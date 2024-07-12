Today in High Prairie: July 13, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 13, 2024

Free Weekend of Fishing!

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Join the Lesser Slave Watershed Council at Winagami Lake Provincial Park. Barbecue, draws, fun and more!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 13, 2024

100BC – Julius Caesar, Roman leader

1895 – Sidney Blackmer, Rosemary’s Baby actor

1901 – Tillie Lewin, “The Tomato Queen”

1928 – Bob Crane, Hogan’s Heroes actor [Hogan]

1931 – Bill Moor, Kramer vs. Kramer actor

1940 – Patrick Stewart, Star Trek Next Generation actor [Picard]

1941 – Robert Forster, Lady in Red actor

1942 – Harrison Ford, Star Wars actor

1942 – Roger McGuinn, The Byrds musician

1942 – Stephen Jo Bladd, J. Geils Band rocker

1943 – Danny Lockin, Hello Dolly actor/dancer

1944 – Erno Rubik, Invented the Cube

1946 – “Cheech” Marin, Cheech & Chong comedians

1946 – Rodney Mills, Doobie Brothers engineer

1948 – Tony Kornheiser, US sports journalist

1951 – Didi Conn, Benson actress [Denise]

1954 – Louise Mandrell, Mandrell Sisters singer

1955 – Chris White, Dire Straights saxophonist

1956 – Mark Mendoza, Twisted Sister bassist

1957 – Cameron Crowe, Jerry Maguire actor

1964 – Damon Johnson, Thin Lizzy guitarist

1974 – Deborah Cox, Rhythm & blues singer

2305 – Jean-Luc Picard, Fictional Star Trek Captain

This Day in Local History – July 13, 2024

July 13, 1913: The East Prairie River Bridge washes away.

July 13, 1969: The K&W Saints defeat the High Prairie Regals 3-2 in the final of the Regals Baseball Tournament. It is the first two-day baseball tournament in High Prairie in 14 years.

July 13, 1980: The High Prairie Dolphins host their annual swim meet. The team finishes with 623 points, second to Peace River’s 959.

July 13, 1980: Action concludes at the second annual Salt Creek Rodeo. Daryl LeGrande wins the Best All-Round Cowboy title.

July 13, 1983: South Peace News reports that Spruce Point Park president Ken Killeen announces the park will receive major funding from the Alberta government to upgrade.

July 13, 1984: The old Prairie River School gymnasium burns to the ground, on Friday, the 13th. RCMP believe the fire was deliberately set. Later, five youths are charged with arson.

July 13-15, 1992: High Prairie Grade 8 students Mitchell Kachnic and Joey Delauriers cycle to Edmonton to raise money for cancer charity. They raise about $4,000.

July 13, 1994: The I.D. council hears a plebiscite will have to be held to approve incorporation.

July 13, 1998: Peggy Bissell opens the Handi-Crafter Boutique in Enilda.

July 13, 2005: South Peace News reports four people are charged with trafficking in bear parts including Sun Ju Ha, James Mo Chung, Lisa Chung and Soon Heung Hwang.

July 13, 2006: South Peace News reports Tanya Samizadeh is the new executive director of Big Lake Country Tourism.

July 13, 2006: Vandals break several windows at Peavine Bishop Routhier School.

July 13, 2011: High Prairie town council refuses a tax break request from Prairie Vista Condominiums. “I would like to pay less tax, too,” says Councillor Wayne Forrester.

July 13, 2011: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for a third liquor store in town.

July 13, 2011: Grouard Councillor Fern Welch expresses concerns over the large number of stray dogs in the hamlet. M.D. administration was directed to research possible solutions.

July 13, 2016: South Peace News publishes photos of ongoing construction and renovation at High Prairie UFA.

July 13, 2016: South Peace News publishes a photo of the framework for the new Peavey Mart under construction.

July 13, 2016: It takes less than one minute for Big Lakes County council to deny a proposal from CAO Bill Kostiw to buy houses to recruit staff.

July 13, 2016; Big Lakes County CAO Bill Kostiw resigns and tells council his last day of work will be July 29.

July 13, 2017: Long-time High Prairie resident Andrew Shybunka passes away at the age of 85 years. He worked as a farmer and labourer.

This Day in World History – July 13, 2024

1568 – Alexander Nowell perfects a way to bottle beer.

1645 – Aleksei Romanov succeeds his father Michael as Tsar of Russia.

1772 – Capt. James Cook begins second voyage to the South Seas.

1832 – Source of Mississippi River discovered.

1835 – John Ericsson files for a patent for his screw propeller design.

