918 – Venetia Burney, Named planet Pluto

1920 – Yul Brynner, The Ten Commandments actor

1922 – Eugene Evans, Alamo actor

1929 – David Kelly, Fawlty Towers actor

1932 – Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor

1932 – Billy Davis, “I’d Like To Buy The World A Coke”

1946 – Beverly Todd, Redd Foxx Show actress

1947 – Jeff Hanna, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer

1950 – Bonnie Pointer, Pointer Sisters singer

1953 – Leon Spinks, US heavyweight boxing champ

1959 – Richie Sambora, Bon Jovi guitarist

1959 – Suzanne Vega, My Name is Luka singer

1960 – Caroline Quentin, Men Behaving Badly actress

1966 – Debbe Dunning, Home Improvement actress

1977 – Brandy Gold, Baby Makes 5 actress

1987 – Matej Gaspar, World’s 5 billionth person

1990 – Caroline Wozniacki, Danish tennis pro

This Day in Local History – July 11, 2024

July 11, 1924: Lawyer and Liberal member Leonidas Giroux wins a byelection in the Grouard constituency. He would serve until his death while in office in September 1936.

July 11-12, 1946: The Elks hold High Prairie’s first amateur stampede on property purchased north of town.

July 11, 1967: High Prairie celebrates the opening of its new library and museum.

July 11, 1973: South Peace News reports the senior citizen housing complex at Faust is completed.

July 11, 1977: Carl H. Boytinck dies at the age of 65 years from cancer.

July 11, 1979: South Peace News reports the I.D. has ordered a $50,000 fire truck to serve a 25-mile radius from town limits. It is the first fire agreement signed between the Town and I.D.

July 11, 1984: Slave Lakers are quoted as saying that High Prairie will be a part of a new Junior B hockey league. However, the news comes as a surprise to High Prairie Minor Hockey officials, who deny the statement.

July 11, 1987: Peter Keay and Jesse Smith, while playing for Steve’s Oil Kings of Eaglesham, help the team advance to the Canadian Men’s Fastball Championships in Abbotsford, B.C. after winning the provincial title.

July 11, 1989: Cecile Henry, 51, of Enilda, suffers burns to 80 per cent of his body after an explosion at his trailer.

July 11, 1990: South Peace News reports Neil’s Agri-Services may purchase the troubled Kathleen fertilizer plant.

July 11, 1992: The High Prairie Playboys Masters fastball team qualifies for the Western Canadian Masters Championships in Comox Valley, B.C. after winning the Alberta title in Grande Prairie.

July 11, 1993: Steven VandeBurgt wins five medals at the Alberta Northwest Summer Games held in Peace River. In all, High Prairie and area athletes win 28 medals.

July 11, 1997: CFWE Radio attends a taping of songs in Sucker Creek by local singers for their station.

July 11, 1998: The Faust Royal Purple celebrate the grand opening of the new Royal Purple Hall.

July 11, 2005: James McLeod, Anne Olexak, Eva Fisher and Kay Rose – all residents of Pleasantview Lodge – demand tougher penalties for people who commit senseless vandalism after their vehicles are damaged.

July 11, 2007: South Peace News features the gardening efforts of Mary Almonte, whose garden is featured in Alberta Gardener magazine.

July 11, 2007: Ossie Peattie, a J.B. Wood resident who is 105 years old, receives a surprise visit from nieces Gwenn Hemmens and Ros Baxter. The two women from England found Peattie after a Google search on the Internet. The last letter they received from Peattie was in 1971.

July 11-12, 2008: Sometime during the night, senseless vandalism occurs when someone drives over several trees along Railway Avenue.

July 11, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time resident and sportsman Melvin Ernest Laboucan. He was 67.

July 11, 2012: Dr. Robin Laughlin writes a letter to the editor in South Peace News suggesting Councillor Barry Sharkawi should resign as councillor and leave the Town of High Prairie’s house used to rent to doctors.

July 11, 2012: High Prairie town council agrees to sell the “doctor’s house” they own. Previous efforts to sell it were blocked by Municipal Affairs until proper procedure was followed. At the same meeting, council votes to evict Barry Sharkawi, who is currently renting the house.

July 11, 2012: High Prairie town council hears renovations on the High Prairie Fire Hall are behind schedule.

July 11, 2012: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for a new twin theatre to be operated by Michael and Darla Smith.

July 11, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes comes up with an alternative housing plan after town council agrees to sell its house used to rent to doctors.

July 11, 2014: Sturgeon Lake Chief Richard Kappo is re-elected Grand Chief of Treaty 8.

July 11, 2015: A helicopter crashes 55 km northeast of Slave Lake while fighting fire. The passenger and his passenger were expected to make a full recovery. Police do not release names or the company that owner the helicopter.

July 11, 2015: Award-winning author Larry Loyie attends the Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum open house to sign autographs. Lesser Slave Lake Bird Observatory staff also attend and the native village is opened to visitors.

July 11, 2017: Ron and Diane Ukraintetz are presented with their nameplates for being High Prairie’s 2016 Citizens-of-the-Year.

July 11, 2017: An often heated public meeting at Faust hears that the former Osmose site should be capped and left alone.

July 11, 2017: High Prairie town council awards four $1,000 service bursaries to Jessica Hesse, Brett Callio, Kayla McNeil and Adrien Dominguez.

July 11, 2017: High Prairie commits to funding the STARS program for four years from 2018-21 at $8,000 per year.

July 11, 2018: South Peace News reports Brenda Allen-Derkoch and Garrett Thomlinson are the first two candidates for the United Conservative Party in Lesser Slave Lake.

