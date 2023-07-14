Today in High Prairie: July 14, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 14, 2023

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 14, 2023

1834 – James Whistler, Whistler’s Mother artist

1857 – Frederick Maytag, Founded Maytag company

1865 – Annie Jones, Bearded lady

1880 – Donald Meek, Stagecoach actor

1893 – Spencer Williams, Amos ‘n’ Andy Show writer

1901 – George Tobias, Bewitched actor

1902 – Paul Guilfoyle, The Grapes of Wrath actor

1906 – Tom Carvel, Carvels ice cream mogul

1910 – William Hanna, Flintstones co-creator

1921 – Woody Guthrie, US folk singer

1913 – Gerald Ford, 38th US President

1918 – Arthur Laurents, West Side Story playwright

1918 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish film director

1920 – Marijohn Wilkin, One Day at a Time songwriter

1926 – Harry Dean, Cool Hand Luke actor

1928 – Pierre Olaf, Camelot actor

1952 – Eric Laneuville, Room 22 actor [Larry]

1952 – Jerry Houser, Slapshot actor

1952 – Joel Silver, Die Hard producer

1966 – Ellen Reid, Crash Test Dummies musician

1970 – Missy Gold, Benson actress [Katie]

1984 – Chris Steele, Canadian musician

1988 – Conor McGregor, Irish professional boxer

This Day in Local History – July 14, 2023

July 14, 1973: Raymond Joseph Calliou, 22, of Sucker Creek, is killed near Eaglesham after he loses control of his car, hits the ditch and strikes an approach.

July 14, 1976: South Peace News reports that Alberta Wheat Pool elevator No. 1 is being torn down.

July 14, 1979: Mr. and Mrs. Willie Joseph Gagnon, of Joussard, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

July 14, 1985: The Driftpile Swingers clobber Slave Lake 9-1 in the men’s fastball final at a tournament in Widewater.

July 14, 1991: The High Prairie Little Eagles qualify for the Mosquito Baseball Provincials after posting a perfect 7-0 record in round-robin qualifying play.

July 14, 1993: South Peace News reports Bob and Del Williscroft’s house burned the previous week.

July 14, 1993: Lorraine Carifelle opens Mane Cuts beside the Greyhound Bus Depot.

July 14, 1999: Big Country Tourism executive director Steve Lane is criticized by High Prairie town council over unfair tourism promotion between High Prairie and Slave Lake.

July 14, 2001: High Prairie’s Quin Sekulich completes the university outdoor track and field season undefeated in the long jump.

July 14-16, 2006: The High Prairie Playboys win the Alberta Intermediate Men’s B Fastball Championships in Lloydminster after winning four straight games.

July 14, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Alex Strebchuk dies at the age of 77 years after a lengthy illness. His family fostered over 75 children in the past 27 years.

July 14, 2008: Sucker Creek’s Stephanie J. Lamouche, 20, is sent to prison for 14 days for spitting on a police officer. Judge Thomas Goodson calls the act “disgusting”.

July 14, 2008: Lee Pooler, 92, visits High Prairie. He was stationed at the Little Smoky weather station in the 1940s and shared stories during an open house at the High Prairie Museum.

July 14, 2009: The High Prairie Inn is robbed for the third time in four months, leaving High Prairie RCMP to wonder if the crimes are connected.

July 14, 2014: The Legal Aid office in High Prairie closes without warning. Officials say 90 per cent of the calls are made by telephone and little foot traffic generated at the office.

July 14, 2015: High Prairie town council hires the Edmonton firm of HR Group Management Consultants to aid in its search for a new CAO.

July 14, 2015: High Prairie town council welcomes newly-elected MLA Danielle Larviee to its meeting to present its “wish list”. Expanded services in the new hospital and an Integrated College Campus are the top two priorities.

July 14, 2015: High Prairie town council decides to not add any names to the High Prairie Citizens Monument until they decide on a better way to select and honour citizens.

July 14, 2015: High Prairie town council agrees to rent space left vacant by HPSD after purchasing the building.

July 14, 2015: High Prairie town council hears on a proposed partnership to build a new education campus at the old hospital location. Involved are High Prairie School Division, Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division, and Northern Lakes College.

July 14, 2016: Ernest J. Bertin passes away at the age of 84 years. He worked all over Canada as a welder.

July 14, 2017: The High Prairie Seed Plant celebrates its 50th birthday with a customer appreciation lunch. Howard Greer, an original director on the board, cuts the cake.

This Day in World History – July 14, 2023

1789 – Bastille Day: French Revolution begins with fall of the Bastille.

1795 – “La Marseillaise” decreed as France’s national anthem.

1850 – First public demonstration of ice made by refrigeration.

