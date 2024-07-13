Today in High Prairie: July 14, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 14, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda & District Society for Rec & Culture meets at Enilda Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 14, 2024

1834 – James Whistler, Whistler’s Mother artist

1857 – Frederick Maytag, Founded Maytag company

1865 – Annie Jones, Bearded lady

1880 – Donald Meek, Stagecoach actor

1893 – Spencer Williams, Amos ‘n’ Andy Show writer

1901 – George Tobias, Bewitched actor

1902 – Paul Guilfoyle, The Grapes of Wrath actor

1906 – Tom Carvel, Carvels ice cream mogul

1910 – William Hanna, Flintstones co-creator

1921 – Woody Guthrie, US folk singer

1913 – Gerald Ford, 38th US President

1918 – Arthur Laurents, West Side Story playwright

1918 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish film director

1920 – Marijohn Wilkin, One Day at a Time songwriter

1926 – Harry Dean, Cool Hand Luke actor

1928 – Pierre Olaf, Camelot actor

1952 – Eric Laneuville, Room 22 actor [Larry]

1952 – Jerry Houser, Slapshot actor

1952 – Joel Silver, Die Hard producer

1966 – Ellen Reid, Crash Test Dummies musician

1970 – Missy Gold, Benson actress [Katie]

1984 – Chris Steele, Canadian musician

1988 – Conor McGregor, Irish professional boxer

This Day in Local History – July 14, 2024

July 14, 1973: Raymond Joseph Calliou, 22, of Sucker Creek, is killed near Eaglesham after he loses control of his car, hits the ditch and strikes an approach.

July 14, 1976: South Peace News reports that Alberta Wheat Pool elevator No. 1 is being torn down.

July 14, 1979: Mr. and Mrs. Willie Joseph Gagnon, of Joussard, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

July 14, 1985: The Driftpile Swingers clobber Slave Lake 9-1 in the men’s fastball final at a tournament in Widewater.

July 14, 1991: The High Prairie Little Eagles qualify for the Mosquito Baseball Provincials after posting a perfect 7-0 record in round-robin qualifying play.

July 14, 1993: South Peace News reports Bob and Del Williscroft’s house burned the previous week.

July 14, 1993: Lorraine Carifelle opens Mane Cuts beside the Greyhound Bus Depot.

July 14, 1999: Big Country Tourism executive director Steve Lane is criticized by High Prairie town council over unfair tourism promotion between High Prairie and Slave Lake.

July 14, 2001: High Prairie’s Quin Sekulich completes the university outdoor track and field season undefeated in the long jump.

July 14-16, 2006: The High Prairie Playboys win the Alberta Intermediate Men’s B Fastball Championships in Lloydminster after winning four straight games.

July 14, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Alex Strebchuk dies at the age of 77 years after a lengthy illness. His family fostered over 75 children in the past 27 years.

July 14, 2008: Sucker Creek’s Stephanie J. Lamouche, 20, is sent to prison for 14 days for spitting on a police officer. Judge Thomas Goodson calls the act “disgusting”.

July 14, 2008: Lee Pooler, 92, visits High Prairie. He was stationed at the Little Smoky weather station in the 1940s and shared stories during an open house at the High Prairie Museum.

July 14, 2009: The High Prairie Inn is robbed for the third time in four months, leaving High Prairie RCMP to wonder if the crimes are connected.

July 14, 2014: The Legal Aid office in High Prairie closes without warning. Officials say 90 per cent of the calls are made by telephone and little foot traffic generated at the office.

July 14, 2015: High Prairie town council hires the Edmonton firm of HR Group Management Consultants to aid in its search for a new CAO.

July 14, 2015: High Prairie town council welcomes newly-elected MLA Danielle Larviee to its meeting to present its “wish list”. Expanded services in the new hospital and an Integrated College Campus are the top two priorities.

July 14, 2015: High Prairie town council decides to not add any names to the High Prairie Citizens Monument until they decide on a better way to select and honour citizens.

July 14, 2015: High Prairie town council agrees to rent space left vacant by HPSD after purchasing the building.

July 14, 2015: High Prairie town council hears on a proposed partnership to build a new education campus at the old hospital location. Involved are High Prairie School Division, Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division, and Northern Lakes College.

July 14, 2016: Ernest J. Bertin passes away at the age of 84 years. He worked all over Canada as a welder.

July 14, 2017: The High Prairie Seed Plant celebrates its 50th birthday with a customer appreciation lunch. Howard Greer, an original director on the board, cuts the cake.

This Day in World History – July 14, 2024

1789 – Bastille Day: French Revolution begins with fall of the Bastille.

1795 – “La Marseillaise” decreed as France’s national anthem.

1850 – First public demonstration of ice made by refrigeration.

1853 – New Zealand holds its first general election.

