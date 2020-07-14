Today in High Prairie – July 15, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 15

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 15

Mitchell Kachnic

Josh Humeniuk

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 15

Darren Malanowich

Lily Matin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 15

1606 – Rembrandt van Rijn, Dutch painter [Night Watch].

1779 – Clement Clarke Moore, ‘Twas the Night Before Xmas author.

1796 – Thomas Bulfinch, Bulfinch’s Mythology creator.

1946 – Linda Ronstadt, US singer/actress.

1948 – Enrique Basilio, first lady to light the Olympic flame.

1951 – Jesse Ventura, US pro wrestler/politician.

1952 – David Pack, Ambrosia rocker.

1952 – Jeff Carlisi, 38 Special guitarist.

1856 – Kathy Kreiner, Canadian giant slalom.

1960 – Kim Alexis, US supermodel.

1961 – Forest Whitaker, Last King of Scotland actor.

1963 – Brigitte Nielsen, Rocky IV actress.

1972 – Scott Foley, Scandal actor.

1973 – Brian Austin Green, Beverly Hills 90210 actor.

1977 – Kitana Baker, Miller Lite actress.

This Day in Local History – July 15

July 15, 1913: Fred Dubois buys Grouard’s Gem Bakery from A. Filteau.

July 15, 1913: Joe Tomkins is the first postmaster as the Enilda post office opens. To find a name for the post office, his wife’s name of Adline is simply spelled backwards.

July 15, 1914: Judge Simmons fines Price $500 or six months in jail for cutting telegraph wires Feb. 26 between Grouard and Sawridge. Price is found guilty at a trial.

July 15, 1914: The Oldtimers defeat the Federals 7-5 to win the first game of the best-of-seven Grouard Baseball League final for the right to win the LaRiviere Cup.

July 15, 1915: District Fisheries inspector, Sid Travers, tells the Grouard News that Lesser Slave Lake whitefish will soon be on sale in Chicago.

July 15, 1928: James Low is the first postmaster as the Prairie Echo post office opens.

July 15, 1979: High Prairie Dolphins James Shaben, Dianne Lizee and Joe Ludwig advance to the Alberta Summer Games in St. Albert after qualifying at the Grande Prairie swim trials.

July 15, 1984: The East Prairie Eagles defeat the Driftpile Swingers 7-6 in the final of the Metis Local Slo-Pitch Tournament and win $600 in prize money.

July 15, 1987: South Peace News reports AVC president Fred Dumont resigns to move to Edmonton to work as deputy minister in charge of the Electrical Energy Marketing Agency for Alberta.

July 15, 1988: Alberta Vocational Centre-Lesser Slave Lake is born.

July 15, 1992: South Peace News reports H. Jager Developments, Inc. of Calgary says High Prairie is one of two sites being considered to build a fibreboard and strandboard plant.

July 15, 1998: The long-awaited 911 services comes to High Prairie.

July 15, 2007: The Gift Lake Sluggers Junior “B” men’s baseball team wins silver medals at a tournament in Mulhurst, Alta.

July 15, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes fires CAO Harvey Prockiw by a narrow 5-3 margin.

July 15, 2013: Leo J. Tobin begins his job as M.D. of Big Lakes fire chief.

July 15, 2015: South Peace News reports the estimated cost to build the new High Prairie Hospital is $228.3 million.

This Day in World History – July 15

1410 – Battle of Grunwald: one of Medieval Europe’s largest battles.

1783 – 1st steamboat, Pyroscaphe, 1st run in France.

1799 – The Rosetta Stone is found in the Egyptian village of Rosetta.

1815 – Napoleon surrenders after his earlier defeat at Waterloo.

1869 – Margarine is patented for use by French Navy.

1870 – Manitoba becomes 5th Canadian province and NWT is created.

1870 – Hudson’s Bay and NWT transferred to Canada.

1888 – Bandai volcano in Japan erupts for 1st time in 1,000 years.

1916 – Boeing Company formed by William Boeing in Seattle.

1922 – 1st duck-billed platypus publicly exhibited in US.

1933 – Wiley Post began 1st solo flight around world.

1939 – Clara Adams is 1st woman to complete round world flight.

