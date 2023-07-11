Today in High Prairie: July 12, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in council chambers.

1 – 3 p.m. – Project Peace Fun Day at Cecil Thompson Park.

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Youth Softball Wednesdays at St. Isidore Ball Diamonds.

7 – 8 p.m. – Peace Regional Concert Services at Cecil Thompson Park.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7 p.m. – Drop-in Badminton at McLennan Providence School for 12 years and older, please.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 12, 2023

1854 – George Eastman, Kodak camera inventor

1880 – Tod Browning, Dracula director

1883 – Joseph Crehan, The Roaring Twenties actor

1884 – Amedeo Modigliani, Reclining Nude painter

1886 – Jean Hersholt, Heidi, actress

1895 – Oscar Hammerstein II, Sound of Music co-lyricist

1895 – R.B. Fuller, Invented geodesic dome

1908 – Milton Berle, Uncle Miltie comedian

1909 – Joe DeRita, The Three Stooges [Curly]

1920 – Beah Richards, Roots actress

1920 – Pierre Berton, Canadian author

1930 – Gordon Pinsent, Canadian actor/director

1937 – Bill Cosby, Cosby Show actor

1941 – Joseph Whipp, Escape from Alcatraz actor

1943 – Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac vocalist

1944 – Denise Nicholas, Room 222 actress

1948 – Richard Simmons, US exercise guru

1948 – Jay Thomas, Murphy Brown actor

1950 – Eric Carr, Kiss drummer

1951 – Cheryl Ladd, Charlie’s Angels actress

1952 – Liz Mitchell, Boney M vocalist

1952 – Philip Taylor Kramer, Iron Butterfly bassist

1958 – Tonya Lee Williams, Canadian actress

1967 – Bruny Surin, Canadian 4X100m sprinter

1970 – Jaason Simmons, Baywatch actor

1976 – Anna Friel, Pushing Daisies actress

1977 – Brock Lesnar, US pro wrestler

1988 – Melissa O’Neil, Canadian singer

1997 – Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani female activist

This Day in Local History – July 12, 2023

July 12, 1913: The Grouard News reports Chiverton and Amos buy the Grouard Hotel.

July 12, 1913: The Grouard News reports the village’s population stands at about 1,500.

July 12, 1913: Editor Roy S. Burns writes in his editorial of the disgusting state of Main Street: “…pools of stagnant water filled with microbes, glass in the form of bottles, and no effort on behalf of the town to have it drained.”

July 12, 1914: Settler J.M. Bryan is found dead of suicide at his home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

July 12, 1967: Helen Payne is awarded a Centennial Mother-of-the-Year plaque at Triangle.

July 12, 1969: J.A. Smith, of McLennan, is presented with his 50-Year Jewel at the Masonic District 13 meeting in High Prairie.

July 12, 1972: Gift Lake receives a grant of $5,580 for a recreation project. Joyce Laderoute sets up a program to teach arts and crafts and organize playground activities.

July 12, 1972: The High Prairie Playboys top the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League standings with a 10-1 record. The Peavine Rangers are second at 7-1.

July 12, 1972: South Peace News reports in the Salt Prairie News the following: “Telephone service has been a great help in lightening the sense of isolation prevalent in a rural community, although a few immature people seem to have the peculiar notion that the phone is a toy. They have launched a deluge of pointless, anonymous calls … screaming into the line … and hanging up fast. One irate lady received six of these calls in one day. However, it is expected that such irritations will diminish as the novelty wears off.”

July 12, 1972: The completely renovated Roxy Theatre celebrates its grand opening.

July 12, 1976: The Peavine Rangers complete a perfect regular season by going 12-0 to finish in first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League standings.

July 12, 1986: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers Byron MacDonald, Cathy Hubar and Marnie Fyten win the aggregate titles at a swim meet in Peace River.

July 12, 1987: Michael Bliss, Ryan MacDonald and Hazel Kroetch return home with gold medals as the first Northwest Alberta Summer Games come to a close in Grande Prairie.

July 12, 1989: An informal survey of 47 high school students by South Peace News indicates drug and alcohol problems are on the rise.

July 12, 1992: Kerdessa Perry and Ian Griffiths each win four races for the High Prairie Dolphins at a swim meet in Slave Lake.

July 12, 1992: Steven Leepile wins a silver medal and Tamara Neilsen a bronze medal at the Junior Canadian Taekwondo Championships in Toronto.

July 12, 1993: The Cycle of Hope begins as Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven and 14-year-old students Joey Delauriers and James VandenBerg, and AADAC counsellor John Dunn cycle to Vancouver for charity.

July 12, 1995: A delegation from Prairie Echo attends the M.D. of Smoky River meeting to discuss joining their M.D.; however, council says they can’t afford the delegation’s road request. Residents in Salt Prairie meet the same day and say they want no part of leaving the M.D. of Big Lakes.

July 12, 1996: High Prairie Truck and Trailer celebrates its grand opening.

July 12, 2000: Ray and Dianne Willier, of Sucker Creek, win $100,000 by matching the Plus number in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

July 12, 2000: The High Prairie Bad Boys blast the visiting Peace River Stampeders 13-2 to all but clinch first place in the East Division of the Wheatbelt Baseball League.

July 12, 2006: Slave Lake developers Arnie Dreger and Shane Knutson attend an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting saying they want to develop a 58-lot project in Joussard’s west end. The development would become known as Red Sky.

July 12, 2006: Gilwood-Triangle Councillor Ken Melnyk resigns after informing council he plans on moving out of the jurisdiction.

July 12, 2010: I&P Mechanics opens its doors as the new Greyhound Bus service provider in High Prairie.