1865 – First expedition to climb the Matterhorn [4 die on the descent].

1868 – Alvin J. Fellows patents tape measure.

1891 – John T. Smith patents corkboard.

1914 – First patent for liquid-fueled rocket design granted.

1918 – Dutch government reclaims South seas.

1933 – All non-Nazi parties are banned in Germany.

1940 – Due to beanball wars, batting helmet with earflaps made.

1941 – Jam rationed in Holland.

1951 – First colour telecast of a sporting event. [CBS-horse race]

1962 – Borehole for Mont Blanc tunnel finished.

1965 – US Mariner IV, 1st Mars probe, passes by at 6,100 miles.

1967 – Surveyor 4 launched to moon; explodes just before landing.

1969 – “Futbol War” between El Salvador and Honduras begins.

1973 – Phil Everly storms off stage declaring an end to Everly Brothers.

1975 – EPCOT Center [Florida] plans announced.

1983 – Mario Bros. is first released by Nintendo in Japan as arcade game.

1987 – Taiwan ends 37 years of martial law.

2012 – Floods on Kyushu kill 20 and displace 250,000.

2014 – Church of England votes to allow women to become bishops.

2015 – Scientists announce the discovery of the pentaquark.

2018 – Huge iceberg off Greenland prompts evacuations in case it calves.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 14, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Although you might feel a bit inclined toward solitude today, do not indulge it. This is a great day to get out with friends and meet new people, if possible, particularly women! You can forge closer bonds at this time, and you might also make valuable business contacts that prove profitable in the future! Affectionate communication with a romantic partner can make your day! Take the evening to enjoy a tête-à-tête with someone close!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An appealing new face could appear on the scene today! This might lead to a new friendship, although this person could be charming enough to bring out your insecurities! Put these aside – you are looking great! Since your efficiency is at an all-time high, plan on taking advantage of that by dealing with some errands you have been postponing for quite some time!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A male friend could put you in touch with people from foreign countries or people who have traveled a lot! They might have valuable information you could use later! This information could also help you finish old projects that have been waiting to be done! Your eye for detail is especially acute! Make notes of interesting facts even if they do not apply right now! You will make good use of them later!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are probably feeling especially sexy and you might want to take a lover out for a romantic dinner, if possible! You would especially enjoy going all out, experimenting with a new outfit, scent, or hairstyle! On a more mundane note, investments of either time or money should pay off today, as could hard work performed in the past. Have a great day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Romance and marriage are very much on your mind today! A special conversation with a possible love partner could have you hankering for happily ever after! Books on attracting and maintaining relationships might be especially appealing as well as useful! Take care not to put too much stock in detailed analyses, however! Remember that such books are based on generalities! You are unique!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are feeling especially healthy, energetic, and attractive today, and some friends may suddenly see you in a new light! This could bring a valuable boost in self-confidence! New careers that pay more and offer more of a challenge are especially appealing to you now! Consider them seriously! Write down your ideas and research them to see if they are workable! This may be the start of a whole new life!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your natural warmth and loving nature should be more apparent than usual today! You are likely to attract new people, both men and women, into your aura! Perhaps old friends you have not seen for a while suddenly reappear on the scene! This is an excellent time to plan a social event or invite a friend to lunch, if possible! You might also want to fix yourself up and plan a romantic evening!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Friction with family members, particularly women, could prove irritating, especially since you are torn between their quirks and the love you have for them! This is not the time to hold grudges! Let them go! You might feel the urge to do some home repairs, redecorate, or otherwise improve your home, or perhaps cook a great meal! Channel your energy into these activities instead of quarreling! You will be glad you did!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today should bring pleasant and profitable communications with women, possibly some new friends! A lot of people will want talk to you, although perhaps more than you can realistically handle! Be careful not to commit to too many things! You could end up spreading yourself too thin! Travel to faraway lands may seem tempting at this time, but that might not be possible for some time! Relax and enjoy the company for now!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – New opportunities may give you a chance to increase your financial standing and expand yourself professionally! Innovations you have produced in the past have attracted the attention of those in positions of authority and the fruits of your labour may manifest now! Do not expect to be able to relax and enjoy them, however, as a lot of effort still lies ahead! Summon all your inner resources and charge ahead!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Relations with those you care about continue to be warm and supportive! Friends may want to pitch in and help you with a project, or you could lend a hand to someone else! Strong bonds with others could be forged at this time, which might lead to firm and lasting friendships in the future! This is also a good day to turn your attention to repairing, redecorating, or refurnishing your home!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A strong sense of inspiration that seems to come from the higher planes could boost your natural artistic abilities! No matter how rushed you may be with other tasks, it is important to take time to note your ideas! They are definitely worth pursuing and you will want to refer to them later! If you are thinking about a friend, give that person a call! He or she might have news for you!