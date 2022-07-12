Today in High Prairie: July 13, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 13, 2022

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard.

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Admission is $3.

1:30 p.m. – HP Pleasantview Lodge Garden Party.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meeting in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 13, 2022

100BC – Julius Caesar, Roman leader

1895 – Sidney Blackmer, Rosemary’s Baby actor

1901 – Tillie Lewin, “The Tomato Queen”

1928 – Bob Crane, Hogan’s Heroes actor [Hogan]

1931 – Bill Moor, Kramer vs. Kramer actor

1940 – Patrick Stewart, Star Trek Next Generation actor [Picard]

1941 – Robert Forster, Lady in Red actor

1942 – Harrison Ford, Star Wars actor

1942 – Roger McGuinn, The Byrds musician

1942 – Stephen Jo Bladd, J. Geils Band rocker

1943 – Danny Lockin, Hello Dolly actor/dancer

1944 – Erno Rubik, Invented the Cube

1946 – “Cheech” Marin, Cheech & Chong comedians

1946 – Rodney Mills, Doobie Brothers engineer

1948 – Tony Kornheiser, US sports journalist

1951 – Didi Conn, Benson actress [Denise]

1954 – Louise Mandrell, Mandrell Sisters singer

1955 – Chris White, Dire Straights saxophonist

1956 – Mark Mendoza, Twisted Sister bassist

1957 – Cameron Crowe, Jerry Maguire actor

1964 – Damon Johnson, Thin Lizzy guitarist

1974 – Deborah Cox, Rhythm & blues singer

2305 – Jean-Luc Picard, Fictional Star Trek Captain

This Day in Local History – July 13, 2022

July 13, 1913: The East Prairie River Bridge washes away.

July 13, 1969: The K&W Saints defeat the High Prairie Regals 3-2 in the final of the Regals Baseball Tournament. It’s the first two-day baseball tournament in High Prairie in 14 years.

July 13, 1980: The High Prairie Dolphins host their annual swim meet. The team finishes with 623 points, second to Peace River’s 959.

July 13, 1980: Action concludes at the second annual Salt Creek Rodeo. Daryl LeGrande wins the best all-round cowboy title.

July 13, 1983: South Peace News reports that Spruce Point Park president Ken Killeen announces the park will receive major funding from the Alberta government to upgrade.

July 13, 1984: The old Prairie River School gymnasium burns to the ground, on Friday, the 13th. RCMP believe the fire was deliberately set. Later, five youths are charged with arson.

July 13-15, 1992: High Prairie Grade 8 students Mitchell Kachnic and Joey Delauriers cycle to Edmonton to raise money for cancer charity. They raise about $4,000.

July 13, 1994: The I.D. council hears a plebiscite will have to be held to approve incorporation.

July 13, 1998: Peggy Bissell opens the Handi-Crafter Boutique in Enilda.

July 13, 2005: South Peace News reports four people are charged with trafficking in bear parts including Sun Ju Ha, James Mo Chung, Lisa Chung and Soon Heung Hwang.

July 13, 2006: South Peace News reports Tanya Samizadeh is the new executive director of Big Lake Country Tourism.

July 13, 2006: Vandals break several windows at Peavine Bishop Routhier School.

July 13, 2011: High Prairie town council refuses a tax break request from Prairie Vista Condominiums. “I would like to pay less tax, too,” says Councillor Wayne Forrester.

July 13, 2011: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for a third liquor store in town.

July 13, 2011: Grouard Councillor Fern Welch expresses concerns over the large number of stray dogs in the hamlet. M.D. administration was directed to research possible solutions.

July 13, 2016: South Peace News publishes photos of ongoing construction and renovation at High Prairie UFA.

July 13, 2016: South Peace News publishes a photo of the framework for the new Peavey Mart under construction.

July 13, 2016: It takes less than one minute for Big Lakes County council to deny a proposal from CAO Bill Kostiw to buy houses to recruit staff.

July 13, 2016; Big Lakes County CAO Bill Kostiw resigns and tells council his last day of work will be July 29.

July 13, 2017: Long-time High Prairie resident Andrew Shybunka passes away at the age of 85 years. He worked as a farmer and labourer.

This Day in World History – July 13, 2022

1568 – Alexander Nowell perfects a way to bottle beer.

1645 – Aleksei Romanov succeeds his father Michael as Tsar of Russia.

1772 – Capt. James Cook begins second voyage to the South Seas.

1832 – Source of Mississippi River discovered.

1835 – John Ericsson files for a patent for his screw propeller design.

1836 – US patent for locomotive wheels granted.