July 11, 2018: South Peace News reports on the closure of Sunset Cottage Guesthouse after 24 years due to health of the owners.

July 11, 2019: Residents of Driftpile First Nation stage a meth awareness campaign on Highway 2 to draw attention to the rising problem on the reserve.

This Day in World History – July 11, 2024

1405 – Chinese fleet sets sail to explore the world for the first time.

1533 – Pope Clement VII excommunicates England’s King Henry VIII.

1576 – Martin Frobisher sights Greenland.

1588 – French King Henri III accept demands of Catholic League.

1616 – Samuel de Champlain returns to Quebec.

1735 – Pluto moves from the 9th to 8th most distant planet from sun.

1750 – Halifax, N.S. is almost completely destroyed by fire.

1776 – Captain James Cook begins his third voyage.

1801 – French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons discovers his first comet.

1812 – US invades Canadian territory [Detroit frontier].

1893 – World’s first cultured pearl is obtained by Kokichi Mikimoto.

1895 – First ever automobile race: Paris to Bordeaux 1,178 km in 48:48.00.

1896 – Wilfrid Laurier sworn in as the 7th PM of Canada.

1914 – Babe Ruth debuts as a pitcher for Boston Red Sox.

1921 – Mongolia gains independence from China.

1922 – The Hollywood Bowl opens.

1955 – Congress authorizes all US currency to say “In God We Trust”.

1960 – Ivory Coast, Dahomey, Upper Volta, Niger declare independence.

1960 – “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee is first published.

1962 – Cosmonaut Micolaev sets then record longest space flight: 4 days.

1967 – Country singer Kenny Rogers forms 1st Edition.

1979 – US Skylab enters atmosphere over Australia and disintegrates.

1985 – Houston pitcher Nolan Ryan is first to strike out 4,000 batters.

1988 – Mike Tyson hires Donald Trump as an advisor.

1990 – Oka Crisis: First Nations land dispute in Quebec begins.

2007 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” film released.

2011 – Neptune completes its first orbit since its discovery in 1846.

2012 – S/2012 P1, the fifth moon of Pluto, is discovered.

2018 – Oldest stone tools outside Africa discovered in China.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 11, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If people insist on having things their own way, let them! Fighting is not going to do any good! This kind of reaction will only cause more tension between you and the other person involved! Approaching the situation with a hostile attitude will most likely result in a lose/lose situation! If arguments do occur, try not to take things personally! Try your hardest to stick with the facts!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Suddenly you have found your energy again! Your engine is oiled up and ready to go! Put yourself in high gear and do not let anything stand in your way! If disagreements with others arise, try to keep focused on the lessons that come from the situation instead of dwelling on the negative aspects! Take things to a higher level and do not be afraid to suggest radical change!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be a bit daunted by the frenzy of energy present in the air today! Try not to get thrown off balance by others who may be more abrasive than usual! Use this as a time of release for yourself! By letting others open up the cold, hard truth to you, you have the opportunity to let out your own truth as well! Unexpected events are likely to come on the scene!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not be surprised if unexpected actions from others give your heart a jolt today! You could find a strong force of erratic energy affects your emotions! It is working to stir things up quite a bit! Use your beliefs and morals as guideposts to help you navigate difficult waters! Stay true to yourself and do not let others make decisions for you! You have the power to make very significant breakthroughs!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is time to implement the plans you fostered as a result of internal processes over the past few days! Hop in the driver’s seat and take control. As you do, you may need to erect a bit of a mental barrier! People could be somewhat abrasive, and your sensitive nature is susceptible to harsh comments! Take things with a grain of salt! Rememberif people criticize you, it is because they love you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your mood should be quite good today! Generally, you will find people will react to your tendency to take the lead! Keep in mind this also indicates they will probably be more likely to fight back! You may have the tendency to lean toward the bizarre and unconventional! The route to take today is the one that fosters diversity and revolutionary thinking! Be a pioneer in every situation!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Be a little braver than usual today! Take some risks and show others you have the strength to accomplish anything! There is a lively, anxious feeling to the day that could make you restless! This energy is encouraging you to get up and get going! Initiate something rather than wait for someone else to take the lead! Do not be afraid to fail! You will never succeed if you do not try!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may have the spark that wants to light things today! Indeed, there is a fast-paced tendency to the day that is right up your ally! You should be able to accomplish quite a bit under the prevailing trends! Just make sure you are constructive with criticism and be careful that you are not too abrasive toward the people you deal with! In other words, be nice!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Interaction with others may not be especially satisfying for you today! You could get the feeling other people do not really care as much as you thought they did! Keep in mind that everyone is doing the best they can! Most people are not as sensitive as you! They probably have no idea what sort of impact their words have on you! Give others the benefit of the doubt!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The clouds have finally lifted, and you should be able to see clearly again! The fire is burning red hot and you will find people likely to stick up for themselves more than usual! You should do the same! Arguments could be especially heated today, and interesting facts and revolutionary information will be passed from person to person! Make sure you have your facts straight before you open your mouth!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your slow and steady approach may need a sharp kick in the pants today! Do not withhold your opinions! This is a time to get it all out on the table, despite the tension it may cause! Strong forces are at work, so do not be surprised if things get a bit more heated than you are used to. The fact is incredible breakthroughs can be made through disagreements among different types of people!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Try to seek freedom and new experiences today! This is an important time for you to spread your wings and explore! Keep in mind something or someone may be working to restrain you emotionally! An opposing force is promoting war while you insist on keeping things peaceful! Perhaps there is an important lesson you need to learn! Be more assertive in your actions, and do not let people walk all over you!