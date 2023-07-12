Today in High Prairie: July 13, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 13, 2023

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 13, 2023

100BC – Julius Caesar, Roman leader

1895 – Sidney Blackmer, Rosemary’s Baby actor

1901 – Tillie Lewin, “The Tomato Queen”

1928 – Bob Crane, Hogan’s Heroes actor [Hogan]

1931 – Bill Moor, Kramer vs. Kramer actor

1940 – Patrick Stewart, Star Trek Next Generation actor [Picard]

1941 – Robert Forster, Lady in Red actor

1942 – Harrison Ford, Star Wars actor

1942 – Roger McGuinn, The Byrds musician

1942 – Stephen Jo Bladd, J. Geils Band rocker

1943 – Danny Lockin, Hello Dolly actor/dancer

1944 – Erno Rubik, Invented the Cube

1946 – “Cheech” Marin, Cheech & Chong comedians

1946 – Rodney Mills, Doobie Brothers engineer

1948 – Tony Kornheiser, US sports journalist

1951 – Didi Conn, Benson actress [Denise]

1954 – Louise Mandrell, Mandrell Sisters singer

1955 – Chris White, Dire Straights saxophonist

1956 – Mark Mendoza, Twisted Sister bassist

1957 – Cameron Crowe, Jerry Maguire actor

1964 – Damon Johnson, Thin Lizzy guitarist

1974 – Deborah Cox, Rhythm & blues singer

2305 – Jean-Luc Picard, Fictional Star Trek Captain

This Day in Local History – July 13, 2023

July 13, 1913: The East Prairie River Bridge washes away.

July 13, 1969: The K&W Saints defeat the High Prairie Regals 3-2 in the final of the Regals Baseball Tournament. It is the first two-day baseball tournament in High Prairie in 14 years.

July 13, 1980: The High Prairie Dolphins host their annual swim meet. The team finishes with 623 points, second to Peace River’s 959.

July 13, 1980: Action concludes at the second annual Salt Creek Rodeo. Daryl LeGrande wins the Best All-Round Cowboy title.

July 13, 1983: South Peace News reports that Spruce Point Park president Ken Killeen announces the park will receive major funding from the Alberta government to upgrade.

July 13, 1984: The old Prairie River School gymnasium burns to the ground, on Friday, the 13th. RCMP believe the fire was deliberately set. Later, five youths are charged with arson.

July 13-15, 1992: High Prairie Grade 8 students Mitchell Kachnic and Joey Delauriers cycle to Edmonton to raise money for cancer charity. They raise about $4,000.

July 13, 1994: The I.D. council hears a plebiscite will have to be held to approve incorporation.

July 13, 1998: Peggy Bissell opens the Handi-Crafter Boutique in Enilda.

July 13, 2005: South Peace News reports four people are charged with trafficking in bear parts including Sun Ju Ha, James Mo Chung, Lisa Chung and Soon Heung Hwang.

July 13, 2006: South Peace News reports Tanya Samizadeh is the new executive director of Big Lake Country Tourism.

July 13, 2006: Vandals break several windows at Peavine Bishop Routhier School.

July 13, 2011: High Prairie town council refuses a tax break request from Prairie Vista Condominiums. “I would like to pay less tax, too,” says Councillor Wayne Forrester.

July 13, 2011: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for a third liquor store in town.

July 13, 2011: Grouard Councillor Fern Welch expresses concerns over the large number of stray dogs in the hamlet. M.D. administration was directed to research possible solutions.

July 13, 2016: South Peace News publishes photos of ongoing construction and renovation at High Prairie UFA.

July 13, 2016: South Peace News publishes a photo of the framework for the new Peavey Mart under construction.

July 13, 2016: It takes less than one minute for Big Lakes County council to deny a proposal from CAO Bill Kostiw to buy houses to recruit staff.

July 13, 2016; Big Lakes County CAO Bill Kostiw resigns and tells council his last day of work will be July 29.

July 13, 2017: Long-time High Prairie resident Andrew Shybunka passes away at the age of 85 years. He worked as a farmer and labourer.

This Day in World History – July 13, 2023

1568 – Alexander Nowell perfects a way to bottle beer.

1645 – Aleksei Romanov succeeds his father Michael as Tsar of Russia.

1772 – Capt. James Cook begins second voyage to the South Seas.

1832 – Source of Mississippi River discovered.

1835 – John Ericsson files for a patent for his screw propeller design.

