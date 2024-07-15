Today in High Prairie: July 15, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 15, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 15, 2024

1606 – Rembrandt van Rijn, Dutch painter [Night Watch]

1779 – Clement Clarke Moore, ‘Twas the Night Before Xmas

1796 – Thomas Bulfinch, Bulfinch’s Mythology creator

1913 – Lloyd “Cowboy” Copas, US country singer

1925 – Phil Carey, One Life to Live actor

1932 – Nina Van Pallandt, American Gigolo actress

1946 – Linda Ronstadt, US singer/actress

1948 – Enrique Basilio, First lady to light Olympic flame

1948 – Trevor Horn, Buggles producer

1951 – Jesse Ventura, US pro wrestler/politician

1952 – David Pack, Ambrosia rocker

1952 – Jeff Carlisi, 38 Special guitarist

1956 – Kathy Kreiner, Canadian giant slalom

1960 – Kim Alexis, US supermodel

1960 – Willie Aames, 8 is Enough actor

1961 – Forest Whitaker, Last King of Scotland actor

1961 – Lolita Davidovich, Blaze actress

1963 – Brigitte Nielsen, Rocky IV actress

1972 – Scott Foley, Scandal actor

1973 – Brian Austin Green, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1977 – Kitana Baker, Miller Lite actress

1980 – Jonathan Cheechoo, San Jose Shark

This Day in Local History – July 15, 2024

July 15, 1913: Fred Dubois buys Grouard’s Gem Bakery from A. Filteau.

July 15, 1913: Joe Tomkins is the first postmaster as the Enilda post office opens. To find a name for the post office, his wife’s name of Adline is simply spelled backwards.

July 15, 1914: Judge Simmons fines Price $500 or six months in jail for cutting telegraph wires Feb. 26 between Grouard and Sawridge. Price is found guilty at a trial.

July 15, 1914: Judge Simmons hears the case of Grouard resident Mildred Shaw, 15, who eloped with Mr. Hunting and finds both parties not guilty. He lets Hunting go on $500 bail with the promise to appear in court when called. The judge blames the mother for leaving her 15-year-old daughter alone with Hunting. “…though the accused is guilty of taking the girl away from your home and as they have evidently been living as man and wife that this will be the best course to pursue,” says Judge Simmons. “They can’t without my consent,” says Mrs. Shaw. “Well, it’s not necessary to get your consent, Mrs. Shaw,” says Judge Simmons. “I believe the best solution to this problem is their marriage.”

July 15, 1914: The Oldtimers defeat the Federals 7-5 to win the first game of the best-of-seven Grouard Baseball League final for the right to win the LaRiviere Cup.

July 15, 1915: District Fisheries inspector, Sid Travers, tells the Grouard News that Lesser Slave Lake whitefish will soon be on sale in Chicago.

July 15, 1928: James Low is the first postmaster as the Prairie Echo post office opens.

July 15, 1976: The Peavine Rangers defeat the High Prairie Playboys 6-5 thus sweeping the best-of-three men’s fastball league semi-final two games straight. The High Prairie Flames also win their semi-final two straight after defeating Barry’s Blues 7-2.

July 15, 1979: High Prairie Dolphins James Shaben, Dianne Lizee and Joe Ludwig advance to the Alberta Summer Games in St. Albert after qualifying at the Grande Prairie swim trials.

July 15, 1987: South Peace News reports AVC president Fred Dumont resigns to move to Edmonton to work as deputy minister in charge of the Electrical Energy Marketing Agency for Alberta.

July 15, 1987: South Peace News reports Ellis O’Brien is fired as the Friendship Centre’s executive director. The board cites a late audit and improper supervision of staff as reasons. An audit later shows a surplus of $29,801.32.

July 15, 1988: Alberta Vocational Centre-Lesser Slave Lake is born.

July 15, 1989: Leon and Lisa Szeto take over the Kopper Kettle Restaurant.

July 15, 1992: South Peace News reports H. Jager Developments, Inc. of Calgary says High Prairie is one of two sites being considered to build a fibreboard and strandboard plant.

July 15, 1993: The Driftpile Swingers finish in first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League with a 10-2-0 record.

July 15, 1998: The long-awaited 911 services comes to High Prairie.

July 15, 1998: High Prairie town council says something must be done about the vacated Park Theatre building as it presents a danger to the public.

July 15, 2000: A suspect is arrested in the attack of a girl at High Prairie Elementary School but RCMP do not release his name nor the identity of the under-18 female.

July 15, 2001: High Prairie golfer Brad Whelan wins the Slave Lake Open Golf Tournament firing a 148.

July 15, 2007: The Gift Lake Sluggers Junior “B” men’s baseball team wins silver medals at a tournament in Mulhurst, Alta.

July 15, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes fires CAO Harvey Prockiw by a narrow 5-3 margin.

July 15, 2011: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council asks the Town of High Prairie’s protective services committee to consider cat licencing, to deal with the problem in the town’s north end.

July 15, 2011: Pottermania strikes High Prairie as the Park Theatre presents a midnight showing of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

July 15, 2013: Leo J. Tobin begins his job as M.D. of Big Lakes fire chief.

July 15, 2014: The Family Inn re-opens its patio after renovations.

July 15, 2015: South Peace News reports the estimated cost to build the new High Prairie Hospital is $228.3 million.

July 15, 2016: Gwendolyn Rookes passes away at the age of 82 years. She worked for over 30 years at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 15, 2019: It starts as a friendly card game but lands a youth in trouble with the law. A boy pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to assault after getting into an argument with his friend while playing cards and accusing him of cheating. The boy is given a reprimand other than saddling him with a criminal record.