1836 – US patent for locomotive wheels granted.

1837 – Queen Victoria is first monarch to live in present Buckingham Palace.

1865 – P.T. Barnum’s museum burns down.

1871 – World’s first championship cat show held in Crystal Palace, London.

1917 – Vision of Virgin Mary appears to children of Fatima, Portugal.

1923 – The Hollywood Sign is officially dedicated.

1923 – First recognized dinosaur eggs discovered in Gobi Desert, Mongolia.

1939 – Frank Sinatra makes his recording debut.

1943 – Greatest tank battle in history ends: Russia vs Germany.

1955 – Last execution of a woman in Britain, Ruth Ellis, occurs.

1962 – 500 Indonesian parachutists land on New Guinea.

1969 – Russia launches unmanned Luna 15 to moon.

1982 – Iran launches first attack into Iraq.

1984 – Last sitting of an all-white Parliament occurs in South Africa.

2001 – IOC votes to award Beijing the 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

2016 – Theresa May is elected PM of the United Kingdom by Conservative MPs.

2018 – Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $4.7 billion in talc cancer case.

2018 – Outline of 5,000 year-old henge discovered in Ireland.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 13, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might find yourself more inclined than usual to actively explore your interests in the arts! You might want to look at an online art gallery or attend a virtual concert or play! Your interest could be in the motivations of the artists as much as the works themselves! Do not be surprised if you are especially drawn to the more tormented great artists like Beethoven or Van Gogh!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A female friend you have not seen for a while could surprise you with a call! A lot of interesting news and useful information could be exchanged that benefits both of you! You may make a number of short journeys throughout the day, as you have a lot that needs doing! A small increase in income could also be in the works! In the evening, rent a romantic video!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – With the current aspects at play, you could find the hard work you have done in the past finally brings financial rewards! This will make you very happy, but do not get carried away and go on a spending spree! Treat yourself a little! Celebrate with a friend, if possible! Take care to exercise a little good sense! You do not want to buy too much and have to take a lot of it back to the store!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today, you might find yourself thinking longingly of exotic lands and possibly traveling to them in the future! You could also wonder about the people who live in those countries! Romantic daydreams may distract you from your day-to-day business, so it is important to stay focused! Read travel books and rent travel videos! In the meantime, you still have to get through each day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A small sum of money could come your way today! It could be that someone pays you what is owed you, or you could win a small amount in a lottery! You might find a $20 bill lying in the street! Sex and romance are very much on your mind! If you can not get together with a partner this evening, you might curl up with a steamy novel or watch a romantic video!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your romantic side is flying high today! The opposite sex in general and your own partner in particular are going to seem especially attractive to you! You could also see in an entirely different light someone you think of as a friend! An increasingly busy social life in the future is possible, so expect to hear rumblings about parties or other social events!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – New people you meet today are likely to be favourably impressed by your manners, social skills, and, above all, excellent sense of humour! Do not be surprised if all of this brings you some new opportunities today! Your health is radiant, and you are probably looking great! This is an excellent time to plan an evening out with friends or, better yet, a romantic partner if possible!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Romantic feelings blossom today! You may suddenly appear more attractive than usual! Lovers and potential lovers may seem unusually attentive! You could also be feeling very creative, and you might want to try your hand at poetry or fiction! Reading romantic novels or seeing romantic movies could also be appealing! Surround yourself with candles, flowers, and music, and enjoy!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could wake up this morning, look around, and decide you want to spend as much time as possible working on your home! You could be bored with the decor and want to make some changes! Spend the day coming up with ideas and then tonight try to analyze the situation and see what is feasible now! Most likely you will be able to do some but not all of what you want!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today, you could receive an affectionate, supportive letter or phone call from someone close to you! Communications with others should go smoothly, and intelligent conversations could well take place! A favourite author, musician, or actor could release a new book, album, or movie you will want to jump on right away! Or you might want to try your hand at such enterprises yourself! You do have the talent!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your financial affairs could look especially rosy now! Some benefits are definitely coming your way, although everything is not quite as promising as it seems! You could well find yourself with less than you were hoping for! Think of whatever gain may be coming as something extra, but do not count on it! That way, whatever comes will be a welcome bonus rather than an irritating disappointment!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You should be happier than usual with what you see in the mirror because your inner beauty is more visible than usual! You could also feel especially sociable! Both old friends and new should find your company especially congenial! Romance blossoms, although there is a slight tendency today to see partners through rose-coloured glasses! Hang onto your common sense, but not too tightly! Days like this do not come around that often!