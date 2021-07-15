Today in High Prairie: July 16, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 16, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – July 16, 2021

Kim Gilroy

Christian Maisonneuve

Gavin Bruneau

Ryan Williscroft

Devin Campbell

Tyler Campbell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 16, 2021

Kasey McLaughlin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 16, 2021

1722 – Joseph Wilton, Westminster Abbey sculptor

1746 – Giuseppe Piazzi, Found first asteroid [Ceres]

1872 – Roald Amundsen, First to reach South Pole

1877 – Bela Schick, Developed Schick test

1887 – Joe Jackson, Black Sox Scandal baseballer

1888 – Percy Kilbride, Ma & Pa Kettle actor

1889 – Larry Semon, The Wizard of Oz actor

1896 – Trygve Lie, First Sec-General of UN

1907 – Orville Redenbacher, Popcorn magnate

1911 – Ginger Rogers, Top Hat actress

1918 – George Mueller, Managed 1969 moon landing

1933 – Sollie McElroy, Flamingos singer

1939 – Corin Redgrave, A Man For All Seasons actor

1939 – Denise LaSalle, “Queen of the Blues”

1942 – Margaret Smith Court, Australian tennis player

1943 – Jimmy Johnson, Dallas Cowboys coach

1952 – Stewart Copeland, The Police drummer

1960 – Leila Kenzle, Mad About You actress

1967 – Will Ferrell, Daddy’s Home actor

1968 – Barry Sanders, Detroit Lion

1968 – Larry Sanger, Co-founder of Wikipedia

1969 – Rain Pryor, Head of the Class actress

1976 – Anna Smashnova, Russian tennis pro

1980 – Adam Scott, Australian pro golfer

This Day in Local History: July 16, 2021

July 16, 1910: The Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society is born, the first such ordinance granted in Alberta.

July 16, 1956: High Prairie town council declares Aug. 14 a civic holiday so citizens can attend the second annual fair.

July 16, 1967: MLA Roy Ells officially opens the Joussard Centennial Park. Ken Enders is president of the Centennial Park Committee.

July 16, 1969: South Peace News reports an outbreak of measles since the closing of school.

July 16, 1984: Native youths from Western Canada gather at Shaw’s Point for a rally.

July 16, 1989: The Peavine Flames and Joussard Thunderbirds win the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the High Prairie Stingers annual slo-pitch tournament.

July 16, 1989: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Robin McCallum and Gus McDonald each win four races at the Dolphins annual swim meet.

July 16, 1994: Quin Sekulich wins gold medals in the long jump and triple jump at the Alberta Outdoor Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

July 16, 1999: The Town of High Prairie and M.D. of Big Lakes celebrate the opening of the High Prairie and District Tourism Centre.

July 16, 2000: The Gift Lake Junior Sluggers win the Alberta Peewee C Division baseball championship at High River.

July 16, 2001: Valleyview RCMP seize over $600,000 in marijuana from a home in Sunset House. Charged are Gerald Allen Brown and Tom Goucher.

July 16, 2005: A funnel cloud is sighted over Enilda.

July 16, 2007: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce holds a wine and cheese night at the Pomeroy Inn to honour Garand and Debbie Jones for their contributions to the community. Earlier in the year, they announced they were moving.

July 16, 2007: Two children, aged seven and 12, die in a tragic accident at the East Prairie Bridge.

July 16, 2007: Squarehed Designs is completing a move to new premises by the Metis Employment Offices in the Vanderaegan Building.

July 16, 2008: The summer begins with South Peace News reporting of major bridge repairs of the Swan River Bridge at Kinuso. Repairs last into September.

July 16, 2014: Pleasantview Lodge hosts a garden party featuring a fashion show and a performance from the High Prairie Zirka Dancers.

July 16, 2016: Parks Day is celebrated at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. A variety of activities, food and refreshments keeps everyone busy.

July 16, 2016: The Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum holds its open house and recognizes the late author Larry Loyie. In turn. Loyie’s partner, Constance Brissenden, donates gifts to the museum, including a birch bark moose caller and a drum.

July 16, 2018: The ongoing case of Charles Edward Bleakley resumes in High Prairie provincial court with a new strategy: he may not be responsible for his actions. An assessment is ordered. It was the 13th time Bleakley appeared in court on charges stemming from a high-speed chase near Kinuso March 8, 2017.

July 16, 2018: South Peace News wins its 86th AWNA/CCNA award after the paper places third for Best Front Page in its circulation category in CCNA awards judging.

July 16, 2019: Long-time High Prairie farmer and noted history buff Donald Ernest Fevang passes away at the age of 91 years.

This Day in World History – July 16, 2021

1439 – Kissing is banned in England to stop Black Death from spreading.

1618 – Capt. John Gilbert patents first dredger.