July 12, 2012: A few dozen people and several wagons leave Driftpile for Lac Ste. Anne for the annual pilgrimage.

July 12, 2014: High Prairie Dolphins Ella Deering wins four races and Kirsten Bruder three at the Grimshaw Gators Swim Meet.

July 12, 2016: High Prairie town council waives a $268.03 tax penalty to a Drayton Valley woman for paying her taxes late. Council gives her the benefit of the doubt after her cheque arrives late.

July 12, 2016: High Prairie town council adopts the green lights bylaw, which allows firefighters to install flashing green lights in their vehicles in order to get to emergencies quicker.

July 12, 2016: John “Jack” Gordon passes away, age not disclosed. He worked in construction and helped build Dunvegan Bridge.

This Day in World History – July 12, 2023

1109 – Crusaders capture Syria’s harbor city of Tripoli.

1785 – First manned flight by gas balloon in Netherlands.

1843 – Mormon leader Joseph Smith says God allows polygamy.

1859 – Paper bag manufacturing machine patented.

1902 – Australian parliament agrees to female suffrage.

1918 – Japanese battleship explodes in Bay of Tokayama, 500 killed.

1921 – Babe Ruth sets record of 137 career home runs.

1928 – First televised tennis match.

1940 – Air conditioning unit for trucks patented.

1943 – WWII: Battle of Prokhorovka – one of largest ever tank battles.

1948 – First jets to fly across Atlantic.

1957 – US Surgeon General Leroy Burney connects smoking with lung cancer.

1960 – Congo, Chad and Central African Republic declare independence.

1960 – USSR’s Sputnik 5 launched with 2 dogs.

1962 – Rolling Stones 1st performance. [Marquee Club, London]

1970 – Thor Heyerdahl crosses Atlantic on raft Ra II.

1975 – Sao Tomé & Príncipe gains independence from Portugal.

1976 – First “Family Feud” game show debuts on ABC hosted by Richard Dawson.

1987 – First time in 20 years a delegation from USSR lands in Israel.

1988 – USSR launches Phobos II for Martian orbit.

1990 – Boris Yeltsin quits the Soviet Communist Party.

1995 – Latin King of Pop Enrique Iglesias releases his first album.

1997 – Cubs play in their 5,000th consecutive game without being no-hit.

2017 – Giant iceberg breaks away from Antarctica: 6,000 sq km in area.

2018 – World’s longest fingernails cut off: 909.6 cm.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 13, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A new romance or friendship could develop with someone who is very creative and shares your spiritual values. This is a very positive development. Just avoid idealizing your new friend. This person is human like everyone else, and needs to be loved as is. Do not create an unrealistic impression of the person. If you acknowledge and accept this, a rewarding new relationship could result.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could have heightened psychic awareness today. You will probably notice it first when you pick up thoughts and feelings of family members, perhaps coming up with the same words at the same time. You may notice this phenomenon more throughout the day. You might experience visions or powerful premonitions. Make the most of this ability. It can increase your understanding of others.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Someone who lives near you who may not have said much to you before could suddenly strike up a conversation that results in a new friendship. You could be wondering why you did not speak to him or her before. You could share a number of interests, and because of that, you could learn about some new group activities. Do not push too hard, and do not idealize your new friend.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some paperwork might need execution today. This may be tedious, but it is apt to open new doors for you and pave the way to more success and good fortune. Writing or speaking might be involved in some way, and modern technology plays a definite part in what you will be doing. This could lead to valuable contacts and new friendships. Explore your options.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Strong intuitive rapport with someone who lives far away could create a desire to contact this person. This is a good idea, as this person may be going through a positive transition in life and eager to share the news. This communication could bring you closer together, so go for it. Whatever is happening with your friend could spill over into your life in some way.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your intuition could bring you an interesting opportunity to increase your income in an unconventional way. Others may think the idea strange, but for you it is definitely worth considering. Check all the pros and cons, talk to people in the know, and then give it some serious thought. Whether this is the source or not, an increased level of financial security is strongly indicated now.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Social events could put you in touch with interesting people involved in intriguing fields like astrology, alchemy, and other occult sciences, or perhaps in social, political, or humanitarian causes. There could be a possible new love interest. You are going to enjoy these people, and probably want to see them again. You need to make the effort.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – More pleasant conditions that are a lot easier to deal with could lull you into a new sense of security in your relationships. Personal and professional interactions should be especially warm and supportive. This should last for a while, but then the situation will probably revert to whatever it was before. Make the most of the situation while it lasts. Do not expect it to be permanent.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your sharp intuition and imagination could bring enlightening spiritual insights. Metaphysical or religious books could be especially appealing. Relations with close friends and family should benefit from this enhanced sensitivity. You may be able to understand them better because of it. This could be inspiring. It might move you to write or start some other creative activity.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some intense dreams about someone you have not seen for a long time could have you wondering what this person is doing now. It might also awaken the desire to be in contact again. Call if you can. You might be pleasantly surprised. An increased psychic sensitivity could cause you to better understand the thoughts and feelings of family members. Communication of all kinds should go well today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Social events or group activities concerned primarily with spiritual, metaphysical, social, or humanitarian issues could take place in your community today. These could be enlightening and enjoyable, and you could make some new friends. The exchange of ideas could get your mind going a thousand miles an hour. Get a little exercise to clear your head or you might have trouble sleeping tonight.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Legal papers might need attention today. This could concern a positive development in financial matters. Though you might not be too clear on the language, you will still be glad to do it since it could represent a highly desirable turn of events for you. New self-confidence could result. You could find more interesting people drawn into your aura. Sparkle and shine!