1853 – New Zealand holds its first general election.

1865 – First expedition to climb the Matterhorn [4 die on the descent].

1868 – Alvin J. Fellows patents tape measure.

1891 – John T. Smith patents corkboard.

1914 – First patent for liquid-fueled rocket design granted.

1918 – Dutch government reclaims South seas.

1933 – All non-Nazi parties are banned in Germany.

1940 – Due to beanball wars, batting helmet with earflaps made.

1941 – Jam rationed in Holland.

1951 – First colour telecast of a sporting event. [CBS-horse race]

1962 – Borehole for Mont Blanc tunnel finished.

1965 – US Mariner IV, 1st Mars probe, passes by at 6,100 miles.

1967 – Surveyor 4 launched to moon; explodes just before landing.

1969 – “Futbol War” between El Salvador and Honduras begins.

1973 – Phil Everly storms off stage declaring an end to Everly Brothers.

1975 – EPCOT Center [Florida] plans announced.

1983 – Mario Bros. is first released by Nintendo in Japan as arcade game.

1987 – Taiwan ends 37 years of martial law.

2012 – Floods on Kyushu kill 20 and displace 250,000.

2014 – Church of England votes to allow women to become bishops.

2015 – Scientists announce the discovery of the pentaquark.

2018 – Huge iceberg off Greenland prompts evacuations in case it calves.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 14, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Hard work, enthusiasm, and dedication are now paying off financially. New opportunities are opening up to profitably make use of your artistic side. The downside is you might be working so hard you are too drained to be creative even though the inspiration is there. Take a moment to rework your schedule to accomplish the most in the least amount of time. You can do it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – People close to you might be a bit worried about you. Too much work and socializing might have you feeling less than your usual self, and perhaps even a little feverish and headachy. If so, this is a good day to take time out, stay home, and rest. Do not worry about sabotaging your success. It will continue. Take a break and your body will reward you with greater clarity and concentration.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – All continues to go well professionally. You are feeling physically strong and vigourous. Mentally, however, you might be a bit vague. You may be easily distracted and not as sharp as usual. This is not a good day to start a new project. Try to concentrate on finishing old tasks and tying up loose ends. You should be ready to go again in a couple of days.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The high from your recent successes could make you want to purchase luxury items you used to think were impractical. This is fine as long as you are discriminating and do not give in to impulse buying. This also is not a good time to overindulge in food or drink. You should let yourself enjoy your success while still using common sense.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You could be on a real emotional high today because of your success and that of other household members. Your mind may be buzzing with ideas for future expansion, some of which may not be all that workable. However, you should allow yourself a few flights of fancy. Tomorrow your feet will be back on the ground and you will see things in a more practical light.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today may prove to be one of your busiest in a long time. The promise of continuing success in your personal and professional goals could find you spending a lot of time on the phone, writing emails, or making a few short trips around the community. You might not be able to reach everyone you need to see. Do not worry. Be persistent and you will reach them eventually.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Business and financial success makes you happy and satisfied. You also look forward to moving on. The downside of this flush period is people who are not particularly trustworthy might decide to latch onto your coattails for their own purposes. Some might even ask for loans. Be careful about the ones you assist. They might not be honest with you. Do not fall for any sob stories.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – As your professional dreams unfold, you may worry about the downside. First, there are new responsibilities you might doubt your ability to fulfill. Second, you might be catapulted into an uncomfortable new realm of office politics. Do not let these matters put a damper on your enthusiasm. You have what it takes to fulfill the first concern and the wisdom to avoid the second. Onward and upward.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Recent spiritual breakthroughs might have you feeling both exhilarated and downcast. Your sensitive side tells you this is a definite step forward on your spiritual path, but the logical side might cause you to doubt its reality. Take comfort in the fact that reality is relative and that what you are sensing is at least valid for you. Then keep moving ahead.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Many of your personal goals have either been met or are in progress, and you are feeling exhilarated. However, people around you might have their hands out. You may be asked to contribute to charities or make personal loans to people you do not know well. You want to help whenever you can, but be discriminating about whom you help now. Some may be less than trustworthy.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Confirmation of professional success could come your way, and you are probably feeling excited and motivated to keep pushing. But you may find that increased responsibilities interfere with your social life. You wonder if friends have forgotten you. They have not, but it will make you feel better if you squeeze in a few hours for your friends each week. Remember what they say about all work and no play.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Success on all levels is filling your life and making you feel absolutely wonderful. The downside of this is you might be a little too conscientious. Are you putting in a lot of extra hours? Be discriminating about this and do not work harder than necessary. You could get stressed to the point of taxing your strength too much, and that will not help you. Pace yourself.