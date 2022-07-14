Today in High Prairie: July 15, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 15, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1 p.m. – Enjoy games at HP Golden Age Centre. Cribbage, pool, shuffleboard, etc.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 15, 2022

1606 – Rembrandt van Rijn, Dutch painter [Night Watch]

1779 – Clement Clarke Moore, ‘Twas the Night Before Xmas

1796 – Thomas Bulfinch, Bulfinch’s Mythology creator

1913 – Lloyd “Cowboy” Copas, US country singer

1925 – Phil Carey, One Life to Live actor

1932 – Nina Van Pallandt, American Gigolo actress

1946 – Linda Ronstadt, US singer/actress

1948 – Enrique Basilio, First lady to light Olympic flame

1948 – Trevor Horn, Buggles producer

1951 – Jesse Ventura, US pro wrestler/politician

1952 – David Pack, Ambrosia rocker

1952 – Jeff Carlisi, 38 Special guitarist

1956 – Kathy Kreiner, Canadian giant slalom

1960 – Kim Alexis, US supermodel

1960 – Willie Aames, 8 is Enough actor

1961 – Forest Whitaker, Last King of Scotland actor

1961 – Lolita Davidovich, Blaze actress

1963 – Brigitte Nielsen, Rocky IV actress

1972 – Scott Foley, Scandal actor

1973 – Brian Austin Green, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1977 – Kitana Baker, Miller Lite actress

1980 – Jonathan Cheechoo, San Jose Shark

This Day in Local History – July 15, 2022

July 15, 1913: Fred Dubois buys Grouard’s Gem Bakery from A. Filteau.

July 15, 1913: Joe Tomkins is the first postmaster as the Enilda post office opens. To find a name for the post office, his wife’s name of Adline is simply spelled backwards.

July 15, 1914: Judge Simmons fines Price $500 or six months in jail for cutting telegraph wires Feb. 26 between Grouard and Sawridge. Price is found guilty at a trial.

July 15, 1914: Judge Simmons hears the case of Grouard resident Mildred Shaw, 15, who eloped with Mr. Hunting and finds both parties not guilty. He lets Hunting go on $500 bail with the promise to appear in court when called. The judge blames the mother for leaving her 15-year-old daughter alone with Hunting. “…though the accused is guilty of taking the girl away from your home and as they have evidently been living as man and wife that this will be the best course to pursue,” says Judge Simmons. “They can’t without my consent,” says Mrs. Shaw. “Well, it’s not necessary to get your consent, Mrs. Shaw,” says Judge Simmons. “I believe the best solution to this problem is their marriage.”

July 15, 1914: The Oldtimers defeat the Federals 7-5 to win the first game of the best-of-seven Grouard Baseball League final for the right to win the LaRiviere Cup.

July 15, 1915: District Fisheries inspector, Sid Travers, tells the Grouard News that Lesser Slave Lake whitefish will soon be on sale in Chicago.

July 15, 1928: James Low is the first postmaster as the Prairie Echo post office opens.

July 15, 1976: The Peavine Rangers defeat the High Prairie Playboys 6-5 thus sweeping the best-of-three men’s fastball league semi-final two games straight. The High Prairie Flames also win their semi-final two straight after defeating Barry’s Blues 7-2.

July 15, 1979: High Prairie Dolphins James Shaben, Dianne Lizee and Joe Ludwig advance to the Alberta Summer Games in St. Albert after qualifying at the Grande Prairie swim trials.

July 15, 1987: South Peace News reports AVC president Fred Dumont resigns to move to Edmonton to work as deputy minister in charge of the Electrical Energy Marketing Agency for Alberta.

July 15, 1987: South Peace News reports Ellis O’Brien is fired as the Friendship Centre’s executive director. The board cites a late audit and improper supervision of staff as reasons. An audit later shows a surplus of $29,801.32.

July 15, 1988: Alberta Vocational Centre-Lesser Slave Lake is born.

July 15, 1989: Leon and Lisa Szeto take over the Kopper Kettle Restaurant.

July 15, 1992: South Peace News reports H. Jager Developments, Inc. of Calgary says High Prairie is one of two sites being considered to build a fibreboard and strandboard plant.

July 15, 1993: The Driftpile Swingers finish in first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League with a 10-2-0 record.

July 15, 1998: The long-awaited 911 services comes to High Prairie.

July 15, 1998: High Prairie town council says something must be done about the vacated Park Theatre building as it presents a danger to the public.

July 15, 2000: A suspect is arrested in the attack of a girl at High Prairie Elementary School but RCMP do not release his name nor the identity of the under-18 female.

July 15, 2001: High Prairie golfer Brad Whelan wins the Slave Lake Open Golf Tournament firing a 148.

July 15, 2007: The Gift Lake Sluggers Junior “B” men’s baseball team wins silver medals at a tournament in Mulhurst, Alta.

July 15, 2009: Grouard resident Nona Elliott receives a nomination for the 2009 Minister’s Seniors Services Award.

July 15, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes fires CAO Harvey Prockiw by a narrow 5-3 margin.

July 15, 2011: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council asks the Town of High Prairie’s protective services committee to consider cat licencing, to deal with the problem in the town’s north end.

July 15, 2011: Pottermania strikes High Prairie as the Park Theatre presents a midnight showing of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

July 15, 2013: Leo J. Tobin begins his job as M.D. of Big Lakes fire chief.

July 15, 2014: The Family Inn re-opens its patio after renovations.

July 15, 2015: South Peace News reports the estimated cost to build the new High Prairie Hospital is $228.3 million.

July 15, 2016: Gwendolyn Rookes passes away at the age of 82 years. She worked for over 30 years at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 15, 2019: It starts as a friendly card game but lands a youth in trouble with the law. A boy pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to assault after getting into an argument with his friend while playing cards and accusing him of cheating. The boy is given a reprimand other than saddling him with a criminal record.