1790 – US Congress declares Washington the permanent US capital.

1809 – First independent government in Spanish America formed in La Paz, Bolivia.

1867 – Joseph Monier patents reinforced concrete.

1880 – Dr. Emily Stowe first woman licenced to practise medicine in Canada.

1920 – China joins the League of Nations.

1926 – National Geographic takes first natural-colour undersea photos.

1936 – First x-ray photo of arterial circulation taken.

1940 – Hitler orders preparations for the invasion of Britain.

1945 – First test detonation of an atomic bomb at New Mexico.

1956 – Last Ringling Bros, Barnum & Bailey Circus under a canvas tent.

1960 – Brazil-Uruguay World Cup soccer match draws record 205,000.

1963 – Amazon River carries record 190,000 m3/second of water.

1969 – Apollo 11 launched, carrying first men to land on moon.

1972 – Smokey Robinson & Miracles final live performance.

1981 – Shukuni Sasaki spins 72 plates simultaneously.

1990 – Ukraine declares independence.

1994 – Comet Shoemaker-Levy 1st collides with Jupiter.

2001 – “Jurassic Park III” premieres in the US.

2004 – Martha Stewart is sentenced to five months in prison.

2007 – Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 off Japan damages nuclear power plant.

2015 – Scientists reveal first close-up pictures of Pluto.

2018 – 12 new moons discovered orbiting Jupiter [total now 79].

Today’s Horoscopes – July 16, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – More than usual, you’re probably craving solitude today. Although you may have committed to attending a party or get-together, now the idea may seem irritating. You may rather work on some tasks or projects, or you might want to go for a workout and release some of the tension you feel. The latter idea is good. If you exercise early, you might feel like going out later.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Although you’re normally a sociable person who feels most comfortable in the company of others, today you may prefer to be alone. You could feel a little under the weather, or you could be stressed from job-related worries. You probably need rest, but you might also benefit from taking a walk to work off some tension, get the endorphins going, and help you feel like yourself again.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You tend to enjoy solitude, but today you might feel more reclusive than usual. Friends could invite you out, but you aren’t likely to accept the offer. You might even feel a little irritated. This is a great day to work out or throw yourself into your own projects. Your concentration is good and the physical activity will get relieve the stress.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There might be tension in the air for no discernible reason today. Family members might seem preoccupied with problems they can’t define. Your natural inclination could be to try to cheer them up, but it probably won’t work. Don’t be annoyed if they don’t respond. It isn’t them. Blame the planets. This is a great day to jog, take a cardio class, or otherwise work off stress.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some mysterious telephone calls might come your way – wrong numbers or hang-ups. Other people might seem less communicative than usual, and you may be preoccupied. You might feel a bit more nervous than usual, but that should go away if you take a walk or get some other exercise. If you’ve been thinking about doing some writing, this is the day to start.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Confusion over money matters might arise. You may need to check your records to shed light on past transactions. Don’t worry. All should be well once you ascertain the facts. You might have some intense dreams tonight. Write them down. You will want to remember them later, because they might reveal a lot about your current situation. They may also inspire future projects.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone close to you might seem more preoccupied than usual, and perhaps a bit difficult to deal with. Don’t take this personally. It has little, if anything, to do with you. This person has troubles of their own they don’t want to share. You might be feeling a bit tense and jumpy, but again, this is nothing to worry about. Take a walk or work out at the gym.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might feel a bit tense, and you probably won’t understand why. The reason? The planets. You might jump at unexpected noises or take offense where none is intended. Relations with others might be a little strained, necessitating some communication about how you’re feeling. Try to work off the tension by taking a brisk walk or perhaps working out at the gym.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You probably aren’t going to feel like socializing even though friends want you to go out with them. Your patience could be worn a bit thin, and you may get annoyed at incidents that normally wouldn’t bother you. This isn’t a good day for group activities or parties. It might be best to get a good workout and then rest. You will feel much better afterward.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Uptight is the mood for today. You might be the centre of attention at some point. While you normally wouldn’t mind, today it might make you nervous. When everyone looks at you and expects you to say something, say it. Keep it short and then withdraw. You aren’t in the mood. Walk to the library and throw yourself into reading about subjects that interest you. This should relieve the stress.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you may want to be left alone with your thoughts. Relaxing with a good book could be at the top of your agenda, and you aren’t likely to want to be interrupted. Noise and requests that don’t usually bother you might irritate you, so it’s best to spend some time alone and make the effort to be your usual considerate self when with others. Take a brisk walk to relieve the tension.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Money worries might have you more on edge than usual. While you may be doing well, you could still be insecure enough to think your funds might not stretch far enough. Consider the situation objectively. You will probably be relieved by what you find. Others’ demands on your time might irritate you more than usual. The best way to relieve the tension is to work out or take a walk.