1948 – Alcoholic Anonymous founded in Britain.

1952 – 1st transatlantic helicopter flight begins.

1960 – Chubby Checker releases his version of “The Twist” in the US.

1961 – Spain accepts equal rights for men and women.

1965 – Mariner IV sends back 1st pictures of Mars.

1968 – “One Life to Live” American soap opera, premieres on TV.

1987 – Boy George barred from British TV show [may be a bad influence].

2009 – “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” is released.

2016 – Attempted military coup in Turkey fails.

2018 – 8-year-old girl finds pre-Viking-era sword in Sweden.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 15

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An appealing new face could appear on the scene today. This might lead to a new friendship, although this person could be charming enough to bring out your insecurities. Put these aside – you’re looking great. Since your efficiency is at an all-time high, plan on taking advantage of that by dealing with some errands you’ve been postponing for quite some time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A male friend could put you in touch with people from foreign countries or people who have traveled a lot. They might have valuable information you could use later. This information could also help you finish old projects that have been waiting to be done. Your eye for detail is especially acute. Make notes of interesting facts, even if they don’t apply right now. You’ll make good use of them later.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re probably feeling especially sexy, and you might want to take a lover out for a romantic dinner, if possible. You would especially enjoy going all out, experimenting with a new outfit, scent, or hairstyle. On a more mundane note, investments of either time or money should pay off today, as could hard work performed in the past. Have a great day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Romance and marriage are very much on your mind today. A special conversation with a possible love partner could have you hankering for happily ever after. Books on attracting and maintaining relationships might be especially appealing as well as useful. Take care not to put too much stock in detailed analysis, however. Remember that such books are based on generalities. You’re unique.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re feeling especially healthy, energetic, and attractive today, and some friends may suddenly see you in a new light. This could bring a valuable boost in self-confidence. New careers that pay more and offer more of a challenge are especially appealing to you now. Consider them seriously. Write down your ideas and research them to see if they’re workable. This may be the start of a whole new life.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your natural warmth and loving nature should be more apparent than usual today. You’re likely to attract new people, both men and women, into your aura. Perhaps old friends you haven’t seen for a while suddenly reappear on the scene. This is an excellent time to plan a social event or invite a friend to lunch, if possible. You might also want to fix yourself up and plan a romantic evening!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Friction with family members, particularly women, could prove irritating, especially since you’re torn between their quirks and the love you have for them. This isn’t the time to hold grudges. Let them go. You might feel the urge to do some home repairs, redecorate, or otherwise improve your home, or perhaps cook a great meal. Channel your energy into these activities instead of quarreling. You’ll be glad you did.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today should bring pleasant and profitable communications with women, possibly some new friends. A lot of people will want to talk to you, although perhaps more than you can realistically handle. Be careful not to commit to too many things. You could end up spreading yourself too thin. Travel to faraway lands may seem tempting at this time, but that might not be possible for some time. Relax and enjoy the company for now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – New opportunities may give you a chance to increase your financial standing and expand yourself professionally. Innovations you’ve produced in the past have attracted the attention of those in positions of authority, and the fruits of your labour may manifest now. Don’t expect to be able to relax and enjoy them, however, as a lot of effort still lies ahead. Summon all your inner resources and charge ahead.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Relations with those you care about continue to be warm and supportive. Friends may want to pitch in and help you with a project, or you could lend a hand to someone else. Strong bonds with others could be forged at this time, which might lead to firm and lasting friendships in the future. This is also a good day to turn your attention to repairing, redecorating, or refurnishing your home.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A strong sense of inspiration that seems to come from the higher planes could boost your natural artistic abilities. No matter how rushed you may be with other tasks, it’s important to take time to note your ideas. They’re definitely worth pursuing and you’ll want to refer to them later. If you’re thinking about a friend, give that person a call. He or she might have news for you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Although you might feel a bit inclined toward solitude today, don’t indulge it. This is a great day to get out with friends and meet new people, if possible, particularly women. You can forge closer bonds at this time, and you might also make valuable business contacts that prove profitable in the future. Affectionate communication with a romantic partner can make your day. Take the evening to enjoy a tête-à-tête with someone close.