Today in High Prairie: July 12, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – July 12, 2022

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – Play & Learn [under 6 yrs] at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1 p.m. – McLennan Birdwalk Summer Program [ages 4-8 years]. Call [780] 324-2004 for more info.

6:30 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly council meeting in chambers.

7 p.m. – McLennan Royal Purple Elks meeting at McLennan Elks Hall.

7 p.m. – Trap Shooting at HP Gun Range. Equipment and instruction available.

7:30 p.m. – HP Elks & HP Royal Purple meet at Downtown Elks Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 12, 2022

This Day in Local History – July 12, 2022

July 12, 1913: The Grouard News reports Chiverton and Amos buy the Grouard Hotel.

July 12, 1913: The Grouard News reports the village’s population stands at about 1,500.

July 12, 1913: Editor Roy S. Burns writes in his editorial of the disgusting state of Main Street: “…pools of stagnant water filled with microbes, glass in the form of bottles, and no effort on behalf of the town to have it drained.”

July 12, 1914: Settler J.M. Bryan is found dead of suicide at his home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

July 12, 1967: Helen Payne is awarded a Centennial Mother-of-the-Year plaque at Triangle.

July 12, 1969: J.A. Smith of McLennan is presented with his 50-Year Jewel at the Masonic District 13 meeting in High Prairie.

July 12, 1972: Gift Lake receives a grant of $5,580 for a recreation project. Joyce Laderoute sets up a program to teach arts and crafts and organize playground activities.

July 12, 1972: The High Prairie Playboys top the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League standings with a 10-1 record. The Peavine Rangers are second at 7-1.

July 12, 1972: South Peace News reports in the Salt Prairie News the following: “Telephone service has been a great help in lightening the sense of isolation prevalent in a rural community, although a few immature people seem to have the peculiar notion that the phone is a toy. They have launched a deluge of pointless, anonymous calls … screaming into the line … and hanging up fast. One irate lady received six of these calls in one day. However, it is expected that such irritations will diminish as the novelty wears off.”

July 12, 1972: The completely renovated Roxy Theatre celebrates its grand opening.

July 12, 1976: The Peavine Rangers complete a perfect regular season by going 12-0 to finish in first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League standings.

July 12, 1986: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers Byron MacDonald, Cathy Hubar and Marnie Fyten win the aggregate titles at a swim meet in Peace River.

July 12, 1987: Michael Bliss, Ryan MacDonald and Hazel Kroetch return home with gold medals as the first Northwest Alberta Summer Games come to a close in Grande Prairie.

July 12, 1989: An informal survey of 47 high school students by South Peace News indicates drug and alcohol problems are on the rise.

July 12, 1992: Kerdessa Perry and Ian Griffiths each win four races for the High Prairie Dolphins at a swim meet in Slave Lake.

July 12, 1992: Steven Leepile wins a silver medal and Tamara Neilsen a bronze medal at the Junior Canadian Taekwondo Championships in Toronto.

July 12, 1993: The Cycle of Hope begins as Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven and 14-year-old students Joey Delauriers and James VandenBerg, and AADAC counsellor John Dunn cycle to Vancouver for charity.

July 12, 1995: A delegation from Prairie Echo attends the M.D. of Smoky River meeting to discuss joining their M.D.; however, council says they can’t afford the delegation’s road request. Residents in Salt Prairie meet the same day and say they want no part of leaving the M.D. of Big Lakes.

July 12, 1996: High Prairie Truck and Trailer celebrates its grand opening.

July 12, 2000: Ray and Dianne Willier, of Sucker Creek, win $100,000 by matching the Plus number in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

July 12, 2000: The High Prairie Bad Boys blast the visiting Peace River Stampeders 13-2 to all but clinch first place in the East Division of the Wheatbelt Baseball League.

July 12, 2006: Slave Lake developers Arnie Dreger and Shane Knutson attend an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting saying they want to develop a 58-lot project in Joussard’s west end. The development would become known as Red Sky.

July 12, 2006: Gilwood-Triangle Councillor Ken Melnyk resigns after informing council he plans on moving out of the jurisdiction.

July 12, 2010: I&P Mechanics opens its doors as the new Greyhound Bus service provider in High Prairie.

July 12, 2012: A few dozen people and several wagons leave Driftpile for Lac Ste. Anne for the annual pilgrimage.

July 12, 2014: High Prairie Dolphins Ella Deering wins four races and Kirsten Bruder three at the Grimshaw Gators Swim Meet.

July 12, 2016: High Prairie town council waives a $268.03 tax penalty to a Drayton Valley woman for paying her taxes late. Council gives her the benefit of the doubt after her cheque arrives late.

July 12, 2016: High Prairie town council adopts the green lights bylaw, which allows firefighters to install flashing green lights in their vehicles in order to get to emergencies quicker.

July 12, 2016: John “Jack” Gordon passes away, age not disclosed. He worked in construction and helped build Dunvegan Bridge.

July 12, 2017: South Peace News features High Prairie teenager Josh Halverson’s successful battle against cancer.

This Day in World History – July 12, 2022

Today’s Horoscopes – July 13, 2022