This Day in World History – July 15, 2022

1410 – Battle of Grunwald: one of Medieval Europe’s largest battles.

1524 – Emperor Charles I bans German national synode.

1783 – First steamboat, Pyroscaphe, is first run in France.

1799 – The Rosetta Stone is found in the Egyptian village of Rosetta.

1815 – Napoleon surrenders after his earlier defeat at Waterloo.

1869 – Margarine is patented for use by French Navy.

1870 – Manitoba becomes fifth Canadian province and NWT is created.

1870 – Hudson’s Bay and NWT transferred to Canada.

1888 – Bandai volcano in Japan erupts for the first time in 1,000 years.

1914 – Mexican president Huerta flees with 2 million pesos to Europe.

1916 – Boeing Company formed by William Boeing in Seattle.

1922 – First duck-billed platypus publicly exhibited in US.

1933 – Wiley Post begins first solo flight around world.

1934 – Continental Airlines commences operations.

1939 – Clara Adams is first woman to complete round world flight.

1940 – First betatron placed in operation in Illinois.

1940 – Physicist Donald Kerst becomes 1st person to accelerate electrons.

1948 – Alcoholic Anonymous founded in Britain.

1952 – First transatlantic helicopter flight begins.

1954 – First commercial jet transport plane built in US tested [Boeing 707].

1960 – Chubby Checker releases his version of “The Twist” in the US.

1961 – Spain accepts equal rights for men and women.

1965 – Mariner IV sends back first pictures of Mars.

1968 – “One Life to Live” American soap opera, premieres on TV.

1970 – Denmark beats Italy 2-0 in first world female soccer championship.

1987 – Boy George barred from British TV show [may be a bad influence].

1988 – “Die Hard” starring Bruce Willis is released.

1992 – Pope John Paul II hospitalized for 3 weeks to have tumour removed.

1996 – MSNBC begins Microsoft internet-NBC TV.

2003 – AOL Time Warner disbands Netscape Communications Corporation.

2009 – “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” is released.

2016 – Attempted military coup in Turkey fails.

2018 – 8-year-old girl finds pre-Viking-era sword in Sweden.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 15, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A strong sense of inspiration that seems to come from the higher planes could boost your natural artistic abilities. No matter how rushed you may be with other tasks, it is important to take time to note your ideas. They are definitely worth pursuing and you will want to refer to them later. If you are thinking about a friend, give that person a call. He or she might have news for you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Although you might feel a bit inclined toward solitude today, do not indulge it. This is a great day to get out with friends and meet new people, if possible, particularly women. You can forge closer bonds at this time, and you might also make valuable business contacts that prove profitable in the future. Affectionate communication with a romantic partner can make your day. Take the evening to enjoy a tête-à-tête with someone close!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An appealing new face could appear on the scene today. This might lead to a new friendship, although this person could be charming enough to bring out your insecurities. Put these aside – you are looking great. Since your efficiency is at an all-time high, plan on taking advantage of that by dealing with some errands you have been postponing for quite some time!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A male friend could put you in touch with people from foreign countries or people who have traveled a lot. They might have valuable information you could use later. This information could also help you finish old projects that have been waiting to be done. Your eye for detail is especially acute. Make notes of interesting facts even if they do not apply right now. You will make good use of them later!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are probably feeling especially sexy, and you might want to take a lover out for a romantic dinner, if possible. You would especially enjoy going all out, experimenting with a new outfit, scent, or hairstyle. On a more mundane note, investments of either time or money should pay off today, as could hard work performed in the past. Have a great day!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Romance and marriage are very much on your mind today. A special conversation with a possible love partner could have you hankering for happily ever after. Books on attracting and maintaining relationships might be especially appealing as well as useful. Take care not to put too much stock in detailed analyses, however. Remember such books are based on generalities. You are unique!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are feeling especially healthy, energetic, and attractive today, and some friends may suddenly see you in a new light. This could bring a valuable boost in self-confidence. New careers that pay more and offer more of a challenge are especially appealing to you now. Consider them seriously. Write down your ideas and research them to see if they are workable. This may be the start of a whole new life!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your natural warmth and loving nature should be more apparent than usual today. You are likely to attract new people, both men and women, into your aura. Perhaps old friends you have not seen for a while suddenly reappear on the scene. This is an excellent time to plan a social event or invite a friend to lunch, if possible. You might also want to fix yourself up and plan a romantic evening!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Friction with family members, particularly women, could prove irritating, especially since you are torn between their quirks and the love you have for them. This is not the time to hold grudges. Let them go. You might feel the urge to do some home repairs, redecorate, or otherwise improve your home, or perhaps cook a great meal. Channel your energy into these activities instead of quarreling. You will be glad you did!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today should bring pleasant and profitable communications with women, possibly some new friends. A lot of people will want talk to you, although perhaps more than you can realistically handle. Be careful not to commit to too many things. You could end up spreading yourself too thin. Travel to faraway lands may seem tempting at this time, but that might not be possible for some time. Relax and enjoy the company for now!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – New opportunities may give you a chance to increase your financial standing and expand yourself professionally. Innovations you have produced in the past have attracted the attention of those in positions of authority, and the fruits of your labour may manifest now. Do not expect to be able to relax and enjoy them, however, as a lot of effort still lies ahead. Summon all your inner resources and charge ahead!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Relations with those you care about continue to be warm and supportive. Friends may want to pitch in and help you with a project, or you could lend a hand to someone else. Strong bonds with others could be forged at this time, which might lead to firm and lasting friendships in the future. This is also a good day to turn your attention to repairing, redecorating, or refurnishing your home!