This Day in World History – July 15, 2024

1410 – Battle of Grunwald: one of Medieval Europe’s largest battles.

1524 – Emperor Charles I bans German national synode.

1783 – First steamboat, Pyroscaphe, is first run in France.

1799 – The Rosetta Stone is found in the Egyptian village of Rosetta.

1815 – Napoleon surrenders after his earlier defeat at Waterloo.

1869 – Margarine is patented for use by French Navy.

1870 – Manitoba becomes fifth Canadian province and NWT is created.

1870 – Hudson’s Bay and NWT transferred to Canada.

1888 – Bandai volcano in Japan erupts for the first time in 1,000 years.

1914 – Mexican president Huerta flees with 2 million pesos to Europe.

1916 – Boeing Company formed by William Boeing in Seattle.

1922 – First duck-billed platypus publicly exhibited in US.

1933 – Wiley Post begins first solo flight around world.

1934 – Continental Airlines commences operations.

1939 – Clara Adams is first woman to complete round world flight.

1940 – First betatron placed in operation in Illinois.

1940 – Physicist Donald Kerst becomes 1st person to accelerate electrons.

1948 – Alcoholic Anonymous founded in Britain.

1952 – First transatlantic helicopter flight begins.

1954 – First commercial jet transport plane built in US tested [Boeing 707].

1960 – Chubby Checker releases his version of “The Twist” in the US.

1961 – Spain accepts equal rights for men and women.

1965 – Mariner IV sends back first pictures of Mars.

1968 – “One Life to Live” American soap opera, premieres on TV.

1970 – Denmark beats Italy 2-0 in first world female soccer championship.

1987 – Boy George barred from British TV show [may be a bad influence].

1988 – “Die Hard” starring Bruce Willis is released.

1992 – Pope John Paul II hospitalized for 3 weeks to have tumour removed.

1996 – MSNBC begins Microsoft internet-NBC TV.

2003 – AOL Time Warner disbands Netscape Communications Corporation.

2009 – “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” is released.

2016 – Attempted military coup in Turkey fails.

2018 – 8-year-old girl finds pre-Viking-era sword in Sweden.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 15, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It will be as though you are in a new, hopeful world today! The people you meet will be cordial and caring, and the future will seem like a bright, attractive place to live! In other words, you feel as though you are living in a fabulous dream! Alas, the alarm clock is bound to wake you up soon! Enjoy the sweet reality of the day ahead while it lasts!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Because your tendency recently has been to brood over everything, a day like this can not be anything but beneficial! It has been difficult for you to find material satisfaction of late, but today offers you a view into the world of the intangible and unreal! You may find it especially gratifying to participate in an artistic or religious activity!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There are days when you feel wonderful without being able to attribute the feeling to any real event! Of course, your rational mind will search for a reason for the happiness! If you count the number of times when you do things against your will or better judgment, it becomes obvious that logic and reason do not always apply to this world! Do not even try to understand, just enjoy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The day ahead should be excellent! You have been searching for meaning behind recent events! No doubt there have been a lot of changes both at work and at home! You are bursting with new ambition! Today, you are likely to put all these experiences into the hopper, stir them up, and be grateful for the thrilling life you lead right now! You may not get a specific answer! Sometimes feeling grateful is an answer all its own!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You will probably be perfectly in tune with the day ahead! Of course, there are days when it is tempting to run away from the reality of the moment and its hardships! At times like today, you are so compassionate you find it easy to listen to others, and life is truly rewarding! People find your company soothing and pleasant, and they are likely to thank you for it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not even try to understand what is happening today, because you will not be able to fathom it! Collective currents of concern are imposing upon your life and you are powerless to stop them! Some soul searching may help! True, at the moment you do feel like you are just a grain of sand in a vast universe, but is that really so bad?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This kind of strange day does not occur often! You no longer seem to know what you want! Work or time off? Redecorate your house or live in a beach shack? It is hard to communicate because you feel it is pointless to try to explain your point of view, especially when you do not know what it is! The best thing to do may be to unplug from your usual activities and go for a walk! This confusion will pass!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do countries abroad represent real opportunities for you? This is a question you will soon have to answer! The grass may be greener on the other side of the world, but have you considered the possibility that it is not? Could it be that the dream of working abroad is a convenient explanation for the dissatisfaction you feel at work? It is important to solve this riddle, because you will soon make some key decisions that depend on the answer!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today will not be like most other days! Look around and you will see that people either have their heads in the clouds, are depressed, or seem to be trying to keep up a good front! The planetary atmosphere is such that a lot of people – and you in particular -feel frustrated by an inability to realize their dreams! This is a difficult situation to be sure! Know that it will pass!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you were offered the opportunity to take a trip around the world, where you would see wonderful palaces and experience a timeless love affair, would you take it? The freedom would tempt you, without a doubt, but would it make you happy? Have you considered the possibility you can create an environment here at home that gives you that same sense of freedom?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today might be a bit difficult, because you are not likely to be as productive as usual! You will not have much to say, and you will feel sleepy and somewhat grumpy! In other words, it is the perfect day to go back to bed with that novel! Take a nap – or several naps – and follow your desire to do as little as possible! There will be plenty of time to catch up on work!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You certainly are in a strange mood today! True, things have been going smoothly for the past few days, but be careful not to fool yourself. “Pride comes before a fall,” as the expression goes! You should be wary of the way you treat your lover now! You are likely to be dismayed by your sweetie’s attitude, yet you are the one who has strayed from reality!