1837 – Queen Victoria is first monarch to live in present Buckingham Palace.

1865 – P.T. Barnum’s museum burns down.

1871 – World’s first championship cat show held in Crystal Palace, London.

1917 – Vision of Virgin Mary appears to children of Fatima, Portugal.

1923 – The Hollywood Sign is officially dedicated.

1923 – First recognized dinosaur eggs discovered in Gobi Desert, Mongolia.

1939 – Frank Sinatra makes his recording debut.

1943 – Greatest tank battle in history ends: Russia vs Germany.

1955 – Last execution of a woman in Britain, Ruth Ellis, occurs.

1962 – 500 Indonesian parachutists land on New Guinea.

1969 – Russia launches unmanned Luna 15 to moon.

1982 – Iran launches first attack into Iraq.

1984 – Last sitting of an all-white Parliament occurs in South Africa.

2001 – IOC votes to award Beijing the 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

2016 – Theresa May is elected PM of the United Kingdom by Conservative MPs.

2018 – Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $4.7 billion in talc cancer case.

2018 – Outline of 5,000 year-old henge discovered in Ireland.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 13, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Try to seek freedom and new experiences today. This is an important time for you to spread your wings and explore. Keep in mind something or someone may be working to restrain you emotionally. An opposing force is promoting war while you insist on keeping things peaceful. Perhaps there is an important lesson you need to learn. Be more assertive in your actions, and do not let people walk all over you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If people insist on having things their own way, let them! Fighting is not going to do any good. This kind of reaction will only cause more tension between you and the other person involved. Approaching the situation with a hostile attitude will most likely result in a lose/lose situation. If arguments do occur, try not to take things personally. Try your hardest to stick with the facts!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Suddenly you have found your energy again. Your engine is oiled up and ready to go. Put yourself in high gear and do not let anything stand in your way. If disagreements with others arise, try to keep focused on the lessons that come from the situation instead of dwelling on the negative aspects. Take things to a higher level and don’t be afraid to suggest radical change!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be a bit daunted by the frenzy of energy present in the air today. Try not to get thrown off balance by others who may be more abrasive than usual. Use this as a time of release for yourself. By letting others open up the cold, hard truth to you, you have the opportunity to let out your own truth as well. Unexpected events are likely to come on the scene!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not be surprised if unexpected actions from others give your heart a jolt today. You could find a strong force of erratic energy affects your emotions. It is working to stir things up quite a bit. Use your beliefs and morals as guideposts to help you navigate difficult waters. Stay true to yourself and do not let others make decisions for you. You have the power to make very significant breakthroughs!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is time to implement the plans you fostered as a result of internal processes over the past few days. Hop in the driver’s seat and take control. As you do, you may need to erect a bit of a mental barrier. People could be somewhat abrasive, and your sensitive nature is susceptible to harsh comments. Take things with a grain of salt. Remember if people criticize you, it is because they love you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mood should be quite good today. Generally, you will find people will react to your tendency to take the lead. Keep in mind this also indicates they will probably be more likely to fight back. You may have the tendency to lean toward the bizarre and unconventional. The route to take today is the one that fosters diversity and revolutionary thinking. Be a pioneer in every situation!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be a little braver than usual today. Take some risks and show others you have the strength to accomplish anything. There is a lively, anxious feeling to the day that could make you restless. This energy is encouraging you to get up and get going. Initiate something rather than wait for someone else to take the lead. Do not be afraid to fail. You will never succeed if you do not try!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have the spark that wants to light things today. Indeed, there is a fast-paced tendency to the day that is right up your ally. You should be able to accomplish quite a bit under the prevailing trends. Just make sure you are constructive with criticism and be careful that you are not too abrasive toward the people you deal with. In other words, be nice!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Interaction with others may not be especially satisfying for you today. You could get the feeling other people do not really care as much as you thought they did. Keep in mind everyone is doing the best they can. Most people are not as sensitive as you. They probably have no idea what sort of impact their words have on you. Give others the benefit of the doubt!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The clouds have finally lifted, and you should be able to see clearly again. The fire is burning red hot and you will find people likely to stick up for themselves more than usual. You should do the same. Arguments could be especially heated today, and interesting facts and revolutionary information will be passed from person to person. Make sure you have your facts straight before you open your mouth!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your slow and steady approach may need a sharp kick in the pants today. Do not withhold your opinions. This is a time to get it all out on the table, despite the tension it may cause. Strong forces are at work, so do not be surprised if things get a bit more heated than you are used to. The fact is incredible breakthroughs can be made through disagreements among different types of people!