1836 – US patent for locomotive wheels granted.

1837 – Queen Victoria is first monarch to live in present Buckingham Palace.

1865 – P.T. Barnum’s museum burns down.

1871 – World’s first championship cat show held in Crystal Palace, London.

1917 – Vision of Virgin Mary appears to children of Fatima, Portugal.

1923 – The Hollywood Sign is officially dedicated.

1923 – First recognized dinosaur eggs discovered in Gobi Desert, Mongolia.

1939 – Frank Sinatra makes his recording debut.

1943 – Greatest tank battle in history ends: Russia vs Germany.

1955 – Last execution of a woman in Britain, Ruth Ellis, occurs.

1962 – 500 Indonesian parachutists land on New Guinea.

1969 – Russia launches unmanned Luna 15 to moon.

1982 – Iran launches first attack into Iraq.

1984 – Last sitting of an all-white Parliament occurs in South Africa.

2001 – IOC votes to award Beijing the 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

2016 – Theresa May is elected PM of the United Kingdom by Conservative MPs.

2018 – Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $4.7 billion in talc cancer case.

2018 – Outline of 5,000 year-old henge discovered in Ireland.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 13, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A friend may seem in a dark and gloomy mood and unwilling to talk about it. Do not force the issue. This probably has more to do with your friend’s circumstances than with you. It is best if you continue to pursue your cherished goals. Not only could you advance your interests but you might also inspire your friend and bring him or her out of the dumps. Go for the gold.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Professional interests might temporarily interfere with your social life. This might cause a little friction between you and a close friend or romantic partner. Your friend is more apt to want to brood than discuss it with you. Do not worry. This person will come out of the funk and be more understanding. Explain the situation the best you can and then continue with your work.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Responsibilities to work, family, or both could temporarily delay plans for a much-needed vacation. This could be a bit depressing, but do not let it get you down. Take care of your responsibilities as quickly as you can and then move ahead with your plans. All signs are this trip is important to you and should go ahead as scheduled.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your financial situation should continue to expand now. Believe in yourself. Do not worry if you hear rumours that make the future seem rather grim. This is probably misinformation coming from unreliable sources. Continue to work toward your goals. Meanwhile, check out the rumours and find the real facts. You will probably discover all is far better than the gossipers claim.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today it may seem like home and family responsibilities are interfering with your social life, including a get-together you really want to attend. Do not worry. All signs are something unexpected will occur at the last minute that makes it possible for you to proceed with your plans. Try to take care of your duties as efficiently as you can so you can enjoy the evening.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may wake up feeling strong and energetic, but as the day wanes, stress could cause you to feel tired and worn out. Be careful. You could become short-tempered around others. This will not happen if you avoid the temptation to go like a house afire first thing in the morning. Pace yourself and your relations with others should remain excellent throughout the entire day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A temporary lack of funds might interfere with creative projects or your ability to have fun. You might encounter an apparent coolness from a close friend or romantic partner that you might not understand. Do not make too much of it. This probably relates more to the person’s general mood than to anything you have said or done. Your friend should be back to normal in a few days.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you spend the day at home, the walls may seem to close in around you. Squabbles over nothing could erupt between you and other household members, and a lack of energy could plague you. This is a good day to get some exercise. Take a walk, ride a bike, or take a cardio class. This should work off your frustrations while creating more physical energy.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might be waiting for a letter or call from a close friend or love partner. Its delay could cause a powerful feeling of gloom. Do not let it spoil your day. The communication will come, and if not today, then within a few days. Meanwhile, this is a great time to try your hand at writing or music. Be creative while you wait. You might also call another friend.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Whatever skills or talents you are using to accomplish your present goals may seem blocked. This could give rise to a sense of frustration if you let it, but do not fall into this trap. If you can not get motivated, focus on something else, perhaps an activity you have never tried before. This could get your mind going again while allowing your other skills to pick up steam.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might feel creative, artistic, and full of ideas for new projects. However, other responsibilities could keep you from starting on them. At the same time, your mind could be so focused on them that your other work takes longer than it should. Write down your ideas before they escape, then concentrate on the tasks at hand. Finish those and then you can pursue what you really want.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Spiritual matters could be very much on your mind. You may want to delve into metaphysical studies and meditation, but work or family responsibilities could interfere with making those desires a reality. Do not let this get you down. Instead, stay focused on the mundane chores and finish them. Then you can move on to the really fascinating matters.